Liam Gallagher would rather ‘eat my own sh-t’ than watch ‘beige f–ks’ U2

Slowly but surely, I’m figuring out a way to differentiate between the Gallagher brothers. It’s been more than 20 years since Oasis first came on the scene, and I was never into them. Like, at all. All this time, I’ve never bothered to figure out which one was Liam and which one was Noel. Now I have more of an inkling – Noel is the one who bitches constantly about other artists, like Adele, Taylor Swift and Kanye. Liam is the one who performed at the One Love Manchester concert with Chris Martin. Liam is also the one with that shady baby-mama situation in new York. And to make it even more confusing, now Liam is getting in on the “dissing other artists” thing. Behold, Liam disrespecting U2:
Liam Gallagher has said that he would rather “eat my own s—” than listen to “beige f—s” U2.
The former Oasis frontman recently made headlines by accusing his brother Noel of “brown nosing” Bono and Co. after it was announced that the Gallagher brother would support U2 live.
Now, after being asked by a fan if he was going to see U2 live and urged to “catch the support act,” Liam replied: “I’d rather eat my own s— than than listen to them bunch of beige f–ks as you were.” He later sent another tweet that simply read: “Toff rock.”
Liam will release his debut solo album As You Were in October, while Noel is set to drop his next album with the High Flying Birds in November.
I saw U2 in concert in the 1990s. It wasn’t a bad show at all. But I wouldn’t go see U2 today because I can’t remember the last time U2 had a song out that was worth a damn. I’m not going to call it “toff rock,” but I think “beige f–ks” actually works here. U2 leaned heavily into mass appeal starting with Achtung Baby and Pop and from there… who knows? It was like they kept getting blander and blander. Damn, am I cosigning the words of a Gallagher brother?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
U2 is crying their eyes out over this crap – - not.
Eat your own sh-t, then.
Hilarious.
He’s only saying that because his brother is opening for U2 this summer, at least in Europe.
These guys think bitching makes them edgy. Pathetic.
“Chasing Yesterday”, the last High Flying Birds album is very much worth a listen to, if you haven’t done that yet. And I’m seriously considering “scalper tickets” since I’ll be somewhere that U2 is playing this summer, more to see the High Flying Birds who open for them, than U2 themselves.
U2 is yacht rock at this point.
I never got the appeal of U2 and I definitely would not want to see them in concert. I’ve never really liked any song (except the one with Johnny Cash) and their whole stunt of putting their (bad) album on everyone’s iTunes was super annoying.
Plus the guy who always wears the skull cap rubs me the wrong way (who wears a hat like that so often?!?!)
I dislike U2. And Barenaked Ladies, and Tragically Hip.
So basically i’m a horrid Canadian.
I just don’t like bland rock.
I don’t think theres a huge point in figuring out which one is which. They are both bitchy british men who used to be famous.
Wait… U2 isn’t Canadian is it? Isn’t it Irish?
I like the odd BNL song… in extreme moderation – but holy, their music did not age well. Tragically Hip – I like most of what I’ve heard, but I don’t seek it out.
But everyone seems to freak over Celine and I really don’t like her that much. I think she was groomed by a predator from a young age, regardless of whether the relationship ‘worked out’.
The more I think about it though I don’t really like that many Canadian bands. Wintersleep I support because they’re from my hometown, and I like In Flight Safety… Dallas Green is great… but none of my FAVORITES are Canadian’s.
Cosign on the no love for the Hip, barenaked ladies, or Celine. It made me a freak in high school, before people realized that you shouldn’t be defined by your musical tastes.
I like Young Galaxy, Tegan and Sara, and Coeur de Pirate, though, so maybe I can keep my Canadian cred
To talk about Barenaked ladies and U2 in a same context, must be one of the most horrible insults ever. And what has that to do with being a ” Canadian”?
I’m with Liam on this. U2 is unbearable.
One of the best concerts I ever went to was U2′s Elevation tour. I’ve always been a huge fan of their music.
However, I didn’t go to The Joshua Tree tour. I like them much better in a smaller venue. I have no interest in stadium gigs, and from what I heard, the show was just OK.
My son just saw their Joshua Tree show and said it was amazing. Granted he’s 16 and doesn’t have much perspective, like having been able to see them in a smaller venue. He also saw them earlier this year and said this current tour blows the earlier one away. He showed me a couple videos and the visuals were just stunning. I also can’t believe how amazing they still sound. Plus Bono had some choice anti-Trump words, so there’s that.
Granted U2 is mainstream but I’m not sure how much indie cred Liam has. Even if there is some truth to his words he still comes off as kinda petty and bitter.
Even though Liam and Noel are mean about other artists, there are grains of truth in what they’re saying. Like, yeah, you know they’re being rude, but then you’re kind of secretly agreeing with them too. It’s a conflict.
Both of them double down, don’t they? They genuinely are saying stuff for the bantz but you also know that they’re both a pair of wanky hypocrites.
I honestly don’t mind them. They’re arses but properly entertaining ones and they don’t deflate into victimhood when people shout at them for their wankiness.
I have to admit that’s why I find them entertaining. There’s no “woe is me” attitude going on when people tell them they’re being rude (and even if they love Coldplay, for reasons that are unclear to me).
I like U2 well enough, and yet I still find Liam’s comments entertaining.
Yes. They give it out but don’t mind taking it. I can live with that as it seems fair. I mean, you wouldn’t catch either of them making one of those fake apologies, would you? Plus, they are funny. Still wankers really, but funny ones.
@Sixer – yeah even if there is truth, they are wanky hypocrites.
I mean Liam “performed at One Love Manchester concert with Chris Martin”. Which is deliciously rich that he calls U2 beige. By comparison, Coldplay is practically devoid of color. I mean Coldplay is a U2 derivative- at best “inspired/influenced by” and at worst copying chord and music structure.
Whatever we think about U2 music today, they were a far more important and socially relevant band for a long time than Oasis ever was for a moment.
So, while there may be truth, I say “sit-down” Liam, and save a chair next to you for your brother as well.
I remember Sacha Baron Cohen telling a talk show anecdote of him sitting with Bono and one of these brothers, and they were there together. Is this a friend dissing his friends band? Whatever the case, I am reminded that a woman or a black musician saying the exact same thing would trigger a barage of ‘classless” and “jealous” comments. Must be so nice to be a white guy.
I think the Gallaghers have had plenty criticism over the years. Deservedly so I suppose.
Just saw their Joshua tree tour in Chicago. Crappy venue at Soldier Field, sound was bad. But that was my first album I ever bought, and still listen to today. But Bono does seem a little up his own ass. And that automatic download to the iPhone was annoying as hell. Don’t put shit on my phone I didn’t ask for Bono!
Hahaha yeah but I still haven’t forgiven you for performing with “beige f**k” Chris martin, even if it was for charity. And I love the term toff rock
HAHAHAHAHA! Right?! There is nothing more beige than Coldplay. Dude is like musical oatmeal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Say what you really think, Liam.
Generally I like U2, but anything newer than Pop just flat-out sucks. But can I blame them for riding the money train by producing radio-friendly tunes? Nah, a lot of us would do it if we could.
Me too. I loved U2. Growing up would not have been the same without them. Achtung Baby, Zooropa and Pop were great and inovative and very in sync with the time with the issues the songs explored and visual aesthetics. However, sadly I am nkt sure I would go to their show now as their music lost the edge (despite edge being in the band) and became just mediocre pop/rock. At the same time the Ghallager brothers should just stop bashing everyone else around and look into a mirror. The act as if Oasis is the new coming of Mozart and they are not. And while I did enjoy their music back in the day I also have no idea what they both were doing the last 10 years. Instead of talkong crap about others they should focus on their own music. And lastly. The brothers releasing new music at the same time – that will be an epic shit talking and the faceoff of mayor egos
I have to agree here. I consider U2 to be much like Coldplay, all their music is blah and sounds the same to me.
I did see U2 at Bonnaroo this year. I will say they do sound good live. But I was not wowed. They were just ok. Red Hot Chili Peppers, on the other hand, at Bonnaroo were awesome.
Neither a fan of both bands. However, “beige f**k” did elicit a giggle from me.
All I can ever think about whenever one of these guys makes news is Will Farrell’s skit on SNL.
It pains me to say so, because I used to be obsessed with U2, but frankly their last really great album was Unforgettable Fire. Maybe Joshua Tree in a long stretch. After that they all seemed to be phoning it in.
No matter what, nothing is ever going to top War. That was their magnum opus.
Totally agree!
And now I gotta listen to New Year’s Day
I would tend to be more agreeable if it wasn’t coming from a member of Oasis. Song stealing Beatles wannabes.
All this sort of angry comments kind of shaming people for liking what many consider boring really annoys me. (Coldplay, Adele, U2, even Nickelback), Some might find this amusing, but f*ck, whatever you like, if you are not hurting anyone, just enjoy it! No guilty pleasure, just pleasure! And I say this knowing that I mocked my mom in the past for some books she read and I’m really sorry for that today. It’s just so unnecessary and we don’t come across that well, just pretentious because our tastes are “better”.
But U2 is responsible for the cracked-out, horrific, hilarious glory that is “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark”! I can never hate them after they gave the world this beauty:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5RgR0-EWuNY
I think Bono’s current personality is more annoying than U2′s music. I think their last album was fine enough.
I’m sure Noel Gallagher once said something like, ‘I don’t trust/believe people who say they don’t like *any* U2 songs’. And that’s kind of how I feel about them. They’ve been a spent force for some time, and Bono is more irritating than sand in your sarnies, but I have nostalgic love for Achtung Baby. With Or Without You and All I Want Is You will always be cranked right up if they come on the radio. Oh, and Where The Streets Have No Name and I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For are absolute KILLERS for working out to. If I’m flagging on the treadmill, those songs back to back fire me up like a crazy person.
I think U2 has written some incredible songs, but I like them better when someone else is singing them. I’ve never cared for Bono’s voice or his persona.
