Céline Dion continues to bring the glamour to Paris Fashion Week

Canadian chanteuse Céline Dion continues to transform the streets of Paris into her own personal runway with some more “out there” fashions, courtesy of her stylist, self-described “image architect” Law Roach. Her exploits are being documented on Vogue’s Instagram page, with the hashtag #celinetakescoture.

The 49-year-old singer showed off this sparkly number on Tuesday. The Swarovski bedazzled chainmail mini dress by Schiaparelli is paired with glittering lace up boots (which, probably no surprise to any of you who read my fashion posts could ascertain, I love). In their caption on the post, Vogue described the look as “a little Twiggy, a little Tina Turner.” I actually like this look a lot. It’s fun and I like the throwback, 60s-era vibe.

Celine showed off her legs once again in a miniskirt, this one with a floral print for Giambattista Valli’s runway show over the weekend. The ensemble featured ruffled sleeves and sparkly accents. She accessorized with knee-high brown suede boots (love!) and cat eye shades. I’m not a big fan of the dress, but Celine sure is, giving the designer a standing ovation during the show, as this quick video shows. She was also seen, doing a “few vogueing-style moves” and imitating one of the runway model’s “flamenco hand choreography.” And, bonus, her “spirited and spontaneous” enthusiasm managed to get Anna WIntour to crack a smile!

En route from her Paris digs at the Royal Monceau hotel to the AccorHotels Arena, Céline rocked an Asian-inspired look, wearing a purple, floral print dress with an elaborately embellished beaded belt and a green embroidered bag. She topped off the look with black heels and another pair of oversized cat eye sunglasses (I am detecting a trend here). Although not something that I would wear, I think it looks quite elegant on her. I like that there’s no overpowering element on the outfit. It’s floral done right, in my opinion.

On Sunday, Céline was spotted in a tea length floral coat paired with green, pajama-style pants from Gucci’s Spring 2017 collection. She chose to accessorize with a matching green bag from Dior Diorever and, of course, huge sunglasses. This ensemble is way too fussy. (Floral gone wrong?) She looks like she’s swimming in that coat. I do like the cut of the pants though. I think those pants would look great paired with a structured blouse.

Despite all of the shots of her wild fashions, one shot that’s getting a lot of buzz is one of Céline wearing her birthday suit. Vogue posted a pic of her, strategically covering her naughty bits while changing out of one of her outfits for the photo shoot. The accompanying caption notes that she “performs a minimum two hours a night, five or six nights a week, dancing and curtseying and generally gesticulating sans abandon, in handmade, hand-beaded delicacies designed solely to walk a catwalk or a carpet.” She works hard, and I do admire that. It’s obvious Céline is one passionate lady and that she lives for what she does, telling Vogue, “My energy feels younger, more dynamic, excited. Everything now feels like it is a first.” Some of her fashion choices may be on the kooky side, but you can’t not give her respect as an artist.

