Céline Dion continues to bring the glamour to Paris Fashion Week

Canadian chanteuse Céline Dion continues to transform the streets of Paris into her own personal runway with some more “out there” fashions, courtesy of her stylist, self-described “image architect” Law Roach. Her exploits are being documented on Vogue’s Instagram page, with the hashtag #celinetakescoture.
The 49-year-old singer showed off this sparkly number on Tuesday. The Swarovski bedazzled chainmail mini dress by Schiaparelli is paired with glittering lace up boots (which, probably no surprise to any of you who read my fashion posts could ascertain, I love). In their caption on the post, Vogue described the look as “a little Twiggy, a little Tina Turner.” I actually like this look a lot. It’s fun and I like the throwback, 60s-era vibe.
"They see me; I don't see them," is Celine Dion's line on the great blob of paparazzi and fans that follows her everywhere. She gives them any picture they ask for, plus a great many more. Consider an appointment with at the house of Schiaparelli, where she poses for the creative director Bertrand Guyon on a window sill overlooking the Place Vendome. She wears a tiny whimsical dress of Swarovski chainmail re-embroidered with yet more crystals and high sparkly Victorian boots–a little Twiggy, a little Tina Turner. Says her dancer Pepe Munoz: "That's a rockstar!" Says Libby Hahn, who handles public relations for the house: "I am fairly certain she was a rockstar before she put on the dress." Says Celine's own longtime photographer Denise Truscello (a Canadian cinephile with her own rockstar style), thinking of the long lenses poised on the place below: "Is the dress pulled down in the back?" Says Celine Dion: "They might see my butt, but I don't think they mind." #CelineTakesCouture Photographed by @denisetruscello
Celine showed off her legs once again in a miniskirt, this one with a floral print for Giambattista Valli’s runway show over the weekend. The ensemble featured ruffled sleeves and sparkly accents. She accessorized with knee-high brown suede boots (love!) and cat eye shades. I’m not a big fan of the dress, but Celine sure is, giving the designer a standing ovation during the show, as this quick video shows. She was also seen, doing a “few vogueing-style moves” and imitating one of the runway model’s “flamenco hand choreography.” And, bonus, her “spirited and spontaneous” enthusiasm managed to get Anna WIntour to crack a smile!
En route from her Paris digs at the Royal Monceau hotel to the AccorHotels Arena, Céline rocked an Asian-inspired look, wearing a purple, floral print dress with an elaborately embellished beaded belt and a green embroidered bag. She topped off the look with black heels and another pair of oversized cat eye sunglasses (I am detecting a trend here). Although not something that I would wear, I think it looks quite elegant on her. I like that there’s no overpowering element on the outfit. It’s floral done right, in my opinion.
On Sunday, Céline was spotted in a tea length floral coat paired with green, pajama-style pants from Gucci’s Spring 2017 collection. She chose to accessorize with a matching green bag from Dior Diorever and, of course, huge sunglasses. This ensemble is way too fussy. (Floral gone wrong?) She looks like she’s swimming in that coat. I do like the cut of the pants though. I think those pants would look great paired with a structured blouse.
Despite all of the shots of her wild fashions, one shot that’s getting a lot of buzz is one of Céline wearing her birthday suit. Vogue posted a pic of her, strategically covering her naughty bits while changing out of one of her outfits for the photo shoot. The accompanying caption notes that she “performs a minimum two hours a night, five or six nights a week, dancing and curtseying and generally gesticulating sans abandon, in handmade, hand-beaded delicacies designed solely to walk a catwalk or a carpet.” She works hard, and I do admire that. It’s obvious Céline is one passionate lady and that she lives for what she does, telling Vogue, “My energy feels younger, more dynamic, excited. Everything now feels like it is a first.” Some of her fashion choices may be on the kooky side, but you can’t not give her respect as an artist.
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com, Backgrid
I read that the nude photo got her a bit of abuse online. End of the day, she is a legend and has had SUCH a shitty time over the past few years personally, I say let her do whatever the f*ck she wants if she’s happy.
I’ve never read or heard a bad thing about her, and she seems like a genuinely nice person so, you do you Celine.
thats a shame because she has a great body.
Yes! Amazing!!!
Yes, she looks like she’s thoroughly enjoying herself. Nice to see.
Genuinely curious why? She isn’t exposing anything and she looks great.
I love the two first outfits. She’s rocking this. The floral ones, not so much.
I love the retro vibe of all of these looks.
Yeah, that floral coat is a tragedy, more so because of the style than the fabric and print. The green/turquoise pants and handbag are gorgeous, though.
I think the whole thing would have been ever so much better if the sleeves were straight and not poofy.
Corey , do you have an ID on that purple dress she wore en-route the area?
Anyone else can help too!!
I checked (a bit)…no one that I can find had ID’d this dress. Maybe not a big name?
It doesn’t matter what she wears, her face looks 70. I do think she is having a mid-life crisis, however.
Yes, I thought she was around 55.
I agree with the crisis. I’ve read and heard her husband kept her grounded as far as going the crisis route with fame and money at a young age. I always got upset with that, thinking: maybe JUST MAYBE, a woman is strong and secure and didn’t fall to that. I hope she proves them wrong.
He kept her grounded or groomed and controlled? She was 12 years old (he 38) when they first met and started dating when she was 18. This may be a life crisis or simply a no longer controlled woman finding her own way for the first time in life.
I agree Zapp. She has never been on her own to enjoy her fame and money. That relationship was creepy but I don’t blame her.
My hope is she doesn’t spiral out of control
@Zapp, I said something similar yesterday.
She’s finally free, she has a right to live every phase of her life.
She has angular features that could make one look more mature. I dont think she looks older than her age though. I think she looks pretty great.
I think it’s a bit harsh to dub this a “crisis”.
She’s been through a lot and she’s starting a new chapter in her life.
She has not attacked anyone or had a meltdown.
People are so quick to judge.
And, yes, I know it’s a celebrity / gossip website but the comment about her face also seemed cheap.
Damn if she does, damn if she doesn’t.
If she’d had fillers, it would be all people talk about.
Mel – I agree! This isn’t a mid-life crisis….though i’m sure it is very conflicting being widowed at 50 having never been with another man in her personal or professional life.
She literally never had youth (or childhood). She was being controlled by her husband since she was 12 and her image was always more mature/older than her actual age. its great to see her embrace something new with so much excitement and i love that the fashion industry is embracing her back! she isn’t a d-list wannabe keeping up with the Joneses…she is incredibly wealthy. she will never blow through her fortune…if she put her money in a savings account she’d still earn over a million a year. i’m pretty sure she’ll be ok splurging on a few gucci coats during this “crisis”
Damn. Chill out Mel! Many people go through a midlife crisis. It’s nothing new,
Big deal. Nobody’s attacking her because of it. Famous people’s looks get talked about all the time no matter what. It’s part of being famous
Yes. To all of this.
I think she just needs a little hyaluronic acid moisturizer for her skin.
I hope you are joking when you say her face looks 70. I’m sorry but no way. She looks like a normal 49 year old. As @KLO said above, Celine simply has more angular features, that’s all. Nor do I think she’s having a mid-life crisis. Man this comment makes me sad. The woman has had a shitty year, let her have a good time.
Agree. Too many people act as if showing a slight bit of age as you get older is a sin. It’s ridiculous. She looks her age. Some people have good skin, some have bad skin, some have facialists and botox practitioners on speed dial and others don’t think it’s worth the expense or their time. There’s more than one way to age and just because she doesn’t have the skin of JLo or Christie Brinkley doesn’t mean that she’s aging badly.
Wow. I’d love to see your face. She’s a slender woman who has obviously not had drastic plastic surgery. That means at 49, her face will not look smooth. She’s one of the biggest superstars in the world, she works hard, she is by all accounts a lovely person. But your first comment is about her face. Way to go.
Also, there’s a difference between midlife crisis and dealing with a loss.
You go, girl!!
Oh come on now – don’t chastise their comment and then try to turn it around against them in personal way. “Stop picking on Celine – but let me see your face so I can judge you” isn’t a very nice counter move.
Ultimately – I don’t consider her to look like the average 49 year old. My parents are older than she is by about a decade. They look younger than she does… and they don’t have the kind of resources she does. To say she looks like a normal 49 year old is kind of insulting to those in that same age range. It’s most noticeable in the photos where she’s not smiling – she has a very warm smile that really brightens her up and makes her look younger than in photos where she’s not smiling.
I agree! A celebrity looks her age because she chooses not to undergo plastic surgery, fillers and botox and she gets vilified. Celine looks exactly like a normal woman does for her age. Good on her, and go have fun, girl. You deserve it!
Yeah she looks older in the face but I attribute that to the deaths of her hubby and brother. Grief does that to you. I do think she should eat because she lost a lot of weight during that time.
Yeah I can see how she’s relishing her freedom after years of being controlled by hubby (she loves him but I thought the relationship was creepy). I don’t care as long as she doesn’t lose it like Mariah.
Can you believe JLO is only two years younger? You’d think she were two decades younger.
She lost a lot of weight in a very short time. People handle grief differently. I believe she is still grieving. Her rocking out these fashion events and enjoying herself in videos are her ways to tell us she is going to be fine. She doesn’t want her fans to worry about her or feel sorry for her. But deep inside she is still probably hurting.
Do what makes you happy, Celine. 🤗
If I could give this a thumbs up, I would. Celine is enjoying this stage of her life and isn’t hurting anyone. Do you, boo.
Fashion should be FUN!
Get on with your bad self, Celine. I love that purple dress.
It makes my heart smile to see her so happy and enjoying life, looking good and feeling good. Yay
I love the elaborate collar on the white floral jacket, but can’t help picturing it on a plain black jacket. I do love her enthusiasm!
GodDAMN. Celine’s got legs, and a love for life and fashion access a girl can only dream of.
This is wonderful, you can see her joy through the photos. Except the butt on the balcony photo, she does look a tad concerned there.
Yay Celine!
Also those brown suede boots are gorgeous.
That’s what I thought–those legs! Wow.
I think she’s having fun, possibly letting loose for the first time in her life. Her music isn’t my jam, but as a person she seems amazing.
I’m definitely cheering for her.
She’s single and feeling herself after a period of grief. Go get it girl! Treat yourself!
Also, I like her sunglasses.
Multiple pairs of them…I wonder how much luggage she’s got? This trip seems very glamorous.
I really like the Swarovski bedazzled chainmail mini dress by Schiaparelli. It is a beautiful sparkly dress that she is wearing nicely, and she is rocking those thigh-high boots.
I do too. Interesting positioning of her right above that medallion thing with the arrow in the railing pointing to her lady parts. If it was an advert, we’d call it phallic.
I think I would love anything called haute coture chainmail tbh, but the dress is really interesting and she’s wearing it well.
i remember her when she won the Eurovision Song Contest and was young and not that fashionable. She has come such a long way, i think she deserves the fun with all the outfit and accessories.
I love the ‘naked’ pic. It is tasteful and seems more spontaneous than posed.
Shes a star that knows how to work hard and protect her instrument (she sounds awesome at 49) She seems like she’s having fun and not taking herself to seriously. It’s refreshing.
Yea, I mean given that a singer half her age (almost) can’t even complete her first major tour…
Celine has always been the consummate professional and seems to be a nice person to boot!
I love the boots, but isn’t it hot in paris right now? I can’t imagine wearing those boots this time of year
What’s with all the tacky, ugly, cheap looking sunglasses these days?
Celine has really majorly stepped up her fashion game! I’m LOVING the sexy and fun looks here!
I’m such a Celine fan. She seems so fun.
I absolutely adore the suede boots-tho in one pic I saw, they looked plum. I don’t have the legs for thigh high boots, but she certainly does! Also love the purple dress-the florals, not so much.
She has so much fun with fashion. And, if it brings her joy, why not?
Celine is my FOREVER LOVE. That is all.
Never been into her music, but I do like her. She seems like a very nice person. I feel sure that, mixed in with the grief over her husband, is a newfound sense of freedom and youth-being on her own for the first time in her life. Making her own decisions, coming and going as she pleases. Enjoy it, Celine. It looks good on you.
She has a girlfriend, she’s been with her for a while. I think she will make her coming out in a few years. People in Québec suspected she was dating Julie Snyder (tv personality) but I heard she’s with someone else.
That video of her at the Valli show is adorable. A lot of people wouldn’t be able to express that much enthusiasm without coming off ridiculous or false, but on her, it reads genuine. (Also, the contrast with Anna Wintour’s “tool cool for fashion” face is hilarious.)
Her joy is so contagious that even Anna Wintour can’t help cracking a grin.
I am here for both pairs of boots. I could never pull them off short as I am but I love them anyway. The only thing that sticks out to me are the huge buttons (?) on the coat in the last picture. They are gorgeous and I would repurpose them for a different look.
It’s not easy to transition from caretaker to free time, I know this so well. You do you, Celine and enjoy life.
Love the dark boots and she has the legs to wear them. She is having fun after a rough time in her life… not a mid life crisis but awakening a new chapter in her life that she worked her ass off for. As far as the comments about how old and kooky she looks, something tells me she has you all beat looks wise.
Do you BooBoo. Do you!!
I’m not a fan because I find her music boring, but I’m loving all the “over the top” clothes, she looks FANTASTIC, and she looks stunning in that “naked” photo.
Her joy for life is definitely contagious.
