Mariah Carey’s credit cards got declined while shopping on Rodeo Drive

As someone who lives paycheck to paycheck, it’s kind of hard for me to feel sorry for Mariah Carey, but a little celebrity schadenfreude isn’t necessarily a bad thing every once in a while, right?
The 47-year-old singer’s recent shopping excursion on Beverly Hills’ famed Rodeo Drive hit a snag when Mariah’s credit cards were declined. An eyewitness told RadarOnline.com that “When it happened at Louis Vuitton she thought it was a fluke. But when it happened three more times she was embarrassed and humiliated.” She did eventually purchase the items in question, after enlisting the services of her assistant as well as her manager, Stella Bulochnikov, who reportedly “made a total scene” (Who will bet “Do you KNOW who I am?” was asked at least more than once?) and then paid for the merchandise in cash.
As for these alleged money woes, Radar reported that “Mariah is blaming her manager for the cancellations, postponement and low ticket sales of her tour with Lionel Richie. She’s also had bad press and business deals. Stella keeps saying everything is going to be all right, but it’s not.” The tour with the former Commodore was postponed because Lionel suffered a knee injury, but is back on, kicking off in Oakland on July 21. I don’t know about the rest of the tour dates, but here in Atlanta, you can get tickets for this show really cheap. Add to that dwindling income (she reportedly “only” made $6.3 million in 2014) and her seeking out a $50 million payout from former fiancé James Packer and it appears things aren’t looking so good for our little butterfly. Getting her cameo cut from the movie The House probably didn’t help either.
One reason for her being a little strapped for cash may be her recent jaunt to the Bahamas with on/off beau Bryan Tanaka and her 6-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. The quartet spent the 4th of July weekend swimming with nurse sharks at Compass Cay, an attraction located on a private island is in the Outer Exumas near the Exuma Cays Land And Sea Park – which I am sure isn’t cheap. Mariah posted a photo of the event, captioning the snap, “Shark day with #dembabies … don’t worry, they’re gentle #NurseSharks.” Did she mean to say #dembabies or #demboobies, because, damn. They didn’t have a more accommodating wetsuit available?
Is this is situation where her manager deserves a little side-eye or where Mariah is spending faster than she’s making it? I don’t have a good feeling about this but I can’t wait to see what happens next here.
Oh lawd…
We live paycheque to paycheque as well, and I admit I enjoyed reading her cards were declined.
It’s her spending, no doubt. She still thinks she is the queen of it all, and she’s not. I bet she is just as bad as Tori Spelling at personal management and boundaries (spending wise), and now she is reaping what she sowed.
I don’t like Mairah (can you tell?!)
I live paycheck to week before paycheck…
I totally agree with you on the spending….she still thinks she is earning 60million a year and she simply is not making it like that anymore
She’s spent like it’s going out of style for years now, so I blame her. Even if one has money managers and accountants galore, one still needs to know the lay of the land.
I also have no love for Mariah. Her diva antics (can’t hold my own water, lift an umbrella, WALK) didn’t endear her to me at all.
Yeah, it doesn’t matter if you’re paycheck is $600 or $6M, if you’re living beyond your means it won’t be enough.
Mariah may have made $6M over the course of a year, but if she’s living like she’s making $20M a year, she’s going to have serious problems.
It’s time to scale back Mimi!
I don’t like her either. She’s lost her voice and lost her way. The dollars ain’t rolling in anymore but she’s too delusional to dial it back. Nick got out at the right time!
Finally, someone who actually knows how to spell paycheque properly, lol. Anyway, do pay cheques still exist in America? Cheques are almost extinct in Australia. Almost no one uses them, and your salary is direct credited into your bank account every week/fortnight. I cannot even remember the last time I saw a cheque. I think it was a decade and a half ago. lol I do love Mariah’s music, but she has always come across as a real spoilt brat, a super diva with more money than sense who has no idea how the rest of us live.
So, you’re saying Mariah Carey might NOT be living a wise, temperate and financially sound lifestyle? I’m shocked, I tell you. Shocked.
Stunning, isn’t it? Perhaps someone will start a ‘Mariah must shop!’ gofund page for her..hehe
Bwaha!
Ha! If anyone is in need of a billionaire right now, it’s Ms Carey… And while she’s scouting around for one, she could maybe hock the engagement ring from James Packer. That should keep the wolf from the door for a couple of weeks. 💍💰
I thought she was very rich in her own right. And the downfall in concerts may be due to her being unprofessional and uber diva. Not taking her own responsibility. Bad PR team too.
She was very rich, but I have a feeling her spending has increased as her earnings have decreased. She hasn’t had a hit in ages, and her touring and events do not go well.
+1 she still makes good cash, she was reportedly just paid $2.5 million to perform at the F1 event in Baku last week, but I have a feeling she spends it like she makes it.
Tour with Lionel Richie? WTF???
Hey Lionel Richie can still sing live and he’s a nice guy. I don’t know how he puts up with her though.
I’d want to see him – not her.
Chica is lazy and spoilt and no longer has a work ethic so…
Delusional AF! She needs to get her act together…..and this diva behavior is doing her no favors.
I could see someone stealing from her. Doubtful she checks the statements.
It makes me sad that she calls them “dembabies”. That was a thing with her and nick and I feel like since she and nick are no more, that she needs a new nickname
If I was Mariah, I would do a through lookover of my finances since this manager took over. Also wasn’t it Oprah who makes sure she personally signs every cheque before it leaves her desk? Some celebrities put too much of their financial life in other people’s hands. Great to have a manager look after things but at the same time don’t be totally clueless.
Yeah, you’re totally right. However being successful in the showbiz doesn’t automatically mean you are particularly smart.
Unfortunately many celebs are incredibly dumb. Oprah is certainly an exception.
And there are rumors about this woman already and the fact that she’s basically isolated Mariah and allegedly makes all decisions for her.
Her manager seems really sketchy and I would definitely be very wary of her if I was Mariah. Unfortunately for Mariah, I don’t think she has any idea of her financial situation and has been spending like crazy for years because she’s a diva and never thought the gravy train would run out. Maybe a little kick in the arse like this will mean she’ll be more gracious next time somebody offers her an easy payday.
it’s always the manager’s fault. Some celebrities just don’t want to hear about “Limited budget”. or purse tightening THey think their names alone open credit lines or “put in the tab”. they want free stuff, discount, they want to walk in and Ali BAba gates wide open. Seriously you can warn them but then it’s too late especially when they are used to spend $100.000 a week.Very few of them will sit down on a daily basis and keep track of any spending. That’s why the likes of Keira Knightley set themselves
a annual budget: they know what’s in the bank: they don’t screw themselves and their accountants/managers have to report any dime that leave the bank.
Slow claps for whoever chose this posts photos. Just wow, that tube dress.
Apparently she is in denial about her correct size.
I wonder if lipo stops working once you have too many …
Former OR nurse here and assisted in many lipo cases.Lipo is for reshaping out of proportion areas of fat.A surgeon worth his salt will be sure to tell patients that lipo is fine ,but if you gain about 20 pounds or more the fat begins coming back in weird places.Example lipo to inner thighs and The you gain 25 you will start putting weight on in neck,face,upper arms,abdomen and so on.Looks to me that she’s had a lot and weight gain has krept up and she is now built weird due to where she is now carrying said weight gain.
Okay so it all makes sense to me now. She wanted to marry that billionaire guy because she was broke. So instead of making sure he married her by giving him a little of pre-marital nookie to get him hooked she chose to play hard to get and withhold sex from him for the entire year of their relationship. We know now her scheme did not work out. Her lawsuit is not looking good either as it should. He does not owe her a penny.
….omg…does that mean her gorgeous locked security has been let go….
the pic in the wet suit is soooo Mariah. I had to giggle when i saw it. Regardless where she goes, what attire she wears or what the temperature is ‘demboobies’ are coming out. It is her trademark now more than her voice.
ITA lolo86lf – I think she knows she’s broke but doesn’t care, et al – looking for a $$$$ man. She might be close to Tori S territory…….I bet we hear more stories like this
Tee hee. Somewhere in Beverly Hills there’s some support group for Delusional/Drunk Aging Stars Who Overspend And End Up Broke. Johnny Depp just introduced Mariah to the group. “My name is Mariah and I’m an Idiot.”
No pity at all for these fools. None. I got too many creditors chewing on my ear and here I am at work with McDs for breakfast. F off.
I foresee Mariah doing a stint in Vegas.
She already is? lol
Not me. I’d say every Vegas venue is going to hear her name and go ‘NOPE’.
She’s lazy, entitled, spoiled, and is lacking both her voice and any sort of work ethic. Vegas – or anywhere else – would be insane to hire her on. They’d lose big $$$$ refunding tickets to very angry patrons who aren’t going to put up with waiting 2 to 4 hours for MC to deign to make her grand entrance and then lip-sync badly.
She needs to trim her budget, and retire gracefully before the last remaining shreds of respect that anyone may still have for her disappear.
Perhaps she is over her credit, payments are done at a later date, etc etc etc. She had the cash so I suppose not everything is terrible in Mariah’s pantomime.
She is so ridiculous now. The way she acts, the way she dresses….
I have so many question. Why is Lionel Richie going on tour with her? Why would anyone pay to hear her sing in her current state? Her vocals are not what they were. When did she start to live in an alternate reality? Why does she insist on wearing outfits that clearly may burst at any moment? Could she really be that short on money? She’s sold hundreds of millions of albums. And if so, how much cash do her people carry around that they can pay for anything at LV AND WHY WOULD THEY?
I watched Lionel Richie’s interview with Piers Morgan (I know I know but it was a good interview. Lionel came across well) and he basically tours for enjoyment. He isn’t really in it for the money because all those song royalties is making him rich. The song “Lady” alone bought him a big house.
Speaking of royalties, she used to write her own songs. Does she not anymore? I think songwriting will outlast any vocal talent because the money will keep rolling in.
She has some serious issues that’s for sure.
She was not able to perform Times Sq. New Year’s Eve and seems delusional. What does she need? Nada. She is shopping and spending because she is bored. Been there done that. Your too young to retire she can try to go to Vegas for a big paycheck, but given her recent unreliable unprofessional manner I would consider her a big risk.
She is a whack job but it’s Mariah Carey. Tooo-tight tube top dress or ill fitted water suit I think she’s still outrageously fab. One of the remaining divas around.
There was a recent video of her “performing” and when it was her time to sing she just stood there. After a few seconds she started whistling. It was worse than the NYE performance because at least you could’ve believed it was technical issues. This was clearly just her refusing to sing. It was baaaaad.
After the story about her Diva antics during that movie shoot, her refusing to sing during performances she’s paid for, I see her celebrity stock going way down. She should hang tight to whatever money she has left because if her voice is gone and she can’t use that to justify her paychecks she’s in for a very rude awakening soon…
She needs to shop for a haircut, clothes that fit and a breast reduction. She’s a straight up mess. Girl pull back on the skank.
If anyone was old enough to remember when she first came out (me!) Mariah used to have a modest bust. I think those are implants so yeah she needs to remove them or downsize.
As a big busted thin woman (no implants here just cursed with really large breasts) I can sympathise with the wetsuit thing. I am a size 6 – 8 everywhere but a size 14 up top (Aus sizes), and am quite tall. I had to get a wetsuit custom made because of a very embarrassing situation where I put on the best fitting hired wetsuit I could find and every time I took a breath the zipper would start undoing. Everyone thought it hilarious, I was mortified.
I hope it’s just a technicality because if she really squandered all that money well…she did a very stupid and insensitive thing regarding herself and her children. If I recall correctly she paid some 60 millions to her husband during her divorce so her children will have some economic security at least. I think she has a lot of assets and she still gets royalty from all the songs she has written so she will be fine IF she starts controlling her spending.
I live with a small salary and with no extra income and I save a LOT. I limit my spending to the minimum ( I go overboard sometimes) but I have to, as I need to have some security for myself. Of course being poor makes me spend those money on things I need (vacations destroy me each time as I like visiting new places, I need that in my life) time to time but I still save again. It makes me happy knowing where I’m at financial wise. I need that. And I am paranoid about my stuff. I know that even if I had that kind of money she has, I would double check everything that comes and goes from by bank.
I have seen some footage from her and I sense that, yes she plays the diva, she likes being a spoiled diva, she knows her limits now in singing etc but she is not stupid and actually knows what she is doing. She may have her problems but she is not that out of touch as we think. I blame ths new manager for some of her failings. I think she is feeding the beast. I sense she will be gone soon. Watch and see.
