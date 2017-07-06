Donald Trump: Election interference ‘could have been Russia’ or ‘other countries’

Donald Trump is currently in Warsaw, Poland for an international conference. I believed, before today, that most European countries were appalled by Trump and everything he stands for. Turns out, the Polish government is embracing him completely though. The current Polish government is operated by the far right-wing Law and Justice party, which “rose to power as its officials manipulated the news media, threatened judicial independence, refused to accept refugees and stoked ethnic nationalism.” So… Trump has found his people, basically. The Polish government has even bused in supporters/Deplorables so that Trump will be greeted by cheering crowds, because the man is so thin-skinned, God knows what would happen if he had to face one moment of criticism or protest. Anyway, Trump just finished a press conference and it did not go well. Some quotes:
How “nobody really knows for sure” what happened with Russia & the election. “I think it was Russia, but I think it was probably other people and, or countries, and I see nothing wrong with that statement. Nobody really knows. Nobody really knows for sure. Well, I think it was Russia and I think it was other people in other countries, it could have been a lot of people who also interfered. I’ve said it very simply, it could very well have been Russia, it could have been other countries, but I won’t be specific, but I think a lot of people interfere. I think it’s been happening for a long time…”
On how Obama “choked.” Trump goes on and on about how the CIA told Obama that Russia interfered last year and “He did nothing about it. Why did he do nothing about it? He was told it was Russia by the CIA, as I understand it. It was well reported. He did nothing about it. They say he choked. I don’t think he choked. I think what happens is he thought Hillary Clinton was going to win the election and said let’s not do anything about it. Had he thought the other way, he would have done something about it.”
He’s happy with the state of the economy, but complains that he’s not making much money right now: “Personally I’ve picked up nothing… that’s all right. Everyone else is getting very rich. That’s ok, I’m very happy.”
He’s still threatening North Korea: He said NK is “behaving in a very very dangerous manner. It’s a shame they’re behaving this way — they’re behaving in a very, very dangerous manner and something will have to be done about it. As far as North Korea is concerned, I don’t know, we will see what happens. I have some pretty severe things that we are thinking about. That doesn’t mean we are going to do it. I don’t draw red lines.”
Just FYI: tomorrow Trump will be in Hamburg, Germany for the G20 Summit and this will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Trump. It’s all cable news can talk about these days, what’s going to happen at this meeting. I’ll tell you what will happen: Putin will walk all over Trump. Trump will sign over Alaska to Putin and he’ll call it a “great deal.” Trump will disclose more classified information to Putin. And on and on. Trump’s aides are trying to do everything they can to avoid a one-on-one meeting, hoping that both men keep their staffers around them. Also, aides say that Trump will likely NOT raise the issue of Russia’s interference in the election. Because why would he? He doesn’t even believe Russia hacked the election. Trump’s staffers have tried to get him to read his briefing papers and this sentence is just sad: Aides “have written a list of tweet-length sentences that summarize the main points Trump could bring up with Putin,” the L.A. Times reports. This is our world now.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
AAARRRRRRRRRRGGGGGGGGGGHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! I don’t know if I have the stamina to read all about it.
Everbody saw the dementia video of him walking right past his waiting limo?
Baby Fists loves trashing everybody, from a high school girl on Twitter to heads of state. Has he EVER bashed Russia for anything?? Rather telling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did, and couldn’t help but feel compassion for him while I was watching the video.
Putting him aside as an individual – I am NOT defending him, there are so many enablers, Nagini included, who KNOW he is NOT MENTALLY FIT FOR PRESIDENCY. And that’s the biggest tragedy and they should be held ACCOUNTABLE.
This situation is COMPLETELY OUT OF ORDER.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Belle Epoch:
The unsuitability of this cheating clown was so glaring that a lot of people understandably thought the election would be a landslide (at least until Comey’s revelation about re-investigating Clinton). I genuinely believe Putin has something on this guy. Something so big, he doesn’t mind the humiliation of his obvious groveling towards Putin. I think he will demure to Putin out of self preservation; he understands that this is one of the real boss-men of the world; cold, incredibly ruthless(to the point of crazy) yet incredibly controlled psychopath who has orchestrated the rise and fall of countries and regions, and who has arranged the killing of hundreds of people over the years and most likely still sleeps very peacefully at night. A strongman who thinks maybe 10-15 steps ahead where Trump can barely manage 2 steps.
Anyway, will be extremely fascinating to watch, I hope they show as much of it as possible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Belle Epoch- I’m not sure about the limo video…. Someone pointed out that he seemed drawn to applause in the crowd. It’s possible he wanted to play to the crowd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Rapunzel. He’s done the wandering off many times. Fairly early in my husband’s Alzheimer’s that was a telling feature. We’d be walking somewhere, I’d turn to glance at something, turn back around, and he was gone! Not diagnosing trump, but he’s wandered off in the Oval Office neglecting to sign some papers, wandered off the other day after deplaning, just wandered off neglecting melania in Poland following the non-handshake. Other wanders, too, IIRC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is beginning to feel like the only appropriate response.
But we are all going to have to get more active in calling our MoC. WE MUST.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was so pissed, he’s such a traitor. But then I realized…the truth WILL come out. He’s just insulted the intelligence community again by making these comments. While Trump’s been distracting on twitter, Mueller has been investigating.
When it is finally laid bare what Trump and his administration did, these comments will look even worse. He’s making his bed right now, he just doesn’t know it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched his arrival to Poland last night, very curious about Drumpf and Melania holding hands or not. He reached for her hand but she held it strategically on this bouquet of flowers, like covering it, not holding it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Personally I’ve picked up nothing… that’s all right. Everyone else is getting very rich. That’s ok, I’m very happy.”
There are so many WRONGS with this. And the rest of the statement, which is giving me a serious headache right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@pumpkin pie
Yes!!!! Sure, Jan.
It’s not like you are hosting fundraisers at your hotels or anything. Or that you still don’t own your businesses. 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or that he charges the SS for use of the golf carts when protecting him on his golf outings or charged rent in Trump Towers to the SS when protecting Melania and Barron along with many other instances.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1. WTF? I mean….he says the craziest sh-t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because he’s crazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That statement really burned me up, too. Clearly, not everyone is getting “very rich”. He’s admitting that his cronies, the GOP turds running the show, and his wealthy buddies/donors are fleecing the country and getting filthy rich doing it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Imagine the republican pitchforks if Hillary had said that…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES. This is utter BS!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because that’s what the Office of The Presidency is for, right?
Becoming as rich as possible at the expense of the American people?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know. I KNOW. I’d like to hear what the deplorable’ spin on his “everyone else is getting very rich.” Will they agree like they do with everything else? Even if they aren’t in fact getting very rich?? I’ve had a headache since January.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, Princess Nagini is doing very well for herself. She’ll probably pick up another $100 million today in Poland for visiting some monuments and wearing a cocktail suit and flipping her hair. She can add that to the $100 million each she got from China, Saudia Arabia and the UAE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA.
I am not saying anything new, Princess Nagini does NOT belong the the WH. She is making money by virtue of an informal advisor position which did not exist before. Is she accountable to the American people? NO. How is that possible?
I.just.can’t.believe. that there not one reasonable voice who can use the weight of the law and elicit an investigation into Nagini’s and Jared’s hustle to make money for themselves and other already very rich people. It’s blatant. For them it’s all about business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Everyone else is getting rich”… what the hell does that even mean? Who is “everyone else”??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
not me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. This infuriates me. First of all, the mission of President is not to line your pockets. Second of all, everyone is not getting rich. Far from it. Last of all, I’m so tired of his nonsense-speak.
He is a big, stupid, lazy, greedy, shallow, hate-mongering oaf. And his right wing white nationalist dogwhistle of a speech in Poland made me sick. I loathe this man with everything I have in me. Send help!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is as dumb as a box of rocks.. NO sorry. Rocks are not that dumb. It amazes me over and over again how unintelligent he is. Just mind blowing really. I was listening to his speech in Poland.. UGH had to stop. The man has no emotional depth. When he gives a speech it is all words; no emotion. None. He cares about nothing other than himself. And I laughed about people being bused in to cheer the Orange baby on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its true, his lack of depth — emotionally and intellectually — is beyond frightening. As people have said, he’s like a kid BSing his way through a book report on a book he’s never read. And has no intention of ever reading.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Polish immigration to the UK was one of the prime motivators for Brexit. Articles I read referenced how the proliferation of Polish people in the building and plumbing trades were taking jobs from the English.
I saw most of Trumps speech live. The crowd chanted his name at key points as if being directed waving tiny Polish flags. People from rural towns were bussed in to show support as he is not popular in the urban areas.
He took time during the press conference to (yet again) blame Obama & deny Russian interference in our election. Kudos to Hallie Jackson @ MSNBC for being dogged in her questioning. WOMAN! She was FIERCE! Polish president tried to cut her off saying she had asked her two questions and yet, SHE PERSISTED👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From what I know the problem with the influx of workers from Central and Eastern European countries is not only about the workers, but also about locals not willing to do the jobs the migrant workers are willing to do and/or businesses hiring migrant workers because they are allowed to pay them much less than locals, due to some loopholes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
>I saw most of Trumps speech live. The crowd chanted his name at key points as if being directed waving tiny Polish flags. People from rural towns were bussed in to show support as he is not popular in the urban areas.
Poland has its own bunch of fanatics, no need to bus anyone. Go on youtube and look up videos from 11 November in Warsaw (Polish Independence Day). It’s like f***ing Warsaw Uprising 2.0. Football is HUGE in Poland and a lot of those people with far-right opinions are football fan(atic)s. I’m guessing that’s how they’re so organized, they have frequent get-togethers anyway, it was just another occasion to meet and scream at the cameras for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On one hand he says Russia didn’t influence the election but then he is accusing President Obama of not interfering when Russia influenced the election (Hitting head hard on the keyboard 🎹)
Rest in peace United States of America 1776 – 2017. Once known as the land of dreamers & freedom, it has now become the land of racists and sexists.
All those people who didn’t vote for him, you are more than welcome to Europe where our leaders are more sane, intelligent and caring.
All those who voted for him, those who voted 3rd party and those who didn’t vote – enjoy the consequences of your choice and just know that the rest of the world don’t feel an ounce of sympathy for your present and future suffering.
PS: watch the true leaders tomorrow show Trump how to be a leader. I am almost willing to bet that Trump will do something so horrific that EU might take steps to distance USA more and maybe even oust them from G20..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can we instead send those who are die hard supporters to The Island of Forgotten Toys? We can rescue the toys and leave his supporters in the frozen wastelands of time. They will like living in a place that time has forgotten and they can in turn forget time exists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are very kind. I would prefer to lock them in Azkaban with dementors to guard them or exile them to Mordor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s always been a land of racism and sexism. It was just easier to overlook it before this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately, more honest words have never been spoken
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Veronica, you are absolutely correct. People just don’t feel like they need to disguise it any longer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why do his aides bother? He will do exactly as he pleases which means he will play right into Putin’s hand. He doesn’t get that Putin has been playing him all along.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. This is like herding cats. The time to put out this dumpster fire was on November 8th, 2016 and we are waaaaaay past the point of reeling this man in. He’s a loose cannon and will only get worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dear President (cough) Trump, you picked up nothing? If you had bothered to read any of those ethics materials the Office of Government Ethics keeps sending you, you would know that you are not supposed to pick up anything. You are not supposed to profit from the presidency or promulgate regulations or sign executive orders or propose legislation that would benefit you or your extended family, including in-laws. Those ethics rules also apply to your daughter Princess Nagini the Corrupt of the Most Sacred Horcruxed Vagina and her husband Jared. So sorry if you did not realize this before taking the job. Feel free to resign immediately. Also, I expect you or Princess Nagini to reimburse the taxpayers for this vacation to Poland, where, once again, she is dressing inappropriately and making a fool of herself at our expense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahahahaha lightpurple! Kuddos – your comment made me laugh so hard. Hahahaha!! Super spot on!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i think Hamburg will receive him a bit differently. Protesters are on their way. The violent ones (and hopefully there will not be any of them) already being stopped at the borders.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I pray fervently that every time Cheeto Covfefe Mussolini opens his mouth in Germany, the crowds shout Obama! OBAMA!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I woke up while this was being shown on TV and I almost choked with anger when I watched this. It’s so pathetic seeing him avoid admitting that Russia is to blame. Yes Trump, we all know for sure, and it never looked like any other countries were involved with the meddling. Russia has done this to other countries too, not just America. Always ranting about “fake news ” makes him look stupider every day.
The more he threatens N. Korea, the more scared I get. He definitely doesn’t care or realize he’s putting us in danger
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m trying to figure out which other countries besides Russia would benefit from Trump being President enough that interfering in the election would be worth it. Putin wants sanctions lifted and for the US to ditch NATO so he can do what he wants as the new czar. Do we have sanctions on France that I don’t know about? Is Norway on our hit list?
Fact remains that the only person Trump has consistently gone out of his way to defend and admire is Putin. Trump’s people pushed hard to get rid of support for Ukraine against the Russians in the Republican platform, and that was the only part they were interested in. Trump tried to lift sanctions against Russia right away after the inauguration, but was blocked by Congress when the horrified State Dept staffers asked to come up with the detailed package got the word to Congress about what Trump was about to do. He has always seems quite focused on doing what Russia wants, not any other country.
Notice Donald repeated his claims several times. He must have needed to fill up the time slot and that was the only line in his script that he remembered. Or maybe he thought Putin would appear if he said Russia three times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is one of those days when I cannot comprehend that this man won the election. I know it’s been 8 months, but I’m still slightly in denial sometimes. Why? Why? Why?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every single morning since the election I wake up and it takes a few seconds but then my brain remembers… this guy is president. 😣
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree wholeheartedly. I keep hoping to wake up from this nightmare that has been visited on us. It’s not enough for me that he will go down in history as our worst President by a mile. No, I want his corruption, and that of his family and enablers, completely revealed. I want impeachment. I want Ryan and McConnell to be exposed. I want Flynn to go to jail. I want some of these a$$holes charged with treason. But, only time (and honest politicians) will heal the wounds that have been inflicted on our country.d
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How many times must we go through this? Trump delivered a scripted speech that sounded reasonable because he did not write it. Off script, god only knows how much more nonsense he will babble?! This pattern has been repeated so many times, and it is exhausting!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump will never say anything bad about his boyfriend Putin. He knows Putin has too much on him to ever go against Russia and he will continue to do his dirty dealings with him while not giving a shit about the American people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loved the Alaska reference LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The allegations regarding foreign interference in the US presidential elections are more than mind blowing. We’re talking about the most powerful country in the world. I cannot get my head around it. How would it be possible for a foreign power to interfere? Allegations like this are shameful on the US. Shameful. I’ve heard of other countries’ elections being rigged from the inside or with help for abroad. But the United States of America? Has it been proved that the rigging was real or are there only allegations?
I see two conspiracy scenarios on said allegations: (1) inside job with help from the outside. Major treason. (2) US is innocent and a foreign power(s) tries to destabilize the country. Grabbed the moment when a presidential candidate with no political experience appeared on the scene.
And I don’t see any progress regarding the economy of the US or positive developments on other fronts. What is the US doing with this presidency? Their focus is on allegedly rigged elections and foreign affairs. Notwithstanding the fact that NKorea is a threat to the US, repercussions in case of a unilateral US intervention, or NATO for that matter, would be horrendous for the entire world. I can’t fathom a nuclear war in this overtly interconnected world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The US election system turns out to be very easy to hack because it is extremely decentralised, relies on a hodgepodge of unreliable balloting systems (including dated or vulnerable machines and software), is monitored only by volunteers, not well overseen or regulated on the federal level, and has a bias toward voter exclusion, not inclusion. In addition, on the federal level, the electoral college system has finally backfired by allowing a few rural voters to determine the fate of a great urban nation. On the most basic, ground level, it’s not the great democracy it pretends to be. Truly sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had no idea. Sad, indeed. Sure if allegations of interference were proved, the US should immediately carry out risk assessments and optimize at least the physical/electronic infrastructure to say the least. Has there been no talk about it? With all the current rage. Where lays the accountability of the state, be it federal or the US as such.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget that Russia perfected their propaganda machine during the Cold War, and they’re the best at spreading disinformation. A lot of gullible voters were suckered by fake news, which is not reporting on CNN but stuff like Pizzagate and bogus statistics on crime and immigration.
As for the actual hacking, we know for sure the DNC and RNC were hacked. We know almost two dozen states had their voting systems compromised, though it doesn’t seem any actual votes were changed. The problem is that between the decentralized nature of our system and the party in charge not wanting to do anything about it (it would call into question Trump’s legitimacy and maybe, if taken far enough, force a second vote, which at this point, they’d lose), nothing is going to happen. And the real story, that a foreign power interfered in our democratic process, is buried under all the sound and fury of Trump tweeting GIFs. I don’t want to downplay his actions, but at the same time, the media is not doing a great job of maintaining focus and drilling home the whole “foreign interference” thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Word salad. I loathe donald trump and wish nothing but the worst for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked how he inserted “I’ve said it very simply” in between all the stream-of-consciousness rambling. He is SO STUPID, it hurts my brain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is so stupid that he really believes he has all the best words. He told us so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for saying “the polish goverment” not “the polish people” is/are embracing him completely. We had some people protesting today for LGBT and yesterday a big event was done by Greenpeace with green sing “No Trump, Yes Paris” on the biggest building in Warsaw , you can see it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZNlFlv0l7c
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s so great, thanks for sharing. I can’t imagine that most Poles would actually be Trump fans. I’m sorry to hear your administration is supportive of him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We in Poland have dark times too right now and two more years till next elections left.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for your protests for LGBT rights!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get the feeling this North Korean situation will escalate into armed conflict before the end of the year. Seems inevitable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Given the things Nikki Haley is saying, when she isn’t whining on Twitter about having to do her actual job, it wouldn’t surprise me if we are in armed conflict with North Korea by the end of the month.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of the many Trump people in entirely over her head. Like her boss.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, poor Nikki had to work on the 4th.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope not. Given the current treaties, it would start World War III. This is exactly how World War I started, too, one act of violence triggered a cascade effect of treaties forcing nations into conflict. I hope someone has enough sense to realize no one actually wants a world war.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMO we are on the path to nuclear war and unfortunately I think it’s too late to stop it . I’m going to start enjoying whatever time we have left with my husband and family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump is obsessed with bully Kim Jung-Un. Since Kim won’t tweet beef with him, military action seems inevitable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t somebody set up a glowing orb for them to touch together to turn some lights on? It worked in Saudi Arabia.
Trump doesn’t mind lack of human rights or civil liberties. There really is no obstacle to him deciding he likes the North Korean guy if he just gets to know him or at least share an orb with him. Trump already has expressed admiration for him as a “strong leader” and “smart guy”.
If North Korea gave him permits to build a Trump Golf Course, they would be instant bff’s. The best way today to get off Trump’s list of Countries We Can Bomb Because We Don’t Need Them is to get a Trump hotel or golf course established.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had no doubt that we would be in a war with someone when dump was elected.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, Donnie. Them Norwegians just can’t mind their own business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know. It burns me up to hear him try to implicate anyone other than Russia when we know he has no credible evidence of that — because he doesn’t have the capacity to read actual intelligence reports — he just ignorantly rambles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In his mind, spreading the blame around will “hide” Russia. Child brain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And those people in Luxembourg are notorious for interfering in elections on other continents. As are the Moroccans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really thought it was Lichtenstein doing all that hacking!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Personally, I’ve always suspected Bhutan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You guys, don’t you know it’s Estonia? Estonia hacked the election!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump questioning Putin why he interfered in the 2016 election would be like billionaires questining Trump why he is giving them tax cuts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah yes! The old rabbinical reply: “To ask the question is answer it!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We and maybe others in countries elsewhere are very very very very f**ked. Sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the thing: I see so many comments on these threads that are based on the “othering” of our issues as if Trump is only *our* problem.
I think people forget how important the stability of our country is for world peace and a successful economy. Make no mistake: Trump’s erratic and incompetent behavior will have far-reaching affects on a global scale.
What a f*cking mess we’ve unleashed on the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel for other countries, as well as decent Americans, should he declare war on NK. Countries that abhor his policies will have no choice but to back him. He hasn’t really alienated other countries yet, they may have problems with Trump’s actions, but so far nothing that will make us or other countries turn our back on the States. If he does go to war, Canada and the UK will probably follow. Sigh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a nightmare scenario. If NK attacks South Korea, we would have to go to South Korea’s defense. If the conflict could be kept on the Korean peninsula, then *maybe* we could keep from invoking NATO or any other treaties. But if NK attacks us directly, or Trump loses it and declares war (and not just that we’re aiding an ally in distress), then we’re in World War III. There would be no avoiding it, unless a lot of countries decided to break treaties, which would only make the world a more dangerous place. These treaties have kept up from world war for over seventy years, but it’s feeling more and more like they’re going to lead us into WWIII.
ETA: They would only land us in WWIII because Trump doesn’t have the sense to minimize NK like every president before him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently, WaPo is sitting on a major story per request from the Special Counsel.
It’s Mueller Time!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
C’mon, and you know this how?
I ask because Twitter has a small cohort of “well sourced” people who pretend to have inside knowledge, when really they’re just guessing and anyone could get it right half the time. Stuff that keeps people hoping and praying, when instead we need to be calling Congress. It’s sort of a distraction.
Though of course I hope it’s true!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The source for this is Counterchekist, which like Claude Taylor, Mensch and Palmer Report are ‘chaos agents’ and unreliable as actual news.
The fact that they may occasionally get something correct is not an indication of them actually having any legit sources. It’s a result of throwing enough stuff against the wall and seeing what sticks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rachel Maddow had been hinting at this last week. TBH, a major story regarding this treasonous administration drops seemingly on a daily basis. But from the buzz I picked up, it seems as if a smoking gun on one of the issues (collusion/obstruction of justice/emoluments charges/etc. – take your pick) is about to drop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If there is a big story, I imagine they don’t want to drop it during G20, which is an important diplomatic mission. He’s already an object of derision among world leaders, the last thing that would help would be destabilizing his position while he’s facing Putin. The optics would be terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
god..he is illiterate. i can’t even read transcripts of his nonsense talk anymore…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s like cutting up Dr Seuss and putting it in a blender.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfect description
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I gotta respectfully disagree on that, lol. Dr Seuss at least had warmth and humanity and humor. Trumps words sound like they come from an uneducated bot that possesses only a limited number of words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, who said Trump doesn’t know what loyalty is? He’s incredibly loyal to his master, Putin
It’s funny how Trump criticize Obama for not dealing properly with something he publicly states he’s not sure actually happened to begin with ( Russia meddling with the US presidential election )
About Poland’s “ethnic nationalism” i found it curious because Polish people in the UK were viciously targeted by the pro Brexit xenophobic racist campaign. How easily we forget how terrible it is to be in the receiving end of xenophobic attacks. I think we’ll never learn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“It’s funny how Trump criticize Obama”
Not really funny/odd since trump can’t manage a linear sentence, much less a coherent thought.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Once again, thank you to all of you asswipes that voted for this belligerent piece of trash. It is amazing how quickly the take down of America happened.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am angry, too, but hate speech doesn’t help. Try again, Tate! We need to reach out, educate, meet each other with tolerance and compassion. Many people voted for Trump b/c he said he was going to make health care better, for example. Well…I want that, too! But now that the Republican bill is on the table, clearly it offers the opposite of better. And THIS is where we can have influence on Trump voters. Issues where we are on the same side, calmly pointing toward truth (as much as we can see it – all ratings-driven media is corrupt, pretty much, another point of agreement.) We need to come together on our common goals (health, clean environment, education) to break the 50-50 divide in this country. Name calling = wall building.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@crazydaisy I truly appreciate what you are saying. I do. But I have played nice my whole life and this is where is has gotten me. This country is solidly divided because 45% of the electorate was just fine with voting for a racist, hateful piece of trash. We can’t pretty that up by saying they voted for him because of this or that. Bottom line…. if you voted for trump you knowingly voted for a violent, hateful man. I can’t excuse that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry but when has “calmly pointing to the truth” EVER worked with his supporters?
Look, I get that there’s a difference between Trump voters and Trump supporters. I’ve definitely seen people who voted for him who have completely distanced themselves from his administration, who have clearly realized that they were conned.
But there are plenty of people who are still married to the idea that this man will save them. It’s easy enough to say that we should be kind and calm, rational and respectful but in practice that is simply ineffective and useless. Trust me, I have tried every approach under the sun to get through to his base and nothing will change their minds. They are fully brainwashed and undoubtedly a lost cause.
ETA: Sorry Tate didn’t see your second comment while posting reply to crazydaisy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a family full of Trump voters and being nice gets you nowhere. A very very few people genuinely thought he would help and got conned, and I feel bad for those people. The vast majority, however, knew what they were doing, and so I don’t give a s—t about those people anymore. I don’t care about being nice to them, to me they’re dogs who pooped on the carpet and deserve to have their noses rubbed in their mess. I will never let them forget what they did to this country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten No apology needed. This election has ripped the rose colored glasses off of my face when it comes to our country. Is there a lot of good? Yes. Is there a lot of ugly? Hell yes. Right now the ugly is winning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ crazydaisy
Amen and thank you for being the voice of reason, NYT Has an excellent op ed piece today about how Dems need to move to the center and start building towards unification and compromise on issues like trade if they want to see the middle class return to the fold. The Dems went too far left and lost people.
Both sides need compromise desperately. We cannot keep up this hate, this vitriol, this “who started it.” Be adults, get above fray, focus on solutions and forward movement. We must. As ole Ben Franklin said — hang together or we’ll hang as individuals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LMAO The Dems went too far left? Please describe how you view the current Repubs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah, yes, the Dems went too far left because they pushed equal treatment for all, for protection of the environment, for women’s control of their bodies, for affordable healthcare for all, for living wages for people, for solutions to climate change, for changes that benefit not only the rich and powerful. How dare they!! No wonder the uninformed or the patriots moved right. Gotta make sure the Kochs and Mercers and trumps keeping rolling in the dough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LMAO I’m sorry, but I am sick and tired of being told that we on the left need to listen to and “understand” people who voted for this lunatic.
The damage that has been caused in just a few months is horrifying and I’m genuinely terrified where we are heading with NK. So no, moving to meet these people half way (when they won’t budge an inch) is not something I will be doing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO, I think there may be issues on which each side could compromise, but then there are basic rights such as voting rights, reproductive rights, and LGBT rights on which many of us are not ready to compromise. Every election cycle, the losing party starts hitting itself over the head about the voters they did not get. Remember the Republican autopsy of 2012? How big a tent did the Republicans have to build to get 107,000 in the Rust belt who put Trump over the top? What Trump did was appeal to the worst in voters. I, for one, will not let a group the size of an SEC football stadium crowd ruin my life or that of my gay daughter. This rhetoric always happens after a defeat. However, a whole new set of issues crops up by the time the actual election takes place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, crazy daisy, with respect, who told you we had a 50-50 divide? At best, Trump has maybe 36% of America on his side. Now, do Democrats need to get stronger candidates to run in places we have a chance of winning for the House and Senate? By all means, Yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spoiler alert: It was Russia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“It was Russia, or someone else.”
Ron Howard Narrator: It was Russia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BLUTH shoutout!! Keep it classy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love it! Ron Howard should narrate everything Cheeto Mussolini says like this.
CM: “I have the best words!”
Narrator: “He doesn’t.”
CM: “I had the highest ratings/biggest crowds/most electoral college votes!”
Narrator: “He didn’t.”
CM: “It’s not a Muslim ban!”
Narrator: “It is.”
CM: “Obama spied on me through the microwave!”
Narrator: “He didn’t.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It could have been Aliens from Mars. It could have been Leprechauns. It could’ve been chipmunks. But it wasn’t. It was Russia, ‘kay? And you knew about it. GEEZ.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s not going to admit it was Russia who outright interfered with our election last year. #45 will never admit that he got help from Putin because that would means he did not win the presidency fair and square. He knows that Putin help him win with lies, fake news and the smear campaign they put out on his behalf, and against Hillary. 45 received 3 million less votes than Hillary, and that’s something he has to live with for the rest of his life, he’s an illegimate president, imo just like W who stole the election from Gore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Hungarian Government likes Trump, too. Basically all right-wing (racist & ultra-conservative) politicians in Europe do, no matter what country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so f@cking sick of the Dems being blamed. They did not go too far left. They have not abandoned “regular” people. People have abandoned their duty to be informed voters. They have abandoned the principles of educating themselves on the issues. They chose instead to be willfully blind to Trump’s obvious incompetence. This shit is squarely on them, and the electoral college, who could have fixed things.
Now we have a President who goes to Poland and asks, “Do we even have 17 intelligence agencies?” A President who thinks LIHEAP is unnecessary cause “utilities won’t cut people off” when it’s hot or cold. A President that thinks fracking and drilling in National Parks is good. A President who thinks Meals on Wheels is a con. A President who thinks cutting crucial positions is a great way to save money. A President whose staff is so bad, they couldn’t find him a hotel in Germany. A President who says MAGA and has no idea how to do it.
I’m so sick of this whole thing. But I’m especially sick of people not placing the blame where it belongs: On Trump and his supporters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said @Rapunzel. I truly share your outrage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said, Rapunzel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, thank you, all very well said, especially this: “People have abandoned their duty to be informed voters. They have abandoned the principles of educating themselves on the issues. They chose instead to be willfully blind to Trump’s obvious incompetence.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The head of the Government Ethics Office just resigned because he’s sick of dealing with the nonexistant ethics of the POS trump and his disgusting appointees.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! Second person to resign from a government ethics compliance agency. Hui Chen resigned a few days ago.
I suspect that they were given a heads up that Trump will be brought up on ethics charges soon. Maybe proven Trump collusion with Russia. And overseas Trump is lying that Russia didn’t hack.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just saw that headline. Wonder what crony will get the job and immediately begin praising their master?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did anyone see the shade the Poland First Lady gave 45? It was sweet. Her husband was shaking 45′s hand, then 45 put out his hand to shake Poland’s first lady’s, she went around his hand and shook MT. If looks could kill, she would be dead, haha. 45 then walked away after shaking PFL’s hand leaving MT behind. Guys you have to see to get a giggle for the day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! It was awesome!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here you go.
http://twitter.com/thepoke/status/882962339783462913
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And with a sh1teating grin he just wanders off like he did the other day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump is fully aware and understands that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, but he isn’t going to publicly admit it for 2 reasons. He is extremely afraid of Putin. Remember his response when asked why he met with the 2 Russian government officials after firing Comey? He said that Putin asked him to do it and what was he going to do, tell him no? The second reason Trump won’t publicly admit that Russia interfered in our election is because to do so would be admitting that he lost the election(without the interference from a 3rd party, Trump would have never been elected president).
The major problem is that the Obama administration underestimated Trump and the Russians. The Russians wanted Trump to win and they did it by any means necessary. Obama and his administration should have been more aggressive because if they had spoken out publicly about what was going on, Trump wouldn’t be president right now. If Obama didn’t do anything like Trump claimed, why then were Trump and his people trying to get rid of the sanctions that Obama placed on the Russians? Why did Jared leave out that he was meeting with the leader of the Russian bank that was put under sanctions by Obama?
Trump is such a liar. He, his friends, and kids are getting very rich from this presidency. If He hadn’t been president, would China have given his daughter all those trade deals?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As I understand it, President Obama informed the LEADERS of the Republican congress and McConnell/Ryan promised to raise holy hell and scream rigging if BHO went more public than he did. I put the blame squarely on the corrupt G(reed)O(ver)P(eople).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jerusha is right. BO did go through see McConnell and Ryan and asked for help to say what the intelligence told him what Russia was doing to get 45 elected. BO wanted To go to the people as a unit, not reps or dems and McConnell and Ryan refused flatly and threatened if he told the people they would raise holy hell. They are all dispictable human beings.
Next, now they want to repeal without replacing Obamacare. Because of the uncertainty of the repubs the insurance co are dropping coverages in certain areas then they blame it on Obamacare. Wicked people they are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Still with the “could have been Russia” … never fully admitting it. He behaves like a guilty man, this so-called president p*ssygrabber. Anyone interested in Polish history will see how authoritarian leaders can take over a country with the blessings of some of its citizens. I never thought it would happen in America but you can see Trump trying to dismantle democratic norms piece by piece. Can’t wait for Mueller to expose him for the lying snake that he is. This is why Trump is so against normal media. When he’s finally exposed he is hoping his cultish supporters won’t believe the FBI, media or truth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bingo!!, so true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The press is giving Trump way too much credit. Trump is the puppet and Putin is the puppetmaster and we already have some idea what’s going to come out of Trump’s meeting with Putin.
Trump is going to get more aggressive and harsher towards the press. Expect his twitter attacks to become even more vicious and frequent and don’t be surprised if he is signing EO to limit or punish the press. Trumps verbal attack on CNN during his speech in Poland and all of this week, was Trump trying to show Putin that he is not going easy on the media.
Trump is going to lift sanctions and return the compounds. Earlier this week, Bementhual said that the Russian sanctions bill that passed 98 to 2 in the Senate, has stalled in the House(Devin Nunes is at it again). He said it was mainly due to the Trump administration and the excuse that the House is using is that the bill should have went through the House, not the Senate, first.
Trump is going to reveal more classified information.
More attempts to alienate our allies.
Trump is going to step up his attacks on NATO, Germany(demanding that they pay more), Paris Accord(Remember he is the president of Pittsburgh, not Paris), Mexico(because of the wall), and the mayor of London.
Trump can’t tell anyone how he is going to respond to North Korea and Syria and Assad because Putin hasn’t given him his orders yet. Trump said all that stuff about NK and what did Russia do? Russia is now defending NK, claiming that it wasn’t verified that it was a intercontinental missile. I wonder if Trump is going to have McMaster and Niki Haley go back and “correct” their story, claiming that they were wrong and that it wasn’t a intercontinental missile that was launched.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here we go again. Reporters, like Nicole Wallace, are patting Trump on the back for “staying on message”( reading the teleprompter) during his speech in Poland. This is where the press fails us. They are the ones who set the bar so low for Trump that reading from a teleprompter for 35 minutes is presidential. One of them even praised Trump for taking questions from reporters, even though Jim Acosta said that Trump only took questions from those reporters who are always covering him and his family in a positive light(Haillee Jackson who claimed that it was only a handful of people who booed Ivanka in Germany and another reporter who was trying to get a position in the WH). Other people said that his speech was “dark” and not even convincing(you can tell that he was reading).
Some press was wondering why Trump would go to Poland, who is anti-Putin, before meeting with Putin. To prove to everyone that he isn’t Putin’s puppet, it was probably Putin’s idea. You see Trump can’t possibly be colluding with Putin and Russia by visiting an anti-Putin country first! You can tell their motives by looking at what Trump’s son tweets. He gives away the plan every time. He has been spreading fake news and attacking Jim Acosta for using their allies to ask friendly questions during the briefings, Chuck Todd for calling out Trump for criticizing the press, and Chris Cuomo for criticizing Trump’s speech.
Report this comment as spam or abuse