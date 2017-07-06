Donald Trump: Election interference ‘could have been Russia’ or ‘other countries’

Donald Trump is currently in Warsaw, Poland for an international conference. I believed, before today, that most European countries were appalled by Trump and everything he stands for. Turns out, the Polish government is embracing him completely though. The current Polish government is operated by the far right-wing Law and Justice party, which “rose to power as its officials manipulated the news media, threatened judicial independence, refused to accept refugees and stoked ethnic nationalism.” So… Trump has found his people, basically. The Polish government has even bused in supporters/Deplorables so that Trump will be greeted by cheering crowds, because the man is so thin-skinned, God knows what would happen if he had to face one moment of criticism or protest. Anyway, Trump just finished a press conference and it did not go well. Some quotes:

How “nobody really knows for sure” what happened with Russia & the election. “I think it was Russia, but I think it was probably other people and, or countries, and I see nothing wrong with that statement. Nobody really knows. Nobody really knows for sure. Well, I think it was Russia and I think it was other people in other countries, it could have been a lot of people who also interfered. I’ve said it very simply, it could very well have been Russia, it could have been other countries, but I won’t be specific, but I think a lot of people interfere. I think it’s been happening for a long time…” On how Obama “choked.” Trump goes on and on about how the CIA told Obama that Russia interfered last year and “He did nothing about it. Why did he do nothing about it? He was told it was Russia by the CIA, as I understand it. It was well reported. He did nothing about it. They say he choked. I don’t think he choked. I think what happens is he thought Hillary Clinton was going to win the election and said let’s not do anything about it. Had he thought the other way, he would have done something about it.” He’s happy with the state of the economy, but complains that he’s not making much money right now: “Personally I’ve picked up nothing… that’s all right. Everyone else is getting very rich. That’s ok, I’m very happy.” He’s still threatening North Korea: He said NK is “behaving in a very very dangerous manner. It’s a shame they’re behaving this way — they’re behaving in a very, very dangerous manner and something will have to be done about it. As far as North Korea is concerned, I don’t know, we will see what happens. I have some pretty severe things that we are thinking about. That doesn’t mean we are going to do it. I don’t draw red lines.”

[From USA Today, CNN & Time]

Just FYI: tomorrow Trump will be in Hamburg, Germany for the G20 Summit and this will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Trump. It’s all cable news can talk about these days, what’s going to happen at this meeting. I’ll tell you what will happen: Putin will walk all over Trump. Trump will sign over Alaska to Putin and he’ll call it a “great deal.” Trump will disclose more classified information to Putin. And on and on. Trump’s aides are trying to do everything they can to avoid a one-on-one meeting, hoping that both men keep their staffers around them. Also, aides say that Trump will likely NOT raise the issue of Russia’s interference in the election. Because why would he? He doesn’t even believe Russia hacked the election. Trump’s staffers have tried to get him to read his briefing papers and this sentence is just sad: Aides “have written a list of tweet-length sentences that summarize the main points Trump could bring up with Putin,” the L.A. Times reports. This is our world now.