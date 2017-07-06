Carole Middleton wears white & wedges for Wimbledon Day 4: flattering?

These are photos of Carole and Michael Middleton at Wimbledon today, Day 4 of the tournament. Roger Federer is playing today, as is Novak Djokovic, Juan Martin del Potro and more. Roger’s playing on Center Court late in the day, and ten bucks says Carole came specifically to see him play. As Kate said in an interview last week, “Roger [Federer] is my mother’s heartthrob. I don’t think she will mind me saying that! I think he probably knows that too.” My question is… will Queen Carole watch from the Royal Box?? In previous years, Carole has been seated with the peasants sometimes, but the Daily Mail says that this year, Carole got into the Royal Box. Which was probably the whole f–king point of Kate becoming patron of the All-England Club, to get her mummy a seat in the Royal Box.
As for what Carole is wearing… I don’t think she looks bad, per se. One of the things I love most in this world is that all of the Middleton women have the exact same style. Pippa Middleton and the Duchess of Cambridge both dress like their mother, only I tend to think Carole does the “Middleton Style” the best out of the three of them, although that’s not saying much. None of these women seem to understand what is flattering on their figures – slim-hipped, long-waisted and short-legged – and they don’t seem to understand how to transition their clothes as they age. Like, I think Carole’s style looks fine for her age, but that same style looks matronly on her daughters. And if Kate isn’t doing a matronly look, she’s going for something twee and girlish, and she ends up looking even older (mutton dressed as lamb). Carole also veers into twee too, as we can see. All that being said, I don’t hate this simple white dress on Carole. I loathe those nude wedges though!! Another family trait: nude shoes and wedges.
Oh, and I know the royal gossips have been saying that Michael and Carole are struggling. I kind of think they just live separate lives but they’ll never divorce. Carole pretty much lives with Kate and William, and Michael stays at Middleton Manor.
PS… Another Middleton Woman trait is terrible hair. Is that, like, a mini-beehive??
Oh god, it’s all just awful. I’ve said it before she is a masculine body type and dresses too frou frou. Plus she needs to lay off lifting weights and tanning…so harsh!
Why in the world would she need to lay off lifting weights?? That’s important-especially as you age.
+1 ! She should keep lifting I think she looks nice here, I think it’s age and occasion appropriate, and simple, can’t complain about the outfit.
weights are good for older ladies, i agree. all three middletons need some estrogen shots, soften up their look. they have that masculine boy body type, broad shoulders no hips…lots of muscle definition. great for when you are younger, not so much as you hit middle age.
I agree, weight lifting for a slightly older woman is so helpful for the bones. Being a slightly older woman myself, I just started doing some light weight lifting and am surprised by how much I enjoy it. I have noticed though that I’m getting a bit “thick” in the legs but that’s okay at least the jiggling is starting to go away.
Exactly, lifting any kid of weights is very good for women as we age. I think she looks great (except for the leathery tan) and I’ve said before she dresses better than her daughters. She usually has understated, clean lines to her clothing which never goes out of style.
The dress isn’t terribly flattering, but for a woman of a certain age, I think she looks ok. Score 60%.
I agree with you, Caela. The simple, clean lines suit everyone, I think. Her outfit looks summery and comfortable, and is perfect for a Wimbledon Watcher. I don’t like the shoes, but that’s just me. She should definitely keep lifting weights, even light ones, but that tan…ugh. It makes her look leathery and hard-faced.
Leather tan doesn’t look ok on anybody. In real life it makes me gasp, to say the least. Once I stared so intensively at this woman’s tan, I found it fascinating in a very weird way, her skin really did not look like skin, she changed her seat at the table.
If anyone knows a sunscreen that works and sits well under foundation, please please! let me know.
Coppertone for sensitive skin, or coppertone oil free for faces. It is all I use for lotion now, and it is great under foundation.
how much spf do you need and how sensitive is your skin?
When I have the cash I use Josie Maran’s daily spf – http://www.josiemarancosmetics.com/argan-daily-moisturizer-spf-47-with-sunboost-atb.html
BUT I am very pasty and very sensitive, so I can’t use chemical sunscreen, this hits my needs – not irritating, can put a foundation or bb cream overtop without it slipping off, and is a high spf.
I used beautypedia.com to research some other (cheaper) sunscreens too, but i’m sure there are other sites good for that.
I live in S. Ca and wear Neutrogena Clear Face 55 every single day under make-up. Feels so nice, no greasiness, blends right in and most importantly it works!
I’m not sure it’s a particularly great thing that you made someone feel so uncomfortable that they had to move :/ Everybody has feelings regardless of how short their skin might measure up to someone. Gawping at them isn’t the nicest thing to do.
Regarding the sunscreen: seconding the Josie Maran recommendation if you’re pale (it leaves a white cast on me) and if you can get your hands on La Roche Posay or Vichy spfs they’re always good and the face ones tend to be great under makeup too.
pumpkin I use oil of old lady sensitive since it doesn’t have avobenzone, seems to work with liquid and powder but it leaves a bit of white cast due to the zinc oxde. it’s cheap enough if it doesn’t work for you. elta MD is supposedly really good too.
Go to Environmental Working Group’s home page (they rate many, many sunscreens yearly) and check out the plethora of green sunscreens. Many are then linked to Amazon and you can read reviews
I have Coola mineral sunscreen from Sephora, but I honestly prefer Ocean Potions zinc oxide 45 spf. It’s mostly natural ingredients and zinc holds back oil, which is great for me.
I have skin cancer, and a low cost sunscreen my dr has recommended is Neutrogena Beach Defense above spf 30, contains zinc. it is in a yellow bottle and it smells fabulous, spreads well, and lasts. I put on a layer onto clean skin and let it sink in for a few mins, then I mix a little into my foundation to apply another layer to make my own tinted cream, and if I am putting on a full face of makeup, I finish with a thin top layer of foundation on which I apply the rest of my face makeup if I want more coverage on a specific day.
When I have cash to burn (lol), I like Laura Mercier Daily Face Shield Broad Spectrum spf 40, but it is around $40+ bucks. It is very nice stuff.
Love hearing of everyone wearing sunscreen!!! This makes my month, y’all!!!
I have a few that I rotate. The Supergoop! City Sunscreen Serum SPF 30 ($42 at Sephora) works very well under foundation. First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair® Pure Mineral Sunscreen Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 40 ($30 at Sephora) also works well especially if your skin gets irritated easily. My go to lately though is Peter Thomas Roth Instant Mineral SPF 45 ($30 at Sephora) it’s a sheer powder that is self contained. I just dust it over everything before I leave the house and you can touch up easily at any time.
(I’m rather pale and burn very easily for reference)
@Pumpkin
Uh wow. I don’t know if I’d be so quick to share that story if I were you. The lady has bad skin, sure, but you come across terribly for not having the manners to just let her be.
I like La Roche Posay sunscreen products. I’m not sure how they would work under a proper foundation (I only wear tinted moisturizer). Their products aren’t too expensive and they don’t irritate my skin.
Thank you ****everyone**** for sharing sunscreen suggestions, I appreciate that A LOT. I hope I will find a good product soon. And when I do, I’ll think of y’all !!
nicegirl, I’m wishing you good health.
Sash, I know it wasn’t ok for me to do that and felt bad about it.
I wear Avene and ISDIN’s Gel Cream Dry Touch. Both work wonders under makeup.
Hoping you didn’t intend to come off as boasting about a woman moving because you were “fascinated” by her skin.
@detritus, my skin is very thin and sensitive to dust and pollution.
@D train, I did not have that intention.
@Goats.
Staring at that lady’s tan doesn’t define me as an ill-mannered person – which I am not. Throughout the years I met, people with facial scars, people missing a finger or more, limbs, women who over fake-tan or wear foundation that doesn’t match their skin tone and I don’t stare. If I have to talk to them I look at them in the eye and I’m polite.
I am leaving this conversation now because I have to go somewhere.
I am OK with criticism.
Kaiko
I am addicted to the Elta also. Only thing that doesn’t clog pores. The best.
I use clairins SPF50 in the summer, especially for the face. Love it
Skinceuticals tinted sunscreen all the way!!!
Ugh, this is so wrong. A person should lift weights or engage in other types of strength training because it helps the body maintain mobility as the person ages.
Yes!!!! And not to mention it’s important for bone health and osteoporosis prevention.
I’m 56 and my doctor has stressed weight bearing and lifting exercises for about 3 years now. Very important to increase muscle mass and bone density as you age, and preferably before you age.
I saw a commercial for a show I think was called American Warrior or something similar. It showed athletes on an insane competition course. One lady in the commercial had an astounding looking body. She obviously lifts weights, and she looked phenomenal.
Don’t ever stop with the strength training!! (Unless your doctor tells you to, of course) I was an Amazon in my youth, and was still pretty fit as I edged toward middle-age, then I got lazy and let some things slide – at exactly the wrong time. I’ve been trying to get some muscle mass back, and it has been a b*tch and a half. My body no longer wants to build muscle as easily as it used to. It’s so much easier/better to maintain than to try and get back what you’ve lost.
Wedges, signet rings, buttons, tans, too much eyeliner and terrible hair it’s the Middleton look.
Plus a disdain for properly fitting bras. You can see Carole’s nipples in that dress, so excited was she to be photographed.
Ugh yes. The nips and the stomach bulge. Mind you we all have it…but some dress to avoid showing it.
Still think she looks like she’s lifting too much. One thing to be healthy, but Carole definitely doesn’t exude healthiness. Brittle dry hair, leather skin…also, does she smoke? So much for being “healthy”.
Plus a less than 1 carat diamond-I sat next to her once and a plain Rolex oyster. Blah
To be fair to Pippa and the mother, it’s not like they have personal stylists. I don’t think they HAVE to dress well. Even though Pippa married rich, wealthy people who earn their money are probably more frugal with it than people living off taxpayer money. So I don’t expect her to hire a stylist even now.
You don’t need to be wealthy to have a stylist.
Really? I’m pretty cheap and like to save my money so my idea of wealth might be skewed. Well, they’re not obligated to have stylists. How much does a stylist cost, btw. I might consider one for myself if they’re not that expensive.
Dear perplexed, a couple of years ago I booked an appointment with a stylist at Nordstrom’s and wow she was super helpful. It’s a free service and you’re not obligated to purchase any of the items they select. I found it to be super helpful so now when I’m shopping by myself I have a better idea of what I’m looking for and how to style it. Pinterest is also great for styling ideas. In the long run both the stylist and Pinterest have saved me tons of money because I no longer get the new trendy item or the item I like but that doesn’t look good on me, instead I know what works for me and what doesn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh jeez louise….riff raff indeed. she is such a cliche.
I agree; I don’t care as much what Carole and Pippa wear. Kate is in the public eye and a stylist would be helpful. Kate seems to think “expensive” means flattering or appropriate; she just doesn’t have very good taste and doesn’t seem to have her clothes tailored to her body.
Carole! The only interesting Middleton.
I think Michael had work done.
i think michael is interesting! he seems to be the only semi normal middleton
You have to wonder what happened to Marshmallow Boy. You’d think he would be more like dad.
I don’t think a divorce is on the horizon. Carole is credited with master minding Kate’s marriage, but Michael clearly went along with the plan. I think he is as all-in as Carole.
Agree. Mike is as clawing as the rest of them, just as complicit in the March of the Middletons. He just benefits from not having such a hard pinched face, so is seen as gentle. He hawked his daughter put for money just like Carole did.
Hm, i always thought he was the shy retiring one of the bunch…maybe it’s just an act? if nothing else, he’s an A+ enabler who has been along for the royal ride.
He is an A+ enabler to allow his daughters to grow up to be groomed to do nothing but whore themselves to the highest bidder. NO compassion for this man. I note the son wasn’t groomed to be a gigolo or high-class rent-boy.
That dress doesn’t work with those shoes, they look to greyish. Beige would be a better option. I don’t like their “cut” (can’t find the word). And the dress looks much more expensive than the shoes IMO.
I think Carole looks great. I hope I’m in that good of shape when I’m her age. Of all the Middleton women, she’s the one I’d want to have dinner with. You know she’d get completely trashed on rose and start gossiping and it would be epic.
Can I join your dinner party??
Me too!
That sounds fun lolll. And I think she looks good too. I like what she’s wearing – it’s not over the top, it looks comfortable for the heat and appropriate for photographs. The suit has to go though, come on. For a tennis match??
The dress is awful. Look at where those bust darts hit her.
Those shoes crack me up, they are so damned ugly.
Looks as if her fillers are doing their job – not a wrinkle to be seen on that face.
MTE on the dress, but at least she waited until middle age for the fillers, kate’s been plastic for a few years now.
The shoes = Eunice from the old Carol Burnett show.
LOL!!!
The shoes are no good. I don’t mind the color but the style is too young and trendy for Carole.
Also—I see a hint of nipp and maybe bellybutton in some shots. Also a no-no for someone Carole’s age.
Both of them look so self consciously styled, sort of like “I’m ready for my close-up, Mr DeMille.”—it’s off-putting.
I think she looks great. I hope my figure is like that when I get her age. The tan is too dark for my taste, but I like her outfit. and the wedges are cute. I would so wear those for work or just a casual day out.
The dress is so simple, I have no problem with it. The bag seems odd to me…looks too small and dressy. I would think she would carry more of a satchel to Wimbledon. The shoes look like they don’t fit.
I agree minx, a straw bag would look great with the dress and shows. Or maybe something bright colored?
oops! “…and shoes”.
The mother doesn’t look that bad to me here. But, I don’t know, she’s older, so maybe my standards for her are lower.
Maybe she’s dressed “trendier” for Roger.
She looks okay to me. She keeps it simple.
Wow these comments are so harsh. Cute dress, cute shoes, very fit older woman. I think she looks great and I hope to be as fit as she is when I’m her age.
Agree. If this was my mother I would think she looks nice.
Thank you — I think she looks great for her age and I would be thrilled if I look like this at this age!
I’m a bit older and love these types of dresses that skim the surface without clinging hides all the wobbly bits and bobs.
@ AB. They usually are about this family.
The comments are harsh bet half the people making them won’t look so hot either when they hit their 50s.
Actually we will look better. We won’t have leather skin (sunscreen) we won’t wear see through clothes, we will wear proper under garments and we won’t flash Anyone
The sunglasses are the best. They hide her evil little eyes.
LOL!
All I can see are nips honestly. But seems to be an appropriate outfit otherwise. Maybe just the lighting causing the nipplage.
Lol Jenb!!!! Kate’s wedding dress really highlighted her nips too, maybe she learned it from Carole?
You’re right! Like mother, like daughter it seems.
Yes!! The nip-action is ummm, yeah. Reminds me of vintage Jennifer Anniston.
She looks nice enough and he does too.Looking at her I can totally see Kate in 25 years-normal I guess since they are mom and daughter.Middleton ladies are just very underwhelming to me.
She looks great. Dress is simple but flattering. I don’t mind the wedge. The nude colour matches the white nicely. The wedge is not chunky, which i like. Wedges are a comfortable option when you want the height of heel but the comfort of a flat.
I think she looks good for her age. I dont know why this couple gets such a hard time. They’ve worked hard for their money all of their lives and raised their daughters well. They aren’t druggies or losers.
They may have tried to raise their daughters well but it does not show except for huge drive, cold hearts and ambition to marry very well.
The only “significant” things their daughters managed to do were getting university degrees they don’t use, and marrying very well for status and money. Pips has a lot more to show of what she’d done prior to getting married but no career to speak of other than being a socialite. All the time by riding on the royal connection.
Their first born is also known as Waity Katie. Another offspring with very expensive private education, who managed to hold a job only for a few months, and then hid behind the very close walls of her family’s business seemingly pretending to work by taking pictures of their merchandise while being at the beck and call of her then royal boyfriend. After getting married, she was criticized for lack of work, lack of respect to the British people and flashing her legs and buttocks. None of it perceived, but real in the public opinion.
So no, IMHO they did not raise their daughters well. Especially because these two women live in the public eye in the 2000s. Standards are a lot different now. Their daughters benefited from opportunities most of us only dream of and see them on tv/internet. And all they managed to do was to bag rich husbands while living off their wealthy parents/family for years and years.
Apart from that…….?
Erm. Actually, Gary Goldsmith WAS involved in drugs… lots of money borrowed from him by the Middletons…
Google Maison de Bang Bang
Though Uncle Gary was behind the Middleton wealth, that is, a money laundering fee.
It seems, by all appearances, that the female children were groomed to do nothing but climb into the richest man’s bed. How is that good parenting? No point in providing expensive educations to university level if the ‘children’, close to middle-age now, have done nothing with it to earn a living and make a life for themselves. How is that good parenting? Kate and Pippa have absolutely no work ethic. How is that good parenting?
Uncle Gar$ worked hard. Now TMW James will have to pick up some slack
I really don’t see anything wrong with the outfit, apart from the side swept bangs that awkwardly get into her face. I get the Middleton women don’t always wear great outfits but this is appropriate for a tennis match.
Kate does that ‘thing’ with her hair too. As far as I can tell it’s purely fir aesthetics. Gives a bit of height to the hair when photographed from the front. The really need a stylist who’ll style them for their shape.
(Deleted my comment because redundant comment was redundant)
Smug jug this one, smirk and all.
I agree she could wear something that works for her figure more, and she could’ve punched it up more with some texture and statement jewelry. White with matching beige pieces is blah. Mini poofy hair in the back is in right now.
The Middletons are rubbish at accessories. I like this dress, nice color, but she has a great little figure. One I’m sure she works hard to keep. I’d love to see her in something that gives her a waist.
Use it while ya got it, Carole!
That’s what I’m constantly moaning about with women’s clothing. Ditch the boxy cut!! (I’m looking at you Marks and Spencer! You too COS!)
Make clothing that gives a woman a waist!
It’s an easy way to be sexy and feminine without showing of your hoo-ha or exposing all your lady bits.
Hahahahaha! Hahahahaha! At some point during the Waiting Years (20xx-2007, 2007-2011), Kannot briefly
“worked” as a fashion ACCESSORIES buyer for a company called Jigsaw IIRC. Meritocracy at its fullest. Not! Great and appropriate use of arts degree from a prestigious university.
The dress is sooooooo blahhhhh. Painfully boring as a whole.
Carole and Michael seem to have the dynamics in these photos of two business partners going to lunch meeting. I am not surprised if they are living separate lives but I also doubt they will ever divorce. Carole is too conscious of how the high society perceives her to go through a divorce at her age.
Carole looks good. I think she did the bridal workout/spa/skincare along with Pippa. Her skin and face has been looking much better, it seems a bit fuller, and her legs look great. Muscles on women are not a bad thing. We’re either criticized for being too fat or too muscular, we can’t win.
I like her dress and she does seem to dress age appropriate, the shoes, however, do not go with the outfit.
Was it last year that Carole was caught sneaking in her own wine and was a bit tipsy at Wimbledon? I bet she’s on her best behavior this time.
I think the wine thing was at a rugby match? And that they sold the tiny wine bottles there so it wasn’t like she brought the wine all the way from Bucklebury.
This is an nice ok look a different bag, a better dye job on her hair and ease up on the tanning it would’ve been great.
Well at least Kate knows how to dress for her older years since it’s obvious who she got her style from.
Carole wears a better fitting bra than her daughters do, but it should have a better lining. I would be horrified to be photographed looking so exposed.
This is a #boot, I can hear Raven’s disgust with the ankle strap ringing inside my head.
It’s a low bar but Carole is always infinitely and more consistently stylish than her children.
I think she looks fine, but a better bra would give her a bit of ‘lift’ and she’d look more streamlined.
I’m betting she has on a Spanx-type slimmer which is great for her stomach and waist, but is smooshing her boobs into something weird. A regular bra would have been better.
I’m so happy, Austrians Domi Thiem and Sebastian Ofner just made it to the 3rd round!
Ofner ist World No.217 (!!!) and he beat Jack Sock. WHAAAAA!
