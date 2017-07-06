Carole Middleton wears white & wedges for Wimbledon Day 4: flattering?

These are photos of Carole and Michael Middleton at Wimbledon today, Day 4 of the tournament. Roger Federer is playing today, as is Novak Djokovic, Juan Martin del Potro and more. Roger’s playing on Center Court late in the day, and ten bucks says Carole came specifically to see him play. As Kate said in an interview last week, “Roger [Federer] is my mother’s heartthrob. I don’t think she will mind me saying that! I think he probably knows that too.” My question is… will Queen Carole watch from the Royal Box?? In previous years, Carole has been seated with the peasants sometimes, but the Daily Mail says that this year, Carole got into the Royal Box. Which was probably the whole f–king point of Kate becoming patron of the All-England Club, to get her mummy a seat in the Royal Box.

As for what Carole is wearing… I don’t think she looks bad, per se. One of the things I love most in this world is that all of the Middleton women have the exact same style. Pippa Middleton and the Duchess of Cambridge both dress like their mother, only I tend to think Carole does the “Middleton Style” the best out of the three of them, although that’s not saying much. None of these women seem to understand what is flattering on their figures – slim-hipped, long-waisted and short-legged – and they don’t seem to understand how to transition their clothes as they age. Like, I think Carole’s style looks fine for her age, but that same style looks matronly on her daughters. And if Kate isn’t doing a matronly look, she’s going for something twee and girlish, and she ends up looking even older (mutton dressed as lamb). Carole also veers into twee too, as we can see. All that being said, I don’t hate this simple white dress on Carole. I loathe those nude wedges though!! Another family trait: nude shoes and wedges.

Oh, and I know the royal gossips have been saying that Michael and Carole are struggling. I kind of think they just live separate lives but they’ll never divorce. Carole pretty much lives with Kate and William, and Michael stays at Middleton Manor.

PS… Another Middleton Woman trait is terrible hair. Is that, like, a mini-beehive??