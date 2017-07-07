Page Six: Kanye West & Jay-Z’s beef is fundamentally about their wives

Is it wrong to feel like people are really trying to make a beef between Kanye West and Jay-Z “happen” right at this moment? It’s no secret to any of us who have been paying attention to this stuff for years that Jay and Kanye have been on the outs for a while. After Watch the Throne, Jay and Kanye sort of fell apart as collaborators and friends. That was incidentally around the time that Kanye and Kim became official and all of that. Coincidence? Of course not. Jay and Beyonce don’t like Kim. I’m not saying they hate her or that they’re rude to her or anything, but they’d just rather not be around the Kardashians. So, obviously, we can spin theories about Jay and Kanye beefing about Tidal, or $20 million loans, or whatever, but the heart of the issue was always that Bey and Jay just don’t give a sh-t about Kanye West’s wife.
Jay-Z is still so steamed over his falling out with Kanye West that he addressed it on his new album “4:44” — nearly nine months after West ranted about Jay-Z and wife Beyoncé onstage. Now a source tells Page Six why Jay-Z can’t let go of the bad blood. In the opening track of the album, which was released Friday, Jay-Z raps, apparently about West, “This ‘f - - k everybody’ attitude ain’t natural” and “You ain’t the same.”
We’re told it was his response to West slamming the couple at his concerts last year. At one concert in Inglewood, Calif., before West’s alleged nervous breakdown, West said, “Beyoncé, I was hurt. I went down seven years on behalf of your fake s - - t” and “Jay-Z. Call me bro, you still ain’t call me . . . I know you got killers, please don’t send them at my head.”
We’re told the feud stems from West “forcing [his wife] Kim Kardashian” on the Carters.
“[Kanye’s] rant was really about Kim and Beyoncé not being BFFs. Kanye is frustrated that his wife does not have a better relationship with Beyoncé. He wanted to put that pressure on Jay. It’s like, ‘We’re cool and we do business together, and now our wives should be friends?’ ”
But the source said, “It’s not organic. It’s not real. Beyoncé is a Southern, God-fearing woman, despite what you may see when she’s entertaining. She may not have much in common with Kim,” a source told us. Added the source, “It’s like, Jay believed in you and now you’ve alienated him to where he’s like f - - k you.” One source doubts their friendship will survive, but another said, “Their relationship is familial . . . I’d be very surprised if they didn’t work together or have some kind of relationship in the future.”
This is just bizarre. I mean, I’m already there, I believe Beyonce and Kim are not friends and I believe that Beyonce is the one saying “no” to that friendship. But the whole thing about “Beyoncé is a Southern, God-fearing woman, despite what you may see when she’s entertaining. She may not have much in common with Kim.” As in, Beyonce is not-that-kind-girling Kim? Kim is NOT a god-fearing Southern-style conservative woman and that’s the heart of the beef? Yeah, no. It’s not about that. It’s about Kim being a tacky reality star and Beyonce being (arguably) the biggest A-list singer in the world.
And also you’d have to hear Kim talk… those Kardashian voices, buddy…. No. NO.
Uhm have you ever heard Beyoncé talk??? There’s a reason she doesn’t do interviews she’s got her own voice issues I think I’d crawl a wall in a room with those two speaking the only thing worse would be if David Beckham joined the conversation.
Beyoncé’s speaking voice is like nails on a chalkboard. She simply cannot articulate her words and it’s annoying to listen to her. While Kim is everything I don’t want to be, her voice is not a problem. I think she’d be friends in a minute if Beyoncé was open to it, but I wouldn’t be waiting by the phone for an invite to the Carter Inn for dinner.
I’m the opposite. I adore Beyonces speaking voice. Its that husky singers voice laced with a Southern drawl…so sexy. She doesnt seem to have much content in her speech but the sound of it is great.
Kim and her family sound identical to me. Nasally valley girls with stupid vocal fry and a tendency to tilt the end of sentences up as if they are asking a question. And then theres their liberal use of the word “like”. I cant stand it.
Do they have to be friends? The answer is no. As long as they are cordial with each other, there’s no rule that says Beyoncé & Kim have to like each other. Beyoncé has her friends and family. Kim has hers. Beyoncé doesn’t want her life filmed 24/7. Kim does. They are two women with different lifestyles whose husbands collaborated. End of story.
Agreed. And this “Beyoncé is so convservative” is bull***t. She just don’t like Kim, period.
I would be really uncomfortable if I worked as hard as Beyonce does and some vapid, climbing, lying, faker came and wanted to join my table. It would be different if Kim had a personality or something to say. But, having no talent or education with a tacky Beverly Hills via South LA (appropriation) lack in taste…no bueno. And I am NOT a huge Beyonce fan. I just know she is talented and has something to say
True that
I don’t blame Beyoncé on this, at all. KK is trash.
I’m not a big Beyoncé fan but she works her tail off and probably doesn’t want to spend time with a vapid social climber.
Plus it’s hardly mentioned that years ago Kim stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from R&B singer Brandy back when Kim used to work for her. And yes, Kim paid Brandy back and then some by infamously sleeping with her brother on camera and the rest is history.
Bey probably doesn’t want to associate with a thief. Bey and Brandy were probably friends or at least ran in the same social circles, so she can’t be blamed for that.
I thought that Beyonce does film her life pretty much 24/7 but archives it (for them only) and does not release it (on a regular basis) for public consumption and that is where the difference (and I don’t blame Jay and Bey). I could be wrong. Anyway, this seems all too middle schoolish to me.
Agreed but filming your life for all to see n filming it for your own viewing n memories isn’t the same.
I like this story. Why? Because any other time you read some shít about someone doing this n that to get close to those people, for publicity. Beyoncé’s like, “yeah, no thanks!”
My husband is good friends with your husband. We all use to hang out. Then you came along. We don’t have to be anything just because our husbands are good friends.
You had me until “Beyoncé doesn’t want her life filmed 24/7″. Yeah she does. She has her own photographer on staff lol. But she doesn’t need a reality star hanging off her coat tails for sure.
I think it would be hard for most women who got there through talent to be friends with Kim.
Kim got there through business machinations, a lack of shame (not necessarily bad) and a lot of hustle, not artistic ability.
Bey is an artist, and has sacrificed for that art.
I imagine some of that dynamic, and possibly judgement on the different paths, would filter down. Hopefully it’s not as much of Kim’s a heathen hussy and Bey only hangs with good girls. That seems like magazine stuff and too simplistic for this.
And I’m sure that Beyoncé doesn’t want to be part of that hustle. But Kim can get publicity either way–if she’s friends with or snubbed by Beyoncé.
Exactly. I’ve had a niggling feeling for years that many of the stories about them not being tight originate from Kamp Kardashian. As long as Kims name continues to come up in connection to Beyonces, she wins either way.
Again Kim is everything I don’t want to be, but…….if you ever watched that show (I did years ago), she and her sisters do have a lot of friends. Don’t know about Beyoncé. She likes to keep things on the low and keep us guessing. As if….lol
@ Nancy:
Exactly. I just don’t buy the narrative that Beyoncé is significantly less tacky than Kim. Sorry. Does anyone remember Destiny’s child and their “ratchet” outfits from the Bills, Bills, Bills era?! The absolute height of tacky.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.buzzfeed.com/amphtml/mjs538/the-25-most-embarrassing-destinys-child-coordinat
And then the straight up “hood-rat” elevator fight? (Admittedly her sister, but still).
Not to mention she STILL sounds like she lives right next to those hyper-ghetto salons where massive, vicious fights break out every other day over sub-standard fake nails.
They’ve both come a long way from where they started, so huge respect to both of them for how far they’ve come and long may they both reign in their respective queendoms. 👍👍😀😀
If you get in with the Kardashians you go down. Look at Rob K. Or the Kardashian’s ex-hubbies.
Your life becomes a tacky reality show and in these shows only those survive who are willing to ditch all shame and open their legs for the cameras. No Privacy.
And then the Kardashian machinations will start and suck you in and turn you upside down and in the end you get floored and left to rot while the Kardashians stand in front of you and LOL you.
Why should Beyonce risk that? She is an artist. A mother and wife privately. Happily(?) married.
Yes, Beyoncé is not going to be friends with someone who can’t keep her mouth shut.
@ Detritus
Don’t agree that talent is confined to artistic ability. Being able to spot opportunities worth exploiting (for wealth or fame etc) however dubious you think those opportunities are, is also a talent as far as I’m concerned. And then leveraging the opportunities you do get (despite a distinct lack of conventional, obvious, artistic skill or talent) and turning it into a massive billion dollar empire? Sorry, if it was that easy, everyone would be doing it. 🙂
Just to clarify, I’m not a Kim fan per se, but I respect her ability to hustle.
Kanye refusing to respect HOW his wife made her money and HOW Jay’s wife made her money … well it comes off as sexist to me. Bey is as much an artist as Kanye; she is not merely Jay’s trophy wife. She certainly does not ‘make friends’ on command. Kanye can suck it
You respect your friends. And Kanye has kids with Kim so you shut up and try to find sth good about her.
Also…how did Jay Z start his career? I absolutely cannot stand KK. But lets not pretend Jay is a saint.
Yes!! I agree, make an effort.
But they do, they sit next each other at events. They even invited the whole West family for Blue’s birthday at their house. They go out to dinner with them. What more do you people want? Should they bow down to a woman who will ultimately leave him and publicly destroy him? She doesn’t even respect black women, so why should Beyonce befriend her. You have to have some self respect, plus befriending Kim is an easy way to lose your husband or your boyfriend. Kim probably wanted Jay-z for herself, imagine upgrade that would’ve been for her brand. Stealing Beyonce husband from under nose. Rachel Roy probably can give her tips about what JAY-Z likes.
Are you bffs with all your partners friends or their spouses? You merely have to be cordial. Thats it. If you connect well enough to form a bond, then fine. And if you dont, thats fine too.
@Sami, I totally agree. Sadly, my husband has some friends that I like, but I don’t like their wives. I am an introvert, but one friend’s wife is incredibly socially awkward. And this woman is about a decade older than me. I do not know how you reach middle age and have no social skills. It’s like pulling teeth to have a conversation with her, so I basically tell my husband to go out with this friend alone. The husband admits that his wife doesn’t like people. Well, why the hell would I want to spend time with her? Another friend’s wife is a snob. At this point in my life, I’ve decided I don’t want to be around people who make me uncomfortable. If Beyonce doesn’t like Kim, she does not have to be her friend. I don’t know why people think it’s okay to tell women things like this.
Jay-Z funded his career by drug dealing and what’s wrong with that? Drugs are peddled in hospitals and store fronts on a daily basis. That was his “out” as a person raised in poverty and public housing. He’s not a saint, but he has done what a lot of people are willing to do to break out. It’s sad that the Kardashians think that their body is their only ticket to relevancy. Kim didn’t grow up without. She just took the easy way out. Kanye will eventually bore of this nonsense marriage and the only reason he hasn’t is his mental illness.
Jay got him into his producing game, as he produced before he rapped.
Theres a world of difference between a preteen raised in the projects starting to peddle drugs and a one percenter in her thirties selling her entire life to the cameras.
As a black man from that background (and most backgrounds) the odds were not only against him living this long but living most of it outside of a prison cell.
As a pretty white girl of her Beverly Hills background the odds were always high for her to live an extremely comfortable life.
One was driven by necessity and the other by a love of attention.
If I recall correctly, Kim K was born with a silver spoon in her mouth, while Jay-Z wasn’t. Which means that Kim chose to make money in a certain way she didn’t have to, while he did what he had to do. And this is coming from a person who grew up in Harlem around drug dealers and detests them. But you can’t seriously compare Jay and Kim’s rise to fame.
I do agree with the point that Jay Z was a kid doing what he did out of necessity. He’s reformed and is now almost 50. Kim K had privilege that he definitely didn’t growing up. But Kim K’s being rich doesn’t make her reliance on immodesty for fame/money somehow more ‘wrong’ than Jay Z dealing drugs. It’s not wrong at all. It’s her body to do what she wants with it, and seeing other people’s skin isn’t going to hurt/kill anybody. Same thing with the sex tape. Who cares? Consenting adult couple films themselves fucking. The horror! Jay Z is talented though while Kim and her family have none, and most of the Kardashian girls are OBSESSED with plastic surgery (which they constantly lie about like we’re all a bunch of fools) , beauty, and didn’t value getting an education. I do think that’s a shame/lazy and a cautionary tale. Besides that and selling products, they manufacture drama to draw attention to themselves and get money and fame. That’s not exactly wrong, it’s just an annoyance and an existence I wouldn’t want.
Meh. But Kim is also close friends with “Becky with the good hair” (Rachel Roy).
I actually think THIS is the real problem. Its awkward and if you are Beyonce you may wonder if Kim participated in girl talk about the affair with the mistress. Or worse, facilitated hook ups by acting as Rachels cover to be at the studio or inviting her to a party. Its enough to create crazy mistrust.
Amen!
Men blaming their mate’s missus for friendships going south has been around since the time of the dinosaurs. Many of them will not admit to themselves that their mate just wants out.
@Brit, Also, I’m in an interracial marriage and was told by even my own relatives that I have to be around my husband’s racist and passive-aggressive family members. I would spent time with these a-holes and then get mad at my husband for putting me in that situation. At some point, I just told my husband I didn’t want to be around his family anymore. I asked him if he could live with that. He said he could because I think he realized I could not remain in the marriage much longer if I had to see them. They live in another state but have visited increasingly, it seems, since I’ve made a concerted effort to distance myself from them. Women/wives have to put their wellbeing first. I do not have to be mistreated or disrespected by my husband’s connections simply because I am a wife. I do not have to befriend someone I don’t like because my husband is friends with their husband.
@WTW
I’ve stopped attending most of the functions thrown by my in-laws. I go to his mom and dads relatively regularly, and visit his sister and her fiance and baby. But when it comes to the aunts/uncles/cousins – I have majorly had to pull back for my own sanity. We’d dated since we were 14. I was constantly treated like an outsider – and refereed to as “his woman” or whatever rather than name. I remember after a couple of years of dating one of them literally couldn’t even think of my name. I genuinely think it was a passive aggressive attempt to get under my skin. I’ve seen every ‘outsider’ that dated/married into the family be treated completely differently by these people. If one of the guys can’t attend an event (or just doesn’t want to) it turns immediately into “Oh the wife won’t let him”.
When we were gearing up for our wedding they behaved so terribly to me. Everything we planned had a snarky comment to go with it. For some reason one of his cousins and his girlfriend just literally actively ignored me whenever I tried to make small talk. They then went and shit talked the wedding – throwed so many fits about people I had invited to my bridal shower… his mother refused to go to the shower and instead had a family bbq at their place. My husband was visiting his dad that day and went over to visit his uncle assuming the aunt would be headed to the shower. The idiot cousin was there (at this bbq) and so was the gf and mother. Husband kept thinking “boy they’re going to be late for the shower” and then they just never went.
I also had the mother message me on facebook before the shower talking down to me about “think of how (cousin) must feel when I was causing trouble in their relationship” and how they used to play together so much as kids and clearly I’m preventing that, yadda yadda yadda. Basically defending all the awful things her son did to us because clearly it was my fault (which 100% made no sense). I almost canceled the wedding at one point. I cried so much over the hell that these people put me through for absolutely no reason. This cousin and my husband hadn’t been close since the were in elementary school. This cousin also messaged my best friend (one of his exes) talking about how dumb the wedding was and how there was no way my husband was actually happy “having” to marry me.
We live 20 minutes away from all of these people – and now have been married almost 3 years – together for 13ish. I have finally – after the wedding – decided to cut these people out of my life. They couldn’t even behave for ONE event. If they loved my husband they’d have kept their behavior civil – especially when I had never done a single thing to them. They are some of the most selfish, uneducated morons I’ve ever had to interact with, and I refuse to do so unless forced. I’m always very polite to them, but I’ll find excuses to not go to functions, and my husband completely understands that. He barely bothers with them since all of this went down anyway – it really opened up his eyes to how awful some of them are.
@WTW
“I do not have to befriend someone I don’t like because my husband is friends with their husband.”
Hear…hear…!
I don’t think married men typically feel an overwhelming compulsion to hang out with the husband or boyfriend of their wife’s best friend. Being civil is hoped for, but nothing else. It’s ok for married people to have different friends and not try to make everything a foursome.
Kim is just interested in what she could get out of any relationship with Beyoncé. She’s always thinking in terms of ratings and how to scam money out of the young and clueless…. Maybe she wants Beyoncé to extend the natural lifespan of the game that licensed her name and image.
Kim lies about so much in her life also, that is a serious turnoff for many people. The natural thing to wonder is what she might decide to lie about concerning you. Or what she will do with any private information she happens upon. Her family and current friends and acquaintances welcome publicity and accept her as she is, so she has to be satisfied with that.
And of course there’s the problem of Kim’s junior high approach to friendships, except she has more access to ways to injure a former friend. We’ve seen that in action ourselves. She even throws her own brother under the bus. Kim probably isn’t evil, just incredibly immature. But she really isn’t worth the risk.
Wow I can’t believe I’m saying this but if it is true Jay-Z is a dick!!! You support your friend even if he is in love with an attention whore, narcissistic asshole. You don’t have to love her but be polite when you are in a group together and then go on and live your life. This whole “we are way above and too good to mingle with Kardashians” attitude irks me, Jay-Z comes out looking like a Social-Class snob, one should remember where he came from. At one point he was a f*ucking moron as well selling drugs and pimping girls, it’s not like Kim is the only one with a shady background.
When was jay and Beyoncé impolite to Kim? Kim have said numerous times how Beyoncé is actually very civil to her. They don’t have to be friends abeg. And yes they are way above and too good to mingle with kardashians. That is fact. You see that rubbish rob kardashian pulled 2 days ago? That is one of the reasons why Beyoncé and jayz will never go near that family. They have their own problems yeah but the kardashians are the trashest people around. I’m poor as hell and I still wouldn’t touch them with a ten foot pole
ETA: jayz pimping girls? You pulling out them facts out of thin air now?
I don’t think Beyonce and Jay z don’t want be friends with kim and Kayne, it’s just that they probably don’t want to be used by Kim. Beyonce is one of the most famous and powerful artist in the world, and Kim is very nice but we all know how she proceed. She likes cameras following her everywhere, She likes having famous and powerfull celebrities friends just to show them off and show people she a-list and accepted into prestigious a-list cercle despite being famous for nothing and beyonce is just not lile that, we all know beyonce loves her privacy. Besides Kim already said that Beyonce was nice with her when Jay Z and Kayne did the watch the throne tour years ago, and always invited her to dance with her.
“You support your friend even if he is in love with an attention whore, narcissistic asshole.”
No, you’re not required to. A friend starts dating someone you don’t like, that friendship might drift a bit, maybe even fade completely as you move on and make new friends. Friendships ebb and flow like any other relationship, and once partners start getting involved it can get tough to maintain a relationship if you don’t like that person, or they don’t like you. I had a very close friend whose girlfriend didn’t like me, and while we’re still friendly in a professional capacity, we are no longer friends. Sucks, but it’s his life and his decision about who he’s friends with. Same for Beyonce and Jay-Z. They get to choose who their friends are.
I don’t fully disagree, but I don’t fully agree, either. If your relationship with the friend is important to you – you support them. You don’t have to like their gf/wife. You don’t have to be friends with the wife. But if the wife isn’t impacting your life at all – then it’s a pretty fair-weather-friend type of move to just ditch them. Be polite – you don’t need to be best buddies, or go on a bunch of group dates. But there will be times where everyone will be together. If you can act like a grownup – you can get through the odd event. I have to do this with the odd friend of my husbands that I don’t like, and sometimes their girlfriends. As long as they’re pleasant with me, I’ll be pleasant with them, and we all move on with life.
Now if your friend has a SO who is actually trying to cause problems with you, or if they’re genuinely making the friend miserable – it can be much better to take a step back and leave them to it. If they break up and your friend comes to their senses, maybe let them back into your life. But there’s no point in putting yourself in a situation with people who make you miserable.
I think if it’s a case of “oh I’m so much better than them” or “they’re beneath me” or “I find her kind of annoying” then it’s kind of a case of looking at whether your friendship is worth it in the first place. If being vaguely inconvenienced is enough to break up a friendship, then maybe you weren’t that great of friends to begin with.
Algernon- I agree. You’re not obligated to like a friend’s significant other. If I dislike someone, then I choose to avoid that person. I still hang out with the friend, but not the other person. As you said, friendships ebb and flow. They evolve over time. When people get involved in romantic relationships, those can alter friendships in a certain way.
In the case of Jay-Z and Kanye, I wonder if we overestimated their friendship. Sure they like each other and collaborated, but as you say, maybe it was more of a fair weather thing because once it became clear their spouses didn’t get on, they drifted.
I just see a lot on the internet people being like, “Cling to friends no matter what!” My life experience, though, says that with the exception of a few devoted relationships, friendships will drift with time and space. I moved away from my college base and while we still exchange Christmas cards and ocasionaly get on the phone to catch up, or maybe have a marathon dinner if I’m in town, but those friends, once the closest people to me, drifted after I moved. Unavoidable, really. Similarly, once I got married, my friend group shifted again, and I tried really hard not to be that girl who drops her friends when she gets with a man. But the reality is my schedule changed, and while I am still friends with my single-era gals, we’re not as close. Again, unavoidable. The uptick is that I have met some new friends in the last couple years, friends made with my husband, and while I love going out with my single gals, I also enjoy hanging out with our couple friends. Friend groups evolve as your life evolves. It looks to me like Jay-Z and Kanye’s lives evolved.
I dont think this was a fair weather friendship. Kanye has refered to Jay as “big brother” many times including in his music. He was his childhood hero who took a chance on an untested kid and let him produce four tracks on his album. Then when everybody laughed at Kanye trying to rap instead of just producing, Jay gave him his first deal. These ties run deep.
But I dont think they were hang out buddies watching every bb game together. Because lets be fair, Kanye cant be an easy guy to be hang out with socially. He is too mercurial and God knows what will set him off on some rant. At the studio or on stage that energy can be harnessed productively but at a backyard barbeque, its a disaster. In truth Kanye has lost most of his old friends and is now surrounded by sycophants and a financially dependent cousin.
@ Cherise
You’re right, “fair weather” isn’t fair, but I don’t think just because you work well with someone, you’re automatically BFFs for life. I always took them for a mentor/mentee relationship, and as Kanye got steadier on his own feet, Jay-Z faded out a little. Their spouses maybe not getting along just sealed it.
I don’t think it is snobbish. The Kardashians use everyone around them for their own self promotion. The Carters have more control over their image and are probably wary of being used as a prop in someone else’s social media posts.
Beyonce knows…you lie with dogs…you’re gonna get fleas.
nothing wrong with not wanting to associate with people you don’t respect or care for.
and now kanye is butthurt that he got down with the cardashian dogs, got fleas, and his flea-free friends don’t want to contract lol.
Precisely.
Why should she be mates if she doesn’t feel it?
She could have been really horrid, created a pretend friendship and then proceed to run Kim down to Kanye constantly. That would have been easy as he takes everything Bey says as gospel.
True. At least she didn’t pull a Demi Lovato on her.
Exactly!
Fake news. Since when has Beyonce had sources who speak to media outlets? Kanye and Jays problems (this is NOT BEEF people!) was bound to happen. Kanye is emotional and Jay functions on rationality.
Can we please – as intelligent people – stop using the Orange Anus’s phrasing? Please and thank you.
Fake News was not his phrasing until he appropriated it after he won. Fake news referred to the deluge of “news” on Facebook that was made to look like it came from an established media house until you looked closer and saw the company logo was wrong. Now he uses it to refer to legitimate news sources. Its time to reappropriate it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Cherise I understand what you mean but I loathe Tangerine with every fiber in my being. Anything that reminds me of him makes me scowl.
I think it IS partially due to Beyoncé’s standards and morals. She was very involved with her church when she lived in Houston and has donated lots of money towards charitable endeavours. She and Kelly Rowland even built a group living facility here when they were just making it big in Destiny’s Child. My aunt sat next to the group on a flight to Houston once (she was utterly clueless about who they were) and chatted with them about how she was flying in to visit my uncle who was undergoing cancer treatment at MD Anderson. The biggest girl group at the time all comforted her and told her they would pray for him. That says a lot to me about their fundamental characters.
What a sweet story, bearcat. Thank you for sharing it. Not much kindness in the world these days, so every time I come across it, in whatever way, it’s much appreciated.
That is sweet.
One thing Kanye should’ve noticed about Beyonce, she doesn’t make new friends easily. She still has the same friends from before she was famous and most of them are also family members. Beyonce’s career is where it’s because she’s surrounded by loyal people. Let’s be real Kim is anything but loyal, plus she’s bff with Rachel Roy.
Jay-z and Beyonce are the type of Black people that won’t vocalize or complain about the injustice done to them. When Beyonce loses an award to Taylor Swift or Adele she accepts it and moves on. Damn it, she isn’t even petty enough to blacklist those awards show. She comes back stronger and it’s the awards shows that are begging her to come at her condition. MTV giving her 16 minutes to perform or going to country music awards to perform with the Dixie Chicks. Kanye chose to make fool of himself when he interrupted Taylor swift, Beyonce looked embarrassed for him. He used her name and now his complaining. Kanye is Jay-z friend first and if your husband is not feeling someone, what kind of wife are you to make that person your BFF? Kim should stop selling those fake stories to every outlet, becuse the Carters are still not responding. Jay-z did give a shootout to Kanye when he entered Hall of Fame. So, he’s a bigger person than Kanye, who’s suing him for Tidal.
OT, but what I want to know is when will the public get Roy’s version of the cheating? So far we have had lemonade from Bey, 4:44 from Jay…..Roy seems to be lagging behind . Lol. Wonder how she feels that both husband and wife have capitalized from he fling with said husband?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The kardashians swear they can’t escape the paps but the Carters also live in LA, are bigger stars and hardly get papped
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bey has a lockdown on her image. Having someone close to her like Kim. Oiled be dangerous. You lose control of that message a bit, because someone else is playing too.
Exactly. Also does anyone else remember how Kimye’s car got mysteriously papped going into bey + jay’s house the one time?
I agree and Beyonce and Jay are very private. I think Kanye’s the one with the problem because a lot of his friends didn’t approve of his choice. Why should Beyonce hang with her? What does she bring to the table? She is a vapid woman whose fame is based off a sex tape. Fine whatever but what would Beyonce have to talk to about with her?
I just want to say I love that Beyoncé and Kim ain’t friends. If Beyoncé is wise she would stay the hell away from that family. Kanye and his wife are just social climbers. I know they are A list but stay with me here… Kanye went on stage to say that jayz only called him on the phone after the robbery instead of visiting and in that same rant complained about how their children don’t play together and in that very same rant said jay should not send his killers after him. Which one is it kanye? You want your child to hang out with the child of a man who has killers? Do you now see this is about status and not real friendship for kanye? He want to be part of the carter circle and heamad its not happening. Kanye is bad for business and friendship and if my friend went out there and told the world I had killers even if I had killers, I’d cut him off too. Your wifes claim to fame is a sex tape and selling fitness tea on Instagram. Sit down Kimye, be humble
Sometimes boy drama can be great and funny. But this? This is boring. There is no rule that your S.O.’s have to get along.
Who wants to be friends with someone who calls paps whenever they go out, who loves to have everything they do documented either through social media or tv cameras. When Bey isn’t touring she’s out of sight. She gives her fans a few pics on the gram but that’s about it. They’re different personalities it’s not even about them being above the Wests. It’s that Kim don’t know how to keep certain things private nothing is off limits with them. That’s why they will never be friends.
Wow, this cannot be from Beyonce’s PR, the statement…so sloppy!
She comes of like a virginal country singer from the quote.
Kanye and and Kim went through a rough 2016….I mean, Jay-Z could’ve called.
Has Kim had more work done on her face? More fillers for sure. Has she had so much that her left eye has gone wonky? Eeesh!
Kayne is acting like a brat ! Beyonce does not have to be friends with someone she doesn’t want to !
“Kayne is acting like a brat !”
Err….no. Kanye IS a brat.
I can 100% see Kayne pushing Jay about wanting Bey and Kim to be besties. Dude, just because you guys are friends doesn’t mean your wives will be friends. This is not a 20-something house party where all the girlfriends, who don’t know each other, all get sat on the same couch whole the guys drink Bacardi in the kitchen.
Stop trying to make the wives sit together, Kayne.
I agree.
As long as they are cordial, who cares? They don’t seem to have a lot in common so leave it alone. I personally would not want to be around that family either. You know they would use any opportunity to exploit “hey we are tight with Beyoncé!” Kanye wants so badly for him and Kim to be seen on the same level as Jay Z and Beyoncé and that will never happen.
This is nonsense. Can we please stop placing the blame on women. Jay z and Kanye had a falling out because of their egos, not their wives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So you must be sick of about every other celebrity in hollywood…..Tswift, Jen and Ben Affleck, George and Amal, JLo and whomever she is dating for that second, Jen Aniston and JT, lower tiered Kardash and the list goes on.
I wouldn’t want my kids or family close to the kardashians either. I totally get it and good for Beyonce (if this story is true)
I don’t blame Jay-Z and Beyoncé one bit. They are both talented and respected in the industry, and seem to be living a good life, and they just seem so far above Kim K, who is a no-talent, brainless, taking selfies all day long, no substance type of person. I even thought Kanye was too good to be with Kim. He lost his mind completely when he started getting involved with that trashy family. I can’t blame anyone for wanting to steer clear. What would being friends with Kim K add to anyone’s life? Aside from a whole lot of drama.
Kanye should dump Kim so people will actually care about him again. He was at the top of his game with Amber Rose. Musically, fashion-wise, everything was on point and he seemed happy. Not to mention respected in the music industry. He has gone downhill in all aspects…. Time for a lifestyle change!
The fact that the Carters did not go to the wedding on the flimsiest of reasons (or none) is a clear message.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not just being friends with Kim…it’s her sisters too. Can you imagine Kylie tagging along. That whole Klan of Kardashians would leech on that relationship with Kim and Bey. There is no way Bey is going for that. Hell…I am too good for the Kardashians. Khortney sleeping with every basketball player in the NBA and can u imagine how Kris would try to capitalize on that. Hell no…Bey is doing the right thing by being civil and keeping them at a distance.
I do that in my own life with people that don’t deserve a front row seat in my life! Keeping certain people at a social distance keeps out drama and could be the best thing for your own mental stability.
I don’t think Beyonce and Jay are in anyway obligated to befriend any one, but they should have gone to Kanye’s wedding. They went on vacation instead, and if I were Kanye, I’d be very hurt by that. It’s fine that they don’t like the Kardashians – a lot of people don’t – but they should have been on hand to support their friend/close associate on one of the most important days of his life.
Not sure…
They would have become the story – Kanye would have seen to that. I think they were smart to give it a miss and let Kanye’s big day be about Kanye.
Kanye wasn’t even at their wedding. So why should they be at his?
Beyonce has always kept her circle small. She’s not obligated to be besties with her husband’s friend’s wives. Plus who would want to associate with the Kardashians? They sell EVERYTHING to TMZ.
You choose your friends…..respect the individual’s decision. Kanye has issues and was off his meds when he talked all of that crap.
It’s interesting that Gwenyth was not mentioned as present at Bey’s shower.
And it is also interesting that LaLa was invited and is a mutual friend of Bey and Kim. LaLa is a reality star too, no? I know she has done some reporting. And she got with Melo pretty young so that also helped her profile.
Lala was a DJ and VJ, so no, her fame isn’t just due to being a reality star.
Lala is incredibly discrete which is how she seems to score all these high profile bffs like Serena. Watch her appearance on Andy Cohens show, she gave nothing away. It was like a Jeff Sessions testimony with all those “I dont recall” statements.
Lala was a hot DJ in a large market before becoming a VJ and she is discreet. I remember her loving Destiny’s Child when she was on the radio so its funny they became friends.
It’s “let make some shit up” week….I doubt it’s deep or any of this happened.
Kanye wants Beyonce to legitimize Kim by changing her from trashy reality star to an actual A-lister. Not cool. If Kim can’t do so, it’s not happening.
Even so, there’s a sexist measure in wanting another woman to legitimize another woman. Let’s not act as though Kanye doesn’t treat Kim like an object and not a person.
Stop blaming women for men not getting along. Period.
Also, I’m definitely in the minority here but I think Kim seems so much nicer than Bey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope. I know two people who have worked with her and one still does. Both said she was very very sweet and easy to be around. She is thoughtful and supportive. She remembers everything they talk about. Ask this person to gossip about her and they won’t not out of a legal agreement but because this person adores her. Kanye needs to own his choice of wife. If having a wife that was friends with Beyonce was important then he should have made another choice.
Not everyone’s significant others need to like each other. Famous or not. All four of them are megalomaniacs who squeeze publicity out of each other. This is all drama for drama’s sake.
It’s very clear to me that Kanye wanted these two to be best friends, and simply cannot accept that they are not. Beyonce and Kim have several friends in common, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they click or get along. I have BFFs who have other BFFs that I don’t care for, and that’s perfectly acceptable. My fiance has friends who are married to woman that irritate me, and I would never be friends with them outside of that setting, but I am always kind to them. I’m sure Beyonce is civil to Kim, as I’ve read and heard many times over the years that she is pretty humble. We don’t know why the Carters didn’t go to their wedding. Hypothetical–what if she just had a miscarriage, and didn’t feel well enough to fly, and needed some alone time with her husband? We literally don’t know! This rumor is much ado about nothing. Kanye needs meds, the Carters need to keep pushing, and Kim is just herself, and that obviously works for her financially so I don’t blame her. the end.
(comment I was replying to got deleted)
I say this as a black woman who doesn’t have self hate and has pride in her race and appreciates her people; any self respect black person would not encourage friendship with a Kardashian much less procreate with them. They treat our culture as a joke and black men are props to them. I don’t mess with people who behave like that. Now some black men liked to be gassed up as desirable by white females and I would say those one’s have really fallen for white supremacy.
The white friends I do have don’t play like that with me. They know I wont tolerate such gross stupidity. It really is that straightforward and simple, sometimes. Nothing to do with God or being conservative. Nothing to do with making poor Kim K and other white women the victims of us mean black women. Just simply cannot connect with those who use our race as a costume, picking and choosing all the good stuff but have no where to be found for the bad stuff.
But then again black women are rarely trying to get in with white supremacy. Black men in my experience put up with the most bs to continue on being ‘that cool black guy’. They do most of the cooning and tap dancing and most black women just refuse to participate in that.
I’m not Black (but I am a WOC) and I wouldn’t want to be friends with Kim for the reasons you stated. You treat other people as props and I don’t roll with you. The Haqq twins may tolerate that but I don’t.
A lot of these comments are so hard on Kim! They don’t have to be friends, but I get along with my boyfriend’s friends’ SOs so that he can get along peacefully with his friends. It’s just polite. I don’t really like any of them but I would never actively hate one of them to the point where they are not welcome at my table. Beyonce didn’t just make money off her talent, you know, Jay-Z really helped her career along with his guidance and her parents really hustled for her.
Kim made a sex tape like 15 years ago but now she’s got a long-running semi-reality show, merchandise, apps, glamour photo shoots, magazine spreads, and like it or not-she’s A-list and as big an influencer as Beyonce, plus she uses her platforms for social awareness. They certainly lead different lifestyles but this just strikes me as slut-shamey and snobby. What if Kanye had married Amber Rose? Would they have been the same way? Is this more of a ‘Kanye married a white woman’ thing and her family gets accused of blackface every once and awhile? Can’t Jay and Bey just be happy that Kanye has someone?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And gtfoh with that nonsense about Beyonces success belonging to the men in her life. Jay had nothing to do with her career decisions and he says as much in his own lyrics. He says he wanted to marry her years earlier but she wanted to focus on her career. On a different song, he says he knows to vacate the room when its time for her to be the boss. Her father was her manager in her early years, so? Every artist has a manager and guess what, lots of them rebel and end up messy. Staying focused, hungry and always growing is a choice. Her father hasnt been her manager in almost ten years now, so how do you account for her continued success?
OK I know I’m splitting hairs here, but what’s with calling Beyonce “Southern”? Isn’t she from Texas? Wouldn’t that region technically be the South-West?
Texas is part of the South. A Texan is a southerner.
I can’t with this woman thinking she’s above it all. Girl you shake your ass for a living, you’re not THAT different. God fearing southern woman… jesus…….
I don’t even buy that Beyoncé keeping her distance from Kim K has anything to do with religion/ female modesty considering not only the fact that Beyoncé doesn’t care all that much about it herself and has made that part of her message (like successfully going out of her way to trigger sex-negative victim-blaming feminists with the stripper poles and flashy feminist sign), but also because of the other women in the music industry she’s had no problems associating with over the years.
I think it has to do with Kim K and her family being drama. (Possibly her connection to Becky with the good hair too)
Biggest A-list singer in the world. AHhahahahaha. Performer, honey. Not singer.
as a powerful black couple that have increasingly become more outwardly woke…. its really hard to be chummy to a black man that’s dogged black women “with some lightskin girls and some kelly rowlands” (colorism at its finest) and his wife whose family literally ride black men off into the sunset of culture vulturing and appropriations.
just saying
They probably just have different personalities and clearly different lifestyles. I don’t see the big deal. Why assume that all women are going to be fast friends just because their husbands hang together, or vice versa? I can’t see myself beefing with a close friend just because my man didn’t like her man, or they just didn’t want to hang out for whatever reason. “Couple friends” can be hard to find. But, I’m not Kanye, so … there’s that. I’d bet anything that neither Kim nor Bey honestly gives a F as long as neither is openly rude to the other.
@ Scar…..”abeg”…..where are you from?
