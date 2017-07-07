Page Six: Kanye West & Jay-Z’s beef is fundamentally about their wives

Is it wrong to feel like people are really trying to make a beef between Kanye West and Jay-Z “happen” right at this moment? It’s no secret to any of us who have been paying attention to this stuff for years that Jay and Kanye have been on the outs for a while. After Watch the Throne, Jay and Kanye sort of fell apart as collaborators and friends. That was incidentally around the time that Kanye and Kim became official and all of that. Coincidence? Of course not. Jay and Beyonce don’t like Kim. I’m not saying they hate her or that they’re rude to her or anything, but they’d just rather not be around the Kardashians. So, obviously, we can spin theories about Jay and Kanye beefing about Tidal, or $20 million loans, or whatever, but the heart of the issue was always that Bey and Jay just don’t give a sh-t about Kanye West’s wife.

Jay-Z is still so steamed over his falling out with Kanye West that he addressed it on his new album “4:44” — nearly nine months after West ranted about Jay-Z and wife Beyoncé onstage. Now a source tells Page Six why Jay-Z can’t let go of the bad blood. In the opening track of the album, which was released Friday, Jay-Z raps, apparently about West, “This ‘f - - k everybody’ attitude ain’t natural” and “You ain’t the same.” We’re told it was his response to West slamming the couple at his concerts last year. At one concert in Inglewood, Calif., before West’s alleged nervous breakdown, West said, “Beyoncé, I was hurt. I went down seven years on behalf of your fake s - - t” and “Jay-Z. Call me bro, you still ain’t call me . . . I know you got killers, please don’t send them at my head.” We’re told the feud stems from West “forcing [his wife] Kim Kardashian” on the Carters. “[Kanye’s] rant was really about Kim and Beyoncé not being BFFs. Kanye is frustrated that his wife does not have a better relationship with Beyoncé. He wanted to put that pressure on Jay. It’s like, ‘We’re cool and we do business together, and now our wives should be friends?’ ” But the source said, “It’s not organic. It’s not real. Beyoncé is a Southern, God-fearing woman, despite what you may see when she’s entertaining. She may not have much in common with Kim,” a source told us. Added the source, “It’s like, Jay believed in you and now you’ve alienated him to where he’s like f - - k you.” One source doubts their friendship will survive, but another said, “Their relationship is familial . . . I’d be very surprised if they didn’t work together or have some kind of relationship in the future.”

[From Page Six]

This is just bizarre. I mean, I’m already there, I believe Beyonce and Kim are not friends and I believe that Beyonce is the one saying “no” to that friendship. But the whole thing about “Beyoncé is a Southern, God-fearing woman, despite what you may see when she’s entertaining. She may not have much in common with Kim.” As in, Beyonce is not-that-kind-girling Kim? Kim is NOT a god-fearing Southern-style conservative woman and that’s the heart of the beef? Yeah, no. It’s not about that. It’s about Kim being a tacky reality star and Beyonce being (arguably) the biggest A-list singer in the world.