“Kesha has made new music and a new, bonkers music video” links
  • July 06, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Kesha has a new song and music video. The music starts at the 1-minute mark. [Jezebel]
Natalie Portman found a cuter Dior dress, thank God. [Go Fug Yourself]
George & Amal Clooney have taken the twins to Como, Italy. [LaineyGossip]
Geoffrey Rush is 66 years young today, happy b-day! [Dlisted]
Hobby Lobby smuggled Iraqi artifacts? What? [Pajiba]
Nicole Scherzinger’s butt is on vacation. [Celebslam]
Next-level trolling of Gov. Chris Christie. [The Blemish]
Lisa Rinna’s bikini is crazy-unflattering. [Reality Tea]
Brandi Glanville will be on Marriage Boot Camp. [Starcasm]
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez will never stop. [Wonderwall]
Is Brie Larson the fourth Haim sister? [OMG Blog]

Kesha arrives at Los Angeles International (LAX) Airport

 

11 Responses to ““Kesha has made new music and a new, bonkers music video” links”

  1. Moxie Remon says:
    July 6, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    If this Alessandro Michele’s Gucci was made for anyone, it’s definitely Kesha.

  2. AnaOG says:
    July 6, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Video looks cool, but couldn’t finish it. What a boring song…

  3. Jennet says:
    July 6, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    I actually enjoyed the song and video. She had a lot more range than she previously showed.

  4. MissAmanda says:
    July 6, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    I actually really love it! go kesha! her voice is amazing!

  5. detritus says:
    July 6, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    powerful song. The imagery is very kesha, and a giant fuck you to luke. I love it, i think its going to speak to many people who have been hurt by those they trusted. There are a lot of lyrics in there that speak to survivors.

  6. D says:
    July 6, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Straight up giving us Zsa Zsa Gabor 2K – that being said I want to wear glamorized pajamas

  7. Pansy says:
    July 6, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Nicole Scherzinger’s my age.
    **puts down my bag of chips…….

  8. Naptime says:
    July 6, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Those don’t look like car seats that the Clooney babies are being transported in. Just saying.

  9. brooksie says:
    July 6, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    I just read that Chelsea Handler and Tomi Lahren are going to debate later this month – I wish we could all watch it together!

