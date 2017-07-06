“Kesha has made new music and a new, bonkers music video” links

Kesha has a new song and music video. The music starts at the 1-minute mark. [Jezebel]
Natalie Portman found a cuter Dior dress, thank God. [Go Fug Yourself]
George & Amal Clooney have taken the twins to Como, Italy. [LaineyGossip]
Geoffrey Rush is 66 years young today, happy b-day! [Dlisted]
Hobby Lobby smuggled Iraqi artifacts? What? [Pajiba]
Nicole Scherzinger’s butt is on vacation. [Celebslam]
Next-level trolling of Gov. Chris Christie. [The Blemish]
Lisa Rinna’s bikini is crazy-unflattering. [Reality Tea]
Brandi Glanville will be on Marriage Boot Camp. [Starcasm]
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez will never stop. [Wonderwall]
Is Brie Larson the fourth Haim sister? [OMG Blog]
If this Alessandro Michele’s Gucci was made for anyone, it’s definitely Kesha.
Video looks cool, but couldn’t finish it. What a boring song…
I wasn’t feeling the song at first, but I thought it got better as it went along.
I tried again. Same result. There are other slow songs I like. I guess it just doesn’t suit my taste…
I actually enjoyed the song and video. She had a lot more range than she previously showed.
I actually really love it! go kesha! her voice is amazing!
powerful song. The imagery is very kesha, and a giant fuck you to luke. I love it, i think its going to speak to many people who have been hurt by those they trusted. There are a lot of lyrics in there that speak to survivors.
Straight up giving us Zsa Zsa Gabor 2K – that being said I want to wear glamorized pajamas
Nicole Scherzinger’s my age.
**puts down my bag of chips…….
Those don’t look like car seats that the Clooney babies are being transported in. Just saying.
I just read that Chelsea Handler and Tomi Lahren are going to debate later this month – I wish we could all watch it together!
