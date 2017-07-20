Miranda Lambert de-stresses by riding horses, drinking wine and glamping

What’s going on with Miranda Lambert these days? Damned if I know. She’s on the cover of the August issue of Cosmopolitan and all I really learned from it is that she’s still with Anderson East, he of the improbable and fake-sounding name. What if Miranda and Anderson had a baby, and it was a boy they named Bubba East, and Bubba East ended up married to North West? She would have to hyphenate her name, right? North West-East. We need this to happen. Anyway, Miranda and Anderson started happening about two seconds after Miranda and Blake Shelton split, which is fine because Blake started up with Gwen Stefani really quickly too. No one thought either couple would last, but somehow, both couples did. Miranda has been keeping a much lower profile too, at least from what I’ve seen. Anyway, here’s Miranda’s boring-ass Cosmo Q&A:

How she de-stresses: “I ride horses, drink wine and go Glamping.” When she’s on the verge of a meltdown, the first person she calls is: “My boyfriend.” The best compliment she’s ever received: “I threw away my scale because of you. You made me realize that weight doesn’t define beauty.” If she could have dinner with anyone from history: “I’d pick Elvis, and we’d eat chicken fried steak and drink a lot.” Girls’ Time or Me-Time: “Both. We need both.” Her favorite way to celebrate: “Titos and Cheetos.” One thing I know about love: “It’s big and it’s worth it.” The last thing she Googled: “The last thing I googled was my boyfriend Anderson East to show off his cute pictures.”

“I threw away my scale because of you. You made me realize that weight doesn’t define beauty.” It’s a nice sentiment, but Miranda lost a lot of weight over the course of like two years. She went from a cute, curvy blonde to looking like a Real Housewife. It was strange. Also: do people still glamp? I thought the glamping thing was just a weird trend that was over like five years ago?