Brad Pitt is giving off ‘Chris Pine’s scruffy-hot older brother’ vibes these days

True story: when I looked at these photos in the thumbnails, I thought I was looking at Chris Pine. Which is good news for Brad Pitt, because Brad is the one actually in these photos. Is Chris Pine the New Brad, or is Brad trying to “compete” with the Hollywood Chrises? The answer is probably “neither.” Don’t get me wrong, I think Brad has that ego and that fear of aging, but I also think he’s self-aware enough to know that he’s not up for the same parts as The Chrises. I also think Chris Pine is setting off on his own path and not really following “the Brad Pitt Model.”
Anyway, these photos. Brad was spotted “having lunch with friends” and then picking up an iced coffee before heading to his office, probably his Plan B office. I have to say… he looks good. He’s gained some weight back and he doesn’t look so gaunt and “recently detoxed.” Plus, the man looks good in blue. He knows he looks good in blue too. But does Sienna Miller think he looks good in blue? Probably. Us Weekly claimed this week that Sienna and Brad are happening and they’ve been seeing each other for a few months or something. Gossip Cop, on the other hand, calls the Sienna-Brad thing “fake news.” Apparently, Life & Style added to the Sienna-Brad story with the claim that Angelina Jolie is so, so jelly.
Angelina Jolie is not “jealous” of Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller, contrary to a tabloid report. Pitt and Miller aren’t dating, so Jolie has no reason to be upset. The story is simply fake news.
“Angie’s Jealous Over Brad And Sienna,” announces Life & Style. According to the tabloid, after Pitt and Miller allegedly showed PDA at the Glastonbury music festival in England, “the news traveled fast, all the way back to Angelina Jolie.” A so-called “insider” is quoted as saying, “Angie hit the roof when she heard about it. In her mind, Brad and Sienna are involved in a full-blown romance and she’s super jealous.”
In fact, the gossip magazine goes on to allege that Jolie had a problem with Miller even before she and Pitt split, leading to “friction” in the marriage. “Every time Brad would compliment Sienna’s acting in [The Lost City Of Z], Angie would bristle,” the supposed source claims to the outlet, further asserting that Pitt’s purported new romance is also affecting custody arrangements.
“Angie made it known to Brad that she doesn’t want him bringing ‘that woman,’ around the kids,” the publication’s alleged tipster maintains, adding, “Sienna still gets under Angie’s skin like no other woman can.” Funny, that’s what the tabloids typically say about Jennifer Aniston. It’s a classic line, one found in countless “jealousy” stories that have been published by the gossip media over the years.
But there’s no love triangle here. As Gossip Cop already reported, claims that Pitt and Miller were “cuddling” at Glastonbury are untrue. While both hung out as part of a group of friends, they weren’t affectionate whatsoever. Nor are Pitt and Miller dating, Gossip Cop has been assured by sources on both sides of this supposed relationship. Furthermore, Gossip Cop is told that Jolie is well aware there’s no romance, and isn’t affected by unfounded rumors. She’s moving on with her life, and should he choose to, Pitt is free to do the same.
One, I believe that Sienna and Brad are actually seeing each other. I don’t believe it’s fake news. I think it’s for-real gossip. Two, I believe that Angelina Jolie doesn’t give a sh-t. I think Jolie was over Brad and his sh-t before “the plane incident” and she’s even more apathetic towards him now. Let him bang Sienna if he wants, just don’t expect Angelina to play the Wronged Woman card. That’s not her style.
Seriously though, how is this NOT Chris Pine??
Personally, I don’t see Chris Pine here. But that’s just me.
I see a bit of Robin Thicke
I ALWAYS thought Robin Thicke looked like a “poor man’s” Pitt. Pitt is MUCH better looking, but they do resemble each other.
and this…
“One, I believe that Sienna and Brad are actually seeing each other. I don’t believe it’s fake news. I think it’s for-real gossip. Two, I believe that Angelina Jolie doesn’t give a sh-t.”
…is EXACTLY what I think, too.
Brad Pitt is giving off “Chris Pine’s dad” vibes lately.
Fixed it for you.
Omg. The whiskers at the top of the jeans are a total Dad giveaway.
Also but the thing is – I SO would with Brad Pitt, but I SO WOULDN’T!!!!!!!!!! with Robin Thicke.
Whiskers?
Oh, he does look good. No doubt. But I agree that AJ probably couldn’t care less about who he’s casually seeing.
He looks great. I loved the two of them as a couple and I’m still sad they broke up.
Minx, although I don’t count out that possibility I do have a feeling that Brad joins Billy Bob, Johny Lee Millar, Jenny Shimuzu, etc., as part of that exclusive club of those who shared her life for awhile, and though I firmly believe she has a warm place her her heart for all of them they nevertheless represent closed chapters in her life. I don’t think Angie is one of those people who looks backwards.
OMG he looks hot!!!
He looks great but not on the level of Chris Pine. My crush is at an all-time high after Wonder Woman <3
Mine too actually. I loved him in Star Trek, but in WW he made swoon.
On a scale of Miles Teller to Idris Elba, I’d say He’s up there in the sexiness
He is soo good in WW.
Brad Pitt is Brad Pitt.. sorry.. Chris Pine will never be Brad Pitt. I don’t imagine he is trying to be the Chrises.. More the other way around. I don’t see Chris Pine
I know posters here are forever throwing shade at Brad.. but Brad is hot and will always be hot. And at this point I would imagine he and Angie are over each other. But 12 years is a long time and when either moves on the other will feel a twinge.
I agree with you. There is a lot of Brad hate watching going on. He has always been beautiful to me, and probably always will.
Go see the daily mail they are talking over there like he was in prison and is free from the witch. Anyone can see he is in middle life crisis is trying to look young. Here he get fair share no one hate him here
“Chris Pine will never be Brad Pitt”! Pine is a sex symbol in his own right. He has nothing to be jealous of Pitt. Pine is known for being well endowed as well.
Yep. Anybody who saw Chris Pine’s tighty-whitey and nothing else couch scene in Unstoppable can attest to that. And I mean in a wide eyed Oh my kind of way.
Eh, after my divorce (and we were together a lot longer than 12 years), I didn’t feel a twinge after my ex started dating. I was happy he found someone new and figured if he is in a good, healthy relationship, that’s good for my kids.
Yeah, seriously. He’s Brad Pitt, looking like Brad Pitt again. Gorgeous man is gorgeous.
Brad really is so good looking. Whatever his personality or all the crazy stuff he’s done, I think he’s still much better looking than so many other sex symbols. I like Chris Pine, but he doesn’t do much for me looks wise, and I don’t really see the similarity between them.
He is trying hard to move on and Angelina is not jealous type she doesn’t mess around when she finishes with anyone that it finish and she has to take care of the kids while he and the kids finish the therapy.
She is taking care of her kids and enjoying time with them (like yesterday, at Dodgers game):
https://www.instagram.com/p/BWPAnEIluuP/
Adorable. She looks genuinely happy.
Nah, not Chris Pine but aging lift wearing Tom Cruise
I think Brad and Sienna are hooking up, but that’s all.
Yeah.
I really wish the poster ‘IndifferentCat’ could bring more of the tea s/he, spilled here earlier.
http://www.celebitchy.com/541474/us_weekly_brad_pitt_sienna_miller_have_been_spending_some_time_together/
I remember watching the first Star Trek reboot and there’s a scene where I thought “Wow, he looks like a young Brad Pitt.” They should play brothers in a movie, I would definitely watch it (probably drooling the whole time)!
I don’t get how they are calling brad & sienna summer Fling? She is starting a play in London this month till October & brad is in LA about to start a film next month, & another film after. From now till the rest of the year they will be in different countries, so how are they seeing each other?
Well whoever commented up above to Gossipcop on her behalf makes it sound like Angelina is definitely over him and done. It can’t get any clearer than that from the way it sounds.
Gossipcop seems to think they are the be all and end all when it comes to gossip. I read one statement from them that said, ‘we have debunked this, do not believe it.’ They write as if they know everything that is really going on, they have it first and they have it right, “you can believe what we say.” They are just another gossip site like the rest. Although, if they keep saying they are right long enough, people will start to believe it.
Some of the public and media is drooling over who Brad is dating, I am sure of this Angelina is a very unique Woman, it will be her who will shake up the public and the media when she finally starts to date. The man she dates one day will surprise everyone.
Wasn’t the story that she’s actually dating his best friend Bennet Miller?
I know these pictures are old but I kind of think it’s possible they aren’t actually happening and people assumed they’re a couple because Bennett Miller is a normal.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-3793075/Sienna-Miller-dating-Foxcatcher-director-Bennett-Miller-meeting-set-2014-hit.html
@Lucas76 Her Dating Miller was not Truthful.
>> I think Jolie was over Brad and his sh-t before “the plane incident” and she’s even more apathetic towards him now. I agree completely. The sticky part involves the kids. He will always be the father to her children.
Yes Brad is looking well. If he been consistently good at anything over the years, it’s that. Brad reminds me of certain high risk foods – they may look scrumptious and taste divine but consume too much and you can land in the hospital. Send you blood sugar, hypertension or cholesterol skyrocketing.
Best to take a nibble and move on. Brad is probably best for a brief fling. Safest to get out before anything serious develops.
As for Angie, Brad himself said that she takes her time but once Jolie comes to a decision, she is done. There is no going back. And I agree with him.
It was that way when she decided to be with him – once she was in it she was fully in it. And it’s that way when she left him.
That does not mean she doesn’t care. They have their history and I firmly believe they loved each other.
But the damage and pain outweighs the good. And their kids are priority.
It’s clear their troubles were long time struggles. This was not a spontaneous decision despite the optics. The plane incident just brought it all to the surface and made it public. And Brad, even after the incident, was not exactly rushing to address his alcoholism.
When Jolie walked she was done. Done.
I am sure each time she looks at each of the kids her reasons are reinforced.
As I posted a while back. I fully expect Brad to move on and to do so quickly. That is his style. And he is very good at it. Is Brad ever single for long?
Besides, he doesn’t want too much attention lingering on his custodial issues.
And perhaps he thinks if he can show that he is in a positive relationship that will help his cause. Who knows? Time will tell.
@Abby I agree with your comments.
I see you are saying that Brad is looking good…, “if he been consistently good at anything over the years, it’s that”. I have read hundreds of comments here from Brad’s haters how fat and bloated he has been looking for years. They talk about he has lost his hotness and he’s looking old. I wish the people who hates him would just make up their minds.
Angelina loved him and they both stayed with each other longer than any other relationship in their lives. I’m just guessing there was something they both tried to hold on to because they thought it was worth the fight. Sorry it did not work out as planned. Life is a b@@ch and then we die. Let’s live our best lives and stop 🛑 trying to live the life of people we don’t know. I’m a fan of both, yes, Brad is looking older but good and Angelina is looking older but good. She’s taking care of their children and I would believe Brad still loves her for all she’s doing to take care of his children.
@abby:
He’s had periods where he looked like absolute crap though. The botox or fillers + his boozing made him look bloated for too long to seem normal (like a face settling in or something).
I think Jolie is done in the sense that she knows she made a right decision. But don’t forget that even when the writing was on the wall (Pitt not travelling with the fam as much and working all the time), there were still pics of them cuddling and they were for sure not even separated before the plane incident. Meaning, Jolie could overlook his obvious flaws with alcoholism and being an absent father as there was still something holding them together. And all that time they both upheld that facade of a tight family. Like any Hollywood couple they knew how to run a tight ship when it came to control the perception of themselves as a family unit. Plus Jolie outright lied when she said BTS was not about their relationship as Pitt did turn out to be an alcoholic for years and years. Something must have inspired that script and now we know what. I think she’s a good person (Pitt not so much tbh) but these Hollywood folk lie, not all the time, but when they need to.
That said, Jolie is used to being the leader of the family, even during their happy times that was clear. She’s the glue. I assume there’s not much difference now that the divorce is happening and it’s not shocking for her to be the sole parent. But she’s still a human being who’s been through a lot herself and family was the most important for her, family including her husband so I don’t think she’s ‘over’ him. How could anyone after that many years just magically have no feelings anymore? In her case, she’s so busy and passionate about other things it might be easier to avoid thinking about the events around the divorce. Hopefully.
Pitt though…now he NEEDS somebody. Most research concludes men cope differently with loss of a partner (divorce, death etc) and they tend to move on quicker with somebody else. I think he’s shocked to his core that Jolie didn’t play around once it was clear he was a lost case. But he won’t dwell on that too long when he’s got a new love to focus on. And I highly doubt he’ll ever try to see his children on a real co-parenting basis. The harder those people yell about wanting to see their children, the less likely it will involve any real parenting effort when they can have them imo. He’ll be a dad to visit for sure but not to rely on for intense parenting. Such a joke.
@ Artemis I Like your comments.
Sexy man
He looks great.
Which one is Chris Pine again?
The one who is married to me 😝
Which one is Chris Pine? Captain Kirk in the Star Trek reboot films and Steve Trevor in the current Wonder Woman film.
Handsome man
He looks so seeeexy!!
There is life after Angelina! Keep on living Brad – it looks good in you! 😄
Haha I don’t see Chris Pine’s older brother here. If anything, I see Chris Pine’s dad who still thinks he’s cool but is a total embarrassment.
Brad is only 17 years older than Chris Pine (16 years in one month).
Brad is likable and enjoys social company. He will always be fine. When a relationship has run it’s course it’s over even when you wish it were not. Sorting out what makes sense for each of them and the kids will and should be their focus. This break up was brutal. No going back. Lesson learned.
Angelina does not care. The only concern she would have is if the other woman was nice to the children. She is the type to walk when she knows she will firmly shut and lock the door behind her. Billy Bob said as much. She is the one to leave not the other way around. But I don’t think Brad is over it. She made him seem more substantive and talented. They were magical for a time and I don’t think he will ever truly get over it.
Sienna had her own problems with substances so I am not so sure it is a good match. I can’t stand her anyway. She was so overhyped and they kept pushing her as this beauty but I never thought she was anything but a pretty but plain blonde with average talent and zero charisma.
Chris Pine is ok and funny but I don’t find him hot or sexy. His nose job bugs me almost as much as Kellan Lutz’s does.
Yes there is life after Angie and there is life after Brad. One thing for sure just because you look good doesn’t mean squat. Angie left because he was an azz period and God she looks happier and seems to be the parent in this debacle and that is the saddest part. Yet all you people see is his looks nevermind he doesn’t see his kids, is that great? That is why he is so sad to me because that is all he cares about besides thinking he is gonna be HW mogul.
You Say Angie keeps them away but I don’t believe that. He admitted to drugs and alcohol. if it was Angie people would be falling for him to ban her. Keep.looking at a troubled man who can’t keep a woman besides Aniston who was fame hungry. He’ll step out soon with whoever like Affleck bit Angies love interest will be discussed more.
We all know Angie doesn’t care but that site sells to idiots who hate her.
I’ve noticed that the last 2 previous articles on Brad have received about 40 comments and were relegated to page 2. Meanwhile, Angelina articles are getting 3 times the comments. She is the one everyone wants to talk about and know about.
Dude hasn’t looked clean (as in recently showered) in a long time. I imagine he smells like BO, pot, and patchouli.
I actually think he looks much *cleaner* than he used to look. For a period of years he had seriously greasy stringy hair, yet at the same time he went to the bother of having baby blond highlights done. So weird! Anyway, I doubt he’s terribly fastidious about hygiene, but to me he looks so much better now.
He looks well.
WWZ and BTS promo is when his looks were not at his best. But for the majority of his career he has looked real good.
I bet he can’t wait to debut Sienna. I wonder how many trips he will make to London this summer..
Brad and Sienna aren’t happening. No indication that they are a couple besides tabloid rumors. No pic or no real sources. Nada. When Brad dates, the public will know. He will love the attention that comes with being in a new relationship so the gossip world will know. Difference between Brad’s previous flings or relationships and this fake one is the lack of evidence.
Nope. Don’t see it. What’s missing is the tree-trunk legs. And Brad has more loose flesh on his face reflecting his age (which is good).
Brad Pitt is Brad Pitt, I don’t think we really get male actors that match his level of ‘superstar’ in his peak.
I don’t really get the ‘aging guy trying to look cool’ thing that people are criticising him of. He’s dressed like a normal guy, and happens to look good while doing so.
I also think he’s pretty self aware of his age. I remember reading something about him offering a role to Matt Damon in the Departed because he felt he’d gotten too old for it.
New Life.Good Luck Brad
I don’t see it. The Chris Pine.
I seriously can’t wait till angie starts dating a man or woman next? She is far more interesting a person than brad & any woman he is with. All the fawning the press & public have been doing of brad & “all he’s been through” while Angelina was again crucified has been quite sickening to witness. Most of it coming from women. Misogyny in full form. Why people like brad will always get a free pass.
Nah, I think she needs to spend time on herself. I would like to see pap shots of her sitting on a beach with no kids in sight, or shots of her learning to fly again. She doesn’t need a new man/woman to focus on.
Incredibly vicious women. Some of the comments on the DM are wild, you’d think Angie stabbed their newborn.
Angelina took her children to see the Los Angeles Dodgers last night. Angelina was on the Jumbotron with her twins and the fans went crazy.
It is sad in the 21st Century that a lot of the public only care’s about how a person looks and not if they are a good person or if they have intelligence.
Looking good Brad but him & Angie have forever ruined the chances I will consider other relationships they will have in the future equal or better to the one they had together. I know they had their problems, all couples do, but they clicked together. To me, they will forever be a Burton/Taylor relationship. Dating other people for the sake of sanity but always having a soft spot for each other. Having 6 kids to keep them connected helps as well.
