Idris Elba covers Esquire, is as close to perfect as humanly possible

Brad Pitt takes home a iced coffee after lunch

Is Idris Elba the most beautiful man on earth? I’m not qualified to say, but I will say that I literally gasped and had to spend at least ten solid minutes ogling these Esquire photos. Idris is Esquire’s August cover man, and he’s doing all of this for The Dark Tower, which comes out shockingly soon – it’s being released on August 4th! Did I already know that? I thought it was coming out much later this year. Anyway, in case you feel like actually reading Idris’s words after you’ve carefully and slowly undressed him with your eyes, you can read the full Esquire piece here. Some highlights:

How he intimidates the Esquire journalist: “I think my life is pretty well documented. If you look me up, you’re gonna find some sh-t. And that must be—not disheartening but discouraging for a journalist. Like, How the f–k do I approach this to get anything that no one else has read before? What is that approach?” He takes a sip of Johnnie Walker Black and Diet Coke and tilts his head to the side, never dropping his stare.

Moving to New York to find work when he was young: “I was not afraid of this concept of flying from the nest. I thought, It’s a big jump, but f–k it, I’m going to move to another country. That came from my dad. He made a journey.”

Getting cast on The Wire: “I was like, ‘Great, great!’  But really, I was like, Who? Where I grew up, gangsters had to be smart. That whole flashy thing—no, mate. It was suits and smiles. I said, ‘That’s how I’m going to make Stringer.’ ”

He had a mid-life crisis after his father’s death three years ago: “I got to a place where I wasn’t even living anymore. I was becoming a robot with my work. I have no fear of jumping out of burning cars or out of buildings on set, but in reality, I couldn’t run one hundred meters. I just felt out of touch with reality,” he says. His friends teased him affectionately, calling him Moprah—as in Male Oprah. To heal, he thought about another piece of advice his father gave him: “Fear nothing. Do what you want to do, but be educated and intelligent and confident about it.”

So he decided to do Discovery UK’s Idris Elba: No Limits: “I had forgotten what it is to feel that burn on your tongue, when your adrenaline is going so much and you’re in fight or flight. I was like, I’ll be tired when I’m dead. . . . I just thought, Yo, Dris, do you want to do something crazy? Should we just try to make a documentary?… I could have been sitting in a comfortable place and earning the dough, going, I wish, I wish. But my way of being a popular male actor is to say, ‘Dudes, if I can do it, you can f–king do it.’ ”

He doesn’t like all of the gun work in The Dark Tower: “I had a clash of conscience with my character. In America, there’s a real awareness of gun culture. I had to break down why he’s good at shooting. We erred on the side of ‘This is his tool. It’s set in this world that’s part of Stephen King’s imagination, and it is what it is. . . .’ I’ll probably be crucified by the film company for even mentioning this.”

[From Esquire]

I do wonder how many questions Idris Elba – specifically Idris and not any of the white guys involved in The Dark Tower – will have to answer about guns and American gun culture as he’s promoting this film. My guess is A LOT. Because his character is The Gunslinger and he’s shooting his gun all over the place and the movie could come across as an ad for the NRA. Well, it could have been an ad for the NRA if only Idris wasn’t so black.

As for the rest of it… he’s fine. He avoids talking about the #OscarsSoWhite snub, and I hate that he doesn’t talk about it and that we expect him to “turn the other cheek” and not ever be justifiably angry about institutional racism in his industry. In any case… just enjoy the photos. This man.

Brad Pitt takes home a iced coffee after lunch

Photos courtesy of Esquire.

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

59 Responses to “Idris Elba covers Esquire, is as close to perfect as humanly possible”

  1. V4Real says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:21 am

    In the tone of Chandler Bing, can he be any finer.

    Reply
  2. Ashamed 2 b a FL Girl says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Yummy. That. Is. All.

    Reply
  3. Jerusha says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:25 am

    We need a movie starring Idris Elba, Mahershala Ali, and Naomie Harris. We really do.

    Reply
  4. Sullivan says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:29 am

    That cover is breathtaking. He’s a joy to behold. It sounds like his father was a cool guy.

    Reply
  5. Maria F. says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Hot AF. And such a sexy voice.

    I would so LOVE for him to be 007. It would revive the franchise, as they say in the article, he already has the swagger in real life.

    Reply
  6. rachel says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:35 am

    A man.

    Reply
  7. Mia4s says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:37 am

    He’s lovely. Too bad his new movie looks like a dumpster fire! Early whispers are not good at all. Too bad; it’s a hell of a book series.

    Reply
    • third ginger says:
      July 7, 2017 at 7:42 am

      Gosh, mia. I swear I was just about to bring this up, my concern about the project. He deserves so much better. Also, I am so tired of the James Bond garbage. I would love Elba as Bond, but there is no new James Bond. I am also starting to think the franchise has worn out its welcome.

      Reply
      • bluhare says:
        July 7, 2017 at 7:52 am

        It certainly has with me — all the breathless who will be the next Bond. Idris will be too old when Craig finally gets tired of cashing the checks.

        But he’d have been a fine Bond. Really really good. He’s got the suave and he’s got the edge.

  8. Sixer says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:47 am

    World’s hottest man and I will fight anyone who naysays me on that.

    Plus, Idris Elba: Fighter is the best TV show ever made in the history of the world. I will also fight anyone who naysays me on that.

    Reply
  9. OriginallyBlue says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:56 am

    This man! He is so talented and beautiful. Sigh.

    Reply
  10. Evie says:
    July 7, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Mmm, mmm good! All Idris, all the time. That’s what a man should look like…

    Reply
  11. Louise says:
    July 7, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Remember the scene where he is snogging Donnette. Man, if I was that actress, I would have handed my pay check back that day.

    Reply
  12. grabbyhands says:
    July 7, 2017 at 8:23 am

    I just want to rub my face on his face. He’s just so dreamy.

    I don’t care how good or bad the Gunslinger may or may not be, I am all for watching him walk around in chaps taking out the bad guys (and watching the king bad guy in the form of Matthew McConnaughey) . I am also very excited that we get another season of Luther, which is one of my favorite things that he’s done.

    Reply
  13. Mildred Pierce says:
    July 7, 2017 at 8:28 am

    I must be the only one who doesn’t find him hot at all.

    Reply
  14. Jane says:
    July 7, 2017 at 8:33 am

    I’ve said it numerous times…I seriously want him to be the next Bond. He is utter perfection.

    Reply
  15. magnoliarose says:
    July 7, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Yummy. Do you think it would be strange if I licked his face if I met him? Oh well but I would want to. He makes me think of a delicious savory meal that you eat slowly so you enjoy every bite.

    Reply
  16. Voldielocks says:
    July 7, 2017 at 10:16 am

    I have very much enjoyed the photos. He gets all the heart eye emojis!

    Reply
  17. minx says:
    July 7, 2017 at 11:18 am

    I first saw him over 20 years ago when he played Patsy’s paid “date” on AbFab. He was gorgeous and has improved over the years.

    Reply
  18. Sage says:
    July 7, 2017 at 11:27 am

    idris is a panty dropper but he doesn’t look good on this mag cover.

    Reply
  19. CeeCee says:
    July 7, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    *Drool* Good gravy that man is just plain DELICIOUS!

    Reply
  20. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    July 7, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    **Swoon**
    That b&w photo is… is… I don’t even know the best descriptor… gorgeous? Amazing? Sexy? All of them, Katie?

    Reply
  21. Molly says:
    July 7, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    “He takes a sip of Johnnie Walker Black and Diet Coke and tilts his head to the side, never dropping his stare.” And my panties just burst into flames.

    Reply
  22. Jane says:
    July 7, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Just as an FYI ladies, I looked at the magazine at the grocery store and Lawd Have Mercy…there are more pictures in the magazine that are beyond delicious. One in particular is of him sitting on a couch in front of an unmade bed with a breakfast tray in the background. Yes, he’s wearing clothes. Darn! Another one looks as if it’s in an ultra-posh elevator. Dear God, the things my imagination could do with both of those pictures….. (THUD)

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment