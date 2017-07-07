Idris Elba covers Esquire, is as close to perfect as humanly possible

Is Idris Elba the most beautiful man on earth? I’m not qualified to say, but I will say that I literally gasped and had to spend at least ten solid minutes ogling these Esquire photos. Idris is Esquire’s August cover man, and he’s doing all of this for The Dark Tower, which comes out shockingly soon – it’s being released on August 4th! Did I already know that? I thought it was coming out much later this year. Anyway, in case you feel like actually reading Idris’s words after you’ve carefully and slowly undressed him with your eyes, you can read the full Esquire piece here. Some highlights:

How he intimidates the Esquire journalist: “I think my life is pretty well documented. If you look me up, you’re gonna find some sh-t. And that must be—not disheartening but discouraging for a journalist. Like, How the f–k do I approach this to get anything that no one else has read before? What is that approach?” He takes a sip of Johnnie Walker Black and Diet Coke and tilts his head to the side, never dropping his stare.

Moving to New York to find work when he was young: “I was not afraid of this concept of flying from the nest. I thought, It’s a big jump, but f–k it, I’m going to move to another country. That came from my dad. He made a journey.”

Getting cast on The Wire: “I was like, ‘Great, great!’ But really, I was like, Who? Where I grew up, gangsters had to be smart. That whole flashy thing—no, mate. It was suits and smiles. I said, ‘That’s how I’m going to make Stringer.’ ”

He had a mid-life crisis after his father’s death three years ago: “I got to a place where I wasn’t even living anymore. I was becoming a robot with my work. I have no fear of jumping out of burning cars or out of buildings on set, but in reality, I couldn’t run one hundred meters. I just felt out of touch with reality,” he says. His friends teased him affectionately, calling him Moprah—as in Male Oprah. To heal, he thought about another piece of advice his father gave him: “Fear nothing. Do what you want to do, but be educated and intelligent and confident about it.”

So he decided to do Discovery UK’s Idris Elba: No Limits: “I had forgotten what it is to feel that burn on your tongue, when your adrenaline is going so much and you’re in fight or flight. I was like, I’ll be tired when I’m dead. . . . I just thought, Yo, Dris, do you want to do something crazy? Should we just try to make a documentary?… I could have been sitting in a comfortable place and earning the dough, going, I wish, I wish. But my way of being a popular male actor is to say, ‘Dudes, if I can do it, you can f–king do it.’ ”

He doesn’t like all of the gun work in The Dark Tower: “I had a clash of conscience with my character. In America, there’s a real awareness of gun culture. I had to break down why he’s good at shooting. We erred on the side of ‘This is his tool. It’s set in this world that’s part of Stephen King’s imagination, and it is what it is. . . .’ I’ll probably be crucified by the film company for even mentioning this.”