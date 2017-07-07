Idris Elba covers Esquire, is as close to perfect as humanly possible

Is Idris Elba the most beautiful man on earth? I’m not qualified to say, but I will say that I literally gasped and had to spend at least ten solid minutes ogling these Esquire photos. Idris is Esquire’s August cover man, and he’s doing all of this for The Dark Tower, which comes out shockingly soon – it’s being released on August 4th! Did I already know that? I thought it was coming out much later this year. Anyway, in case you feel like actually reading Idris’s words after you’ve carefully and slowly undressed him with your eyes, you can read the full Esquire piece here. Some highlights:
How he intimidates the Esquire journalist: “I think my life is pretty well documented. If you look me up, you’re gonna find some sh-t. And that must be—not disheartening but discouraging for a journalist. Like, How the f–k do I approach this to get anything that no one else has read before? What is that approach?” He takes a sip of Johnnie Walker Black and Diet Coke and tilts his head to the side, never dropping his stare.
Moving to New York to find work when he was young: “I was not afraid of this concept of flying from the nest. I thought, It’s a big jump, but f–k it, I’m going to move to another country. That came from my dad. He made a journey.”
Getting cast on The Wire: “I was like, ‘Great, great!’ But really, I was like, Who? Where I grew up, gangsters had to be smart. That whole flashy thing—no, mate. It was suits and smiles. I said, ‘That’s how I’m going to make Stringer.’ ”
He had a mid-life crisis after his father’s death three years ago: “I got to a place where I wasn’t even living anymore. I was becoming a robot with my work. I have no fear of jumping out of burning cars or out of buildings on set, but in reality, I couldn’t run one hundred meters. I just felt out of touch with reality,” he says. His friends teased him affectionately, calling him Moprah—as in Male Oprah. To heal, he thought about another piece of advice his father gave him: “Fear nothing. Do what you want to do, but be educated and intelligent and confident about it.”
So he decided to do Discovery UK’s Idris Elba: No Limits: “I had forgotten what it is to feel that burn on your tongue, when your adrenaline is going so much and you’re in fight or flight. I was like, I’ll be tired when I’m dead. . . . I just thought, Yo, Dris, do you want to do something crazy? Should we just try to make a documentary?… I could have been sitting in a comfortable place and earning the dough, going, I wish, I wish. But my way of being a popular male actor is to say, ‘Dudes, if I can do it, you can f–king do it.’ ”
He doesn’t like all of the gun work in The Dark Tower: “I had a clash of conscience with my character. In America, there’s a real awareness of gun culture. I had to break down why he’s good at shooting. We erred on the side of ‘This is his tool. It’s set in this world that’s part of Stephen King’s imagination, and it is what it is. . . .’ I’ll probably be crucified by the film company for even mentioning this.”
I do wonder how many questions Idris Elba – specifically Idris and not any of the white guys involved in The Dark Tower – will have to answer about guns and American gun culture as he’s promoting this film. My guess is A LOT. Because his character is The Gunslinger and he’s shooting his gun all over the place and the movie could come across as an ad for the NRA. Well, it could have been an ad for the NRA if only Idris wasn’t so black.
As for the rest of it… he’s fine. He avoids talking about the #OscarsSoWhite snub, and I hate that he doesn’t talk about it and that we expect him to “turn the other cheek” and not ever be justifiably angry about institutional racism in his industry. In any case… just enjoy the photos. This man.
Photos courtesy of Esquire.
In the tone of Chandler Bing, can he be any finer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is a man and not a little boy. Thank goodness. However, his personal life is unfortunately messy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beauty and brains. That cover photo is making me swoon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA with you, V4Real…I’ll ignore the fact that he’s wearing flipflops in that pic with the open shirt because he is just too gorgeous. (I have an active dislike of men in flipflops, just saying.)
“Idris Elba: so perfect that he makes even flipflops acceptable.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yummy. That. Is. All.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We need a movie starring Idris Elba, Mahershala Ali, and Naomie Harris. We really do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so on board for that, it may be a bit too much for some people, but I am here for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or they could be the cast of True Detective, Season 3. ::pleasegodplease:::::
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is a brilliant idea, grabby hands!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I second, third, or fourth that!👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There we go. Great idea. I liked season 1 but 2 I abandoned half way in. 3 with that cast would be perfect and I would be up for it 1000 percent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@grabbyhands. Great idea! Lets all start this on Twitter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES! Yes yes yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yas!!! Someone, please make this happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That cover is breathtaking. He’s a joy to behold. It sounds like his father was a cool guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hot AF. And such a sexy voice.
I would so LOVE for him to be 007. It would revive the franchise, as they say in the article, he already has the swagger in real life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Idris. But there is no search for a new James Bond. Craig will eventually do one more. It’s just click bait. Elba has laughed about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s lovely. Too bad his new movie looks like a dumpster fire! Early whispers are not good at all. Too bad; it’s a hell of a book series.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gosh, mia. I swear I was just about to bring this up, my concern about the project. He deserves so much better. Also, I am so tired of the James Bond garbage. I would love Elba as Bond, but there is no new James Bond. I am also starting to think the franchise has worn out its welcome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It certainly has with me — all the breathless who will be the next Bond. Idris will be too old when Craig finally gets tired of cashing the checks.
But he’d have been a fine Bond. Really really good. He’s got the suave and he’s got the edge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
World’s hottest man and I will fight anyone who naysays me on that.
Plus, Idris Elba: Fighter is the best TV show ever made in the history of the world. I will also fight anyone who naysays me on that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your commentary made it the landmark TV event it is. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Teehee. I live commented an episode, I forgot about that!
“Credibility is crucial” is now a catchphrase chez Sixer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot naysay you, Sixer. I just enjoy viewing the competition as well!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree on both points. I’ll be your second for any necessary fights as such a slight could not go unchallenged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have been re-watching The Wire the past few weeks, such a beautiful man is Idris.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I originally watched The Wire for Idris. I’ve since re-watched it for Idris and Michael K. Williams.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg I need to rewatch. Stringer Bell was so fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I LOVE Michael K. Williams. Just re-watched the episode in which Omar testifies against Bird. FANTASTIC!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sixlet Major rewatches The Wire about three times a year. I love everything about that show.
Omar in his court suit and tie – hilarious!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And he waves the tie at everyone!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed.
I haven’t seen Fighter (although I did just look up the pictures from the series online, and ohhhh, daddy) but a bit back BBC America did run a show called Idris Elba: King of Speed (maybe part of the same series?), and my oh my-watching him drive fast cars was in no way disappointing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to tell you that goggling at World’s Hottest Man aside, it is the worst show ever made. So bad that it’s funny. So, when you combine that with Idris, you have a winner!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HAHAHA! In most people this would be a discouragement. For me, the exact opposite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has to get rid of that facial hair though surely? I can’t stand grey facial hair!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This man! He is so talented and beautiful. Sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mmm, mmm good! All Idris, all the time. That’s what a man should look like…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember the scene where he is snogging Donnette. Man, if I was that actress, I would have handed my pay check back that day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just want to rub my face on his face. He’s just so dreamy.
I don’t care how good or bad the Gunslinger may or may not be, I am all for watching him walk around in chaps taking out the bad guys (and watching the king bad guy in the form of Matthew McConnaughey) . I am also very excited that we get another season of Luther, which is one of my favorite things that he’s done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just hope Alice is not really *spoiler alert.*.
Idris + Ruth Wilson=hot chemistry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dude. Totally.
I’m keeping my fingers crossed. I’ll settle for a cameo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I don’t think I really care whether it’s good or not. Hubs is a fan of the books so he will be happy with it as a Date Night Selection and I… I will just bask in the hotness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I must be the only one who doesn’t find him hot at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are obviously blind.
Get you eyes checked stat!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mildred I am with you. He is physically attractive but I get the impression he thinks too much of himself, and his private life puts me off. Not that it is anything to do with me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve said it numerous times…I seriously want him to be the next Bond. He is utter perfection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jane, at the risk of repeating myself. There is no search for a new Bond. It’s all rumor. This is the worst reported entertainment story out there. Craig is contracted for at least one more film. Elba laughs this off and says he’s too old. He is, of course, gorgeous and sexy at any age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No worries. If Daniel Craig is still set to be Bond, it is what it is. He did an awesome job for the franchise. His blue eyes really got me. However, there’s no harm in fantasizing about Idris being Bond, is there ? LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not in the least. I absolutely second Idris as imaginary Bond.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yummy. Do you think it would be strange if I licked his face if I met him? Oh well but I would want to. He makes me think of a delicious savory meal that you eat slowly so you enjoy every bite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My bet is that others have attempted this upon meeting him. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have very much enjoyed the photos. He gets all the heart eye emojis!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I first saw him over 20 years ago when he played Patsy’s paid “date” on AbFab. He was gorgeous and has improved over the years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
idris is a panty dropper but he doesn’t look good on this mag cover.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*Drool* Good gravy that man is just plain DELICIOUS!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
**Swoon**
That b&w photo is… is… I don’t even know the best descriptor… gorgeous? Amazing? Sexy? All of them, Katie?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“He takes a sip of Johnnie Walker Black and Diet Coke and tilts his head to the side, never dropping his stare.” And my panties just burst into flames.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just as an FYI ladies, I looked at the magazine at the grocery store and Lawd Have Mercy…there are more pictures in the magazine that are beyond delicious. One in particular is of him sitting on a couch in front of an unmade bed with a breakfast tray in the background. Yes, he’s wearing clothes. Darn! Another one looks as if it’s in an ultra-posh elevator. Dear God, the things my imagination could do with both of those pictures….. (THUD)
Report this comment as spam or abuse