Donald Trump: Everyone at the G20 summit is talking about John Podesta…?

Donald Trump arrived in Germany for the G20 summit and before he’s even met with Vladimir Putin, there’s a mountain of controversy, shade, idiocy, ridiculousness and chaos. I’m making several choices this week. I choose to spend most of my time watching Wimbledon in a bubble rather than focus on #NotMyPresident Trump’s hourly acts of treason. I apologize if I’m missing big stories about Trump, but he makes me sick. Before he left Poland, he apparently made a speech that sounded like the Alt-Right Manifesto, like a speech translated from the original German that Adolf Hitler used. Once he was actually in Germany, he did the photocall with Angela Merkel and while this photo below got the most attention, let me tell you something: I looked through all of the photos and they are all funny/bizarre/crazy.

Before he left for Germany, he did some kind of photo-op with the Polish president and First Lady, in which the First Lady seemed to “diss” Trump by ignoring his baby fist and going to shake Melania’s hand. This video is amazing:

Unfortunately, the full video shows that the First Ladies were already reaching out to shake hands and the Polish FL did shake El Baby Fist quickly after greeting Melania:

Apparently, Putin and Trump met just a few hours ago and there were only six people in the room – Putin, Trump, Sec. of State Rex Tillerson, Lavrov & the translators. I bet Trump tried to “make a deal” with Putin. Something involving hookers, double scoops of ice cream and treason. And in case anyone thought/hoped that Trump would stop tweeting while he was traveling, that’s not the case. “Including the haters”!!!

Everyone at the G20 conference is talking about John Podesta?? Isn’t it more like that they were talking about how Russia hacked the Democratic Party apparatus and then those hackers met with Trump campaign people? Isn’t it more likely that everyone at the conference was like, “Damn, I would give anything to be dealing with Hillary Clinton right now, at least she’s sane.”

Stupid.

The level of shame I have, as an American, that this man travels to other countries and openly attempts to destroy the free press…

69 Responses to “Donald Trump: Everyone at the G20 summit is talking about John Podesta…?”

  1. Dtab says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Yuck!

    Reply
  2. Ashamed 2 b a FL Girl says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:34 am

    baby fists paraphrasing JFK on his visit to Berlin…

    Ich bin ein Hamburger.

    Reply
  3. Pumpkin Pie says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Enjoy the bubble, I am doing the same. Wimbledon is only once year, Drumpf is … I don’t want to think.

    Reply
  4. Rapunzel says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Two scoops of Covfefe covered lunacy. Everyone is talking about you disparaged the American media while overseas. Everyone is talking about how you keep deflecting blame for Russia’s election interference. Everyone is talking about how you are a fool for meeting with Putin without a notetaker or any American press. Nobody cares about Podesta. Unless they’re saying, “That dumbass Trump won’t stop talking about Hillary, Obama, Loretta Lynch, or John Podesta because he’s too stupid to actually discuss the real issues.”

    Maddow should be the headline. She’s uncovering a plot to undermine the press with fake leaks. The call is coming from inside the house, people. The white one.

    Reply
  5. Beth says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Can this dumbass make a polite tweet? He has to get words like “haters, disgraceful, fake news, media, ” in every one of them to show how immature he is

    Reply
  6. Pumpkin Pie says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:56 am

    I met some time ago a former staff in the foreign office of a heavy-weight country, that person used to work in the protocol department. Accd to what that person told me, all this protocol hand-shakes, greetings and such are discussed before an official visit among the respective protocol dpts. All persons involved knew who shakes hands first with who, who stands/sits where, who is going to receive them, how long the greetings/introduction take. That person was not from the US but I’d say with some certainty that this kind of protocol is applied in most countries? Wasn’t Drumpf briefed about greetings/handshake protocol? Or he was, but did not remember? And he looked very lost.

    Reply
    • Lindy79 says:
      July 7, 2017 at 8:02 am

      I doubt he listens even if they do brief him. This is a man who admitted he didnt need to read things that were given to him, as part of his role as President and is used to people kissing his ass and ever saying no to him, he does what he wants, and revels in his ignorance, lies and bigotry and no one seems bothered to stop him.

      Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      July 7, 2017 at 8:16 am

      There is strict protocol but, as we have now seen repeatedly, none of the Trump contingent cares enough to follow any of it.

      Reply
    • Achoo! says:
      July 7, 2017 at 8:25 am

      Considering he has only hired 9 people total so far for the 124 key positions in the state department , I’d say he has no one to do this, No one has even been nominated as the director in the Office of Foreign Missions, which is responsible for planning, protocal and providing security for US missions when diplomats and other top officials travel abroad. So no I don’t think Drumpf nor his team were briefed about greetings/handshake protocol , they just make it up as they go.

      Reply
      • Who ARE These People? says:
        July 7, 2017 at 10:27 am

        They couldn’t even book rooms early enough. He had to sleep in the bunkie.

      • Bellagio DuPont says:
        July 7, 2017 at 11:06 am

        The world is such a hyper competitive place now that by the time trump is done bumbling his way through the first four years (assuming he’s not impeached or imprisoned), I suspect the U.S would have lost significant ground in every describable way. For instance, the aggressively ambitious Macron is openly making a play for american technological experts and expertise, China’s reveling in stepping into the gap traditionally occupied by america in the sustainable energy, climate change, and the technology underpinning it. Germany already leads when it comes to economic stability…..even Russia is overtaking the US in infrastructural development….. list goes on and on. I really think Trump will drive his country over the precipice. Very sad times.

    • Carol says:
      July 7, 2017 at 11:26 am

      This video is edited to remove Agata’s handshake with Trump. She was obviously focused on welcoming Melanie, as soon as she finished shaking Melanie’s hand she shook Trumps.

      Reply
  7. Maria F. says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:57 am

    his tweets always demonstrate how dumb his followers really are, since they are obviously geared to them and they lap it up like honey.

    Reply
  8. Rapunzel says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Pics of Trump and Putin out! Trump grinning like a kid at Disneyland. We are screwed.

    Reply
    • Beth says:
      July 7, 2017 at 8:13 am

      Trumps shit eating grin while standing with the pissed off looking Pope actually made me laugh. Trump grinning with Putin makes me a little nervous

      Reply
      • wolfpup says:
        July 7, 2017 at 5:44 pm

        Why is he making friends with our enemies, and discounting our friends? He is an ignorant man.

        I lived in South Korea, 15K away from the North Korean border. If I were an American living in Seoul, I would certainly be fleeing to home. There are a lot of Americans in South Korea. Even 30 years ago, the town of DongdeChon turned out its lights out at certain times during the night hours, so plane overhead could not spot them – that is, they were preparing for an invasion from North Korea, even 30 years ago. The entire town was filled with prostitutes for American GI’s. – it was very interesting. They were all looking for a GI to fall in love with them, and bring them to America.

        The saddest of all was the Amerasian children, who wandered about – because Korean are racists too – and children of that combination were often cast out by their mothers. I used to take them home, and feed them peanut butter sandwiches, and give them a bath, and wash their clothes. Men in the US are required to pay child support – but not there. Whose heart would not weep, seeing the lonely children during the Monsoon season, with a mere paper umbrella?

  9. grabbyhands says:
    July 7, 2017 at 8:01 am

    CRIPES.

    He literally cannot stop himself, can he??? The only people still buying the idea that anyone is talking about anything but what a completely, dangerously incompetent buffoon he is are his own little orange zombies. It should be clobbering him in the face how foolish he looks in front of basically the rest of the world, and it probably is, but he still can’t stop himself from tweeting like a 10 year old.

    Reply
  10. ElleBee says:
    July 7, 2017 at 8:17 am

    The POTUS thanked his haters. I can’t even comprehend

    Reply
  11. Megan says:
    July 7, 2017 at 8:18 am

    His staff is so incompetent no one thought to book a hotel room. He is staying at a government guest house because by the time they realized their mistake, everything was booked. It’s truly frightening that this is the leader of the free world.

    Reply
  12. lightpurple says:
    July 7, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Oh, Voldy! Everyone there is not talking about Podesta. Why would they?

    No, everyone is talking about those pictures of Princess Nagini the Corrupt of the Most Sacred Horcruxed Vagina giving Tom Riddle a hand job during your speech yesterday.

    And the fact that you blew off the visit to the Ghetto Memorial and insulted people by doing so and then sent the inappropriately dressed Nagini.

    And whether you will kneel before Putin.

    Reply
  13. Eric says:
    July 7, 2017 at 8:45 am

    I guess he thanks me because I’m the biggest “hater” of them all!

    Down with Emperor Zero!

    And by the way…

    You’re welcome

    Reply
  14. Jerusha says:
    July 7, 2017 at 9:09 am

    trump looks positively orgasmic at meeting pootie. You’d think he was grabbing some *****.
    http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/07/07/donald-trump-meets-vladimir-putin-historic-handshake/

    Reply
  15. magnoliarose says:
    July 7, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Would someone please begin him on his lard IV treatments already? 8 cups of melted hot suet daily and all food must be deep fried including his double decker cheese burgers. Then pile on the stress by locking him in a room with Obama tapes showing large crowds and all the adoration O received around the world on loop. Make sure to highlight his trim physique and normal hand size. Sleep deprive him by telling him Obama only slept a half an hour a night so he could be fresh for his presidential duties. If this doesn’t work force his portly ass to go on a morning run a la Bill Clinton and repeat regimen until America is free from tyranny and Tangerine madness. Oh and shave his head bald just for laughs.

    Reply
  16. Jerusha says:
    July 7, 2017 at 9:41 am

    trump: “I know better than anyone. Screw that protective glass.”
    http://twitter.com/aynrandpaulryan/status/883118924203573248

    Reply
  17. Maika says:
    July 7, 2017 at 9:42 am

    As per usual he is not paying attention

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10155599362039407&id=193081554406&_rdr

    Reply
  18. Monsi says:
    July 7, 2017 at 10:54 am

    I feel embarrassed for world leaders that have to interact with him. He’s the president of usa, you can’t bypass him forever.
    He’s so obviously mentally and intellectually unfit for the job that it pains me the world leaders have to play this sad charade in which you have to talk serious matters with a mad silly con man.

    A former uruguayan president, Pepe Mujica, when asked about the Trump phenomenon, he said that there were always be mad men, like Trump, but what worried him was that there was actually people following this mad man.

    The GOP going along with every insanity that comes out of from this man’s mouth is going to get soon out of control, if they don’t stop him.

    Reply
  19. BritAfrica says:
    July 7, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Heavens…he’s obsessed with this!

    If he doesn’t care about the MSM, why does he spend so much time talking about them? I really feel for his staff, he must sound like a permanent broken record in private!

    I adore the look on AM’s face in the ‘handshake’ photo. Lady, go wash that hand asap!

    Reply
  20. minx says:
    July 7, 2017 at 11:21 am

    A 71-year-old man who says “haters.” Smh.

    Reply
  21. Beth says:
    July 7, 2017 at 11:36 am

    As Podesta said, “Whack job” Trump needs to “get a grip “

    Reply
  22. Nessa nessa says:
    July 7, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Joe responded in a series of tweets. Long story short trump is lying dumbass & he need to focus on being POTUS and not on whatever confused mess he saying. I agree.

    Reply
  23. Nessa nessa says:
    July 7, 2017 at 11:56 am

    John responded in a series of tweets. Long story short trump is lying dumbass & he need to focus on being POTUS and not on whatever confused mess he saying. I agree.

    Reply
  24. Lightpurple says:
    July 7, 2017 at 11:57 am

    Podesta has responded on Twitter. Brilliantly

    Reply
  25. Elisa the I. says:
    July 7, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    There are violent protests against the G20 going on in Hamburg which are dominating the news in my country. “Welcome to hell” protests were bigger and way more violent than expected. Several protesters and police got seriously injured. :( I saw pics where parts of Hamburg where covered in smoke from burning cars. Melania couldn’t join an event in the Hamburg habour because going there by car was considered a too high security risk (?).
    I’m surprised cities are still willing to hosts such summits, tbh.

    Reply
  26. why? says:
    July 7, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    No one should be surprised that Trump attacked Podesta. He does stuff like this every time the press starts calling him “presidential” and giving him good reviews for reading from a teleprompter. Some reporters were fawning over Trump because he read the speech written by Stephen Miller (the same person who had a hand in writing the first version of Trump’s Muslim ban wrote it, hence why many people said that they got a dark vibe from the speech) from the teleprompter without getting sidetracked. This is the state of our country!

    Trump is a joke. He can’t even dedicate his time and energy into learning the history of this country, yet he wants us to believe that he is going invest his time and energy into fighting for our country?

    The King of Fake News who said that Obama wiretapped him and colluded with the Russians, that there aren’t even 17 intelligence agencies, that millions of people voted illegally, and that his inauguration crowd was bigger than Obama’s is whining about how the press isn’t covering him accurately?

    Reply
  27. Shannon says:
    July 7, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Ugh, he always looks so grumpy and unpleasant. Ew. And I’ve felt clueless at jobs before too. So fine, whatever, he’s not a politician, he doesn’t know what the hell he’s doing and the people who voted for him claim that’s what they wanted. But what he lacks is either the inability to learn or he just doesn’t care to. Either way, if he hasn’t been born rich, he would probably be smoking meth and offering to wash my car for free change at a stop light because he really doesn’t seem to have what takes to succeed. And that’s BEFORE I even could get started on his political views and his general personality

    Reply

