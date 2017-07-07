Donald Trump: Everyone at the G20 summit is talking about John Podesta…?

Donald Trump arrived in Germany for the G20 summit and before he’s even met with Vladimir Putin, there’s a mountain of controversy, shade, idiocy, ridiculousness and chaos. I’m making several choices this week. I choose to spend most of my time watching Wimbledon in a bubble rather than focus on #NotMyPresident Trump’s hourly acts of treason. I apologize if I’m missing big stories about Trump, but he makes me sick. Before he left Poland, he apparently made a speech that sounded like the Alt-Right Manifesto, like a speech translated from the original German that Adolf Hitler used. Once he was actually in Germany, he did the photocall with Angela Merkel and while this photo below got the most attention, let me tell you something: I looked through all of the photos and they are all funny/bizarre/crazy.

Their faces in this photo are amazing. via @AP_Images pic.twitter.com/KyEEQfvxQp — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 6, 2017

Before he left for Germany, he did some kind of photo-op with the Polish president and First Lady, in which the First Lady seemed to “diss” Trump by ignoring his baby fist and going to shake Melania’s hand. This video is amazing:

Kudos to the Polish First Lady for being all “hard pass, I don’t know where that hand’s been.” pic.twitter.com/izC9YEmnO0 — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 6, 2017

Unfortunately, the full video shows that the First Ladies were already reaching out to shake hands and the Polish FL did shake El Baby Fist quickly after greeting Melania:

Folks, Poland's first lady did not diss Trump's handshake attempt. She was looking at Melania, shook her hand, then shook Trump's. Stop. pic.twitter.com/ta8DNsv0Th — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 6, 2017

Apparently, Putin and Trump met just a few hours ago and there were only six people in the room – Putin, Trump, Sec. of State Rex Tillerson, Lavrov & the translators. I bet Trump tried to “make a deal” with Putin. Something involving hookers, double scoops of ice cream and treason. And in case anyone thought/hoped that Trump would stop tweeting while he was traveling, that’s not the case. “Including the haters”!!!

My experience yesterday in Poland was a great one. Thank you to everyone, including the haters, for the great reviews of the speech! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

Everyone at the G20 conference is talking about John Podesta?? Isn’t it more like that they were talking about how Russia hacked the Democratic Party apparatus and then those hackers met with Trump campaign people? Isn’t it more likely that everyone at the conference was like, “Damn, I would give anything to be dealing with Hillary Clinton right now, at least she’s sane.”

Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

Stupid.

I look forward to all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin. Much to discuss.#G20Summit #USA🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

The level of shame I have, as an American, that this man travels to other countries and openly attempts to destroy the free press…

I will represent our country well and fight for its interests! Fake News Media will never cover me accurately but who cares! We will #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017