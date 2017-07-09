Gwyneth Paltrow has started shilling Illuminati conspiracies on Goop

Several weeks ago, Quartz Media pointed out something very suspicious about Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop. Quartz did a side-by-side analysis of the kind of New-Age-y, don’t-trust-modern-medicine, the-government-is-lying-to-you products, advertising and issues being pushed on Goop with strangely similar conspiracies being pushed on far-right wingnut sites like Alex Jones. Alex Jones, as you probably know, is famous for unhinged conspiracies, like the Sandy Hook massacre was a “false flag” operation and no children actually died, or that something something chem trails, something something Muslim pizza. Alex Jones and Gwyneth Paltrow are cut from the same cloth: they both breed distrust in modern medicine and modern societal structures, they both sell overpriced snake oil to gullible people and they both have no idea what they’re talking about.

So, with all that in mind, did you know that the current “issue” of Goop is “the Conspiracy Issue”? Goop has a glut of articles this week, with headlines like “Does the Illuminati still exist?” and “What newly discovered ancient civilizations can teach us.” NY Magazine suggested that if Alex Jones and Gwyneth really want to go into business together, she’ll probably need to lean a bit harder into stuff like “Tips for Feng Shui-ing Your Emergency Bunker” and “How to Make Sure Your Chakras Are Aligned Before the Coming Race War.” It’s all pretty funny and… scary as well. Like, I’m not even sure that Gwyneth understands what she’s doing in the larger sense, and how dangerous it is to breed this kind of mistrust simply to sell Goop sh-t.

You know what all of this makes me miss so much? Gawker. Their Illuminati Month was one of the best things on the history of the internet. I still think about that Tupac-Cuba conspiracy all the time.

Last thing: did you know Gwyneth is into Minions? Like, the Minions from Despicable Me. She threw a Minions-themed party at the Hamptons this week. It was partly a screening of Despicable Me 3, and partly a launch party for Goop Mrkt, her Goop pop-up shop.