Emma Stone on the dumpster fire of 2017: ‘It still feels like we’re in a bad dream’

Oscars 2017 Arrivals

Emma Stone and Andrea Riseborough cover the latest issue of Out Magazine. I’ve watched the trailer for Battle of the Sexes about a million times already and it’s only right now, at this very moment, that I realize that Andrea is playing Billie Jean King’s lover Marilyn Barnett. Andrea is a shape-shifter and I feel like I’m face-blind because I never recognize her in photos or movies. Anyway, yes, Battle of the Sexes. It’s a film about the famous 1973 exhibition tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, where Billie Jean beat Riggs and solidified her position as one of the most badass women around. She became a global figure of feminism and the “Battle of the Sexes” match is often listed as one of the most iconic global events and global sporting events of the 20th century. Out got the real Billie Jean to sit down with Emma Stone and Andrea for the cover story – you can read the full piece here. It’s worth the read just because Billie is so f–king awesome. Some highlights:

Emma on putting on 15 pounds of muscle: “Yeah, it was like six days a week. I was really going for it. You know, I see old pictures of you, and you’re so muscular and sinewy, and I’m like, ugh. Your body was so iconic, and all I wanted was to just match that exactly. You know, my tennis double was such an imperative part of the movie—me being a novice, and Billie Jean being number 1 in the world [laughs]—so thankfully our bodies matched enough that I was like, OK, we’ve got a happy medium here—it’s about the essence of Billie Jean and her heart and her spirit.But god, what I wouldn’t give to have those same muscles. You have no idea.

Emma on the responsibility she felt: “The responsibility I felt to Billie Jean is immense. She relieved me when she came to the set and said, “You’re never going to disappoint me. You’re never going to let me down.”… her strength of spirit is unlike that of anyone I’ve ever met, but there was also this confusion and this pain and things I could really relate to. I’m lucky enough to be at that age right now, and I know all of those stirrings and those feelings in me. I can’t understand being the number 1 tennis player in the world. I don’t know what it’s like to be a hero to millions in that way. But I do know what it’s like to struggle and to be afraid and to be a public person, and to feel like you can’t share all of yourself, and to be afraid of saying the wrong thing, or not furthering goodness in the world. And somehow f–king it up.”

Emma on 1973 versus 2017, and pay equity: “The parallels in this movie are pretty fascinating. We began shooting in the spring of 2016, when there was still a lot of hope in the air, and it was very interesting to see this guy—this narcissistic, self-focused, constantly-stirring-the-pot kind of guy—against this incredible, qualified woman, and at the same time be playing Billie Jean, with Steve [Carell] playing Bobby Riggs. Obviously the way this has all panned out has been fascinating and horrifying, and it still feels like we’re in a bad dream, but those parallels make sense to me—the equal-pay issue makes a lot of sense to me. At our best right right now we’re making 80 cents to the dollar…. It’s a difficult system because it depends on the kinds of films you’re a part of, the size of your role, how much the movies make at the box office. And so much of that changes your pay throughout your career, so I go more to the blanket issue that women, in general, are making four fifths at best.

Billie Jean, intersectional feminist, correcting Emma: “White women [make 80 cents to the dollar]. If you’re African American or Hispanic it goes down, and then Asian Americans make 90 cents to the dollar.

Emma on how male costars have taken pay cuts: “In my career so far, I’ve needed my male co-stars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them. And that’s something they do for me because they feel it’s what’s right and fair. That’s something that’s also not discussed, necessarily—that our getting equal pay is going to require people to selflessly say, “That’s what’s fair.” If my male co-star, who has a higher quote than me but believes we are equal, takes a pay cut so that I can match him, that changes my quote in the future and changes my life. And this is Billie Jean’s feminism, and I love it—she is equality, man: equality, equality, equality….It’s not about, “Women are this and men are that.” It is, “We are all the same, we are all equal, we all deserve the same respect and the same rights.” And that’s really what I’ve been so grateful for with male co-stars—when I’ve been in a similar-size role in films, and it’s been multiple people who have been really incredible and said, “That’s what I want to do. That’s what’s fair and what’s right.”

[From Out]

As I said, the whole piece is worth a read. Billie Jean throws some shade on Roger Federer, talks extensively about what it was like to build the infrastructure of the WTA, talks about how much she loves Andy Murray’s feminism and more. Emma comes across well, for the most part. You can tell how much she loves and respects Billie and how she really wanted to get everything right. As many have already pointed out: why did Hollywood give Emma the Oscar for La La Land when they could have waited to give her the Oscar for this??

Photos courtesy of Out Magazine.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

18 Responses to “Emma Stone on the dumpster fire of 2017: ‘It still feels like we’re in a bad dream’”

  1. Carol says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:53 am

    this is turning out to be a pretty good year for movies that empower women: Wonder Woman, Atomic Blonde, and not this movie.

    Reply
  2. Radley says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:58 am

    This looks like it’ll be good. I like Emma and Billie Jean so win-win.

    Also it’s a good time to reflect on how far we’ve come and yet how far we still have to go. White men still have a stranglehold on power and it’s at all of our expenses. Look at The Blob we have in the White House. White male privilege needs to be checked.

    Reply
  3. Miss S says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:59 am

    “why did Hollywood give Emma the Oscar for La La Land when they could have waited to give her the Oscar for this??”

    This reminds me of a quote I read somewhere: “how can you defend yourself from a compliment?” She did her job, hype was created and she got an award for something that even Emma didn’t seem to agree with. It feels really bittersweet.

    Reply
  4. MellyMel says:
    July 18, 2017 at 11:07 am

    That’s a very simple, but strikingly beautiful cover photo.

    Reply
  5. Hikaru says:
    July 18, 2017 at 11:17 am

    “But I do know what it’s like to struggle and to be afraid and to be a public person, and to feel like you can’t share all of yourself, and to be afraid of saying the wrong thing… ”

    Being an actress with a chronic case of foot-in-mouth is not exactly comparable to being a closeted lesbian tho?

    Like, I appreciate the sentiment, but straight actors should really stop pushing this ~I know how you feel, gay people~ every time they play a gay character because – no, actually, you don’t. And there is nothing wrong with that.

    Reply
    • Miss S says:
      July 18, 2017 at 11:26 am

      She didn’t say she knew how it felt to be a closeted gay, she explained how she found something in her own experience as a public person that she used to get closer to the character so she could play it as honestly and truthfully as possible. This is something actors do all the time considering they are who they are and can’t really live the lives of the ones they are playing.

      I guess it’s because of comments like yours that twist what someone says in good faith that makes so many public figures uncomfortable about “saying the wrong thing” and uneasy about sharing anything. It’s really unnecessary and a bit mean imo.

      Reply
      • mean lesbian Hikaru says:
        July 18, 2017 at 11:43 am

        There is absolutely nothing honest or truthful in saying that a straight public persona experience can bring a straight person closer to the lesbian experience.

        A simple “I feel responsibility in representing this woman respectfully” would have been perfectly sufficient and appropriate without engaging into “mah poor me in public, mah craft” dishonest ego wank.

      • Miss S says:
        July 18, 2017 at 11:47 am

        I’m just going to say again that her comparison was not about knowing what the character’s lesbian experience was, but knowing how it feels to be a public figure that can’t be totally honest about herself and carrying that with her.

        So just go on and twist my words again please.

  6. Ayra. says:
    July 18, 2017 at 11:22 am

    It’s not the worst interview she’s given. I like the simplicity of the cover too.

    Reply
  7. QueenB says:
    July 18, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Good for Billie Jean for correcting her. An asian american like Emma makes 90 cents to the dollar.

    Reply
  8. zeynep says:
    July 18, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Andrea Riseborough looks so striking on that front cover. She’s always flying just under the radar – I wish she was better known, although I suppose she is an expert chameleon. If you can find it, try to watch last years (BBC, I think?) version of The Witness For The Prosecution. She was absolutely haunting in that.

    Reply
  9. Ashley says:
    July 18, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    I like that Billie corrected Emma in regards to women of color. Which also shows how important intersectional feminism is. I think of all the white feminist in Hollywood only a few, (Lorde,Chastain and now Billie Jean King), have ever even mentioned that or woman of color when speaking about feminism.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment