“Priyanka Chopra’s Armani mullet dress was a highlight of PFW” links

No joke, I kind of like Priyanka Chopra’s mullet-dress Armani look here at Paris Fashion Week. [Moe Jackson]
Oscar Isaac named his son Eugene, after his late mother. [LaineyGossip]
Robert Downey Jr. is thinking about saying goodbye to Iron Man. [Dlisted]
Jessica Biel is ripped! I wish my arms looked like this. [Popoholic]
Lorde says she doesn’t really hang out with Taylor Swift…? [Buzzfeed]
Rachel Maddow’s exclusive last night was fascinating. [Pajiba]
Ireland Baldwin is still “modeling.” [JustJared]
Katy Perry pissed off koala advocates in Australia. [IDLY]
Jerry Springer & Sally Jesse Raphael unite at last! [Seriously OMG WTF]
Taylor Lautner & Billie Lourd are over. Sad. [Socialite Life]
This dress is a white hot mess. Girl needs a new stylist. Or just a stylist.
Yeah, Rachel Maddow’s 1st report on her show was troubling on a whole other level: someone working actively to delegitimize our news sources with forged documents. We are dealing with adversaries who will stop at nothing to undermine this democracy. If they can’t buy it and stifle it, they will use dirty tricks to discredit them.
Very scary times!
When I saw the height of the front of her dress, I uttered an involuntary, “Holy crap!”
Wardrobe malfunction in 3, 2, 1…
My thoughts exactly!
Dress is awful
I love the top of this dress (like a fancy sweatshirt!), and hate the bottom (2001 homecoming!) It’s a complete scrolldown fug for me. The shoes are fine though. Just that terrible mullet hem ruins it.
Oh, that’s a terrible dress. Not just the too-short front, but the top half is unflattering. Ugh.
I actually love the dress and the shoes!!
Awful dress and shoes…sorry. I find myself disagree with Kaiser on the fashion posts a lot, but that’s what’s so great about fashion I guess…we don’t have to agree lol
I’m genuinely quite sad about Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner breaking up…
I genuinely thought the boy was gay…
Welllllll.
Look he was very good to her at an incredibly difficult time, whatever the nature of this was. Let’s leave it at that.
Pretty sure he is-or bi. I think they’re just really close friends or their friendship went to a romance because of the emotional upheaval.
Re: the Rachel Maddow scoop.
I just finished a history of the KGB’s overseas activities (The Mitrokhin Archives) and forging “secret” US government documents saying mean or unflattering things about people is something that the KGB has been doing for decades. It’s a great read and a fascinating book.
https://www.amazon.com/Sword-Shield-Mitrokhin-Archive-History/dp/0465003125
She is gorgeous but that dress looks like a sawed off hoodie sweatshirt.
Sawed off
Totally looks like she cut it at the last minute or something. She’s got great legs but she should figure out a better way to show them.
Ugghh I initially thought she is so beautiful and started googling her interviews. Wow! I shouldn’t have. She is big turn off with her constant me me me and humble brag attitude!
Yes, same. I used to like her but now I’ve read WAY too many interviews from her and think she’s a total self-centered narcissist….which to be fair, most celebrities probably are….but d*mn girl at least try and hide it!!!!! At least pretend you aren’t full of yourself.
There are many things I don’t understand about how our government has sunk to this level, but the one that continually baffles me is that how people who claim to be America-loving patriots stuff like what Rachel is reporting.
As a liberal, I can say with a far amount of certainty that if this were the Democrats, I would be beyond furious. I would feel betrayed and angry and, yes, I would be sharpening my metaphorical pitchfork. I would want answers. I would want heads to roll.
And yet the Republicans, who spent decades fighting the Red Scare are apparently OK with this when we actually do have Russian infiltration.
(Also, given everything going on the world right now, I don’t feel like Robert Downey Jr. is allowed to step away from Iron Man.)
