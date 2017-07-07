“Priyanka Chopra’s Armani mullet dress was a highlight of PFW” links
  • July 07, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/2018

No joke, I kind of like Priyanka Chopra’s mullet-dress Armani look here at Paris Fashion Week. [Moe Jackson]
Oscar Isaac named his son Eugene, after his late mother. [LaineyGossip]
Robert Downey Jr. is thinking about saying goodbye to Iron Man. [Dlisted]
Jessica Biel is ripped! I wish my arms looked like this. [Popoholic]
Lorde says she doesn’t really hang out with Taylor Swift…? [Buzzfeed]
Rachel Maddow’s exclusive last night was fascinating. [Pajiba]
Ireland Baldwin is still “modeling.” [JustJared]
Katy Perry pissed off koala advocates in Australia. [IDLY]
Jerry Springer & Sally Jesse Raphael unite at last! [Seriously OMG WTF]
Taylor Lautner & Billie Lourd are over. Sad. [Socialite Life]

Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 - Giorgio Armani Prive - Arrivals

 

20 Responses to ““Priyanka Chopra’s Armani mullet dress was a highlight of PFW” links”

  1. Tanguerita says:
    July 7, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    This dress is a white hot mess. Girl needs a new stylist. Or just a stylist.

    Reply
  2. wood dragon says:
    July 7, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Yeah, Rachel Maddow’s 1st report on her show was troubling on a whole other level: someone working actively to delegitimize our news sources with forged documents. We are dealing with adversaries who will stop at nothing to undermine this democracy. If they can’t buy it and stifle it, they will use dirty tricks to discredit them.

    Reply
  3. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    July 7, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    When I saw the height of the front of her dress, I uttered an involuntary, “Holy crap!”

    Wardrobe malfunction in 3, 2, 1…

    Reply
  4. Imo says:
    July 7, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Dress is awful

    Reply
  5. kk says:
    July 7, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    I love the top of this dress (like a fancy sweatshirt!), and hate the bottom (2001 homecoming!) It’s a complete scrolldown fug for me. The shoes are fine though. Just that terrible mullet hem ruins it.

    Reply
  6. minx says:
    July 7, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Oh, that’s a terrible dress. Not just the too-short front, but the top half is unflattering. Ugh.

    Reply
  7. Laura E Boreing says:
    July 7, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    I actually love the dress and the shoes!!

    Reply
  8. mar_time says:
    July 7, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Awful dress and shoes…sorry. I find myself disagree with Kaiser on the fashion posts a lot, but that’s what’s so great about fashion I guess…we don’t have to agree lol

    Reply
  9. Junebug says:
    July 7, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    I’m genuinely quite sad about Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner breaking up…

    Reply
  10. PennyLane says:
    July 7, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Re: the Rachel Maddow scoop.

    I just finished a history of the KGB’s overseas activities (The Mitrokhin Archives) and forging “secret” US government documents saying mean or unflattering things about people is something that the KGB has been doing for decades. It’s a great read and a fascinating book.

    https://www.amazon.com/Sword-Shield-Mitrokhin-Archive-History/dp/0465003125

    Reply
  11. Diane says:
    July 7, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    She is gorgeous but that dress looks like a sawed off hoodie sweatshirt.

    Reply
  12. Yoonji says:
    July 7, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Ugghh I initially thought she is so beautiful and started googling her interviews. Wow! I shouldn’t have. She is big turn off with her constant me me me and humble brag attitude!

    Reply
    • pinetree13 says:
      July 7, 2017 at 6:47 pm

      Yes, same. I used to like her but now I’ve read WAY too many interviews from her and think she’s a total self-centered narcissist….which to be fair, most celebrities probably are….but d*mn girl at least try and hide it!!!!! At least pretend you aren’t full of yourself.

      Reply
  13. LA Elle says:
    July 7, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    There are many things I don’t understand about how our government has sunk to this level, but the one that continually baffles me is that how people who claim to be America-loving patriots stuff like what Rachel is reporting.

    As a liberal, I can say with a far amount of certainty that if this were the Democrats, I would be beyond furious. I would feel betrayed and angry and, yes, I would be sharpening my metaphorical pitchfork. I would want answers. I would want heads to roll.

    And yet the Republicans, who spent decades fighting the Red Scare are apparently OK with this when we actually do have Russian infiltration.

    (Also, given everything going on the world right now, I don’t feel like Robert Downey Jr. is allowed to step away from Iron Man.)

    Reply

