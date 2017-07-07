“Priyanka Chopra’s Armani mullet dress was a highlight of PFW” links

No joke, I kind of like Priyanka Chopra’s mullet-dress Armani look here at Paris Fashion Week. [Moe Jackson]

Oscar Isaac named his son Eugene, after his late mother. [LaineyGossip]

Robert Downey Jr. is thinking about saying goodbye to Iron Man. [Dlisted]

Jessica Biel is ripped! I wish my arms looked like this. [Popoholic]

Lorde says she doesn’t really hang out with Taylor Swift…? [Buzzfeed]

Rachel Maddow’s exclusive last night was fascinating. [Pajiba]

Ireland Baldwin is still “modeling.” [JustJared]

Katy Perry pissed off koala advocates in Australia. [IDLY]

Jerry Springer & Sally Jesse Raphael unite at last! [Seriously OMG WTF]

Taylor Lautner & Billie Lourd are over. Sad. [Socialite Life]