Donald Trump, upon meeting Vladimir Putin: ‘It’s an honor to be with you’

Everyone was waiting for it. And it happened. Hours ago, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump met for the first time (?) and it was just as bad as you would think. The photos, the videos, the handshake, the slow, sinking feeling that America is descending into a far-right wing nationalist state and that Emperor Baby Fists is an ignorant piece of sh-t. It’s all happening. I hope the Deplorables look at these photos and this video and really stop and think for a moment. How is Donald Trump making America great again by looking so f–king weak? Watch how over-eager Trump was when greeting Putin for the first time:

Trump gives Putin a pat on the back pic.twitter.com/qyaVZHU9e8 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 7, 2017

Trump finally found the strong-man daddy of his dreams. “Can we be best friends now?” he whispered to Putin. “Yes. Give me Alaska. Make deal,” Putin says with a smile.

Here’s what actually happened in the formal meeting/photo-op:

Trump tells Putin: “It’s an honor to be with you.” pic.twitter.com/p3aVypnxei — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 7, 2017

“It’s an honor to be with you.” Yep. Most White House sources told reporters off the record that Trump was not going to challenge – or even bring up – the fact that Putin hacked the election. Putin looks strong, and this handshake has been playing very well in Russia, because of course it has. Putin finally “defeated” the West. He finally “won.” He finally made America look like a banana republic. He made us look weak. With Trump’s baby-fisted help.

Also: the protests in Hamburg are so crazy/amazing that now Melania Trump can’t even leave her “guest house.”