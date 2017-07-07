Donald Trump, upon meeting Vladimir Putin: ‘It’s an honor to be with you’

Everyone was waiting for it. And it happened. Hours ago, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump met for the first time (?) and it was just as bad as you would think. The photos, the videos, the handshake, the slow, sinking feeling that America is descending into a far-right wing nationalist state and that Emperor Baby Fists is an ignorant piece of sh-t. It’s all happening. I hope the Deplorables look at these photos and this video and really stop and think for a moment. How is Donald Trump making America great again by looking so f–king weak? Watch how over-eager Trump was when greeting Putin for the first time:
Trump gives Putin a pat on the back pic.twitter.com/qyaVZHU9e8
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 7, 2017
Trump finally found the strong-man daddy of his dreams. “Can we be best friends now?” he whispered to Putin. “Yes. Give me Alaska. Make deal,” Putin says with a smile.
Here’s what actually happened in the formal meeting/photo-op:
Trump tells Putin: “It’s an honor to be with you.” pic.twitter.com/p3aVypnxei
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 7, 2017
“It’s an honor to be with you.” Yep. Most White House sources told reporters off the record that Trump was not going to challenge – or even bring up – the fact that Putin hacked the election. Putin looks strong, and this handshake has been playing very well in Russia, because of course it has. Putin finally “defeated” the West. He finally “won.” He finally made America look like a banana republic. He made us look weak. With Trump’s baby-fisted help.
Also: the protests in Hamburg are so crazy/amazing that now Melania Trump can’t even leave her “guest house.”
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Hoping the deplorables will stop and think for a moment will most likely lead to disappointment.
I’m not sure Deplorables have the ability to be thoughtful or introspective, that’s the problem.
Not even for a moment, otherwise America wouldn’t be in this mess.
They wait for the approved — and irrelevant — talking points (usually insults).
100%. Seeing the deplorables’ blind loyalty helps me understand how Hitler/Nazis were able to create the holocaust. It’s terrifying.
the blind loyalty is the scariest part. I appreciate those who have “seen the light” but…seriously, you couldn’t see the brightness of the light during the campaign, when he showed you who he really was?
but the loyalists are truly frightening. Drumpf himself could kill and skin their pet in front of them and they’d say “eh, Fluffy deserved it.”
@Doofus-
Right. I still don’t truly understand how they didn’t see this coming, but I suppose if you never really had any interest in politics and don’t understand much about how politics work, you could make the grave mistake of thinking that a tough businessman might make a decent president…
(Sigh. It’s hard for me to be generous to these people at this point.)
But yeah, it’s the sheeple that still support him that truly terrify the shit out of me. They are very clearly brainwashed.
The Deplorables don’t even care about this, because they’re WINNING, Tiger’s Blood!!
http://twitter.com/funder/status/883109340428873729
The Deplorables I know on Facebook have decided that the biggest threat to us right now is Linda Sarsour and are demanding her immediate deportation back to Palestine. They want to deport an American citizen, born in Brooklyn, to a country that really doesn’t exist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yesterday a guest on NPR said that in order to win Putin’s respect Trump needed to confront him. Putin likes men with balls. Trump obviously has none.
Yep. Putin knows what a weak, stupid, egotistical wanker Trump is, and those types are easily manipulated. NoNuts Trump is Putin’s puppet.
I can’t.
Geez, this is all so heartbreaking.
Sure, Trump treats Putin with respect he doesn’t show towards the American people. I feel like throwing up.
This completely. The shame and embarrassment is never-ending.
Also, with the respect tha he hasn’t shown any other world leader.
hmm are you sure?
I know, my skin is crawling. I really am starting to feel like life has turned into dystopian fiction.
Hi, Esmom.
Their “first” meeting. Right.
Yes, Putin’s boytoy bows and scrapes because Russian banks (aka Putin) own all all of Trumps loans. That Putin is a wee glassy foreheaded fellow who has all the dirt on baby fists is also disturbing. Our emperor will sell the US to anybody who keeps giving him and his despicable family money. I have no doubt the baby fist clan colluded with Russian hackers.
This is so depressing.
Their meeting is still going on. Was scheduled for 30 minutes, but it now at the 1 1/2 hour mark.
I’m sure Trump’s boss is going over everything he wants in fine detail.
Returning Alaska to Russia takes time. They’re haggling over who gets the palin hillbilly trash.
you mean who gets STUCK WITH the palin hillbillies, right?
FIFY
Yes! They’re on their fifteenth round of rock, paper, scissors.😅😅😅
The White House couldn’t even handle the travel arrangements. They waited so long there were no hotel rooms available. All the luxury rooms were fully booked. They are staying at a government guesthouse. Melania was unable to join planner tours for spouses because of the G20 protest crowds.
they’re incompetent, plain and simple.
“It’s an honor to meet you,”(Please don’t release that tape, please don’t release that tape, please don’t ….)
Deplorables are brain dead! IF you ask them what they think they will say its great that Trump is reaching out to Putin
Yep. That seems to be the deplorable talking point.
All I see is Alec Baldwin when he talks.
Alec Baldwin playing Trump was so spot on when he said he always sits as if he’s on the toilet.
Lord help us! We have Presidunce Cringeworthy………
It is no use being an asshole to Putin in a simple courtesy meeting.
Trump already told Russia to stop destabilizing their neighbouring regions and Syria just this week in Poland.
Putin loves and needs adoration and “friendship” just as badly as Trump. No use pissing him off before discussing stuff.
Nope.
The primary concern of an American President is not to worry about “pissing off” a world leader who brazenly manipulated our election. His primary responsibility is to the American people and 45 owes it to us to take a hard line against Putin and convey a strong message that meddling in our elections is unacceptable. He should be standing strong in defense of our democratic institutions, not acting like a 13-year-old at a Bieber concert.
Additionally, Obama never licked Putin’s balls, and nothing happened except Putin talked a bunch of shit. We don’t need to be scared shitless of Putin, we need to stand up to him.
But that will never happen with the petty, whiny Toddler-in-Chief.
Once again, he proves that his Daddy is more important than the Americans he represents.
I would expect Trump to be civil and that’s it. No “It’s an honor” B.S., because that MF Putin interfered with the integrity of our election.
Would it have been better if he said that it is a “pleasure” to meet him? hihi.
Yes, I get what you are saying, very well. Since I live in a formerly Russian-occupied country that is constantly targeted by Putins machinations.
I was just stating my views about the current meeting between those specific people.
Ronald Reagan, who dealt very well with Russia in my opinion and from the point of view of the countries that actually KNOW what it REALLY means to be bullied by Russia, also took a mostly friendly stance in his dealings with the soviet leaders. It did not mean he was their lapdog by any measure, the opposite in fact was true.
In picture #5, forty five looks like an old man who has no idea where he is or why is he there. “Who an I, where am I”, lol.
And putin looks like “Piece of cake. What a moron. The gods must love me.”
You mean like a piece of Trump chocolate cake, the best cake he has ever tasted, lol 😂.
@BNA Fan-LMAO!!!
@B n A fn haahahahaha
Hackers have been trying to break into US nuclear plants. Since the US has done nothing to punish Russia, they will keep pushing the boundaries. Why stop with one election? I wonder if the Trumpanzees would take Russia’s interference seriously if it affected them directly.
The most ick-worthy romance of the century
Still better than Twilight
I dare to say that this is even worse than Twilight.
@ichsi hihi this actually made me giggle
What a grovelling, snivelling shit Trump is. Putin is laughing up his sleeve at the Trump’s anticipation to get on his knees…
Are those photos being uploaded to meme sites yet?
That one when they’re leaning in talking to each other especially is ripe for captioning.
They look like two lovebirds on the first date, No joke.
I.Want.To.Cry.
Drumpft has sealed and basically approved with a handshake the escalation of the Cold War. Showed that no matter what the Russian govt does, it will be ok with no repercussions. In my view, Drumpf’s foreign visits are business meetings for him and his rich supporters’ gain. 45 and his administration will be the downfall of the US if things don’t change soon. I am sorry for the US and the world. But I still have hope. I will not loose hope. I refuse to loose hope.
De-escaltion of the cold war it was.
They don’t, and won’t get IT!
Implying that the USA looked weak because Trump met Putin is ridiculous. Some people got caught up in all that media bias and can’t even see that leaders of nations meet all the time. Even when they are on not-so-good terms.
Your comment is on point. I dont know what the big deal is either. Should Trump kick him in the shins? I dont know what you all expect.
Yeah, Obama gave Putin a few photogenic staredowns in his day but do we need a political soap opera or actual solutions to real problems?
With trump at the helm, the USA will soon be sidelined while Germany, China, and Russia step up. MAGA, hahahaha, ROTFLMAO.
http://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/05/world/europe/xi-merkel-trump-china-germany.html
http://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-06-21/schaeuble-warns-u-s-against-ceding-leadership-to-china-russia
@Jerusha, if your using Bloomberg and the NY Times to get your information, I pity you.
He not only looks weak, he is weak. Thank God the majority of the people are not supporting 45. Forty five approval is about 36%, the other 60% are the ones who are making USA strong. Btw, Putin told 45 to go pound sand and come back when he has proof that Russia interfered in our election. Yesterday the orange one say he was not clear who interfered in our election. He will not accept it was Russia, as told to him by all our intelligence agencies. It could be anyone according to 45, it could be his grandmother or grandfather, or the fat 400lbs guy in jersey, I guess that’s Chris Christie who interfered in our election. Now Putin is saying if you cannot believe your intelligences why should I confess.
When did he say that he does not believe the US intelligence? (I am not arguing, just interested. Could you point out a link?)
Here’s one. There are plenty more. Google.
http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2017/07/trump-russia-intelligence/
Oh, and let me add “Mother Jones” to that list also. It is comical!
Hi, Ils, taking a break from breitbart and infowars, I see.
http://deadline.com/2017/02/mother-jones-named-magazine-of-the-year-1201904316/
http://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/10/business/media/pulitzer-prizes-2017.html
It doesn’t look weak that Trump met with Russia. It looks weak that he met with them without, apparently, trusting US intelligence on Russia’s hacking. It looks weak that instead of being simply cordial, he grins like a loon and says he’s “honored to be with” the man US intelligence says worked to undermine our democracy. It looks weak that Putin, the man US intelligence says is sabotaging America, is the one man Trump never insults. It looks weak that in speaking Trump, Mr. “America first,” mentioned Russia before America when discussing positive outcomes from the meeting.
And it looks shady as f@ck that this meeting was virtually private, went extra long, has contradictory statements about it, and is occurring while the US IC is investigating Trump, his campaign and Russia for collusion, obstruction, and election interference.
Anyone who thinks this is normal needs to get their head out of their ass and have it examined.
Btw, I address this to nobody in particular. Just trying to educate.
@Rapunzel I appreciate your points, it was a good read.
To me it reads like Trump is using pointers from the book “How to win friends and influence people” with Putin, like:
1) never criticize
2) always point out what the other person acquires from the deal
etc etc
It is fun to watch.
THanks Jerusha!
👍🏻👍🏻
It’s probably childish of me but the part that I was most interested in was the handshake. I’ve been waiting for it, and was surprised he didn’t jerk Putin’s arm around like he usually does with other world leaders. The young turks did a funny story about how Trump shakes hands here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tYqLxQW8c3g&t=334s
I especially cringed at the way Trump jerked around his pick for the supreme court at about 6:08 in the video.
Yes Jenny I noticed it too. And when they were sitting down he let Putin have the upper hand.
Trump definitely has a strategy with him.
He is purposely trying to throw him off with the friendliness. And the pat on the back was a definitive domineering move, I could see Putin squirm while he was doing it. He was uncomfortable haha.
Trump doesn’t have a strategy with Putin. He is the puppet and Putin is the puppetmaster.
Tillerson is putting a massive spin on Trump’s meeting with Putin. He claimed that Trump talked to Putin about the election interference, a ceasefire in Syria, and Ukraine and that the meeting lasted longer than what was expected(they told people 30 minutes, but spent 2 hours). Tillerson and Putin are playing the press. It is being reported that they didn’t allow any notetakers into the meeting, claiming that it was because they didn’t want anything that they discussed to get out. They didn’t want any notetakers because they were going to flat out lie about what happened in the meeting and they didn’t want to have evidence to contradict their lie.
How long after this meeting will Trump lift the sanctions on Russia?
Did the meeting last 2 hours because Trump was trying to negotiate for that “embarrassing” tape?
trump’s discussion with putin regarding Russia’s election hacking, “You’ve got everything set up for 2018, right? For 2020? Great! Thanks, vlad.”
