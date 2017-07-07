Donald Trump, upon meeting Vladimir Putin: ‘It’s an honor to be with you’

Everyone was waiting for it. And it happened. Hours ago, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump met for the first time (?) and it was just as bad as you would think. The photos, the videos, the handshake, the slow, sinking feeling that America is descending into a far-right wing nationalist state and that Emperor Baby Fists is an ignorant piece of sh-t. It’s all happening. I hope the Deplorables look at these photos and this video and really stop and think for a moment. How is Donald Trump making America great again by looking so f–king weak? Watch how over-eager Trump was when greeting Putin for the first time:

Trump finally found the strong-man daddy of his dreams. “Can we be best friends now?” he whispered to Putin. “Yes. Give me Alaska. Make deal,” Putin says with a smile.

Here’s what actually happened in the formal meeting/photo-op:

“It’s an honor to be with you.” Yep. Most White House sources told reporters off the record that Trump was not going to challenge – or even bring up – the fact that Putin hacked the election. Putin looks strong, and this handshake has been playing very well in Russia, because of course it has. Putin finally “defeated” the West. He finally “won.” He finally made America look like a banana republic. He made us look weak. With Trump’s baby-fisted help.

Also: the protests in Hamburg are so crazy/amazing that now Melania Trump can’t even leave her “guest house.”

72 Responses to “Donald Trump, upon meeting Vladimir Putin: ‘It’s an honor to be with you’”

  1. Tate says:
    July 7, 2017 at 11:27 am

    Hoping the deplorables will stop and think for a moment will most likely lead to disappointment.

  2. Megan says:
    July 7, 2017 at 11:27 am

    Yesterday a guest on NPR said that in order to win Putin’s respect Trump needed to confront him. Putin likes men with balls. Trump obviously has none.

  3. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    July 7, 2017 at 11:27 am

    I can’t.

  4. Sullivan says:
    July 7, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Geez, this is all so heartbreaking.

  5. minx says:
    July 7, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Sure, Trump treats Putin with respect he doesn’t show towards the American people. I feel like throwing up.

  6. Avery says:
    July 7, 2017 at 11:35 am

    This is so depressing.

  7. Jenns says:
    July 7, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Their meeting is still going on. Was scheduled for 30 minutes, but it now at the 1 1/2 hour mark.

    I’m sure Trump’s boss is going over everything he wants in fine detail.

  8. Cran says:
    July 7, 2017 at 11:36 am

    The White House couldn’t even handle the travel arrangements. They waited so long there were no hotel rooms available. All the luxury rooms were fully booked. They are staying at a government guesthouse. Melania was unable to join planner tours for spouses because of the G20 protest crowds.

  9. Jerusha says:
    July 7, 2017 at 11:38 am

    “It’s an honor to meet you,”(Please don’t release that tape, please don’t release that tape, please don’t ….)

  10. Barbs441 says:
    July 7, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Deplorables are brain dead! IF you ask them what they think they will say its great that Trump is reaching out to Putin

  11. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    July 7, 2017 at 11:47 am

    All I see is Alec Baldwin when he talks.

  12. Persistent Cat says:
    July 7, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Alec Baldwin playing Trump was so spot on when he said he always sits as if he’s on the toilet.

  13. Ruyana says:
    July 7, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Lord help us! We have Presidunce Cringeworthy………

  14. KLO says:
    July 7, 2017 at 11:57 am

    It is no use being an asshole to Putin in a simple courtesy meeting.

    Trump already told Russia to stop destabilizing their neighbouring regions and Syria just this week in Poland.

    Putin loves and needs adoration and “friendship” just as badly as Trump. No use pissing him off before discussing stuff.

    • Kitten says:
      July 7, 2017 at 12:04 pm

      Nope.

      The primary concern of an American President is not to worry about “pissing off” a world leader who brazenly manipulated our election. His primary responsibility is to the American people and 45 owes it to us to take a hard line against Putin and convey a strong message that meddling in our elections is unacceptable. He should be standing strong in defense of our democratic institutions, not acting like a 13-year-old at a Bieber concert.

      Additionally, Obama never licked Putin’s balls, and nothing happened except Putin talked a bunch of shit. We don’t need to be scared shitless of Putin, we need to stand up to him.
      But that will never happen with the petty, whiny Toddler-in-Chief.

      Once again, he proves that his Daddy is more important than the Americans he represents.

    • minx says:
      July 7, 2017 at 12:11 pm

      I would expect Trump to be civil and that’s it. No “It’s an honor” B.S., because that MF Putin interfered with the integrity of our election.

      • KLO says:
        July 7, 2017 at 3:09 pm

        Would it have been better if he said that it is a “pleasure” to meet him? hihi.

        Yes, I get what you are saying, very well. Since I live in a formerly Russian-occupied country that is constantly targeted by Putins machinations.

        I was just stating my views about the current meeting between those specific people.

        Ronald Reagan, who dealt very well with Russia in my opinion and from the point of view of the countries that actually KNOW what it REALLY means to be bullied by Russia, also took a mostly friendly stance in his dealings with the soviet leaders. It did not mean he was their lapdog by any measure, the opposite in fact was true.

  15. B n A fn says:
    July 7, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    In picture #5, forty five looks like an old man who has no idea where he is or why is he there. “Who an I, where am I”, lol.

  16. Franny says:
    July 7, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Hackers have been trying to break into US nuclear plants. Since the US has done nothing to punish Russia, they will keep pushing the boundaries. Why stop with one election? I wonder if the Trumpanzees would take Russia’s interference seriously if it affected them directly.

  17. Shirurusu says:
    July 7, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    The most ick-worthy romance of the century

  18. AnnaKist says:
    July 7, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    What a grovelling, snivelling shit Trump is. Putin is laughing up his sleeve at the Trump’s anticipation to get on his knees…

  19. J says:
    July 7, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Are those photos being uploaded to meme sites yet?

  20. Pumpkin Pie says:
    July 7, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    I.Want.To.Cry.

  21. SoulSPA says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Drumpft has sealed and basically approved with a handshake the escalation of the Cold War. Showed that no matter what the Russian govt does, it will be ok with no repercussions. In my view, Drumpf’s foreign visits are business meetings for him and his rich supporters’ gain. 45 and his administration will be the downfall of the US if things don’t change soon. I am sorry for the US and the world. But I still have hope. I will not loose hope. I refuse to loose hope.

  22. No Dignity in that says:
    July 7, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Implying that the USA looked weak because Trump met Putin is ridiculous. Some people got caught up in all that media bias and can’t even see that leaders of nations meet all the time. Even when they are on not-so-good terms.

  23. KLO says:
    July 7, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    THanks Jerusha!

  24. Jenny says:
    July 7, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    It’s probably childish of me but the part that I was most interested in was the handshake. I’ve been waiting for it, and was surprised he didn’t jerk Putin’s arm around like he usually does with other world leaders. The young turks did a funny story about how Trump shakes hands here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tYqLxQW8c3g&t=334s

    I especially cringed at the way Trump jerked around his pick for the supreme court at about 6:08 in the video.

    Reply
    July 7, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Tillerson is putting a massive spin on Trump’s meeting with Putin. He claimed that Trump talked to Putin about the election interference, a ceasefire in Syria, and Ukraine and that the meeting lasted longer than what was expected(they told people 30 minutes, but spent 2 hours). Tillerson and Putin are playing the press. It is being reported that they didn’t allow any notetakers into the meeting, claiming that it was because they didn’t want anything that they discussed to get out. They didn’t want any notetakers because they were going to flat out lie about what happened in the meeting and they didn’t want to have evidence to contradict their lie.

    How long after this meeting will Trump lift the sanctions on Russia?

    Did the meeting last 2 hours because Trump was trying to negotiate for that “embarrassing” tape?

