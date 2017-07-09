Ivanka Trump sat in for her father twice during critical G20 meetings

I admire people who can still summon outrage towards anyone in the Trump family. How are those people still able to function? I ask because one or all of them does something or says something completely inappropriate, deplorable and/or treasonous on a daily basis. I made my peace with the fact that the Baby-Fisted One is going to kill us all, and that understanding has made me sort of numb. I’ve been numb for months, basically. It’s all very Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.

Anyway, Donald Trump and his family – the New York version of the Clampetts – were in Hamburg, Germany for the G20 conference. Bigly met his BFF Vladimir Putin. It was supposed to be a 30-minute meeting but it stretched into two hours. Melania was sent into the room to try to break them up, to no avail. The press coming out of the meeting has been nothing short of horrifying, as Trump and Rex Tillerson are basically lying openly, and we only seem to be getting any kind of reliable account of what happened in the room from the Russian ambassador Sergei Lavrov, who insists that Putin told Trump that Russia had nothing to do with anything and Trump took Putin at his word, because of course. Note: as I’m publishing this on Sunday morning, Trump is currently tweeting about the Putin meeting. We’ll discuss those tweets tomorrow.

We should be concentrating on that side of things, and the fact that we (America) are now in a position where the president and Secretary of State are unreliable narrators for a diplomatic meeting with a leader who actively meddled in the democratic process. But no, of course that’s not the only story with the Trumps. Precious Ivanka Trump tagged along on the trip, and when her daddy left the Group of 20 Meeting, Ivanka “sat in” for her father. She sat in the seat between Chinese President Xi Jinping and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Photo by @LanaLukash shows Ivanka Trump sitting in US president's place, between China's Xi and UK's May, at G20.https://t.co/DpR4RKaDpB pic.twitter.com/XBiehCUEut — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 8, 2017

According to Bloomberg, Precious Ivanka actually sat in her father’s place twice during Saturday’s meetings. Imagine if Michelle Obama – who was actually FIRST LADY – did that during the Obama presidency. Imagine if Michelle sat in for her husband in the middle of one of the largest international conferences of the year. The Republicans would be lighting themselves on fire if that had happened.

Also: Bigly Trump said something about Precious Ivanka on the record. He made a speech where he said: “If she weren’t my daughter it would be so much easier for her. That might be the only bad thing she has going, if you want to know the truth.” No. It’s not the only bad thing she has going. Even if she wasn’t Precious Ivanka Trump, she would still be a baby-whispering fascist.