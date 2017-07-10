US: Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus were having an affair for 3 years

Ben Affleck and SNL producer Lindsay Shookus look smitten on date https://t.co/l6bnoqkIKE — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 8, 2017



On Friday morning we saw the first photos of Ben Affleck out the night before with a woman who was initially presumed to be a new girlfriend, an SNL producer and Emmy winner named Lindsay Shookus. E! ran those photos along with some complimentary details about Shookus. It wasn’t long until other outlets, particularly US and People, started running negative stories about her with just the right amount of shade. I kept expecting to read “bless her heart” peppered among the details, and there were plenty. I’m just going to do an abbreviated list here and you can read the individual stories linked if you haven’t already. There’s so much to recap but I would assume that “someone” told US and People the details all in one go, which were then meted out into multiple stories over the weekend like filled candies with sh-tty centers. You’d rather have one decent chocolate bar instead of these pieces with mystery jelly you end up spitting out.

US: Ben has been seeing Lindsay for 3 years, she was married too

“Ben and Lindsay started their affair about three years ago, just a few months after she became a mom,” an insider close to the former A-list couple claimed to Us. “They were not casually dating — they were having a full-blown affair. They were sleeping together, sending each other cute texts and meeting up whenever they could. Garner and Shookus’ ex-husband, Kevin Miller, both discovered the relationship in 2015, the source claims: “They were devastated when they found out about the affair.” US: Affleck source claims he’s only been seeing Lindsay three months

“Ben and Lindsay have been out together in London, in Los Angeles and he has plans to go visit her in New York as well,” the insider tells Us. ”He isn’t relieved that this information is out there, but he is very happy with Lindsay and doesn’t want to hide it.” “Lindsay was not what led to the end of their marriage. They had a ton of other problems.” “Jen knew about the new relationship and still chose to go on vacation with Ben for the 4th of July,” the source shared, referring to the former couple’s recent trip to the Caribbean. US: Lindsay left her husband to be with Affleck

The Saturday Night Live producer tied the knot with her NBC colleague Miller in 2010. However, an insider alleges that her relationship with Affleck, 44, spurred her to end the marriage. “She was married and had a baby and left her husband to be with Ben,” the source claims. The insider alleges that Shookus would frequently travel to L.A. to scout talent for SNL so she could spend time with the Oscar winner. Meanwhile, Affleck was still married to Garner.

I was going to quote People too, but they parrot Ben’s side of the story, that he’s only been with Lindsay for three months, but that they were “flirting” prior to that. They also have another story about how Lindsay has been staying at Ben’s rental house in LA. She was seen flying out of LAX on Friday, the day after their date (those pics are below). E! has a fawning piece about how how “kind,” “unpretentious,” “loyal” and how much of a “girl next door” Lindsay is, and it reads like all the bullsh-t he must have told her to get her on the hook and convince her to leave her husband. I would bet good money that he’s done this to several other women during his marriage.

It’s not surprising that Affleck is a cheater, but he had a longterm side piece ALONG with screwing the young nanny. So he got with Lindsay in 2013, Jen discovered the affair in 2015, and Ben was caught with the nanny that summer. Shookus surely heard about the nanny yet she STILL took him back after that. He was probably juggling a few other women here and there too, narcissists do that. Also, read this quote in US, sourced to someone close to Affleck, practically saying he’s not to blame for anything since he was having problems in his marriage anyway. “Lindsay was not what led to the end of their marriage. They had a ton of other problems.” When you’re having problems with a spouse you break up or work on things with the spouse you don’t go complaining to your various mistresses and your children’s caregiver, and then blame the wife for it unless you give zero f-ks about your marriage.

So we know Affleck will sabotage his relationships, we saw what he did to J.Lo and now we have a small glimpse of what he was doing to Jen. I hope she can let go, I hope she realizes she’s well rid of him, and I like that we’re getting these dates and details about the mistress. It’s like codependent Jen was under his spell and was keeping his secrets for him while believing his lies about how he would change. Now that the PR lid is lifted she’s dishing on everything and it’s worse than we thought. Also, it sounds like Lindsay is just as ruthless as Ben, right? They may seem perfect for each other but it won’t be long until he’s pulling the same tricks on her that kept Jen off balance and struggling in vain to keep the relationship together, when in reality there was nothing she could do to change him.