Donald Trump Jr. admits that he tried to collude with shady Russians last year

The #TrumpImpeachmentParty has had so many false starts and stumbles over the past five months. To be fair, if Donald Trump was a Democrat who did even a fraction of what he’s already done, he would have already been impeached. One of the big focuses of the independent counsel’s investigation is the Trump campaign’s dealings with Russian officials during the campaign and the transition. At the heart of it, we need to know what Trump promised to Russia and what Russia promised him. At the heart of it, we need to know the extent of the collusion between Russian operatives and Donald Trump and his operatives. There’s already enough evidence of collusion between Russian operatives and people like Mike Flynn, Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner. But it looks like Donald Trump Jr. was feeling left out.
The New York Times reported this weekend that Don Jr. met with some shady Russians about possibly getting his hands on some of the Russian-hacked or Guccifer-hacked (and Russian-vetted) information about the DNC and Clinton campaign. Don Jr. ended up making an on-the-record statement to the NYT in which he admits that SURE, he met with this shady Russian to get information about Hillary Clinton, but he didn’t end up getting any information, so it doesn’t count at collusion right?!? Here’s the statement Don Jr. made:
In a statement on Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. said he had met with the Russian lawyer at the request of an acquaintance. “After pleasantries were exchanged,” he said, “the woman stated that she had information that individuals connected to Russia were funding the Democratic National Committee and supporting Ms. Clinton. Her statements were vague, ambiguous and made no sense. No details or supporting information was provided or even offered. It quickly became clear that she had no meaningful information.”
He said she then turned the conversation to adoption of Russian children and the Magnitsky Act, an American law that blacklists suspected Russian human rights abusers. The law so enraged President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia that he retaliated by halting American adoptions of Russian children.
“It became clear to me that this was the true agenda all along and that the claims of potentially helpful information were a pretext for the meeting,” Mr. Trump said.
[From The NYT via WaPo]
So now people in the Trump family are openly admitting to meeting with shady Russians because those Russians promised to provide information about Hillary Clinton. This is from Donald Jr.’s own mouth to the NYT!! As New York Magazine notes, not only does Don Jr.’s statement to the NYT implicate him in the ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign’s collusion with Russia, it actually PROVES that Don Jr. – and the campaign – openly broke federal law. Also: Don Jr. claimed Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort went to this meeting too, but that he didn’t tell them what it was about. Because I guess Paul and Jared had nothing else to do that day, in the middle of the campaign?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
When will these greasy scumbags realize that every time they speak, they contradict themselves? Every word they say or tweet makes them look more guilty
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lying and contradictions are an everyday thing for the Trumps and the Trump team. They’re so used to doing it, that they never even think about it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope they never do. Bury yourselves, f*ckwads. Anything you say can and will be used against you by Robert Mueller.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’m picturing Mueller glancing at a copy of the NYT on his desk this morning as he was starting on his first cup of coffee and sighing, “Ah, dammit, now we’re going to have to start ANOTHER file folder.”
There is literally a new lead every thirty seconds. By the time this investigation is over, every investigator in the country will be on his payroll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep Mueller’s team is quietly taking notes. It takes mountains of evidence to build a case. The more you have the better your chances of winning a case. I know a lot of the Trumpettes like to say “there’s no collusion because there’s no evidence.” That is false. If any one of them were an atty, they would know these things don’t happen overnight and that giant shoe will drop when the investigation is good and done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Except they face no consequences.
For this to matter, Congress would have to step up and investigate, or the Attorney General would have to investigate, but LOL they won’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah. I feel like none of this even matters because nothing is going to happen. So, it seems. They break law after law, and no one does anything. No one will, probably. Feeling so bitter today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they will face charges. It will take awhile but the charges will be conclusion, obstruction, money laundering & treason. Robert Mueller is the special prosecutor & he will get to the bottom of this.
Hold tight, hold your nose & be hopeful. These things take time but these cretins will fall
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hang in there. Mueller has two jobs:
1. Looking to see if there is any indication of wrongdoing (that only took about ten seconds.)
2. Investigating so thoroughly that NOBODY who was involved in this sh$tstorm walks away unscathed. He needs mountains of evidence. Air-tight cases so strong not even the GOP can brush them under the rug. This takes time. One day, long past the time we thought it couldn’t get any worse……the arrests will start. They’ll be quiet and swift and we won’t even know what is happening at first. He won’t want the rats to have a chance to flee the ship. This, unfortunately, takes way more time than we have patience. Mueller’s team is in it for the long game, and they are quietly taking notes as the overconfident idiots incriminate themselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These greasy scumbags are not the sharpest tacks in the box. Especially Uday and Qusay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always giggle when you call them Uday and Qusay. There is truth in humor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lolololol oh my gosh love the names.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But her emails…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am pretty sure this is going to be their justification – it wasn’t about the orange barf bag, but about Hilary. Basically they were doing us a favour, almost sacrificing themselfves in the process. Because, OBVIOUSLY, they would have won anyway, don’t you know, popular vote and all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Democrats made him do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not the Democrats. It was all Obama. He made them do it. Obama, Obama, Obama!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what that idiot Rancid Penis said on Fox or some news outlet yesterday when the news broke. He said the Dems set that up with the Russians. WTF!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually that’s exactly the way Reince Priebus explained it on one of yesterday’s political tv shows, he said the Dems set little junior up.
What I am wondering though is how the NY Times got wind of this meeting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mark my words, the next big shitstorm to hit the fan will be the business dealings Don Jr and his brother Eric have been arranging since their father became president. I would bet some journalists are doing some digging right now. This family is shameless in their quest to increase the family fortune and having Dad in the White House has probably helped a lot . Gross
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree but hopefully not before we uncover Ivankas role in this Russia thing. I distinctly remember that she took a holiday in Eastern Europe right smack in the middle of the campaign where she was photographed with Wendi Deng. Wendi was at the time widely rumored to be sleeping with Putin. This was at an especially critical point of the campaign and I remember we all wondered here whether by posting those “vacation” photos she was signalling that she was done with her father. Now I think she posted them to cover her tracks. To be able to claim that she didn’t hide the meeting and therefore it must have been innocent. Ivanka is smarter than the average Trump but still dumb by average Joe standards.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She may be the smartest of the bunch. She is playing the long game. I can see with the exception of Barron and Tiffany, being the only other member of this family managing to escape without much happening to her. Her brothers and father may be brought down by scandal , but she will throw them under the bus rather than get dragged into it too much. She knows what she is doing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes there were rumours about Wendi being his girlfriend. Or maybe they were “networking” for political and economic gains. Rhe timing of that “vacation” is definitely suspicious considering, cough, cough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably. I do remember reading in a daily break down on another site that a lot of Tr*mp businesses have been bought up by shell corporations. So they’re no names attached.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is ANYONE looking into that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If the Trump family want to cover lies and defend their daddy, maybe they should just shut their fucking mouths. I love seeing them caught in their lies, and maybe one day, Trumpsters will notice things aren’t going well for them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trumpsters will die sucking on their koolaid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They can’t even collude properly. Pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That made me lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I”m so old that I still make “Boris and Natasha” references, but this mess is such a combination of slapstick comedy and horror!! The serious interpretation is that this entire family has behaved and will behave as if they are still occupied with their shady business dealings. It has not changed and will not change!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If only we had a Wayback Machine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And here I thought Eric was the dumb one.
Enjoy prison, Don Jr.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
wishful thinking, I am afraid. These dirtbags are never going to prison. But dreaming of this possibility makes my day slightly less dreary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Frankly, if they lost their money and influence that would be a worse fate. People like them go to prison, get released early for good behaviour and then go on a book/talk show tour. They never really learn from their mistakes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish they would, though. Guilty of TREASON, all of ‘em. Sickening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If they actually had to work for a living would be justice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The entire baby fist clan has proven they will do business with any scumbag on earth who has the money baby fists needs. They have sold their souls long ago for money. So they will always find business partners in some hellhole of a country. What’s a little surprising to me is that they have not a scintilla of understanding of decency or ethical standards. They are trash. And not in the least bit intelligent. They are baby fists spawn, after all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not that it doesn’t serve our purposes, but just how dumb is this man? And just how exasperated is his lawyer right now?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure he and Don Jr are reviewing the meaning of “intent” once again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
stupid doesn’t fall far from the tree. but it seems like republican stupid is immune at the moment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“In a statement on Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. said he had met with the Russian lawyer at the request of an acquaintance”.
I take an issue with the REQUEST of an ACQUAINTANCE part. Really? “Request” is YUGE word. “Acquaintance” is not. WHO is this acquaintance and WHAT are their connections to RUSSIA? And to the CLIQUE?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And what POWER does this “acquaintance” HAVE over what’s his name ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like the Intel community is out for blood after what happened at the G20 summit and Foolius Dump meeting with Poody Poo but taking his word on the hacking over the intel community. And then he announced on twitter that he is going to work with Putin on Cyber security, That is like a house robbery victim working with the person who robbed their house to get a new security system.
Putin is getting bolder with every interview. He even openly played Dump when Dump asked him what he said to Obama about the hacking and Putin said, I am paraphrasing here ” I don’t repeat conversations that I had with other people.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you see that Trump is backpedaling on the cyber security thing with Putin? He tweeted this ridiculous nonsense, “The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn’t mean I think it can happen. It can’t-but a ceasefire can,& did!”
Our petty and thin skinned POTUS is also tweeting like crazy about Ivanka sitting on for him at the G20.
I can’t with this family anymore. And I can’t with the people who continue to defend them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. A few Republicans finally found a backbone. McCain and Lindsey also threw some pretty funny shade.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone must have shook or smacked him to get through his head that cyber security with Russia would be the stupidest thing ever and would just how guilty they are.
I thought this knucklehead hated being laughed at and didn’t want the world to laugh at us
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, I didn’t but I am not surprised. He only posted it because he thought it would make him look smart and make it look like he was doing more than Obama was doing on the issue. He got backlash for it and is now moving away from it. That is the one thing that really gets me about him: he talks tough but is really a punk coward. He doesn’t believe in anything like most rethuglicans nor is he mentally tough enough to pretend that he cares about anything. I don’t know if it is because he is really stupid or really really stupid, but he can never stand behind anything he says or does; he just says it because it gets him attention and not because he genuinely understands what he said.The worst is that he keeps getting away with it. There have always been hypocrites in the Rethuglican party (the Reagans on stem cell reasearch, Rob Portman on gay marriage, David Vitter on Christian family values, The Rethugs on keeping the government out of people’s private lives yet want to get rid of women’s rights and instances like the Terry Schiavo case) but Dump takes it to a different level as he openly does it often with no long lasting consequences for him.
Also, him taking credit for the ceasefire is laughable at best and shows he knows NOTHING about what has been going on over there for the last 5-6 years. This is not the first ceasefire and it more than likely won’t be the last- even if Assad is removed I don’t think that country is ever going to be what the higher ups in the government want it to be. American intervention in the ME NEVER turns out well for us or the citizens living there. BTW, just like every other business deal in Dumps “career”, someone else did all the work and he is taking credit for it. Putin orchestrated the ceasefire, like he did before, and Dump is now taking credit for it.
I am trying to stop caring about what this will do to diehard Dump supporters and the people who no longer support him but refuse to admit that they were wrong for either voting for him, not voting at all, Bernie fans or voted third party. It would be easier if it had no effect on all of us but it does. It takes a big person to admit that they were wrong but a lot of them are small minded arrogant adults who are clinging to something that doesn’t exist/never existed in the hopes that it will someday, possibly , maybe come to fruition instead of accepting reality and working hard to make the best life possible with the rest of us. Those people are selfish and deserve every bad thing that will happen to them. Harsh words but I stand by them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Yes. A few Republicans finally found a backbone. McCain and Lindsey also threw some pretty funny shade.”
They threw shade but we’ll see if they have a backbone when it comes to actual policy and the investigations. I’m not holding my breath.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AT, all very well said. It has seemed clear for years, way before the election, that Trump has no discernible ideology, no core values. He’s truly empty. It makes him the perfect puppet. And we’re now seeing just how dangerous and destructive that is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t disagree, cr. They pick and choose their outrages.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah. Rule number one in life:
Don’t piss off the FBI.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or the Press or the CIA. The list goes on and on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately this new discovery about DT Jr. will not have a detrimental impact on the investigation. They will get away just like they have been.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I tend to agree. It sucks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But you guys- he didn’t find anything out that was useful, so it’s totes okay, OKAY?? And Grampy Orange didn’t even know about it, so it totally doesn’t count as anything anyway.
I mean, he probably DID know, but CNN is being totally mean to that kid who isn’t really a kid about the video he made that he just did as a joke, okay so let’s just stop with the fake news witch hunt.
I think that about sums up the justification for the most recent completely f**ked up thing that 45 and his brood of treasonous grifters have done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wasn’t Jr and everybody saying there was no collusion? I guess because it failed their thought is it doesn’t count. How stupid is Jr?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Her statements were vague, ambiguous and made no sense.”
So…just like talking to your father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m in the what-does-it-all-matter-anymore-phase. I am starting to accept that this administration will get away with just about everything. Is there hope? I don’t think there is. I think we just have to sit tight, drink lots of alcohol and hope the next three-plus years go by quickly. And even then…dude might get re-elected, that’s how crazy this country is. Sorry, feeling pessimistic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same.
Sigh.
I too would not be surprised at all if he got elected a second term.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mueller’s Murderer’s Row is going to get each and every one if these AssHats.
We going to several parties friends:
Indictment Party!
Impeachment Party!
Sentencing Party!
Prison Party!
For EACH player!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just don’t get involved in a drinking game over it. You could die….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who’s bringing the Jeff Sessions piñata????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Way to go, Pee Tape Jr.
I love watching everyone in this “administration” getting caught in lies over and over again.
Also, The Orange One is losing his sh*t on Twitter right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually, that Miss Universe pageant keeps coming up on the Trump side. Wouldn’t be surprised one bit if Cheeto and Little Cheeto both enjoy warm showers with party girls, and Vlad has a tape of that, too.
Joe Kennedy Sr. used to pass his conquests on to his boys; can’t you just envision Cheeto tweet-whining “KENNEDYS DID IT BIGLY! SAME FAKE NEWS ATTACKS ME! SAD! DON’T FORGET PODESTA EMAILS!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s determined to distract. He’ll be bringing up Chelsea’s kids before the day is over.
Any coverage of his ridiculous tweets is airtime not used to cover Junior and also what his own party members are calling a disastrous meeting with his puppet master.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if it’s occurred to them yet that the Presidency was a major mistake for the family? None of them seem to realize that there are constraints on what they can do as part of the Presidential Administration that they wouldn’t have if their dad was just having fun playing golf and playing with reality tv. Plus the value of their brand has been plummeting ever since dad started opening his mouth on the campaign trail.
There is nothing wrong with having Russian contacts as a private citizen, but when you have such contacts and keep lying about it and contradicting yourself when filling out security clearance forms explicitly asking for all foreign contacts – big problem. Trump wanted to get clearance for all his children at one point, don’t know if he followed through for Eric and Don Jr. But they worked on his campaign and so their contacts with the people who meddled in our election do matter. Especially when Don Jr has just admitted that he met with them hoping they would meddle in our election….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kellyann is now on TV trying to say Jr did nothing wrong and we’re misunderstanding everything. She is saying we shouldn’t keep talking about Russia because it has nothing to do with this. Watching her blame only CNN for this and her spinning different excuses for Trump is frustrating. Someone has to wipe that ridiculous smile off her face as she tells these silly lies. Of course, she just started blaming the Clinton’s and the Obamas. When will this end?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just saw her. Scary how she can talk so fast while dumping the blame on the media (especially CNN) and change the subject. When she insisted that we only talk about what we want to pretend is bad and dangerous, we should be talking about how many wonderful things Trump has done, I rolled my eyes. Hearing her talk nonsense while she keeps her exhausted meth Barbie smile on her face absolutely blows my mind. Her having to mention that Trump, not Hillary won the election, is beyond pathetic
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So over her. She is a waste of everyone’s time. I vote we start petitions asking news organizations to stop having her on and boycott those that invite her. She makes my brain rot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her hubby should make her step down before she sullies the family name further. Even he was smart enough to stay out of it and decline a position with the govt. He was in the running for the #2 DOJ post. He took his name off the list and mentioned something about Orangino not listening to advice and it wasn’t worth his time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How do these people remember to breathe?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are links to that Russian beauty pageant deal with this meeting (guy who arranged) and the dossier that keeps turning out to be true..hmmm
I’m just so weary of these idiots…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Must read megathread: https://twitter.com/SethAbramson/status/884260128928800768
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t say this enough: that sometimes wealth and privilege breed arrogance, not class. The Trump clan’s sense of entitlement and lack of a moral compass is mind boggling. Our First Family believes they are a dynasty. Why doesn’t GOP start speaking out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jeesus, were all these people dropped repeatdly on their heads as babies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They aren’t even bothering to hide it anymore because they know that the GOP aren’t going to hold them accountable for their actions. It’s crazy how they always try to blame Obama, Hillary, and the Democrats for their actions. The press, some GOP members, and people like Naveed need to stop saying that there is no evidence of collusion. Trump’s tweet and speech asking Russia to hack Hillary is the best evidence of Trump colluding with the Russians.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Last week, Rachel reported that she received fake photoshopped NSA documents reporting that a Trump official met with Russians. Was this story about Donald Jr, the same story that was sent to Rachel?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All this stupidity and Ivanka was still chosen to go to D.C. If only Daddy loved him the way he loves her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This truly is stupid Watergate. Everyone is bad at everything and super dumb.
The fact they probably won’t face any consequence for their actions makes this even worst.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know what pisses me off more: all of the Trump family’s shady dealings with Russia or the fact that they are SO F*CKING STUPID about it. All these people who voted for Trump, when will they realize that being wealthy does not mean that a person is smart. ‘They’re rich! They’re smart business people!’ NO. NO THEY ARE NOT. The socioeconomic world they live in means that they can buy their fancy educations and that even failure makes them money.
The Trumps are idiots.
All of them.
Yes, I’m looking at you too, Ivanka and Jared.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree with your comment. I bet 90% of the ones who voted for him did not believe he was such a great business man, five bankruptcy numerous failed business, not paying workers, shorting them on agreed set prices for work done. How in hell can someone bankrupt casinos unless you are bad in business. Failed university, had to pay out $25 million dollars just before the election. Btw, he settled with a fraction of what he stole from the student. And it goes on and on. Let’s not talk about him had to pay a fine for not renting apt to minorities” e.g. Blacks. Father was arrested at a klans rally. What’s was the reason for voting for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It should be noted that they are not self made millionaires so Trumpetts are giving them too much credit for their “success.” Grandpa Fred founded the fortune. This is the third generation of “successful” Drumpfs (Plastic Barbie and her goons). From what I remember, wealth doesn’t go beyond the third generation (ask the Vanderbilts and the Woolworth heirs). So we will be witness to the great downfall some time in our lives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And of course we should all forget this treason by Junior cause James Comey had classified info in his memos and leaked them. Even though that story is from an unnamed source (I thought Ttumpsters hated those?), no classified info made into the news, and James Comey is likely too smart to have done such a thing anyhow. Oh, and he was fired anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was deliberately misinterpreted by the ass pooping in the WH. Washington Post actually diagrammed the memos (9 in all) for those who can’t read (sort of a waste since Trumpettes won’t read WP). Of the 9, 3 were unclassified. Of the 3, he shared one with his friend. One of the senators actually commented on this during the hearing. Asking if he kept the contents clean in order to disclose the documents. Comey said yes.
So read the WP y’all. There’s one version for people who can read and there’s the diagram for those who have reading comprehension problems.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Trump children better have smarter lawyers than Trump’s. I have no doubt he’d throw his own kids under the bus to save himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not if Princess Nagini shoves him under one first.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has yet to tweet anything about Junior since this broke. He has been tweeting about Princess Nagini taking his place at the G20 tho.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m going to ask a question, anyone can chime in. Do you have a friend or family member who voted for the lying, conman for the presidency?. With all the information out there what are their feelings about their vote? Do they still believe they made the right decision?, are they regretting their vote?. If not, why are they still supporting this traitor of our country? I read some of his supporters are saying the stock market is still up. It appears it was just about the money for some, to hell what happens to the country, Just wondering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I asked a friend with Trump supporting parents the same questions. She responded that they don’t believe what the media is saying about him. That the “Russia story” is all made up to make him look bad and to stop him from doing his job. She has given up trying to talk to them as she said they are completely brainwashed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately, yes. My parents(faux news watchers) and some of my friends did. Like most Trumpsters they kept saying that I should give him a chance and everything would be fine. People don’t want to admit how easily they were conned by the unbelievable nonsense he had been telling. Heard what they wanted. I’ve had many arguments with my parents about it, and it usually ends with me shouting with frustration when they refuse to admit they made a mistake. Recently, with Trump showing NO signs of being responsible, I think they’re waking up and not going to support him anymore.
Yes, I’d say to a lot of supporters, it was a money thing. They saw a rich businessman and thought he would bring nothing but responsible success and money to the country. Trumpsters will always point out the stock market and the “millions ” of jobs people have gotten recently.
Let’s hope they all see how bad it is and will pay attention to obvious facts next time before it’s too late
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They reminds me so much of Jim jones and his followers who refused to listen to family and friends when told they were following a con man. In the end over 900 of Jim jones followers literally drank the kook aid, he made for them, which they drank willingly and died within minutes. If you don’t believe this happened, google its all there. Such a shame so many people are so gullible, smh. Thanks for replying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There were men with guns who forced many of the Jonestown followers to drink even though they didn’t want to. Same result though. Still dead in the service to a madman/conman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And if they tried to run into the jungle to escape they were shot. Many were gullible up to a point, then it was too late to get out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of my high school friends is pro-Repub. He couldn’t stomach voting for this idiot so he voted 3rd party. Anyway, this guy isn’t dumb. He’s a Harvard educated atty yet he spouts the same shit as the dumpsters. However, since Mueller and collusion broke he has been suspiciously quiet. I hope he’s smart enough to realize there’s a traitor amongst us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Complicity Barbie likes DJ so much. She and Tangerine treat him and Eric the Unloved like pests that have to be endured sometimes. Every time he tries to make himself relevant he effs it up and looks like a bumbling fool. You know he was on the receiving end of a tirade.
If anything happens Tangerine won’t throw Crooked Jared under the bus but he will throw his sons without a thought and blame everything wrong that happened on them. Complicity Barbie will back him up. The more she is on TV the more I think she is the female Tangerine only she hides it better. He makes sure she is never touched by her dirty dealings but she is a con artist just like him. They are a team. She does that same dead eyed stare into space he does and she changes her behavior according to the crowd for the benefit of Tangerine. She doesn’t try to reign him in that is a facade. She believes in nothing like her husband and her lecher father.
That look she gave Justin Trudeau was pure calculation and I wonder if she does that same thing to manipulate and maneuver in their crime money laundering schemes. She seems to pop up in peculiar but strategic places.
He is a terrible co conspirator and needs to stop trying.
On a purely superficial note: His chin situation is jacked and he sometimes looks like he has hips. Before he body shames anyone he needs to take a good hard look at himself. Oversized suits aren’t fooling anyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is chinless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Serious Question:
How much money can a person need or possibly even want? After you get to a certain point is it worth it to just keep at it and be ruthless and toss your morals and care for others aside when you already have more than you could spend in a lifetime? Like these healthcare CEOs lobbying to get rid of ACA? YOU HAVE A BILLION DOLLARS. STAHP.
I don’t get it. That’s probably why I’m poor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THE WEEK: Jared Kushner failed to get a ‘half-billion’ dollar investment from a Qatari billionaire. Now he’s ‘hardening’ American’s stance toward Qatar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Mueller didn’t know about this meeting now, uday just gave him new information to investigate. There may not be arrests tomorrow but he made a spontaneous utterance and can’t step back from it. He is screwed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes NYT said he incriminated himself. All this money to buy smart lawyers and they keep shooting themselves in the dick!
Report this comment as spam or abuse