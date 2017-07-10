It’s bad feminism to criticize perfect princess Ivanka Trump, apparently

I’m sure independent counsel Robert Mueller is on the line for Donald Trump Jr. and his “I only TRIED to collude with Russia” interview, but that’s obviously not what the Trump family wants to talk about today. Today, they want to talk about Precious Ivanka and how big meanies are being so mean to someone so precious. As we discussed on Sunday, Ivanka Trump took her father’s place twice during critical meetings at the G20 summit. It’s not surprising that Donald Trump has the attention span of a gnat, and that he’s incapable of sitting in one place and participating in a group discussion. What is surprising is that instead of allowing Rex Tillerson or some White House official to take his place, Precious Ivanka slipped into his seat and sat there with world leaders. This led to widespread outrage and disgust. According to some dude, we’re all bad feminists for yelling at Precious Ivanka.
Women criticizing Ivanka Trump’s inclusion in the G20 summit are bad feminists, according to Donald Trump’s former deputy campaign manager. Citizens United chairman David Bossie said in an interview with Fox News that left-wing criticism for Ivanka did not benefit women.
“These feminists are only feminists in name only. They’re only feminists when it affects their checkbook,” Bossie told Fox News. “They don’t fight for women across the board. They never have. If you agree with them, they are on your side and they will fight for you. If you are not on their side, they will demean you in the most ugly terms… The left calling these derogatory terms, describing her in these derogatory terms is so demeaning. It’s unbelievable that the left would allow this to happen and not just condemn these remarks. It is absolutely wrong for the left to be attacking Ivanka on these issues.”
This guy has a Taylor Swift-esque understanding of feminism. It’s anti-feminist to breathe one word against the precious blonde woman!! Like, I don’t understand what his frothing-at-the-mouth outrage is really about though? “They’re only feminists when it affects their checkbook”… yes…? And why is that a bad thing, to be an economic feminist?
Anyway, Donald Trump saw the Precious Ivanka bat-signal go up and so he decided to tweet some sh-t too:
When I left Conference Room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat. Very standard. Angela M agrees!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017
If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother,as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017
The wheels have already come off the bus, the bus crashed into the manure repository and the bus is now engulfed in sh-tty flames. How low can we go? Even further into the crevasse of darkness and hopelessness. When will it ever be the bottom?
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
Chelsea is actually qualified so it’s not even an apt comparison yet you know the right would be 100x more outraged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is a completely unwarranted attack on Chelsea and her mother based on a bad hypothetical. We have had 44 presidents before Trump, many with adult children with a good deal more worldly experience than Ivanka Trump, and none of them ever did this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, good point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And as someone tweeted back to Donny the Traitor, Chelsea’s mother has a name and was S of S, and First Lady as well. Oh, and BTW, Donny – she got 3 million more votes than you did. HAHAHA
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s besides the point. The State Department exists for a reason. Either Trump or Clinton should have tapped Tillerson or a deputy to sit in for them — NOT Ivanka, or Chelsea, or Malia for that matter.
It’s the 21st century. Women are no longer defined by who their father is, or at least we shouldn’t be. The notion that a woman’s power should be derived from her father’s position is ridiculous. We don’t have monarchies ruling the country anymore. We have elected leaders!
God I hate this princess sh!stuff. It is so effing retrograde (just like Ivanka’s Playboy Bunny appearance).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did everyone see Chelsea’s reply?
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2017/07/10/donald-trump-tweets-about-ivanka-reports-chelsea-clinton-replies/463843001/
Good stuff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was great. I had the same impression Chelsea did, that he was giving the country away based on what he said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love her. Too bad the deplorables won’t see it as we do. I actually got into my first twitter fight with one of them yesterday (normally I just don’t engage) and I feel like I prevailed in that when the person, who had said the usual shite like “Trump has done more in 5 months than Obama did in 8 years” went silent after I asked him/her to name at least one accomplishment, not including antagonizing people on Twitter and alienating world leaders. Lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Qualified how?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You should look into her education. Remove her gender and name. She has earned the credentials fairly that would be seen as more than qualified for a world leader. At very least an aide that was to sit in on a g20 meeting.
If nothing else she’s proven she could absorb and take notes responsibly for whomever she was sitting in for. Also, that she could contribute thoughtfully on behalf of that person.
Ivanka has never demonstrated she can do that. She’s at best given very vague soundbites to friendly pre approved press and their questions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Guess I’m a bad feminist then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
me 2, apparently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, thanks DAVID Bossie, for man-splaining to all of us what feminism is. Ivanka’s a pet, not a feminist. She is literally the equivalent of Dr. Evil’s cat……sits around an meows loud while being stroked. Anyone whose actual JOB it is to represent Americans – be it woman or man – should have sat in that chair. For an advisor on Women’s Issues, she totally sucks…….’cause I sure don’t see you influencing policy towards equality AT ALL. We want someone QUALIFIED speaking for us, no matter their gender, not just someone in a dress. Sit down, David.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just like I’m a bad feminist to whisper that it looks like Donald Trump might not be the only one putting on Oval Office weight…
Now, there’s no shame in it. But if you’ve made your appearance your brand, and used it to keep Daddy’s interest, I wonder how worried you’d be?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think we may be angling for a 4th baby…she really seems to believe her children help to deflect from whatever the f*ck it is that is making the negative (to baby fists and the family )news on that day. The kiddos are trotted out on a regular basis when ever it gets too hot in the kitchen.
The baby fist supporters would love another baby on the way (right to be born and all that stuff). And it gets harder to throw the mother of 4 in prison.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In that case, I’m preparing a BFBC (Bad Feminist Bar Cart), with snacks. Join me, ladies! 🍷🍸🍺🥃🍿🍤🧀🥖
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will join and contribute ! (I don’t have my ecomotion game on except for
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So nice to have feminism man-splained to us; thank you, Mr. Bosse. This argument is coming from the same crew of hypocrites who screamed that not voting for Hillary Clinton didn’t mean they were misogynists or anti-feminists just that she wasn’t the right woman for the job.
Well, guess, what, pumpkins? Princess Nagini isn’t the right woman for the job. We have protocols and people who have been approved by the Senate are the ones who usually take that chair. Nobody would be objecting if Ambassador Nikki Haley sat herself there.
And this attack on Chelsea Clinton speaks to how hateful these scum are and how indefensible their arguments are. They’re arguing a hypothetical and attacking the subjects of their hypothetical instead of looking at history. Nixon didn’t send Julie and Tricia to negotiate peace in Vietnam. LIncoln didn’t send Todd to deliver the Gettysburg address. The only president who sent a child to any such diplomatic work was Adams when he appointed John Quincy Adams as the minister to Portugal but he did so on Washington’s insistence and JQA had experience as the ambassador to the Netherlands and Prussia. Ivanka is no John Quincy Adams.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘Well, guess, what, pumpkins? Princess Nagini isn’t the right woman for the job’
exactly. It is as simple as that.
And all these who are complaining about the liberals being anti-feminist are supporting a government which is mysogonistic to the core. Where is there feministic stance then?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spot on. By his logic, all women should have voted for Hillary then (they really should have).
These are not people who care about women, feminism, or equality. They are only using it as an excuse to try to silence justified criticism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chelsea just responded on Twitter:
Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not. https://t.co/4ODjWZUp0c
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nice burn.
As to Bossie, all I have to say is p^ss off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Princess Nagini isn’t the right woman for the job”.
Of course! No qualifications and correct me if I am wrong, but don’t State Dpt people take an oath to protect the interest of the country?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“If you agree with them, they are on your side and they will fight for you.” Well … yeah? I don’t understand his point. So he’s saying Ivanka doesn’t agree with feminists. And she doesn’t agree with our ideas about equality but wants us to fight for them. For her. Even if she disagrees. What??? Why the f*ck would I fight for you, for something you disagree with? You prop up a dictator, I will call you names. Get used to is.
And most importantly, why am I trying to make sense of this steaming pile of crap? Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is exhausting, trying to figure out any logic in this presidential turd with his Russian colluding dy-nasty and abusive labour shoe ‘designer’ daughter. I really can’t believe it’s got to this level. Democracy weeps.
I keep hoping that the crazy car we’re all on will finally turn back to a more egalitarian course… but those GOP politicians understand that oligarchy makes the top few so obscenely wealthy and powerful that they seem happy to let it all burn. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Speaking of shoes…hers are fug.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure he doesn’t, but does he realize what he tweeted? That second tweet is… I have no words “as she gave our country away”
Also I hate this idea that to be a good feminist means you have to support all women all the time regardless of who they are or what they stand for (or don’t)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah so he just admitted that He is giving his country away? Am I taking crazy pills or is that what he just admitted to?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, to your second sentence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it is what he admitted to/projected onto Clinton, and a lot of folks in the media have latched onto this too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His tweets are unbelievably incoherent. This might be one of his worst mornings yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People who say that feminism means supporting all women regardless of any circumstance aren’t really interested in feminism, they’re just interested in not being criticized, ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On the bright side, the more involved she gets in these matters, the likelier it is she’ll go to jail too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a little slice of hope. I’m praying that jumpsuits and cavity searches are in her future.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
None of these people are going to go to jail. At most they’ll find some scapegoat outside the family and the Trump/Kushners will walk free.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They may not literally end up in jail but Karma is going to take it’s pound of flesh – it usually does. I like to remember this quote: The sins of the father are to be laid upon the children.
― William Shakespeare, The Merchant of Venice
I take solace in this. As my hubby likes to say, he hopes all the Trump businesses goes under in a flaming bankruptcy (chapter 7 not 11).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My guess is that they already have a palatial estate in Russia, where some will flee.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Definition of feminism: the theory of the political, economic, and social equality of the sexes
Being critical of someone is not within the parameters. Equality means critism is equally shared, not ignored because of genitals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Ivanka was not political and does not get into politics. If that is the case, why was she even there taking meetings? Words do have meanings last time I checked. If she is not a part of politics then she should have been in the US observing Shabbat with her husband and family, not taking important meetings that will benefit the nation as a whole.
Chelsea Clinton never would have been asked to go to the G20 because their would have been no need to bring her there. She would not have had a high ranking job in her mother’s administration at all.
Lastly, that idiot needs to shut up about feminism. I have my issues with white feminism but it is not anti feminist to call someone out for their hypocrisy and lies. She is an untrained, unvetted, unqualified employee who was sitting at a high level meeting as if she belonged there. Calling out the truth is not anti-feminist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And she also refuses to divest herself of her business interests that could be affected by the conversations in that room. So, let’s add unethical to the list.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not to versed on my American politics but there is a VP, or countless other, more qualified people, on his staff that could have sat in for him?
Also how funny that it’s bad feminism to criticize Ivanka but it’s not bad feminism for her to support and work on policies that take away bodily autonomy for millions and millions of women? GTFOH
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Tillerson could have sat in since he is the Secretary of State. John Kerry went when he was with the Obama administration. I am not sure if Condelezza Rice ,Colin Powell or Hilary went in their terms with the State Department, though.
“Also how funny that it’s bad feminism to criticize Ivanka but it’s not bad feminism for her to support and work on policies that take away bodily autonomy for millions and millions of women? GTFOH.”
Exactly. He is just talking to his the faux news audience who have as much understanding of feminism as he does: absolutely nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Personally, I suspect Donald wants Ivanka around because of his tendency to think in terms of “ego-math.” I suspect he thinks she impresses people and feels she reflects well on him. His ego seems to NEED reinforcement on that level.
As for her, maybe it’s a ridiculous sense of entitlement on her part OR maybe she’s there out of loyalty to him, because she knows he can get in his own way & she has confidence in her ability to act as a mediator of sorts.
That’s my gut feeling on these two.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
TOTALLY agree. Spot on, I reckon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s just there showing off her latest outfit, her plastic surgery and the handiwork of her “glam squad”. Because that’s what counts as feminism for these people!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG, the twisted logic of a baby fist apologist.
First, Barbie first daughter in thief is a complete fabrication of her father who paid for her plastic surgeries to correct perceived defects, trained her to imitate and follow in his fragrant trail of grifting money, ideas, and fame and treats her American and Chinese workers horribly.
Anyone who behaved in that manner would deserve criticism and scrutiny. That Barbie Ivanka is now baby fists’ placeholder in all sorts of world affairs automatically makes her fair game for discussion. She disingenuously claims she stays out of politics. Then all this at attention seeking is a marketing move at the major expense of our country’s world standing and our county’s well being.
What a horrible monstrous group of grifters. And two high level ethics officials in the US government have resigned giving the explicit reason that the baby fist clan is running roughshod over our country’s principles because the trumps see opportunities to greedily exploit their positions.
Barbie can call herself a feminist, but she is also a monster who only thinks of exploiting her position because she is her father’s clone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Am I a “good” feminist if I say I love Princess Plastic’s great big PINK sleeve-bows?
SMH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, not to be a snob, but…in these photos, Ivanka looks like a Playboy Bunny who just got a big promotion but doesn’t know how to dress for it. It’s painfully clear that she’s in way over her head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s all get real here. This goes beyond a nepotism thing. He sat her there so he could show off his “hot” daughter to world leaders.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sickening, but probably spot on. She sure as hell wasn’t going to wow anybody with her talking points/knowledge on subjects discussed, so best to sit and look pretty and hope the room was fairly impressed that way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The pictures and captions on her Instagram are sickening. She really seems to think she is saying something wortwhile with her big empty words all dressed up in her pink princess costume and blond wavy hair!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What Trump and Ivanka did wasn’t standard. All of this would stop, if the GOP would grow a backbone.
Ivanka isn’t a feminist and even though she campaigns on advocating for women, she hasn’t actually done a thing to help or support women. Where was Ivanka when her father was verbally attacking Mika on twitter? Where was Ivanka when her father dismantled the council for women and girls? Where was Ivanka when her father supported Trumpryancare, which hurt women with those “pre-existing” conditions list? Where was Ivanka when her father signed the EO allowing a pay difference between women and men? This is nothing more than a huge photo-op for Ivanka. She talks in circles and when asked to give specific examples, she just rambles on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All these points are excellent. And the feminism thief in chief does not care about the violations of the rights of the employees in the factories that manufacture her products. In this case women who work does not apply to women in less fortunate situations in countries with little rule of law. Of course she’s not the only enterprise to allow such violations, but her case is nevertheless more outstanding as per her “feminist” rhetoric.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This has nothing to do with feminism, it’s about her not being qualified for the job. No matter what the sex, the person qualified should be doing it, not Ivanka just because she’s his precious daughter who claims to be a feminist.
This was from Faux News, and they’ll blab anything to stick up for the Trumps
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People would be equally outraged if one of his creepy sons sat in for him too. It’s not appropriate on any level.
Also, why did he have to keep stepping away? Did he not have the STAMINA????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was reported that he was having meetings with other heads of countries. My question is, was there not an agenda that lined out what was going on that those meetings should have taken place at a different time?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess he was busy turning his 1/2 hour Putin meeting into a two hour Putin meeting. 1/2 hour just wasn’t enough time for him to finish licking Putin’s shoes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would be a bad feminist if I did NOT criticize a woman who took her father’s seat at the G20 table merely because they are related.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ivanka Trump is a horrible role model for young girls and so is Melania-guess that makes me a bad feminist then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah, it makes THEM bad feminists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least Melania doesn’t have delusions of grandeur like Princess Ivanka does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah yes, the Taylor Swift (et al) school of feminism: if you criticize me in any way, it’s misogyny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Second part: if I criticise them it is fair, because they are bad feminists that don’t support other women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes it’s more the school of narcissism really
Misuse any word you want and blame anything you like as long as it makes you appear innocent. These idiots…
I guess the only “good” thing about narcissists is that they eventually self destruct. Let’s hope Trump doesn’t get a chance to take the country with him and that someone in a powerful position manages to get enough dirt on him to stop him soon. I sure hope someone is collecting… there must be loads.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is straight up dead behind the eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, no. The party that gave the world the term “feminazi” doesn’t get to turn around and cry sexism to deflect criticism.
And IIRC, Bossie is one of the garbage people who made his name launching nonstop attacks on Bill and Hillary Clinton back in the day. He helped to create the poisonous political atmosphere he’s whining about now, so he can cram it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would be “bad feminism” to fail to call her out on her BS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How low can we go? Well, according to Stephen Colbert we already are at the Mariana Trench looking up some whales…
It’s sad that even world leaders have to play this charade pretending Trump and his family are a valid contrapart to talk about important matters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re not, though. Watch any international coverage of the G20 and you’ll see plenty of tape of leaders walking right past Trump, making no effort to engage him or include him in breakout talks. The Australian news commentator got a lot of play for his scathing reporting on the event, but you can find similar reports from pretty much every European/Western outlet, barring a few who are kissing up to Russia (Poland). No one was impressed and they’re not even pretending, and we’re being excluded from some of the most important diplomatic missions (climate change, world health to start). We’re done as a superpower, which is hilarious when you think about the MAGA tagline.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re absolutely right. ‘Murica is the laughing stock of the world now with leaders everywhere ignoring, dodging, finding a way around and outright castigating the entire f*cking family. They are the worst grifters, liars, hustlers and con artists and seem to have sprung from some unholy union of Satan and Bonnie Parker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bossie, a thorough going piece of crap, if there ever was one, says feminists are only “feminists when it affects their check book” Also, when it affects their lives, health services, reproductive rights, rights of women of color, and rights of gay and trans women. Only FOX would listen to this garbage. Ivanka follows the time honored Trump family motto: IN IT FOR MYSELF.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not alone in thinking that Trump (believes he) is grooming her to take his place, just as he did in the family business. He’s tired, fat, overwhelmed; he wants to step aside and have the kid take over. He’s so shallow and sick that in his mind he probably thinks this is all it takes — here, sit in my chair; here, meet some world leaders. The American presidency is simply an extension of the family business, so why not? Ivanka is his golden child and no amount of lip gloss will save her when justice comes for her father and husband (and maybe her).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Operative word: believes. What he believes and how the world works are so far out of sync that my brain is starting to short out. Again, why is no one in the GOP calling them out on their egregious breaches of protocol, ethics, etc?? I know the answer but I can’t seem to process it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because the GOP is getting everything they want right now. They’re stripping rights from citizens they don’t care about, they’re deporting everyone even remotely eligible, they’re getting the tax plan they want. The only thing that isn’t working for them is healthcare, but given the tax cuts they’re getting, I’m not sure they really care except for how it will look to constituents in the reddest of the red states. The only thing that will get the GOP’s attention is if they lose a bunch of seats next year in the the mid-terms but I’m not confident in the Democratic Party getting off its ass and actually voting enough to matter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sigh. I’ll still be calling my dumb-ass GOP senators on this though. We have to slog through.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We can’t give up. But saying, “Why is the GOP okay with this” is ignoring what the GOP has been for the last 30 years (at least).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, Algernon. I don’t know why I thought somehow the GOP, who clearly loathed Trump so much during the primaries, wouldn’t stand by him. I realized they’d want to advance their agenda, of course, but I guess I figured they would work around him or get rid of him. I was naive to think the old rules of engagement would still apply and that the fight would be fairer than it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Then I’ll be a bad feminist then because I am prepared arred to criticize her all day every day. She isn’t the president so she doesn’t get to do his job. Where was 45 anyway??!!??
They need to keep Chelsea Clinton’s name outta there mouths because she’s more qualified than all of them combined. HRC would never have done that as president-never.
What needs to happen is that these government meetings need to send her packing. She’s not elected by anyone so she’s can’t sit in meeting & impersonate an qualified official. I’m so mad…sooooo mad
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t she write a book or something: Women Who Pretend to Work…?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Feminism does not mean blindly supporting every woman out there for everything. The issues are with Ivanka and her complicit defense of the status quo by tolerating her father’s basic lack respect for women.
Based on this guy’s logic: if we are not feminists for supporting Ivanka, she by same turns, is not feminist for not supporting the dozens of women with sex allegations and harrassment charges against Donald Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely. Well said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just love it when MEN who don’t have a clue tell me whether I’m a “proper” feminist or not. I live it every day and Ivanka wouldn’t know it if she fell over it! STFU! And that includes Emporer Baby Hands who I’m beginning to think is hungover in the mornings and that’s why he does the crazy tweeting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t use the hangover excuse for Trump as he doesn’t indulge. The man is simply an insecure buffoon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i really love how Chelsea Clinton handles her haters. Her answer to DT’s tweet is perfect as usual.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4681994/Trump-defends-Ivanka-G20-criticism-slaps-Clintons.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chelsea Clinton can, like her mother, take care of herself just fine.
This morning on Twitter:
“Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here is a criticism of Ivanka
Ivanka Trump: “I try to stay out of politics”
Also Ivanka Trump: *sits in for Daddy at a meeting of 20 of the world’s political leaders*
WTF
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um… If Repubs at so concerned about fair treatment of women, why is their a dress code preventing women from showing their arms in Congress? Those ultra feminist Trump ladies, Melania and Ivanka, show their arms all the time.
And if these Repubs are so feminist, then why does their dear leader Trump insult women all the time?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will echo another poster who says, keep Chelsea’s name out of your mouth.
I am so disgusted with our current president, I need to go throw up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“These feminists are only feminists in name only. They’re only feminists when it affects their checkbook,” Bossie told Fox News. “They don’t fight for women across the board. They never have.
Sounds like a perfect description of Ivanka.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I first skimmed that I assumed that was who he was referring to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
U.S. ambassador Nikki Haley says that Ivanka Trump views herself “as part of a public servant family”after her appearance at G-20. That is the first thought that comes to my mind when I view these sacrificing siblings. Just like Don Jr. claiming initially his Russian meet was about adopting Russian orphans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OH yeah, they’re a regular set of Kennedys (who had their problems to be sure but on a per capita basis contributed — and still contribute — a great deal to the country).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Grifter Barbie and Jailbird Jared have no idea what a public servant does and sacrifices for the good of others. This fey couple lied to the government about their extensive art work holdings, they have met with Russian moles who want to destroy our country and get sanctions lifted, they tell the Russians our security secrets, they pal around with the space alien creep Putin, they get loans for Russian banks (aka Putin). They lie, usurp other people’s quotes for their own books, post selfies with world leaders to up their brand recognition, build using secret Russian loans. They take whatever they can. They do not give back anything.
They seek to enrich themselves through their friends in every way. That is not a public servant, who sacrifices opportunities to use their talents for the better good of their country instead of enriching themselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said. That she could even claim to consider herself a public servant with a straight face makes my blood boil. She’s garbage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When the senators of Ancient Rome criticized the emperor Caligula’s efforts to appoint his horse Incitatus to the Senate, it wasn’t because Incitatus was a bad horse; it was because a horse was not qualified to be a senator.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
bahaha !! i love this comparison, you win
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is she ready to announce another pregnancy (another big distraction for Daddy)? If not now, just wait for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just said the same thing above.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, now Tr*mp is lecturing me on Feminism. Pardon me while I throw up. On him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That quote is pretty goddamn rich coming from a man who championed a Supreme Court case which took women’s health care (birth control) away via their employers. FU, dude.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What Trump supporters of both sexes (and their apologists) need to understand is that women, just like everybody else, have a choice: Either white supremacist patriarchy OR feminist respect/support. If you choose the former, expect to miss out on some of the latter, regardless of genitalia. Being nice , polite, and uncritical of Ivanka and the rest of the female Deplorable Because Vagina while being real about the male ones would be sexist, and it would also be a twisted form of that ‘ political correctness’ that republicans hate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well really. Having her warm his seat – what’s the difference? It’s not like any of them have a clue what’s going on. I’d take a poor smart person in the White House over a dumb rich one. And I’m sorry but even her hair irritates me. You’re a brunette, chick. Own it. Daddy may prefer blondes, but your hair is dark brown. Like your eyebrows. You ain’t fooling nobody.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Man-spaining feminism, because of course. Look, I have attention-span issues myself (maybe it’s a Gemini thing?). But seriously. I have clients, and I know when to sit down and focus on them and I can get back to facebook or celebitchy later. AND I’M IN REAL ESTATE LOLOL and so was he so OMG how does he not know how to do that? A teeny part of me feels for Ivanka because her dad put her in a horrible position she maybe didn’t want to be in. But she shouldn’t have taken it. Period.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As I’ve said a million times, just because we have a vagina in common doesn’t mean I agree with every woman in the world. Plastic Barbie shouldn’t expect that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did Trump just insinuate that he gave away our country? I know this, and you know this, but I never thought he’d admit to it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ivanka Trump is UNELECTED and UNQUALIFIED. Why is she a seat filler for the president? It’s absurd and nepotistic to a disgraceful degree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i’m starting to find her as loatheable as her father, which is frankly saying something.
in a way she is more insidious than him because she is not blatantly a buffoon/ mentally ill/ a complete shameless pig; it’s easier to write him off than her because she has a modicum of poise and can speak in complete sentences, although she does seem to just do a lot of posing and blah-blah articulate-sounding nonsense which isn’t terribly interesting or meaningful when you actually try to follow her.
i do think he is trying to position her as a future President. Anything can happen at this point… maybe they’ll wear us down seeing her at the table all the time like this.
f* these disgusting people and their disgusting, disgusting, shocking sense of entitlement, and f* all sorts of other people for letting it happen that they get their way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse