It’s bad feminism to criticize perfect princess Ivanka Trump, apparently

Ivanka Trump visits the Museum of Polish Jews and lays flowers at the Monument of the Warsaw Ghetto Heroes

I’m sure independent counsel Robert Mueller is on the line for Donald Trump Jr. and his “I only TRIED to collude with Russia” interview, but that’s obviously not what the Trump family wants to talk about today. Today, they want to talk about Precious Ivanka and how big meanies are being so mean to someone so precious. As we discussed on Sunday, Ivanka Trump took her father’s place twice during critical meetings at the G20 summit. It’s not surprising that Donald Trump has the attention span of a gnat, and that he’s incapable of sitting in one place and participating in a group discussion. What is surprising is that instead of allowing Rex Tillerson or some White House official to take his place, Precious Ivanka slipped into his seat and sat there with world leaders. This led to widespread outrage and disgust. According to some dude, we’re all bad feminists for yelling at Precious Ivanka.

Women criticizing Ivanka Trump’s inclusion in the G20 summit are bad feminists, according to Donald Trump’s former deputy campaign manager. Citizens United chairman David Bossie said in an interview with Fox News that left-wing criticism for Ivanka did not benefit women.

“These feminists are only feminists in name only. They’re only feminists when it affects their checkbook,” Bossie told Fox News. “They don’t fight for women across the board. They never have. If you agree with them, they are on your side and they will fight for you. If you are not on their side, they will demean you in the most ugly terms… The left calling these derogatory terms, describing her in these derogatory terms is so demeaning. It’s unbelievable that the left would allow this to happen and not just condemn these remarks. It is absolutely wrong for the left to be attacking Ivanka on these issues.”

[From Newsweek]

This guy has a Taylor Swift-esque understanding of feminism. It’s anti-feminist to breathe one word against the precious blonde woman!! Like, I don’t understand what his frothing-at-the-mouth outrage is really about though? “They’re only feminists when it affects their checkbook”… yes…? And why is that a bad thing, to be an economic feminist?

Anyway, Donald Trump saw the Precious Ivanka bat-signal go up and so he decided to tweet some sh-t too:

The wheels have already come off the bus, the bus crashed into the manure repository and the bus is now engulfed in sh-tty flames. How low can we go? Even further into the crevasse of darkness and hopelessness. When will it ever be the bottom?

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

 

111 Responses to "It's bad feminism to criticize perfect princess Ivanka Trump, apparently"

  1. GO says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Chelsea is actually qualified so it’s not even an apt comparison yet you know the right would be 100x more outraged.

    Reply
  2. KJA says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Guess I’m a bad feminist then.

    Reply
    • nicegirl says:
      July 10, 2017 at 10:59 am

      me 2, apparently.

      Reply
      • Anni says:
        July 10, 2017 at 3:40 pm

        Yeah, thanks DAVID Bossie, for man-splaining to all of us what feminism is. Ivanka’s a pet, not a feminist. She is literally the equivalent of Dr. Evil’s cat……sits around an meows loud while being stroked. Anyone whose actual JOB it is to represent Americans – be it woman or man – should have sat in that chair. For an advisor on Women’s Issues, she totally sucks…….’cause I sure don’t see you influencing policy towards equality AT ALL. We want someone QUALIFIED speaking for us, no matter their gender, not just someone in a dress. Sit down, David.

    • GiBee says:
      July 10, 2017 at 11:01 am

      Just like I’m a bad feminist to whisper that it looks like Donald Trump might not be the only one putting on Oval Office weight…

      Now, there’s no shame in it. But if you’ve made your appearance your brand, and used it to keep Daddy’s interest, I wonder how worried you’d be?

      Reply
      • Ashamed 2 b a FL Girl says:
        July 10, 2017 at 2:37 pm

        I think we may be angling for a 4th baby…she really seems to believe her children help to deflect from whatever the f*ck it is that is making the negative (to baby fists and the family )news on that day. The kiddos are trotted out on a regular basis when ever it gets too hot in the kitchen.

        The baby fist supporters would love another baby on the way (right to be born and all that stuff). And it gets harder to throw the mother of 4 in prison.

    • AnnaKist says:
      July 10, 2017 at 2:48 pm

      In that case, I’m preparing a BFBC (Bad Feminist Bar Cart), with snacks. Join me, ladies! 🍷🍸🍺🥃🍿🍤🧀🥖

      Reply
  3. lightpurple says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:09 am

    So nice to have feminism man-splained to us; thank you, Mr. Bosse. This argument is coming from the same crew of hypocrites who screamed that not voting for Hillary Clinton didn’t mean they were misogynists or anti-feminists just that she wasn’t the right woman for the job.

    Well, guess, what, pumpkins? Princess Nagini isn’t the right woman for the job. We have protocols and people who have been approved by the Senate are the ones who usually take that chair. Nobody would be objecting if Ambassador Nikki Haley sat herself there.

    And this attack on Chelsea Clinton speaks to how hateful these scum are and how indefensible their arguments are. They’re arguing a hypothetical and attacking the subjects of their hypothetical instead of looking at history. Nixon didn’t send Julie and Tricia to negotiate peace in Vietnam. LIncoln didn’t send Todd to deliver the Gettysburg address. The only president who sent a child to any such diplomatic work was Adams when he appointed John Quincy Adams as the minister to Portugal but he did so on Washington’s insistence and JQA had experience as the ambassador to the Netherlands and Prussia. Ivanka is no John Quincy Adams.

    Reply
  4. littlemissnaughty says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:10 am

    “If you agree with them, they are on your side and they will fight for you.” Well … yeah? I don’t understand his point. So he’s saying Ivanka doesn’t agree with feminists. And she doesn’t agree with our ideas about equality but wants us to fight for them. For her. Even if she disagrees. What??? Why the f*ck would I fight for you, for something you disagree with? You prop up a dictator, I will call you names. Get used to is.

    And most importantly, why am I trying to make sense of this steaming pile of crap? Ugh.

    Reply
    • K.T says:
      July 10, 2017 at 12:14 pm

      It is exhausting, trying to figure out any logic in this presidential turd with his Russian colluding dy-nasty and abusive labour shoe ‘designer’ daughter. I really can’t believe it’s got to this level. Democracy weeps.
      I keep hoping that the crazy car we’re all on will finally turn back to a more egalitarian course… but those GOP politicians understand that oligarchy makes the top few so obscenely wealthy and powerful that they seem happy to let it all burn. Ugh.

      Reply
  5. OriginallyBlue says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:11 am

    I’m sure he doesn’t, but does he realize what he tweeted? That second tweet is… I have no words “as she gave our country away”

    Also I hate this idea that to be a good feminist means you have to support all women all the time regardless of who they are or what they stand for (or don’t)

    Reply
  6. Neelyo says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:12 am

    On the bright side, the more involved she gets in these matters, the likelier it is she’ll go to jail too.

    Reply
  7. Karen says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Definition of feminism: the theory of the political, economic, and social equality of the sexes

    Being critical of someone is not within the parameters. Equality means critism is equally shared, not ignored because of genitals.

    Reply
  8. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:17 am

    I thought Ivanka was not political and does not get into politics. If that is the case, why was she even there taking meetings? Words do have meanings last time I checked. If she is not a part of politics then she should have been in the US observing Shabbat with her husband and family, not taking important meetings that will benefit the nation as a whole.

    Chelsea Clinton never would have been asked to go to the G20 because their would have been no need to bring her there. She would not have had a high ranking job in her mother’s administration at all.

    Lastly, that idiot needs to shut up about feminism. I have my issues with white feminism but it is not anti feminist to call someone out for their hypocrisy and lies. She is an untrained, unvetted, unqualified employee who was sitting at a high level meeting as if she belonged there. Calling out the truth is not anti-feminist.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      July 10, 2017 at 9:34 am

      And she also refuses to divest herself of her business interests that could be affected by the conversations in that room. So, let’s add unethical to the list.

      Reply
    • Lucy says:
      July 10, 2017 at 9:38 am

      I’m not to versed on my American politics but there is a VP, or countless other, more qualified people, on his staff that could have sat in for him?
      Also how funny that it’s bad feminism to criticize Ivanka but it’s not bad feminism for her to support and work on policies that take away bodily autonomy for millions and millions of women? GTFOH

      Reply
      • Aiobhan Targaryen says:
        July 10, 2017 at 9:52 am

        Yes, Tillerson could have sat in since he is the Secretary of State. John Kerry went when he was with the Obama administration. I am not sure if Condelezza Rice ,Colin Powell or Hilary went in their terms with the State Department, though.

        “Also how funny that it’s bad feminism to criticize Ivanka but it’s not bad feminism for her to support and work on policies that take away bodily autonomy for millions and millions of women? GTFOH.”

        Exactly. He is just talking to his the faux news audience who have as much understanding of feminism as he does: absolutely nothing.

    • xo says:
      July 10, 2017 at 12:08 pm

      Personally, I suspect Donald wants Ivanka around because of his tendency to think in terms of “ego-math.” I suspect he thinks she impresses people and feels she reflects well on him. His ego seems to NEED reinforcement on that level.

      As for her, maybe it’s a ridiculous sense of entitlement on her part OR maybe she’s there out of loyalty to him, because she knows he can get in his own way & she has confidence in her ability to act as a mediator of sorts.

      That’s my gut feeling on these two.

      Reply
  9. Indiana Joanna says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:17 am

    OMG, the twisted logic of a baby fist apologist.

    First, Barbie first daughter in thief is a complete fabrication of her father who paid for her plastic surgeries to correct perceived defects, trained her to imitate and follow in his fragrant trail of grifting money, ideas, and fame and treats her American and Chinese workers horribly.

    Anyone who behaved in that manner would deserve criticism and scrutiny. That Barbie Ivanka is now baby fists’ placeholder in all sorts of world affairs automatically makes her fair game for discussion. She disingenuously claims she stays out of politics. Then all this at attention seeking is a marketing move at the major expense of our country’s world standing and our county’s well being.

    What a horrible monstrous group of grifters. And two high level ethics officials in the US government have resigned giving the explicit reason that the baby fist clan is running roughshod over our country’s principles because the trumps see opportunities to greedily exploit their positions.

    Barbie can call herself a feminist, but she is also a monster who only thinks of exploiting her position because she is her father’s clone.

    Reply
  10. damejudi says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Am I a “good” feminist if I say I love Princess Plastic’s great big PINK sleeve-bows?

    SMH.

    Reply
  11. mia girl says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Let’s all get real here. This goes beyond a nepotism thing. He sat her there so he could show off his “hot” daughter to world leaders.

    Reply
  12. why? says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:29 am

    What Trump and Ivanka did wasn’t standard. All of this would stop, if the GOP would grow a backbone.

    Ivanka isn’t a feminist and even though she campaigns on advocating for women, she hasn’t actually done a thing to help or support women. Where was Ivanka when her father was verbally attacking Mika on twitter? Where was Ivanka when her father dismantled the council for women and girls? Where was Ivanka when her father supported Trumpryancare, which hurt women with those “pre-existing” conditions list? Where was Ivanka when her father signed the EO allowing a pay difference between women and men? This is nothing more than a huge photo-op for Ivanka. She talks in circles and when asked to give specific examples, she just rambles on.

    Reply
    • SoulSPA says:
      July 10, 2017 at 3:01 pm

      All these points are excellent. And the feminism thief in chief does not care about the violations of the rights of the employees in the factories that manufacture her products. In this case women who work does not apply to women in less fortunate situations in countries with little rule of law. Of course she’s not the only enterprise to allow such violations, but her case is nevertheless more outstanding as per her “feminist” rhetoric.

      Reply
  13. Beth says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:30 am

    This has nothing to do with feminism, it’s about her not being qualified for the job. No matter what the sex, the person qualified should be doing it, not Ivanka just because she’s his precious daughter who claims to be a feminist.
    This was from Faux News, and they’ll blab anything to stick up for the Trumps

    Reply
  14. BearcatLawyer says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:33 am

    I would be a bad feminist if I did NOT criticize a woman who took her father’s seat at the G20 table merely because they are related.

    Reply
  15. me43 says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Ivanka Trump is a horrible role model for young girls and so is Melania-guess that makes me a bad feminist then.

    Reply
  16. LittlestRoman says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Ah yes, the Taylor Swift (et al) school of feminism: if you criticize me in any way, it’s misogyny.

    Reply
    • Anatha says:
      July 10, 2017 at 11:12 am

      Second part: if I criticise them it is fair, because they are bad feminists that don’t support other women.

      Reply
    • Shirurusu says:
      July 10, 2017 at 11:46 am

      Yes it’s more the school of narcissism really

      Misuse any word you want and blame anything you like as long as it makes you appear innocent. These idiots…

      I guess the only “good” thing about narcissists is that they eventually self destruct. Let’s hope Trump doesn’t get a chance to take the country with him and that someone in a powerful position manages to get enough dirt on him to stop him soon. I sure hope someone is collecting… there must be loads.

      Reply
  17. Lola says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:39 am

    She is straight up dead behind the eyes.

    Reply
  18. Insomniac says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Yeah, no. The party that gave the world the term “feminazi” doesn’t get to turn around and cry sexism to deflect criticism.

    And IIRC, Bossie is one of the garbage people who made his name launching nonstop attacks on Bill and Hillary Clinton back in the day. He helped to create the poisonous political atmosphere he’s whining about now, so he can cram it.

    Reply
  19. notasugarhere says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:46 am

    It would be “bad feminism” to fail to call her out on her BS.

    Reply
  20. Monsi says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:49 am

    How low can we go? Well, according to Stephen Colbert we already are at the Mariana Trench looking up some whales…
    It’s sad that even world leaders have to play this charade pretending Trump and his family are a valid contrapart to talk about important matters.

    Reply
    • Algernon says:
      July 10, 2017 at 10:18 am

      They’re not, though. Watch any international coverage of the G20 and you’ll see plenty of tape of leaders walking right past Trump, making no effort to engage him or include him in breakout talks. The Australian news commentator got a lot of play for his scathing reporting on the event, but you can find similar reports from pretty much every European/Western outlet, barring a few who are kissing up to Russia (Poland). No one was impressed and they’re not even pretending, and we’re being excluded from some of the most important diplomatic missions (climate change, world health to start). We’re done as a superpower, which is hilarious when you think about the MAGA tagline.

      Reply
      • Jaded says:
        July 10, 2017 at 2:04 pm

        You’re absolutely right. ‘Murica is the laughing stock of the world now with leaders everywhere ignoring, dodging, finding a way around and outright castigating the entire f*cking family. They are the worst grifters, liars, hustlers and con artists and seem to have sprung from some unholy union of Satan and Bonnie Parker.

  21. third ginger says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Bossie, a thorough going piece of crap, if there ever was one, says feminists are only “feminists when it affects their check book” Also, when it affects their lives, health services, reproductive rights, rights of women of color, and rights of gay and trans women. Only FOX would listen to this garbage. Ivanka follows the time honored Trump family motto: IN IT FOR MYSELF.

    Reply
  22. Who ARE These People? says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:54 am

    I’m not alone in thinking that Trump (believes he) is grooming her to take his place, just as he did in the family business. He’s tired, fat, overwhelmed; he wants to step aside and have the kid take over. He’s so shallow and sick that in his mind he probably thinks this is all it takes — here, sit in my chair; here, meet some world leaders. The American presidency is simply an extension of the family business, so why not? Ivanka is his golden child and no amount of lip gloss will save her when justice comes for her father and husband (and maybe her).

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      July 10, 2017 at 10:06 am

      Operative word: believes. What he believes and how the world works are so far out of sync that my brain is starting to short out. Again, why is no one in the GOP calling them out on their egregious breaches of protocol, ethics, etc?? I know the answer but I can’t seem to process it.

      Reply
      • Algernon says:
        July 10, 2017 at 10:21 am

        Because the GOP is getting everything they want right now. They’re stripping rights from citizens they don’t care about, they’re deporting everyone even remotely eligible, they’re getting the tax plan they want. The only thing that isn’t working for them is healthcare, but given the tax cuts they’re getting, I’m not sure they really care except for how it will look to constituents in the reddest of the red states. The only thing that will get the GOP’s attention is if they lose a bunch of seats next year in the the mid-terms but I’m not confident in the Democratic Party getting off its ass and actually voting enough to matter.

      • Who ARE These People? says:
        July 10, 2017 at 10:25 am

        Sigh. I’ll still be calling my dumb-ass GOP senators on this though. We have to slog through.

      • Algernon says:
        July 10, 2017 at 10:37 am

        We can’t give up. But saying, “Why is the GOP okay with this” is ignoring what the GOP has been for the last 30 years (at least).

      • Esmom says:
        July 10, 2017 at 10:49 am

        I know, Algernon. I don’t know why I thought somehow the GOP, who clearly loathed Trump so much during the primaries, wouldn’t stand by him. I realized they’d want to advance their agenda, of course, but I guess I figured they would work around him or get rid of him. I was naive to think the old rules of engagement would still apply and that the fight would be fairer than it is.

  23. HK9 says:
    July 10, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Then I’ll be a bad feminist then because I am prepared arred to criticize her all day every day. She isn’t the president so she doesn’t get to do his job. Where was 45 anyway??!!??

    They need to keep Chelsea Clinton’s name outta there mouths because she’s more qualified than all of them combined. HRC would never have done that as president-never.

    What needs to happen is that these government meetings need to send her packing. She’s not elected by anyone so she’s can’t sit in meeting & impersonate an qualified official. I’m so mad…sooooo mad

    Reply
  24. annaloo. says:
    July 10, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Feminism does not mean blindly supporting every woman out there for everything. The issues are with Ivanka and her complicit defense of the status quo by tolerating her father’s basic lack respect for women.

    Based on this guy’s logic: if we are not feminists for supporting Ivanka, she by same turns, is not feminist for not supporting the dozens of women with sex allegations and harrassment charges against Donald Trump.

    Reply
  25. Jan says:
    July 10, 2017 at 10:26 am

    I just love it when MEN who don’t have a clue tell me whether I’m a “proper” feminist or not. I live it every day and Ivanka wouldn’t know it if she fell over it! STFU! And that includes Emporer Baby Hands who I’m beginning to think is hungover in the mornings and that’s why he does the crazy tweeting.

    Reply
  26. Maria F. says:
    July 10, 2017 at 10:28 am

    i really love how Chelsea Clinton handles her haters. Her answer to DT’s tweet is perfect as usual.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4681994/Trump-defends-Ivanka-G20-criticism-slaps-Clintons.html

    Reply
  27. Who ARE These People? says:
    July 10, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Chelsea Clinton can, like her mother, take care of herself just fine.

    This morning on Twitter:

    “Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not.”

    Reply
  28. lower case lois says:
    July 10, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Here is a criticism of Ivanka

    Ivanka Trump: “I try to stay out of politics”

    Also Ivanka Trump: *sits in for Daddy at a meeting of 20 of the world’s political leaders*

    WTF

    Reply
  29. Rapunzel says:
    July 10, 2017 at 10:52 am

    Um… If Repubs at so concerned about fair treatment of women, why is their a dress code preventing women from showing their arms in Congress? Those ultra feminist Trump ladies, Melania and Ivanka, show their arms all the time.

    And if these Repubs are so feminist, then why does their dear leader Trump insult women all the time?

    Reply
  30. nicegirl says:
    July 10, 2017 at 11:04 am

    I will echo another poster who says, keep Chelsea’s name out of your mouth.

    I am so disgusted with our current president, I need to go throw up.

    Reply
  31. Lady Keller says:
    July 10, 2017 at 11:11 am

    “These feminists are only feminists in name only. They’re only feminists when it affects their checkbook,” Bossie told Fox News. “They don’t fight for women across the board. They never have.

    Sounds like a perfect description of Ivanka.

    Reply
  32. Lucy234 says:
    July 10, 2017 at 11:59 am

    U.S. ambassador Nikki Haley says that Ivanka Trump views herself “as part of a public servant family”after her appearance at G-20. That is the first thought that comes to my mind when I view these sacrificing siblings. Just like Don Jr. claiming initially his Russian meet was about adopting Russian orphans.

    Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      July 10, 2017 at 12:05 pm

      OH yeah, they’re a regular set of Kennedys (who had their problems to be sure but on a per capita basis contributed — and still contribute — a great deal to the country).

      Reply
    • Indiana Joanna says:
      July 10, 2017 at 12:17 pm

      Grifter Barbie and Jailbird Jared have no idea what a public servant does and sacrifices for the good of others. This fey couple lied to the government about their extensive art work holdings, they have met with Russian moles who want to destroy our country and get sanctions lifted, they tell the Russians our security secrets, they pal around with the space alien creep Putin, they get loans for Russian banks (aka Putin). They lie, usurp other people’s quotes for their own books, post selfies with world leaders to up their brand recognition, build using secret Russian loans. They take whatever they can. They do not give back anything.

      They seek to enrich themselves through their friends in every way. That is not a public servant, who sacrifices opportunities to use their talents for the better good of their country instead of enriching themselves.

      Reply
  33. Hex says:
    July 10, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    When the senators of Ancient Rome criticized the emperor Caligula’s efforts to appoint his horse Incitatus to the Senate, it wasn’t because Incitatus was a bad horse; it was because a horse was not qualified to be a senator.

    Reply
  34. Christin says:
    July 10, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Is she ready to announce another pregnancy (another big distraction for Daddy)? If not now, just wait for it.

    Reply
  35. adastraperaspera says:
    July 10, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Oh, now Tr*mp is lecturing me on Feminism. Pardon me while I throw up. On him.

    Reply
  36. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    July 10, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    That quote is pretty goddamn rich coming from a man who championed a Supreme Court case which took women’s health care (birth control) away via their employers. FU, dude.

    Reply
  37. Otaku fairy says:
    July 10, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    What Trump supporters of both sexes (and their apologists) need to understand is that women, just like everybody else, have a choice: Either white supremacist patriarchy OR feminist respect/support. If you choose the former, expect to miss out on some of the latter, regardless of genitalia. Being nice , polite, and uncritical of Ivanka and the rest of the female Deplorable Because Vagina while being real about the male ones would be sexist, and it would also be a twisted form of that ‘ political correctness’ that republicans hate.

    Reply
  38. Baltimom says:
    July 10, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Well really. Having her warm his seat – what’s the difference? It’s not like any of them have a clue what’s going on. I’d take a poor smart person in the White House over a dumb rich one. And I’m sorry but even her hair irritates me. You’re a brunette, chick. Own it. Daddy may prefer blondes, but your hair is dark brown. Like your eyebrows. You ain’t fooling nobody.

    Reply
  39. Shannon says:
    July 10, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Man-spaining feminism, because of course. Look, I have attention-span issues myself (maybe it’s a Gemini thing?). But seriously. I have clients, and I know when to sit down and focus on them and I can get back to facebook or celebitchy later. AND I’M IN REAL ESTATE LOLOL and so was he so OMG how does he not know how to do that? A teeny part of me feels for Ivanka because her dad put her in a horrible position she maybe didn’t want to be in. But she shouldn’t have taken it. Period.

    Reply
  40. holly hobby says:
    July 10, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    As I’ve said a million times, just because we have a vagina in common doesn’t mean I agree with every woman in the world. Plastic Barbie shouldn’t expect that.

    Reply
  41. graymatters says:
    July 10, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Did Trump just insinuate that he gave away our country? I know this, and you know this, but I never thought he’d admit to it.

    Reply
  42. Julia says:
    July 10, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Ivanka Trump is UNELECTED and UNQUALIFIED. Why is she a seat filler for the president? It’s absurd and nepotistic to a disgraceful degree.

    Reply
  43. nibbi says:
    July 10, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    i’m starting to find her as loatheable as her father, which is frankly saying something.

    in a way she is more insidious than him because she is not blatantly a buffoon/ mentally ill/ a complete shameless pig; it’s easier to write him off than her because she has a modicum of poise and can speak in complete sentences, although she does seem to just do a lot of posing and blah-blah articulate-sounding nonsense which isn’t terribly interesting or meaningful when you actually try to follow her.

    i do think he is trying to position her as a future President. Anything can happen at this point… maybe they’ll wear us down seeing her at the table all the time like this.

    f* these disgusting people and their disgusting, disgusting, shocking sense of entitlement, and f* all sorts of other people for letting it happen that they get their way.

    Reply

