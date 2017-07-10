It’s bad feminism to criticize perfect princess Ivanka Trump, apparently

I’m sure independent counsel Robert Mueller is on the line for Donald Trump Jr. and his “I only TRIED to collude with Russia” interview, but that’s obviously not what the Trump family wants to talk about today. Today, they want to talk about Precious Ivanka and how big meanies are being so mean to someone so precious. As we discussed on Sunday, Ivanka Trump took her father’s place twice during critical meetings at the G20 summit. It’s not surprising that Donald Trump has the attention span of a gnat, and that he’s incapable of sitting in one place and participating in a group discussion. What is surprising is that instead of allowing Rex Tillerson or some White House official to take his place, Precious Ivanka slipped into his seat and sat there with world leaders. This led to widespread outrage and disgust. According to some dude, we’re all bad feminists for yelling at Precious Ivanka.

Women criticizing Ivanka Trump’s inclusion in the G20 summit are bad feminists, according to Donald Trump’s former deputy campaign manager. Citizens United chairman David Bossie said in an interview with Fox News that left-wing criticism for Ivanka did not benefit women. “These feminists are only feminists in name only. They’re only feminists when it affects their checkbook,” Bossie told Fox News. “They don’t fight for women across the board. They never have. If you agree with them, they are on your side and they will fight for you. If you are not on their side, they will demean you in the most ugly terms… The left calling these derogatory terms, describing her in these derogatory terms is so demeaning. It’s unbelievable that the left would allow this to happen and not just condemn these remarks. It is absolutely wrong for the left to be attacking Ivanka on these issues.”

[From Newsweek]

This guy has a Taylor Swift-esque understanding of feminism. It’s anti-feminist to breathe one word against the precious blonde woman!! Like, I don’t understand what his frothing-at-the-mouth outrage is really about though? “They’re only feminists when it affects their checkbook”… yes…? And why is that a bad thing, to be an economic feminist?

Anyway, Donald Trump saw the Precious Ivanka bat-signal go up and so he decided to tweet some sh-t too:

When I left Conference Room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat. Very standard. Angela M agrees! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother,as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

The wheels have already come off the bus, the bus crashed into the manure repository and the bus is now engulfed in sh-tty flames. How low can we go? Even further into the crevasse of darkness and hopelessness. When will it ever be the bottom?