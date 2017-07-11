Sofia Vergara got bangs (trauma) for her 45th birthday: love it or hate it?

New haircut 😁gracias !!#kellyklain💇🏽 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

I understand that my bangs-hatred is not the most popular opinion on the internet. There are a lot of bangs-defenders and bangs-apologists in the world. For my part, I’ve tried to moderate my bangs hatred over the years, and I fully admit that there are SOME women – not many, but some – who look good-to-great with bangs. I would argue that there are some women who have the face to pull off certain hairstyles more than others, and for the most part, women who do look good with bangs will tend to look good with any hairstyle.

So, where does my bangs-hatred take me this week? Sofia Vergara generally “stays in her lane,” style-wise. She rarely changes up her look – her hair is usually either a medium brown with highlights, or a lighter brown with highlights. Her style is generally prom-tastic, like a game show hostess. She favors body-con to sack-dresses and when in doubt, she’d rather go glam and sparkly. It works for her. But she decided to change it up for her 45th birthday, which was Monday. Sofia got bangs. Should I call these “bangs trauma” or are they just ho-hum bangs, neither awful nor awesome?

The thing is… I think the bangs were a bad idea for Sofia, but I mostly think that because she doesn’t really look like herself, and I think that’s bad branding for Sofia. She looks SO different with the bangs and the darker hair. I have to admit it though… she looks younger? Like, she looks like a young Real Housewife. The Real Housewives of Bogota? I would watch that.

Sofia also did a “style inspo” Instagram where “she compared her look to the fictional character La Chilindrina from the Mexican hit show, El Chavo de Ocho.”

I stole her look😂#lachilindrina😍 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 9, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT