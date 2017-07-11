Sofia Vergara got bangs (trauma) for her 45th birthday: love it or hate it?

I understand that my bangs-hatred is not the most popular opinion on the internet. There are a lot of bangs-defenders and bangs-apologists in the world. For my part, I’ve tried to moderate my bangs hatred over the years, and I fully admit that there are SOME women – not many, but some – who look good-to-great with bangs. I would argue that there are some women who have the face to pull off certain hairstyles more than others, and for the most part, women who do look good with bangs will tend to look good with any hairstyle.
So, where does my bangs-hatred take me this week? Sofia Vergara generally “stays in her lane,” style-wise. She rarely changes up her look – her hair is usually either a medium brown with highlights, or a lighter brown with highlights. Her style is generally prom-tastic, like a game show hostess. She favors body-con to sack-dresses and when in doubt, she’d rather go glam and sparkly. It works for her. But she decided to change it up for her 45th birthday, which was Monday. Sofia got bangs. Should I call these “bangs trauma” or are they just ho-hum bangs, neither awful nor awesome?
The thing is… I think the bangs were a bad idea for Sofia, but I mostly think that because she doesn’t really look like herself, and I think that’s bad branding for Sofia. She looks SO different with the bangs and the darker hair. I have to admit it though… she looks younger? Like, she looks like a young Real Housewife. The Real Housewives of Bogota? I would watch that.
Sofia also did a “style inspo” Instagram where “she compared her look to the fictional character La Chilindrina from the Mexican hit show, El Chavo de Ocho.”
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
reminds me of Jessica Biel.
I thought the same. But it does make her look younger. I think she wears the bangs well.
Yes! I thought that too. She looks younger ☺️
Oooohhhh! If that first picture is real, she does look a lot younger! Long hair with long bangs is officially my favorite hairstyle. She can’t win though. If she sticks to her look, she gets criticized for being predictable, but when she changes it, she isn’t being herself.
She does looks younger, I think bangs often make people look a bit younger.
I think the bangs suit her really well, and it’s a more interesting look.
I love it on her. She looks better than 41 yr old me. Do you think she does fillers and botox?
Fellow bangs hater here. Bangs must be banned.
I look great in them.
Hairstyle changes to distract from possible work done … But seriously, she looks great, and the bangs are nice. However, I suspect she’ll get sick of them and grow them out quickly — just like the rest of us lol.
this style on her works for me.
I usually love bangs, but I don’t like them on Sofia. It looks just meh… Maybe I just don’t like the long hair/bangs combo.
Also on the second pic I mistook her for Lena Dunham for a second (when I just saw bangs and eyes).
I think they look great on her. I haven’t had bangs since the early 90′s when everyone used tons of hairspray to tease them up. Her bangs look at million times better than mine did
Bangs look fine on people. It’s plastic surgery that makes people look different, not bangs.
