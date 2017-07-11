Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus spent the weekend in Vegas, are now back in LA

People Magazine has exclusive details about Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus’s weekend together in Vegas along with paparazzi photos of them looking matchy while out in LA earlier on Monday. They also went to dinner in LA last night, where multiple paparazzi agencies got the photos of them coming out of the restaurant with leftovers.
Prior to that we saw SNL producer Shookus flying out of LAX Friday morning after we learned that she was dating Affleck. I thought those two might take a break from each other but apparently not. They went to Vegas over the weekend and then returned to LA where Lindsay reportedly had a business meeting. People has the details, including the photos of the two of them getting coffee in LA. The photos of Lindsay alone (below) are of her leaving Ben’s house on Monday, but she went back and they went out to dinner. When is the last time you saw Ben beaming like this with Jen?
Ben Affleck and his new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus are back in Los Angeles after spending time in Las Vegas.
The two were spotted grabbing coffee at Starbucks in matching black outfits Monday morning.
“Ben and Lindsay both returned to L.A.from Las Vegas yesterday,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Lindsay spent the night at Ben’s house. She had a business meeting this morning. She is in a great mood.”
Shookus was spotted headed to a studio Monday morning as a source tells PEOPLE the two are spending time together in L.A. again. The Saturday Night Live producer was seen flying out of the city Friday morning as news of the relationship broke.
Shookus was seen beaming Monday as she made her way to a meeting in L.A. The producer kept it casual with a loose black dress and a jean jacket over her shoulders paired with peach flats and black sunglasses.
“She’s out in LA for work,” a source close to Shookus tells PEOPLE. “The plus is that the guy that she’s seeing is there, but she’s there for work meetings.”
There’s more in there which we’ve heard before, about how an Affleck source claims they didn’t start dating until they both were separated while multiple sources confirm that the relationship started in 2013. So is this Ben easing the public into his “new” girlfriend? As I’ve mentioned, I think she’s the side piece was willing to put up with his bullsh-t the longest, although Garner will likely always hold that dubious honor. It’s also possible Lindsay is spilling to the press, given that some quotes are sourced to her side “She’s out in LA for work. The plus is that the guy that she’s seeing is there, but she’s there for work meetings.” Such a cool chick but she’s not an attention-seeker, or if she was she put a lock down on her social media before the story came out. She doesn’t have a public Instagram, Twitter or Facebook that I can find. This is the payoff for hanging around and dealing with Affleck on his terms for years. There must be perks to dating Affleck like amazing vacations, shopping, private jets, etc. That is until he finds the next shiny thing to distract him. He needs a replacement for Garner now and it looks like he found her and created a new job opening. Do you think he’s still sober?
Photos credit: Backgrid, WENN and Pacific Coast News
Wow they really are trying to play this as a “new” relationship. He does know that no one is buying this right? Sometimes I wonder why some PR people are bad at reading public sentiment
It’s too much all at once! Am I the only one who thinks that he looks as though he smells of rancid bacon in every picture?
Ha!!! He does look super smelly!
He looks like a wasted Andrew Lloyd Webber in a t-shirt that needs washing.
Ew. Rancid bacon and stale hash browns. With a hint of protein powder and Jim Beam
“I wonder why some PR people are bad at reading public sentiment”
Me too. Ben has been dealing with his life being public since his twenties. How does he not realize that we kinda know he’s a womanizing alcoholic/gambler? And Garner really baffles me with her obsessive pap calling to catch her being the perfect mother. Does she not know that we know she calls the paps herself? Maybe once you have been a celebrity awhile you lose touch with certain realities.
well, shookus is buying it. look at how happy she is to be PUBLIC with this!
she’s probably so happy now that she can “brag” about her boyfriend and not hide it.
His face looks bloated, the beard isn’t hiding that as well as he thinks it does. He is probably not sober right now. Also Vegas is the worst place for someone with known gambling issues.
An allegedly recovering addict in Vegas? What could go wrong?
There’s rum in that coke.
😂😂
Looking good, Ben! (Not)
Yeah, you can really see it around his eyes. Doesn’t look healthy at all. And he’s looking so disheveled and wet (?!) leaving that cafe. Messy.
yes – what the hell? he looks like he’s coming off a bender.
And the phony smiles (now laugh uproariously!) from the Jen PR playbook, plus photos of every. single. outing. in LA (no more sneaking around!) don’t look staged/forced at all. How romantic.
No handholding or gazing at each other. Can’t you just sense the obvious chemistry? (No? Maybe you’re not looking closely enough…)
Seriously, though, no matter whether it was booze or pills, his uncomfortable appearance, limos everywhere, trip to Vegas, and now his *new* GF from when he was not sober ALL suggest that he has relapsed in a big way – this does not look good.
Already, I miss the Ben from one month ago pictured on his DRC trip. Where did that guy go?
His face? What about his Tshirt? Does his straw have a hole in it? Was he feeding infants triplets? He is not sober. And I agree this girl is probably a high functioning party girl which is probably what he sees in her.
SNL is known for their after parties and how hard some of them go.
so, I could totally buy that theory about her.
“Everyone wants to go to the party, no one wants to stay and cleanup afterwards…”
Her assigned role now as Ben’s Enabler doesn’t sound like much fun.
And how will she manage/balance career/motherhood on opposite coasts when she’s minding a 45 yr-old?
LMAO that man is NOT sober! That face is not a sober face. His weight has been fluctuating too rapidly.
This is also not the first time he’s been to Vegas, remember him and Ezra Miller at Ceasars Palace?…and people had the nerve to swear up and down that he was only there for work and he might have been drinking a non-alcoholic drink?
https://imblonde.tumblr.com/post/159238161742/ben-affleck-and-ezra-miller-together-at-ceasars
2 weeks after these pics, Garner filed for divorce.
I think we’re seeing Affleck at peak Affleck: super self-destructive and selfish. He tried for a limited time to pretend that he’s isn’t messy with the rehab stint and was dialing down the work commitments but his next choices where to pop up at that Cinemacon and choose to go to a casino. Around that same time, him and Shookus also ‘started dating’. The red flags where everywhere and while I don’t wish addiction on anybody, Affleck really made choices beyond that which only exacerbated his vices. Nobody held a gun to his head when he was cheating, putting that tattoo on his back, working too much etc. This is who he is. Just like Pitt is who he is and Depp and all those other aging men who think they’re better than their vices but who succumb to them all the time and who are forgiven all the time.
Affleck will never be happy imo, it’s one thing to be addicted but Fincher’s quote about him (re: Gone Girl and cheating), you can tell that this man is not a good person. Fincher tore him to shreds and I believe him. For another man to say those things… especially about his lead actor. He seems incredible toxic and quite miserable through no fault but his own. Just like all the other aging Hollywood actors, how many years are they granted before we can call them what they are? Scum.
And what he has with Shookus is currently a high from not having to sneak around and thinking they can be legit now. It will end soon because a normal relationship is not something these people can do, it doesn’t give them any satisfaction. Garner can’t keep him in check anymore, it will only go downhill from there (see also Depp who didn’t have Paradis to keep him in check).
@Lasso: omg yeah, that’s what I noticed too. A sweaty drunk douche. A fratboy. Yuck.
Chipmunk cheeks. And he’s not “beaming,” looks more like a grimace to me.
That man is NOT sober! His puffy, red, swollen eyes say differently. This is not good for the kids, the spiral of having a dad sober/off the wagon soo much is soo damaging. I grew up with an alcoholic father and even to this day he won’t admit his problems, we barely speak as is. Ben seems to not have any incentive to try and get his shit together and clean himself up.
God, he’s so gross in so many ways. It’s one thing to leave your marriage if you”re unhappy, but to cheat on your spouse with HIM? He’s still a mess and seems firmly stuck in the middle of a mid life crisis. I could see a lot of drama coming out of this.
To her I say — if he cheats with you, he’ll cheat on you.
And he looks awful. His hard-partying ways are catching up to him.
+1 This is one hard midlife crisis! She’s a fool, but I don’t think she cares. They both look worse for the wear. Alcohol messes up your skin and face so badly. For his team to keep pushing her professional life so hard, I certainly am not buying it. SNL is known for their parties and substance abuse issues both the cast and the crew so it’s amazing to me that his team thinks the public will buy into any of this. Oy vey what a hot mess.
Yeah he looks completely sober 🙄
He really does not give a f*ck. I woner what Jen will say, do, leak next.
Is it raining or is that sweat? And what’s going on with his face?!??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s good he considers himself a serious director because that face is the opposite of what I would want to see on screen. The last time I saw him (in live by night) it was hard to focus on the plot and not his face. Ant it seems to be getting worse. And why are they so happy about being photographed? I am expecting to hear either of them scream: “privacy” in 3…2…1
I know. I cant believe theres not more discussion about his filthy shirt.
That was the first thing I noticed. What is going on with that shirt?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is a distinct pattern to the wetness on his shirt. It’s not random like rain or a spill would be. He’s sweating profusely. Not good. It’s true that some people just sweat more than others but this along with the unhealthy looking pallor and trips to Vegas add up to bad news for his addiction issues.
ok, now that you said it…
other folks were talking about how “bloated” he looks…and I agree, his FACE is bloated, but the body not so much.
bloated face, uncontrollable sweating…coke, anyone?…
I left out the bloated face because I personally can’t tell what would be caused by drug/alcohol abuse and what is caused by cosmetic procedures. His face has consistently been bizarre for a while.
First thing I noticed was his splotchy bloated face, then the randomly wet spotted shirt. It’s likely very hot in LV, but just leaving a restaurant at night?
Why is he all wet after dinner? He always looks so sweaty and sticky lately. Not a good look.
Vegas and sobriety (for alcohol or gambling) do not go hand in hand. Def a wannabe cool girl, who lets him drink and gamble without harping on him like that other not so cool one. Ugh.
Will she let him cheat as well? Because THAT was a big part of his past relationship lasting this long.
She already has! Remember the nanny? Wasn’t he “with” Shookus when he was cheating with the nanny?
He looks so unhealthy. I have been trying to figure out what might cause the severe face bloat, because Ben looks like he might not live long. Alcohol bloat leaves quickly, so he can’t be sober looking like that.
Yep. She’s the Cool Girl who won’t nag at him like his ex wife. This does not bode well for his sobriety.
I agree Joni but to be fair another woman should not be in charge of his sobriety, whether it’s Jen or Lindsay. It shoud come from Ben.
He’s looked a drug addled mess for many years now. Being married to Jennifer didn’t seem to curb his behaviour at all. And before that he was with teetotal J.Lo, and we saw how that went.
He might get more publically messy now instead of trying to bury the stories about his partying and gambling, but his behaviour will stay the same as it’s ever been.
Right, because she “supported” him through rehab, whatever that means. So he’s all good now, no need for that recovery stuff, as long as she’s by his side for boozing, pills, Vegas trips – and everything else.
He’s a bloated drunk and I suspect his nose is numb from coke. He not only has drink bloat there is some coke puff going on around the eyes too.
But Lindsay is not responsible for his vices. What she wants with him I don’t get but he has to get it together on his own. I wouldn’t put it past him to suddenly get sober for a while to show the world he is better off without the old ball and chain. Then he will destroy it all as usual.
Looks like the first days of a full oxi script in full bloom.
LOL ^^This^^
I’ve been thinking about Ben/Lindsay and Jennifer. In the world of Hollywood it is clear that the interest will be on Ben and Lindsay. They are the new thing in all of this. Cameras will be following them and watching their interaction. We will be seeing when they hold hands for the first time or kiss or when is their first RC together. Movie Premiers, Awards ceremonies. When will she be seen out with Ben and the kids, will he be seen with her daughter. Will there be group vacations. How do his kids get along with her daughter.. So much gossip. And then there is Jennifer. Honestly for me Garner is only interesting in relationship to her being the long suffering wife of Ben. And after Ben there is what there has always been with Jennifer. Her being the perfect Mom.. out shopping, going to the gym, smiling and doing Mommy stuff. I don’t think the cameras are going to be as fascinated with her after Ben. Jennifer is not a big Movie Star or TV Star at this point. She is not making Oscar worthy films. And the Mom Role she plays is not good for gossip without Ben. I think about other women after divorce or breakups and what they do. Look at JLo, Kate H, Heidi K and others. .they really don’t play up the I’m the good Mom thing. They took another route. I just don’t think the I’m the greatest Mom angle holds the interest for that long. I’m reminded of Katie Holmes. Who it seems was only interesting as it related to Tom. Ones she left Tom and everyone was all GO KATIE. .no one really cares.. even when there is some story of her with Jamie Foxx.. nothing. All eyes are on Ben and Lindsay. And Lindsay has some baggage so it makes it all more titillating. I know people are applauding Jennifer for “dishing” dirt on Ben. But what other dirt do we need. Everyone thought Ben was a cheat and had issues. So what more do we need to know. I think Jennifer needs to do what she is doing; take care of their children but also move outside of being Ben’s wronged wife. Nicole Kidman did the best thing; went to work and won that Oscar. Not much talk about her and Tom after that.
Its always best to distance your brand from your ex when you are done, otherwise he overshadows everything you ever do. That said, Jen has significant following in mommy circles. She will continue to get coverage especially if she sells it as “single mother attempting to co-parent with a louse”. When that story grows stale, she can have a dramatic style change which she will sell as “rediscovering your sexy after marriage”. And when that grows old, she can start dating. It will be a much younger guy to start with and then an older established man who we will all speculate her marrying. Honestly, she has at least five years of continued tabloid coverage. Once she clocks fifty, of course the attention will drop as it does for them all.
Jen will be fine. She’s not untalented, and is very very pretty, she always has been. There’s a future for her somewhere in Hollywood, even as a woman over 40. Maybe a TV role or just continue playing mom’s in Christian films. People like her. She’s fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For Garner, she got rid of the baggage and for her personal life that’s so much better than to worry about messy tabloid PR to seem more interesting. That’s never a good look anyway!
As for Katie, she’s just not a good actress. Garner worked less because of her family, she said that herself. She can work more if she wants to, sometimes it’s choice. I personally have 0 interest in her films (she used to be pick better projects) but I read that apparently she’s got support from Christian mommy bloggers and that some Christian indie outperformed because of it so there you go I suppose.
I see jen ending up with some rich venture capitolist. Idk i just think her actor dating is done.
I see her going more the Jessica Alba or Reese Witherspoon route with her career, and heavily lean in to a niche she finds within the mommy market.
I can see that. She said once years ago (after Alias and around when Violet was born) she might want to get an MBA. So a wealthy techie, the kind you might find staying at their members-only club homes in Montana and the Bahamas, would be perfect for her.
His face, wtf?! These are the best pictures of her I’ve seen.
I know – he has totally messed with his face. He looked awful on a Graham Norton show I saw recently – could barely move his face at all. I don’t know if it’s too much Botox or a tight facelift or both. But I wish he’d kept his original looks.
I actually feel sorry for him. He is an a** by all accounts but he needs serious help. Seems like he doesn’t know how to manage his own life.
I did too, but he doesn’t want help.
Compare Colin Farrell to Ben. Colin wanted to change his lifestyle and did it. He focused on his kids. Ben is focusing on his mistress.
He’s so unappealing. Why would she go out with this mess of a man with a plane-load of baggage. For fun? How much fun can this guy be?
Does anyone know what is on her leg in the picture with the dress?
I think it is an skin condition.. like a birth mark. I don’t recall the name. But I have seen too many dumb and ignorant comments about her leg. I like that she doesn’t try to hide it or cover it up.
My mom calls them port wine (birth) marks. They are virtually impossible to remove. I once danced with a girl who had one over a third of her face. While it was unsettling to see at first, after time you don’t even notice it.
I think it’s called port-wine stain, a variation of a birthmark. Mikhail Gorbachev has one. Sometimes they are more pronounced in the childhood and fade later (my nephew had one on his forehead when he was born – it’s almost invisible now).
Looks like a birthmark
I think it’s just a birthmark.
It looks like a port wine stain birthmark.
port wine birthmark. my husband has one on his back – looks the same.
I feel like this is Ben showing Jen he can play her PR games too. When has he EVER beamed at the paps? This Lindsay chick *thinks* she’s really smart. I halfway feel sorry for her. Halfway.
Ben THINKS he can play pr games but he’s no match to Amazing Jen. Honestly, compare the rollout of this new relationship with the post-rehab’s annoucement when she still had her back. Night and day.
In the end though, Ben is the A-Lister with the high profile career, while Jen is not far off making Lifetime movie’s of the week.
Unless she can revamp her career or keep dragging out this endless breakup for publicity, at some point people are going to lose interest in her and Ben will win by default of remaining relevant.
She can drag her breakup for a long time. Jen Anniston did it just fine and her marriage did not last as long as Garner’s, plus no kids. Expect a People cover ‘Just Jen: Five years after Ben’.
I don’t know how much longer Ben can hold onto that “A-list” status. He isn’t looking too appealing right now. Oh yeah, bring back Christian Bale for Batman and I would watch Justice League. I could not finish Superman/Batman – even with Wonder Woman in it.
I know. “Homely mom” Jen will crush them at this game. Jen is a master at image.
She might not be an attention seeker, but it looks like she’s loving it all the same.
They seem like they deserve each other.
Hmm i mean he’s an ass. But people are acting like they didn’t announce a separation over a year ago. It really doesn’t even matter that she was always one in the rotation. He was never faithful and will continue to rut around as usual out from under Jen’s apron strings. Nothing to see here folks.
Thank you, it’s nothing to see here at all. These people were eventually going to move on so it is what it is.
They announced the separation 2 years ago, and weren’t they supposedly living apart before then? It’s long over, no more will-they-or-won’t-they get back together. As someone said upthread Garner’s recent public identity had been as the long-suffering wife, and that’s finished. Move on, Jen, he’s just not that into you.
At this point, given how much he seems to enjoy humiliating her, it’s not that Ben is not that into Jen. He actively HATES her.
I’m in a bad mood so I’m just going to say what I think. Her hair is awful, she looks like his blonde twin and I don’t mean that nicely. And I can’t stand bc the more that we see this side of Ben, the more I’m convinced he’s a lot more like his a$$hat brother. And to that point, what could make Jen stay with him that long? I’m not putting the blame on her or something, just really want to know. Oh and no, he’s not sober. He’s bloating again and agree with posters above, whys he so sweaty?
Obviously they know JG went to the media and “outed” them after Ben went public with their relationship, so now they are throwing this in her face. More loved up outings to come.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair, after Sam’s birth, Ben seemed really happy for a few months.
The injections make it look hard to smile.
It is a fake smile on Ben. Her, she is loving it!
Vegas? Seriously? Haha, ok. Sounds about right. Nice sober town that Las Vegas.
He looks so buzzed in those photos.
I will admit to being surprised about one thing, when he gets out of his marriage of all his rumoured and confirmed side-pieces he goes serious with the late 30s, not especially attractive, divorced mother and businesswoman. He’s trash, but apparently age-appropriate conscious trash.
Leonardo DiCaprio would not approve!
Although at least a child-free, 20-something model would make more sense following a known addict around and to Vegas. This woman? There is a screw loose somewhere.
She is the double of Amy Smart!!
I see Matt Damon.
Haha, Ben has really lost his mind. I think he really resents Jen and enjoys humiliating her.
Yep, I agree. I think he hates Jennifer.
He certainly enjoys humiliating her.
I think he resented feeling controlled by her (though jesus someone had to be a grown-up and take care of business), and has the kind of free spirit partier he thought he wanted. Won’t last long. He’ll be bored soon enough, once the adrenaline rush has passed.
Serious question, why would sober people go to Vegas? What is there besides booze and casinos? I went to Circus Circus as a child, but as an adult I have no desire to go to Vegas because I don’t drink or gamble, and it just doesn’t seem to have anything else to offer. Well, I wouldn’t mind seeing some of the shows, past and present,re. but aren’t the shows really expensive? And I doubt BA is going for the shows.
My family flew into Las Vegas and stayed there one night on our way to see the Grand Canyon. When you get away from the glitzy center of town it’s depressing. Lots of pawn shops, gambling addiction/alcohol abuse referral numbers are everywhere. At night it looks glamorous, in the harsh light of day, no.
I’ve had to go there for work conferences. It’s absolutely dreadful, no redeeming qualities.
My boss told me before I had to go to a work conference in Vegas — everyone should see it once. Once had been enough for him, as it was for me and my spouse who tagged along.
The size of the major hotel-casinos was incredible, and of course it’s gambling and alcohol everywhere. I’m glad a co-worker warned me about the ‘cards’ on the street. People would try to hand or flip what looked like trading cards at you as you walked the strip. They were escort cards, with a photo of a scantily dressed woman and the contact info. Even a young boy of maybe 13 or 14 was handing them out.
I went once with my parents and siblings and we had the best time ever watching Rod Stewart live, the multiple Cirq du Soleils (loved Michael Jackson’s) and doing a spot of shopping, etc. I never once stepped into a casino. We ate good food, lounged by the pool, enjoyed the spa and attended shows at night. You can definitely visit and be sober AND have a great time.
Even if he doesn’t drink (ha ha, I know), he certainly does gamble now that the killjoy wife no longer puts the kabosh on his fun. Such a man-child.
How much longer for the ridiculous, overpriced ripped jeans fashion?
And tight, skinny jeans (thought those went out 10 yrs ago?)
They are the worst, look good on exactly no one.
Definitely not sober. He looks a bloated, sweaty mess. Really disgusting. I did feel sympathetic to him for a bit cause he seemed to be trying to get help for his addictions. But that was probably all Jennifer giving him an ultimatum. Ben doesn’t want to help himself.
Jennifer must feel really stupid for stroking his ego the last couple years because he is letting everyone know that he has no respect for the mother of his kids.
He has always let us know he wasn’t into her. She is the only one who seemed confused about it. He’s single so he has a right to date despite her running and tattling or whatever that was. He is a toxic mess but she seems to want that toxic mess. There aren’t any functional adults in this story.
Jennifer sees these pictures and is laughing her head off, imo. Not her problem anymore.
He looks like my brother-in-law, an alcoholic with about 10% liver function. This is not the body of a sober man.
There were 3 pap strolls yesterday. Three! Ben is such a tabloid seeker. Everyone blamed JLo, Jen, etc. for the attention seeking but it was HIM. Like someone said, he can keep under the radar — when he WANTS to. The tabloids have been good this week, next I want them to dig up why someone who loves to drive like Ben is suddenly taking limos everywhere. I know there’s got to be dirt there. And This flying to Las Vegas over the weekend – sad
They always blame the women. Give it some time they will be blaming Lindsay too. Ben is a headcase. Me thinks he is a damaged person.
Jlo said Affleck loved the fact that she dressed him up, changed his image to a leading man and that they were glamorous together. He lapped it up. It was only when his career was tanking that he was not cool with slapping Jlo on the bum in one one of her music videos. Then in later years he almost cried about his horrible time dating one of the most beautiful entertainers in the business …like it was such a hard time for him *eyeroll*
Has this man child ever take responsability for any of his wrong-doings? Of course not! It’s always the women’s fault: J-LO was a famewhore, Garner was nagging… This Lindsay should watch out.
I don’t think he’s been sober (for more than a few weeks here and there) for a very long time.
He’s always had very obvious issues with alcohol (that go along with the gambling), but for the last 5 years, starting from around the time he was promoting Argo, he’s also looked high, glassy eyed, clammy and pallid a lot of the time. Not a healthy man. Definitely not a sober man.
Is he still friends with Matt Damon? Matt seems to be the complete opposite
It’s my guess that Matt (and even Casey) is/are staying far away from this.
Nah! That is probably the next pap shots you will see – Ben and Lindsay, Matt and Lucy and Casey with his new GF
Yah! Maybe today we will see them all together.
Please don’t yell at me but I kind of like them together. As long as he and Jen are finally done I’m just glad one of them moved on. Whether he cheats, etc I don’t care. As long as this two-year back and forth will she or won’t she divorce Ben narrative is over I’m happy.
I’d agree if only this were really a *new* relationship, but it seems like these two are stuck in this sick pattern of PR revenge. This does not represent “moving on” to me, just more of the same from two summers ago, or worse.
I just hope that J Lo doesn’t hook up with him again since her man radar is already quite broken.
As Lainey would say, Hes got Major Karma Face
A car crash. A train wreck.
He looks terrible, bloated, also drunk and high. She is below average in looks.
If this is to get under Jen’s skin it speaks volume of his maturity or lack of. For Godssakes you are a father of 3. He is not humiliating Jen. He is humiliating himself because this isn’t a good look for HIM.
He should learn a thing or two from Brad on how to move on with class.
True, especially with the BP comment. Quietly do your own thing and get your life together.
He looks like he’s fallen hard – off the wagon, that is, and now he’s dragging his old self behind it.
Seriously, though, this is just so messy and sad, I wish he would go back to Utah…for the next 3 months.
He looks like he’s been up for 4 days straight. Wth with his wet shirt? Ughhh
I’ll just say it. She looks a damn mess too.
Wow. ANOTHER pap stroll?! How many have we had since Friday? Oh but he “hates” the tabloids. Yeah, sure, ok. His PR team is really laying it on thick. He looks like he’s fallen off the wagon hard. What’s with the wet shirt? What’s with the glassy eyes? What’s with the bloated face? She looks totally smitten like she’s getting away with something. I get the vibe that she’s a high-functioning party girl especially because they’re trying so hard to tell us the opposite, that she’s the “girl next door” and is “loyal” (HA! I wonder what her ex-husband has to say about that) and she’s the consummate professional, only in LA for work (pfffft WHO is buying that). She’s loving the attention even if it’s negative because now she can step out of the shadows with the guy who likely promised her the world. I don’t blame her – the A list celeb benefits must be legit. But I don’t see any chemistry. Not even regular handholding. It looks so awkward, staged and cheap. We are watching him relapse openly and he doesn’t’ seem to give AF. Also, something must have gone down with his license. Limos? Is it prom season?
Sure, a trip to Vegas for a recovering addict is a splendid idea. Sounds like he’s falling back on gambling again, that is if he ever stopped. And she seems to be just like him – four-year-old daughter who she just flies back to drop in, see then leave? Yikes.
All.of.this.
Also, his PR is so obvious and tone deaf. It’s pretty obvious that Ben is in a full on relapse and they’re trying to roll out a new “romance”? The man should be in rehab.
Just saw that Ben Affleck is being honored at the Starkey Gala in MN this weekend. Interestingly Jen Garner had that honor last year. Will Ben walk that red carpet with Lindsay?
Now that shes the official gf, now theres’ a vacancy for a sidepiece. Im sure Ben is already working on it
Look, I’m currently dating a recovering addict (drugs, 2 years clean, still in therapy and groups, etc etc etc) and the worst thing possible for him would be to 1) go to a place like Vegas, where drugs, alcohol and gambling are everywhere you turn, and 2) date someone who will enable him. I even stopped drinking wine when we’re together because even though his problem was never alcohol it’s how it usually begins.
Affleck has 3 kids to think about so I sincerely hope this woman is a GOOD influence before he goes off the rails yet again.
It sounds like your BF is doing the work, so good for him and you.
Where oh where did the nanny go? Christine, please show up in your used convertible again. It’s been two years since those pap strolls. Did she get a payoff, or is she still in the side piece stable?
There was a blind yesterday that Ben is still seeing the nanny, plus this new chick.
Also, am I the only one seeing that this new GF is also a trainwreck? Yesterday, she was photographed with stringy hair, laughing like a loon and her face really looks rough. Is she on with something like Ben?
I hate everything about this. And yes, he looks like he smoked a big fat spliff.
Private jets, expensive gems, Hollywood connections, over the top vacations, etc. I would say Lindsay is enjoying the high life of the rich and the famous. What is there not to like? She is only an SNL Producer and I know for a fact, what she earns and what she is worth is not that much compared to say JG, JLO or even Goop. This new chick loves the high life and a known partier in NY scene. Great choice Ben! Enjoy!
Cee & Christin are 100%
He looks like shit
Everyone is all over this right now (and yes a lot of us are sick uch!). But that will pass – people were up on arms when Brad got together with Angelina – and they became the “it” couple until they were not.
Ben go be happy with your new chick – but please go back to your non-pap ways and stop sticking it in our faces. The only ones I feel for here are his kids – Violet at the least has friends that are on the internet or watch TV – and could totally be telling her everything going on – even if Jen is somehow able to keep them media free.
I wish we could have proper movie stars like from the 50′s and 60′s instead of this mess.
The Debbie/Eddie/Liz/Burton years were epic. I was a teenager then and it was worldwide scandal. Memories.
Sitting here reading and eating my popcorn.
Two peas in a pod. This will end well.
So People is now selling these photos hard, saying “they had the best time.”
Eh, it looks like a low-key evening to me, but I guess if one of them is high…
I’m just so sad about this whole thing. After the pics in DRC I thought maybe, just maybe he was making an effort to really get healthy and to get back on track. But it looks like it might not be meant to be. His new GF is not helping him,no matter how much she and he thinks she is. But he doesn’t want it that way. He had the world and he is throwing it away.
I’ve never been a Jen fan. I didn’t watch Alias or any of her other shows or movies. Watching her lovesick fawning over him on that episode of Dinner for Five was nauseating. And it only got worse. But this and the situation she has endured for the past decade (even if it was partially of her own making) is hard to see. Giving your everything to the man you love, really genuinely love and having him shit all over you is too much. I know it doesn’t sting as badly as it did in the beginning. And now she is probably basking a little bit in the mess he is showing the world that he is but I know it crushed her soul. I feel for her as a woman who gave it all and has been treated worse than yesterday’s trash. At least Jennifer will be able to move on (if she chooses) and hopefully find someone that will love and cherish her forever. Unlike Ben who will only find women that want to use him and enable his addictions for their own benefit.
Yep, as I posted above, those DRC photos/posts really gave me hope for Ben’s healthier, happier future. Sorry to say, this not-so-new relationship and PR rollout just throws him back hard into his addictions – and all of us to 2015. And I, for one, refuse to waste the rest of my summer on this stuff again, but it seems I can’t look away from the chaos, or I wouldn’t be here.
