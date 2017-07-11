Chris Christie calls constituent a ‘communist’ & a ‘bum’ on a sports radio show

Two weekends ago, New Jersey governor Chris Christie shut down all of the publicly operated Jersey beaches. New Jersey was/is in the midst of a budget crisis, and that was partly the reason why Christie shut down the beaches… on a holiday weekend where small businesses were hoping to make their living catering to tourists at the beach. To make matters worse, Christie was then photographed just a day later, soaking up the sun with his family on a now-deserted public beach. Obviously, Gov. Christie’s approval ratings were already in the toilet, but they dipped even lower after that.

Chris Christie’s term is up at the end of the year, and I guess he knows that he’s not going to get a job in the Trump-Pence administration, so he’s already trying to set up his next gig. Chris Christie: loud-mouthed radio sportscaster? Perhaps. On Monday, Christie was “filling in” for host Mike Francesa on WFAN, a sports radio station. He took some phone calls. It did not go well. He got a call from “Mike from Montclair” and Mike had this to say: “Governor, next time you want to sit on a beach that’s closed to the entire world except you, you put your fat ass in a car and go to one that’s open to all your constituents.” Christie’s response? He called Mike a “communist” and a “bum.”

Mike in Montclair calls @GovChristie a fat-ass and a bully. Christie calls Mike in Montclair a bum and a communist. And… we're off! #WFAN pic.twitter.com/HUcLMRZPVz — Sports Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) July 10, 2017

While I’m against fat-shaming and no one should be called “fat ass,” come on. Mike from Montclair is a hero. I love Mike’s ‘tude. “WHAT’S THAT, GOV?” Mike is not wrong. And Chris Christie is such a thin-skinned bitch too. As if we didn’t already know that, of course. He’s absolutely petty enough to cause a massive traffic jam on an interstate just to “punish” a political opponent.