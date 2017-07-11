Chris Christie calls constituent a ‘communist’ & a ‘bum’ on a sports radio show

Two weekends ago, New Jersey governor Chris Christie shut down all of the publicly operated Jersey beaches. New Jersey was/is in the midst of a budget crisis, and that was partly the reason why Christie shut down the beaches… on a holiday weekend where small businesses were hoping to make their living catering to tourists at the beach. To make matters worse, Christie was then photographed just a day later, soaking up the sun with his family on a now-deserted public beach. Obviously, Gov. Christie’s approval ratings were already in the toilet, but they dipped even lower after that.
Chris Christie’s term is up at the end of the year, and I guess he knows that he’s not going to get a job in the Trump-Pence administration, so he’s already trying to set up his next gig. Chris Christie: loud-mouthed radio sportscaster? Perhaps. On Monday, Christie was “filling in” for host Mike Francesa on WFAN, a sports radio station. He took some phone calls. It did not go well. He got a call from “Mike from Montclair” and Mike had this to say: “Governor, next time you want to sit on a beach that’s closed to the entire world except you, you put your fat ass in a car and go to one that’s open to all your constituents.” Christie’s response? He called Mike a “communist” and a “bum.”
Mike in Montclair calls @GovChristie a fat-ass and a bully. Christie calls Mike in Montclair a bum and a communist. And… we're off! #WFAN pic.twitter.com/HUcLMRZPVz
— Sports Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) July 10, 2017
While I’m against fat-shaming and no one should be called “fat ass,” come on. Mike from Montclair is a hero. I love Mike’s ‘tude. “WHAT’S THAT, GOV?” Mike is not wrong. And Chris Christie is such a thin-skinned bitch too. As if we didn’t already know that, of course. He’s absolutely petty enough to cause a massive traffic jam on an interstate just to “punish” a political opponent.
Cover courtesy of the NJ Ledger, additional photo courtesy of Getty.
He’s the worst. We’re almost rid of him, and then hopefully he disappears.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It seems that he’s been governor forever!! He’s so unpopular and he seems to not get it, you know ? I live on the other side of the country and I even know this guy is a jerk . How did he get reelected ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He got elected the first time because our previous governor was awful, and Christie ran a good campaign against all that, with a decent track record of prosecuting corruption.
Re-election? No f****** idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In a weird way he gives me hope about the eventual demise of the Trump presidency. Remember when Christie was the shining hope of the Republican Party. He was well liked by independents too, meeting Obama, and Springsteen through Obama. Now he is this. Yes it took a while, but the one thing Trump does is speed things up, so maybe Trump’s dislike will happen too, just hopefully faster.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’d be surprised (although the election should clue you in).
My home state (Florida) still has Voldemort in office and everyone hates him too. He loves screwing us in every way imaginable
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I remember correctly, he built up some goodwill by seeming somewhat moderate and willing to reach across the aisle. He actually hugged Obama, didn’t he? Much to the outrage of many GOPs, lol. I guess I assumed he coasted along on that until the Bridgegate thing revealed how petty and vindictive he really is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicole – my sympathies. I work for a company who’s home-base is in FL. I’m in Canada. I have some of my US coworkers on social media – and I just remember them being so hopeful during election time. It’s such a shame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks I live in NYC now but I vote in florida because i refuse to give up my license. My vote means way more there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His arrogance and entitlement rival tRump’s. So many other (R) politicians, as well, come tho think of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you ever listen to sports radio, you know that this exchange meant things went well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s crazy to me that women are considered emotionally unstable. Listening to sports radio for 10 minutes would convince any extra-terrestrial passersby that men are screeching, unhinged creatures.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If an ass is fat, is making that observation body shaming? What if this was Governor Schwartzenegger and Mike had said “next time take your pecs to a public beach”? Is that body shaming or just acknowledging an individual by their most distinctive feature.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes it is, just replace it with any woman and it would be. However, men are not as tied to their success by their body image, so when it happens to them there is a bit of me which thinks turnaround is fair play. Still this guy has so many ways to legitimately criticize him that have nothing to do with his appearance I wish we would do that and live in that society that did that for everyone. Not happening yet though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hear what you’re saying. I tend to think he was being emphatic — for example, me saying “get your ass to school now” might work better on my dawdling kids than “you’re going to be late for school” — but he was also getting a sly dig in. Anger does that to people sometimes and I don’t think it’s the same as fat shaming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a disgusting pig (and yes, I’m sorry to defame pigs here).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to predict, at least to my family, that Christie’s tough guy act would ultimately fail with voters. He’s unemployable, except as a stunt. Just think. This is a person even the Trump White House will not accept.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it seems like sports radio is a first stop in stunt gigs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s just another disgusting bottom feeder thriving off the ugly, poisonous atmosphere that 45 and his cabal keeping spewing out. He knows that he has a steady audience of knuckle dragging mouth breathers eating up every word, so he is going to feel just fine about calling people communist scum.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true. So depressing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That guy, Mike is awesome. Christie is the most repugnant POS. He kissed up to Trump to get a spot in his admin, even after Trump said nasty things about his wife. I lol’d when Trump didn’t give him a job. Can’t stand this mofo!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He reminds me of Tony Soprano without the charm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Christie has gone from next great Republican Party hopeful to unredeemable dumpster fire in a matter of months. I am seriously impressed at how quickly he has flamed out!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Christie has always been a terrible person who dishes it out but can’t take it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So he doesn’t mind being completely unemployable after his gig is up? I mean the only place he would fit in is the Trump White House but even Trump is never going to hire him because of his prosecution of the Kushners. I just don’t understand this guy’s end game. I mean he’s used to the good life of private beaches and state funded helicopters and doing whatever the hell he wants because he’s top dog and he’s on the way out do he doesn’t care right now. But that’s not going to last forever and any job you get you have to be a team player.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He wants this sports radio gig. The host is retiring in December. The station manager said this was Christie’s trial. He will get this job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His buddy trump used to call himself john baron or john miller when he called radio shows to talk about that great donald t…wonder if either bothered to call in..hehe
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is not nice to fat shame anyone, unless that person is an a**hole. Chris Christie is a turd and I am not surprised that his approval ratings are lower than this Idiot in Chief Donald Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse