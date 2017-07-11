Chris Christie calls constituent a ‘communist’ & a ‘bum’ on a sports radio show

christie beach

Two weekends ago, New Jersey governor Chris Christie shut down all of the publicly operated Jersey beaches. New Jersey was/is in the midst of a budget crisis, and that was partly the reason why Christie shut down the beaches… on a holiday weekend where small businesses were hoping to make their living catering to tourists at the beach. To make matters worse, Christie was then photographed just a day later, soaking up the sun with his family on a now-deserted public beach. Obviously, Gov. Christie’s approval ratings were already in the toilet, but they dipped even lower after that.

Chris Christie’s term is up at the end of the year, and I guess he knows that he’s not going to get a job in the Trump-Pence administration, so he’s already trying to set up his next gig. Chris Christie: loud-mouthed radio sportscaster? Perhaps. On Monday, Christie was “filling in” for host Mike Francesa on WFAN, a sports radio station. He took some phone calls. It did not go well. He got a call from “Mike from Montclair” and Mike had this to say: “Governor, next time you want to sit on a beach that’s closed to the entire world except you, you put your fat ass in a car and go to one that’s open to all your constituents.” Christie’s response? He called Mike a “communist” and a “bum.”

While I’m against fat-shaming and no one should be called “fat ass,” come on. Mike from Montclair is a hero. I love Mike’s ‘tude. “WHAT’S THAT, GOV?” Mike is not wrong. And Chris Christie is such a thin-skinned bitch too. As if we didn’t already know that, of course. He’s absolutely petty enough to cause a massive traffic jam on an interstate just to “punish” a political opponent.

Cover courtesy of the NJ Ledger, additional photo courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

28 Responses to “Chris Christie calls constituent a ‘communist’ & a ‘bum’ on a sports radio show”

  1. Lucy2 says:
    July 11, 2017 at 7:46 am

    He’s the worst. We’re almost rid of him, and then hopefully he disappears.

    Reply
  2. Jenns says:
    July 11, 2017 at 7:49 am

    If you ever listen to sports radio, you know that this exchange meant things went well.

    Reply
  3. Nyawira says:
    July 11, 2017 at 7:52 am

    If an ass is fat, is making that observation body shaming? What if this was Governor Schwartzenegger and Mike had said “next time take your pecs to a public beach”? Is that body shaming or just acknowledging an individual by their most distinctive feature.

    Reply
    • noway says:
      July 11, 2017 at 8:07 am

      Yes it is, just replace it with any woman and it would be. However, men are not as tied to their success by their body image, so when it happens to them there is a bit of me which thinks turnaround is fair play. Still this guy has so many ways to legitimately criticize him that have nothing to do with his appearance I wish we would do that and live in that society that did that for everyone. Not happening yet though.

      Reply
    • Esmom says:
      July 11, 2017 at 8:42 am

      I hear what you’re saying. I tend to think he was being emphatic — for example, me saying “get your ass to school now” might work better on my dawdling kids than “you’re going to be late for school” — but he was also getting a sly dig in. Anger does that to people sometimes and I don’t think it’s the same as fat shaming.

      Reply
  4. Alix says:
    July 11, 2017 at 7:52 am

    What a disgusting pig (and yes, I’m sorry to defame pigs here).

    Reply
  5. third ginger says:
    July 11, 2017 at 7:58 am

    I used to predict, at least to my family, that Christie’s tough guy act would ultimately fail with voters. He’s unemployable, except as a stunt. Just think. This is a person even the Trump White House will not accept.

    Reply
  6. grabbyhands says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:06 am

    He’s just another disgusting bottom feeder thriving off the ugly, poisonous atmosphere that 45 and his cabal keeping spewing out. He knows that he has a steady audience of knuckle dragging mouth breathers eating up every word, so he is going to feel just fine about calling people communist scum.

    Reply
  7. Snowflake says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:09 am

    That guy, Mike is awesome. Christie is the most repugnant POS. He kissed up to Trump to get a spot in his admin, even after Trump said nasty things about his wife. I lol’d when Trump didn’t give him a job. Can’t stand this mofo!

    Reply
  8. Plibersek says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:15 am

    He reminds me of Tony Soprano without the charm.

    Reply
  9. BearcatLawyer says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Christie has gone from next great Republican Party hopeful to unredeemable dumpster fire in a matter of months. I am seriously impressed at how quickly he has flamed out!

    Reply
  10. Merritt says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Christie has always been a terrible person who dishes it out but can’t take it.

    Reply
  11. Tess says:
    July 11, 2017 at 8:53 am

    So he doesn’t mind being completely unemployable after his gig is up? I mean the only place he would fit in is the Trump White House but even Trump is never going to hire him because of his prosecution of the Kushners. I just don’t understand this guy’s end game. I mean he’s used to the good life of private beaches and state funded helicopters and doing whatever the hell he wants because he’s top dog and he’s on the way out do he doesn’t care right now. But that’s not going to last forever and any job you get you have to be a team player.

    Reply
  12. boredblond says:
    July 11, 2017 at 9:02 am

    His buddy trump used to call himself john baron or john miller when he called radio shows to talk about that great donald t…wonder if either bothered to call in..hehe

    Reply
  13. Kiki says:
    July 11, 2017 at 9:04 am

    It is not nice to fat shame anyone, unless that person is an a**hole. Chris Christie is a turd and I am not surprised that his approval ratings are lower than this Idiot in Chief Donald Trump.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment