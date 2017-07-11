Donald Trump’s UK visit pushed back again, he’ll meet the Queen in 2018

World leaders attend a concert at the Elbphilharmonie philharmonic concert hall

In my most hopeful moments, I think to myself, “If we can just get through 2017, maybe we’ll survive.” Like, the independent counsel Robert Mueller will surely have something to say by autumn, right? And let’s be generous and say that the Republicans finally begin to understand that impeachment is the only option, and they get the ball rolling on that by Christmas. What I’m saying is that Emperor Baby Fists shouldn’t make too many plans for anything past 2017. So it’s sort of funny that after repeatedly pushing back his big trip to England to meet the Queen, the BBC now reports that Trump probably won’t even try to visit the UK until next year.

President Donald Trump will have to wait for his date with Queen Elizabeth. His controversial planned State Visit, which will include dinner at Buckingham Palace, is not happening this year and likely won’t happen until 2018, the BBC reported Tuesday. The news is the latest blow for Trump’s plans to be feted in the U.K., where he also owns two golf courses. The visit was originally planned for this fall, according to multiple reports.

The invitation was made by Prime Minister Theresa May in January. It was immediately met with a petition saying he should not be afforded the prestige of meeting the Queen, 91. And events seemed to make a visit more and more difficult to pull off – including a quickly called, and held, general election that saw May’s Conservative government dealt a massive blow, despite being re-elected to power. Then, last month, it emerged that plans had been put shoved into the “long grass” as a political editor at the BBC said. Trump had caused controversy with his tweets following the London terror attacks in June.

A spokesman at Downing Street, which would be in charge of the plans for the visit, would not confirm the plans. “An invitation has been extended and accepted and details around the planning will be announced in due course,” the spokesman tells PEOPLE.

The British government is playing the long game with this, hoping that the visit will be canceled entirely in the midst of eventual impeachment hearings. I think European leaders in general are already shuffling around and shifting their policies and stances towards America and Donald Trump in particular. His visits to Poland, Germany and Italy have been utter disasters, and I’m positive that his trip to France in a few days will probably be a total catastrophe. Why even bother having Bigly visit your country? Best to just rescind all of the invitations and try to let Americans deal with this idiot. We’re trying. Send help, if possible.

U.S President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda attend a press conference in Warsaw, Poland

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

40 Responses to "Donald Trump's UK visit pushed back again, he'll meet the Queen in 2018"

  Mermaid says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:23 am

    The Queen is what, 90, 91? She should not be put through the indignity of meeting that man.

    Reply
  C says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:23 am

    What a mess!

    Reply
  Beth says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:29 am

    I don't blame the UK for not wanting him to visit. It's so upsetting to see so many of America's longtime allies want nothing to do with us anymore.

    Reply
  Nem says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:29 am

    I m ready to become a royalist if she convinces him to cancel his bastille day celebrations trip here in France…
    Have pity on us poor Frenchies, our president is crazy to impose this foolishness to our country. And we have nobody to stop this nonsense

    Reply
  Melly says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Don’t be so certain that BabyFists will be impeached AND removed from office. I don’t see that happening, unfortunately. I hope I’m wrong.
    The Mueller investigation could take a LONG time, especially since he’s going through years of financial records. Mueller isn’t going to go public when he find something, he’s going to wait for the whole investigation to be complete before he (maybe) releases his findings.

    Reply
  ELX says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:34 am

    The protests in France will be epic. The DTs we are afflicted with aside, we are being moved aside in Europe and Asia and that will profoundly impact our relationships with other countries going forward.

    Reply
    third ginger says:
      July 11, 2017 at 11:35 am

      Just asked that above. Thanks for the information.

      Reply
    PunkyMomma says:
      July 11, 2017 at 12:24 pm

      I fantasize that every time Cheeto appears anywhere in France, the good people of France will gather in bigly crowds and chant, "OBAMA, OBAMA, OBAMA". Forget about the Climate Change signs, forget anarchist agendas — just show up with an Obama sign. Chant, "YES WE CAN! YES WE CAN!" I'd happily fork over tax dollars to the Parisian Sanitation department for the cost of cleaning the millions of fatty Cheeto globules on the Champs-Élysées.

      Reply
  Merritt says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:35 am

    I'm pretty sure the Queen wants the visit to never take place. I can't imagine Prince Charles wanting to deal with him either given that Prince Charles is into environmental causes.

    Reply
    Indiana Joanna says:
      July 11, 2017 at 11:43 am

      Given reports of other world leaders during the G20 (except for May) steering clear of baby fists, he is a pariah mostly because of his braggadaccio and pathological self centeredness. People will tolerate him if the absolutely must. But most of the world thinks he's bizarre and on par with Putin and Kim Jong-un.

      Reply
  third ginger says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Trump is satisfied only with fancy horse dancing and huge gold necklaces [as in Saudi],so he's bound to be disappointed with any European democracy.

    Reply
  adastraperaspera says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:37 am

    I have a feeling he will never meet the Queen. Not like she couldn't handle it, as she has always remained composed when meeting the worst dictators in the world. And she has outlasted just about all of them.

    Reply
  Wren says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Don't plan on impeachment. Once the investigation is done, no matter how treasonous it proved TRump to be, Repubs have control of both houses and will not impeach one of their own.

    Reply
  minx says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Good.

    Reply
  Sixer says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:39 am

    It’s a post-Brexit trade deal thing. If this government is still standing in 2018 – and to be fair, it’s less likely they’ll make it than Trump will – they’ll roll out the red carpet for ANY American incumbent, including the Orange One. They don’t give a toss about any potential impeachment, seriously.

    The talk here now isn’t about what banners we hold up when we protest the fool in charge of YOU, it’s about how we stop this band of idiots supposedly in charge of US from trashing our food safety standards and letting US healthcorp into our NHS.

    No offence, American friends, but I really don’t want your chlorine washed chicken. Or your health system.

    Reply
  Radley says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:40 am

    I agree that they’re hoping Trump will be embroiled in so much crises of his own creating that the trip will never happen.

    Let’s hope at the very least he’s being deposed by then and will be too busy with that to troll the UK.

    Are they gonna indict everybody one by one or all as a group? LOL

    Reply
  SoulSPA says:
    July 11, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    The visit may well not take place. The UK have too much on their plate and will continue to have in the next years.
    But I would like to know who would become the next POTUS in case Baby Fists leave the office?

    Reply

