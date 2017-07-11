Donald Trump’s UK visit pushed back again, he’ll meet the Queen in 2018

In my most hopeful moments, I think to myself, “If we can just get through 2017, maybe we’ll survive.” Like, the independent counsel Robert Mueller will surely have something to say by autumn, right? And let’s be generous and say that the Republicans finally begin to understand that impeachment is the only option, and they get the ball rolling on that by Christmas. What I’m saying is that Emperor Baby Fists shouldn’t make too many plans for anything past 2017. So it’s sort of funny that after repeatedly pushing back his big trip to England to meet the Queen, the BBC now reports that Trump probably won’t even try to visit the UK until next year.
President Donald Trump will have to wait for his date with Queen Elizabeth. His controversial planned State Visit, which will include dinner at Buckingham Palace, is not happening this year and likely won’t happen until 2018, the BBC reported Tuesday. The news is the latest blow for Trump’s plans to be feted in the U.K., where he also owns two golf courses. The visit was originally planned for this fall, according to multiple reports.
The invitation was made by Prime Minister Theresa May in January. It was immediately met with a petition saying he should not be afforded the prestige of meeting the Queen, 91. And events seemed to make a visit more and more difficult to pull off – including a quickly called, and held, general election that saw May’s Conservative government dealt a massive blow, despite being re-elected to power. Then, last month, it emerged that plans had been put shoved into the “long grass” as a political editor at the BBC said. Trump had caused controversy with his tweets following the London terror attacks in June.
A spokesman at Downing Street, which would be in charge of the plans for the visit, would not confirm the plans. “An invitation has been extended and accepted and details around the planning will be announced in due course,” the spokesman tells PEOPLE.
The British government is playing the long game with this, hoping that the visit will be canceled entirely in the midst of eventual impeachment hearings. I think European leaders in general are already shuffling around and shifting their policies and stances towards America and Donald Trump in particular. His visits to Poland, Germany and Italy have been utter disasters, and I’m positive that his trip to France in a few days will probably be a total catastrophe. Why even bother having Bigly visit your country? Best to just rescind all of the invitations and try to let Americans deal with this idiot. We’re trying. Send help, if possible.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
The Queen is what, 90, 91? She should not be put through the indignity of meeting that man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love this comment.
Maybe she is actually HOPING to die so she won’t have to meet this buffoon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL, that was my thought as well- that the idea is so utterly repugnant to her that she will continue to delay it until the inevitable happens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would be so nice to think this is true. Sadly, though, she just has to receive whomever the FCO says she has to receive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or maybe she’s hoping he blows an aneurysm first.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a mess!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t blame the UK for not wanting him to visit. It’s so upsetting to see so many of America’s longtime allies want nothing to do with us anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The UK govt’s impatience in offering an invite has backfired on them. Obama wasn’t invited on a state visit for 2 years.
Hopefully this visit won’t happen, either because Drumpf will no longer be pres, whatever the circumstances.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I m ready to become a royalist if she convinces him to cancel his bastille day celebrations trip here in France…
Have pity on us poor Frenchies, our president is crazy to impose this foolishness to our country. And we have nobody to stop this nonsense
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nem, will there be protests against his visit?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Re: Macron’s invitation. I was envisioning Macron using this invite to lecture Trump on democracy and the Putin/Russian infestation of elections.
What are the French saying?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On behalf of the majority of American people, I am SO sorry that our embarrassing president will be in your country. He is the worst. He humiliates America every day. He seems to hate protesters because he’s an insecure coward, so maybe arrange a couple of protests?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I ( a citizen of the US ) was in Europe in 1983 as a high school student-during that trip I told people I was from Canada. I cannot imagine being a US citizen in Europe now that the Orange Scourge in POTUS. He is so utterly, cringingly revolting and embarrassing every. single. day.
My only comfort these days is knowing ( and reminding anyone who needs reminding ) that he did not win the popular vote. I apologize that you, too, have to endure this willfully ignorant pig.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t be so certain that BabyFists will be impeached AND removed from office. I don’t see that happening, unfortunately. I hope I’m wrong.
The Mueller investigation could take a LONG time, especially since he’s going through years of financial records. Mueller isn’t going to go public when he find something, he’s going to wait for the whole investigation to be complete before he (maybe) releases his findings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, Mueller will find impeachable offenses, do not doubt that. If you must doubt, placing it in the House of Representatives writing the Bill of Impeachment would be a safe bet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^This. Those lizards in the House are happily writing bills that cut entitlements and give tax breaks for the wealthy. They’re not going to want to give up the guy who created their swamp. They’ve gone all in on riding with the devil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The protests in France will be epic. The DTs we are afflicted with aside, we are being moved aside in Europe and Asia and that will profoundly impact our relationships with other countries going forward.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just asked that above. Thanks for the information.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I fantasize that every time Cheeto appears anywhere in France, the good people of France will gather in bigly crowds and chant, “OBAMA, OBAMA, OBAMA”. Forget about the Climate Change signs, forget anarchist agendas — just show up with an Obama sign. Chant, “YES WE CAN! YES WE CAN!” I’d happily fork over tax dollars to the Parisian Sanitation department for the cost of cleaning the millions of fatty Cheeto globules on the Champs-Élysées.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m pretty sure the Queen wants the visit to never take place. I can’t imagine Prince Charles wanting to deal with him either given that Prince Charles is into environmental causes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Given reports of other world leaders during the G20 (except for May) steering clear of baby fists, he is a pariah mostly because of his braggadaccio and pathological self centeredness. People will tolerate him if the absolutely must. But most of the world thinks he’s bizarre and on par with Putin and Kim Jong-un.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump is satisfied only with fancy horse dancing and huge gold necklaces [as in Saudi],so he’s bound to be disappointed with any European democracy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a feeling he will never meet the Queen. Not like she couldn’t handle it, as she has always remained composed when meeting the worst dictators in the world. And she has outlasted just about all of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t plan on impeachment. Once the investigation is done, no matter how treasonous it proved TRump to be, Repubs have control of both houses and will not impeach one of their own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, the investigation has to drag out until after the mid term elections when hopefully they won’t have a majority ….
Sorry world……we are equal parts embarrassed and scared ….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a post-Brexit trade deal thing. If this government is still standing in 2018 – and to be fair, it’s less likely they’ll make it than Trump will – they’ll roll out the red carpet for ANY American incumbent, including the Orange One. They don’t give a toss about any potential impeachment, seriously.
The talk here now isn’t about what banners we hold up when we protest the fool in charge of YOU, it’s about how we stop this band of idiots supposedly in charge of US from trashing our food safety standards and letting US healthcorp into our NHS.
No offence, American friends, but I really don’t want your chlorine washed chicken. Or your health system.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No offense taken!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s kind of like this…
… all countries have aspects that are better than others and also aspects that are worse than others.
And Brexit seems intent on importing all the aspects of other countries that are worse than the UK as things stand, while jettisoning all the things that are better in the UK as things stand.
Most depressing. And that’s what the Trump visit signifies – a rush to sign any old trade deal as long as one is signed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sixer, that might be the simplest and most succinct description of Brexit that I’ve heard. Of course it depends on who you talk to. One of my son’s bandmates is a budding young Republican, pro Brexit of course, and he argues essentially the opposite is true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I expect he also thinks up is down, black is white and trickle down economics works!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You probably also don’t want our educational system, or our crumbling infrastructure, or our demonstrably vulnerable election process…although if global warming continues apace, you’d do well to embrace our fondness for air conditioning and iced drinks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If we could have any of things you do better than we do, I’d be all in favour – even if it meant a visit from the Orange One.
Sadly and predictably though, this is not what is on offer. Sigh.
(Our infrastructure is only marginally better than yours!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha, jetlagged, indeed. So, Sixer, is there any thing we Americans do better than you you guys? I’m having a hard time coming up with anything these days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your press is better than our press. Your class system (which exists, even though many of you are in denial about this) is less rigid than ours. You aren’t encumbered with a monarch. Your property market is less insane than ours. Your best tellyboxing is better than our best tellyboxing.
Loads more!
But I feel you. It’s hard to be positive when it feels as though your country is collapsing around you. We’re both up that shit creek, I’m afraid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The ‘special relationship’ is now distinguished by mutual shitcreekness – oh well, at least we’re not entirely alone…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also no offense taken.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree that they’re hoping Trump will be embroiled in so much crises of his own creating that the trip will never happen.
Let’s hope at the very least he’s being deposed by then and will be too busy with that to troll the UK.
Are they gonna indict everybody one by one or all as a group? LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The visit may well not take place. The UK have too much on their plate and will continue to have in the next years.
But I would like to know who would become the next POTUS in case Baby Fists leave the office?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
VP Pence is next in line but let’s hope he too doesn’t last long. I see him and think ‘America’s unpleasant step-dad.’
Report this comment as spam or abuse