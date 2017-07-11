Donald Trump’s UK visit pushed back again, he’ll meet the Queen in 2018

In my most hopeful moments, I think to myself, “If we can just get through 2017, maybe we’ll survive.” Like, the independent counsel Robert Mueller will surely have something to say by autumn, right? And let’s be generous and say that the Republicans finally begin to understand that impeachment is the only option, and they get the ball rolling on that by Christmas. What I’m saying is that Emperor Baby Fists shouldn’t make too many plans for anything past 2017. So it’s sort of funny that after repeatedly pushing back his big trip to England to meet the Queen, the BBC now reports that Trump probably won’t even try to visit the UK until next year.

President Donald Trump will have to wait for his date with Queen Elizabeth. His controversial planned State Visit, which will include dinner at Buckingham Palace, is not happening this year and likely won’t happen until 2018, the BBC reported Tuesday. The news is the latest blow for Trump’s plans to be feted in the U.K., where he also owns two golf courses. The visit was originally planned for this fall, according to multiple reports. The invitation was made by Prime Minister Theresa May in January. It was immediately met with a petition saying he should not be afforded the prestige of meeting the Queen, 91. And events seemed to make a visit more and more difficult to pull off – including a quickly called, and held, general election that saw May’s Conservative government dealt a massive blow, despite being re-elected to power. Then, last month, it emerged that plans had been put shoved into the “long grass” as a political editor at the BBC said. Trump had caused controversy with his tweets following the London terror attacks in June. A spokesman at Downing Street, which would be in charge of the plans for the visit, would not confirm the plans. “An invitation has been extended and accepted and details around the planning will be announced in due course,” the spokesman tells PEOPLE.

The British government is playing the long game with this, hoping that the visit will be canceled entirely in the midst of eventual impeachment hearings. I think European leaders in general are already shuffling around and shifting their policies and stances towards America and Donald Trump in particular. His visits to Poland, Germany and Italy have been utter disasters, and I’m positive that his trip to France in a few days will probably be a total catastrophe. Why even bother having Bigly visit your country? Best to just rescind all of the invitations and try to let Americans deal with this idiot. We’re trying. Send help, if possible.