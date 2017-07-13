Emilia Clarke: It’s ‘so anti-feminist’ to criticize Game of Thrones’ sex scenes

Something nice: I like Emilia Clarke’s haircut here, on the August cover of Elle Magazine. She used to wear her real hair a lot longer, but for a while now, she’s been wearing it a bit shorter and it suits her. That being said, “Enter the Dragon” should not be the cover line unless you’re actually going to put motherf–king Drogon on the cover!!! Drogon belongs on the cover of Elle. Maybe if Drogon tells you that skinny jeans are SO 2009, you’ll listen. What’s in for 2017? Fire and ice makeup, white-blonde hair and devouring your mother’s enemies. God, I wish Drogon was on the cover. Instead, we get Emilia talking about how it’s sexist to point out that Emilia seems required to get her t-ts out as much as possible?

On her anxiety over shooting the final season of Game of Thrones: “Oh God, I get sleepless nights over it. ‘Oh, you’re gonna mess it up. It’s the last season, and it’s going to go wrong.’ My mates are like, ‘It’s you—you [and Daenerys] are one and the same now. You need to trust your instincts!’ And I’m like, ‘ No, I’ve got to do more research!’ The higher everyone places the mantle, the bigger the fall. That sounds really awful, but it’s true! I don’t want to disappoint anyone.” On shooting her commanding sex scene with Dario (Michiel Huisman) in the fourth season of GOT: It’s brilliant. I actually went up to [GOT cocreators David Benioff and Dan Weiss] and thanked them. I was like, ‘That’s a scene I’ve been waiting for!’ Because I get a lot of crap for having done nudes scenes and sex scenes. That, in itself, is so antifeminist. Women hating on other women is just the problem. That’s upsetting, so it’s kind of wonderful to have a scene where I was like, ‘There you go!’

[From Elle]

“Because I get a lot of crap for having done nudes scenes and sex scenes. That, in itself, is so antifeminist. Women hating on other women is just the problem.” I like Emilia and everything, but I’m starting to feel like she has problems explaining her thoughts on anything beyond dragons. Remember the struggling explanation of racism and sexism in her Rolling Stone interview? I largely gave her a pass, because I felt like the context helped her out a bit. But chica could explain better. It’s not “antifeminist” to wonder why the Khaleesi always seems to get her t-ts out, nor is it sexism to wonder why the man-meat-to-lady-parts ratio seems so skewed on Game of Thrones. Most of the time, people are critiquing the show, not criticizing or “hating on” Emilia in particular. I know that she means well, but her statement makes it seem like she got her feminist education from The School of Taylor Swift-Feminism, aka “feminism means no one can criticize me or anything around me!”