Call Ansel Elgort: Disney still hasn’t found the right actors for ‘Aladdin’

I’m too old to have any strong opinions about Disney’s so-called second Golden Age of animation. Disney ruled the 1990s with a series of huge, culture-defining animated films like The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Pocahontas, Mulan and Aladdin. If our current decade has a “thing,” it’s Disney remaking all of their iconic animated films into live-action movies. I hated the live-action Cinderella, but I did enjoy Maleficent. The live-action Beauty and the Beast was a HUGE hit, and so it was no surprise to hear that Disney greenlighted a live-action Aladdin too. The problem was that they hired Guy Ritchie to direct, which… does anybody trust Guy Ritchie to make a live-action Disney musical, much less a musical which would need to feature a primarily non-white cast? Yeah, not so much. As it turns out though, Ritchie and Disney are committed to casting the film somewhat appropriately, which has led to a global search for the right Aladdin and Jasmine. The film is due to begin production next month and they still haven’t cast those vital roles.
Disney’s magic carpet ride has hit a bit of turbulence. The studio and Aladdin director Guy Ritchie launched a global casting call in March to find the stars for the musical based on the hit 1992 animated film about a street kid who teams with a genie to woo the princess Jasmine. Disney, Ritchie and casting director Randi Hiller brought on casting directors around the world, from London to Egypt to Abu Dhabi and India, for what sources say is a massive global search: Around 2,000 actors and actresses have read for the lead roles of Jasmine and Aladdin.
But finding a male lead in his 20s who can act and sing has proven difficult — especially since the studio wants someone of Middle-Eastern or Indian descent (the animated film is set in the fictional Middle Eastern city of Agrabah). The original casting call specified that production was slated to begin by July, but the search has dragged on, with Disney and Ritchie having to go back to the drawing board multiple times. Sources say there have been several rounds of tests in London, with the actors coming in for up to two weeks at a time. “The test process was a mess,” says one agent with a client who tested.
While the studio had interest in Dev Patel, 27, and Riz Ahmed, 34, the male lead will likely be a newcomer. Sources say the studio is eyeing Power Rangers actress Naomi Scott, 24, or Indian actress Tara Sutaria, 21, to play Jasmine, but can’t lock the deal until the male lead has been selected since chemistry is so important to the story. (Will Smith is signed on to play the Genie, and sources say the studio is after known names for the role of the villain Jafar).
Among the newcomers who were still in the running for the riffraff/street rat in the most recent rounds of testing were Dutch actor Achraf Koutet, Canadian actor Mena Massoud and American George Kosturos.
As the search has dragged on (sources say the filmmakers went back to dig through the tapes once again when the most recent round of testing did not go well), the studio has brought on two movie-musical veterans to consult on the project: Marc Platt, who has a strong background in producing musicals and worked on Disney’s upcoming Mary Poppins Returns; and Chris Montan, a longtime executive music producer for Disney’s animated project such as Pocahontas, Toy Story, Hercules and Frozen.
The lengthy casting process could be a promising sign, however. Disney has had success with previous extensive casting searches for its live-action fare, from Lily James as Cinderella to Daisy Ridley as Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and insiders say the studio’s delay in landing Aladdin is due to its determination to get the casting right for such a beloved and iconic character.
On one side, I’m happy that Disney is sticking to what’s right for the story and for representation. On the other side, you have to admit – this is their only play, to cast these roles appropriately. If they cast Ansel Elgort as Aladdin and Bella Thorne as Jasmine, people would be rioting outside of Disney studios right now. I actually think Dev Patel would have been great… if he was a little bit younger. Like, he would have been great for this eight years ago. That being said, I wouldn’t hate it all if he was cast now. As for it being so g–damn difficult to hire a brown-skinned guy who can sing, dance and act… they realize that there’s a very deep talent pool in Bollywood, right? Like, Bollywood churns out old-fashioned song-and-dance musicals year after year. I guess no one at Disney realized that?
And does anyone have any strong opinions about Disney extending the casting call to all brown people, Middle-Eastern, Indian, Pakistani, whatever? Like, Indians are not Middle Eastern. Pakistanis are not Middle Eastern. But to Disney, it feels like all brown people are the same?
Still: I’m glad that we’re not hearing a shortlist for Aladdin which includes actors like Ryan Gosling, Zac Efron and Ansel Elgort (God help us). And thank GOD no one is trying to convince us that Selena Gomez should play Jasmine. I hear noted Asian actress Scarlett Johansson has gotten a script too!
Photos courtesy of WENN.
What a cover photo! I actually flinched and thought they were considering that potato!
Cast an actor and then dub the singing if you must. They split duties in some animated films and clearly they are not that concerned about casting top singers. I mean, we all heard Emma Watson’s singi…BWHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!! Sorry, I’ll never be able to talk about that with a straight face.
BOLLYWOOD immediately flashed in my head too. I mean, how clueless can you be, to say you’re having trouble looking for a young Middle Eastern or Indian man who can act, sing and dance?! You just described thousands of actors.
Sigh.
They can’t use Bollywood casting because of the accent. Accents are only allowed for villains! While our hero may have brown skin, it is imperative he speaks with a thoroughly American accent. We musn’t confuse the children! (Side note: Blind Gossip has an interesting story about Zayn Malik and this role)
If they actually cast Zayn in this role I will 100% die and not in a good way. At that point the movie/promotion would become all about him (instead of the great movie) and I CANNOT with fanbase. Dude just rubs me the wrong way too.
I really hope that’s not it. Disney just made over a billion dollars with Rogue One and Diego Luna as the male lead and hero with a thoroughly Mexican accent.
I assumed they were ignoring the obvious talent pool in Bollywood because they want an actor with an American accent.
A surprising amount of Bollywood uses dubbed singing, which just goes to my original post; hire the best ACTOR for the job (from Bollywood if that’s where you find him) and then dub the singing. Emma Watson was very good at acting Belle but she’s a desperately mediocre singer and after auto tune all I could think was she was doing R2D2 proud. Would much rather have seen her act the role and then lip sync to a legitimately talented musical theater singer.
Yes, I immediately thought of bollywood as well. I mean really Disney, get your heads out of your butts on this one
‘And does anyone have any strong opinions about Disney extending the casting call to all brown people, Middle-Eastern, Indian, Pakistani, whatever? Like, Indians are not Middle Eastern. Pakistanis are not Middle Eastern. But to Disney, it feels like all brown people are the same?’
They cast irish people as england, American people as Nigerian. So if they cast an indian person get over it and you just recommended An indian and two Pakistanis as Aladdin.
The flip side of what you are saying is Idris Elba being cast as James Bond. I would love to know what Ian Fleming would think of it if he was alive.
Aladdin without Robin Williams doesn’t sound all that appealing to me. I’m sure Will Smith will do a great job, but there’s only one Genie. I do hope they give the casting of Aladdin & Jasmine it’s due diligence.
Those people are all too old. Also riz ahmed doesn’t quite have the charm/sex appeal to me. They need someone who looks around 18-20 and is really cute, on the slender side. Not from Pakistan,from an Arab majority country in the Middle East. Im a big Aladdin fan! First and only favourite Disney movie
I agree- they are too old. It would be really interesting to see Riz play Jaffar though…
ETA especially if he got into a rap battle with will smith’s genie! Ok now I need this to happen
If zayn was middle eastern and could act…
I hope not. I want them to cast Jade from Little Mix as Jasmine and that might be a bit awkward. Also, he has serious issues with anxiety and can’t commit to his own concerts, let alone a movie schedule.
Of your pics at the end of the article Dev Patel, Kumail Nanjiani and Riz Ahmed (especially those last two – Nanjiani is 39!) are way too old to play street urchin Aladdin. Dev is only 27, but, similar to Margot Robbie, he doesn’t play “younger” imo.
I know the story is a mish-mash of a wide swathe of cultures, but I’ve mostly seen Bollywood and Pakistani names mentioned for Aladdin and Bollywood names for Jasmine. It wouldn’t hurt to have a few Middle Easterners in the mix, even if the role ultimately goes to a Bollywood fave. I’m Iraqi and my brother’s name is Allaeldein (Aladdin to the Western transcribers), so growing up Aladdin was one of our favorite films. So, selfishly I suppose, a bit of MENA representation in the shortlists would be nice.
I bet they just don’t want someone with an accent.
I commented above but I’d be surprised if that was it. They will want American/British accents yes, but they can mix it up considering Rogue One pulled in over a billion with Diego Luna, Donnie Yen, and others speaking in their native accents. The producers are morons if that’s the hold up.
In the case of Rogue One, accents are acceptable because of an established Galaxy/precedent. Lucas pretty much cleared the way for accents as he continued to make the Star Wars movies for adults (and himself).
Alladin, though, is a straight up Disney property that will be tailored to young families. “Wholesome” family entertainment from Disney tends to be white-washed, Americanized, or both. The casting call eliminates the former, so expect the latter.
I was just about to comment probably they want someone “not too brown” lmao
I actually think they might consider Zayn Malik.
No. His drug problems make him a liability and could tarnish the brand. They are not seriously considering him.
I liked the guy who played Aladdin on Once Upon a Time (Deniz Akdeniz), but I have no idea if he can sing, & since OUAT is run by ABC, which is owned by Disney, I’m guessing they would have already considered him, if he was a good option. He’s possibly a little too old, at 27, but I think he looks young enough with his hair longer & his parents are from Turkey.
& while I agree with a PP that Aladdin doesn’t seem right without Robin Williams, I actually think Will Smith will be a good Genie.
I actually thought he was a terrible actor, and his accent sounded fake
Yea it’s finding the triple threat. But umm Bollywood is filled with talent. Can’t they reach out to those that cast Bollywood films and tap their resources? They need to get this right. Aladdin is one of my favorites (movie and Broadway) as I grew up in the golden era for Disney
Rafael from Jane the Virgin always reminds me of Aladdin !
This explains why Disney decided to axe the singing for the live-action remake of Mulan (which I am dying to see!!).
That being said, these remakes are getting incredibly boring now. The shock/wow appeal is lost to me now, and it just feels lazy. I felt slightly underwhelmed with Moana too. Is Disney losing it’s touch Princess wise?
Disney thinks they’re being clever, sneaking a Greek into the list of people still in the running (last I checked, Greece was not part of the Middle East) and deciding to expand the casting to South Asians (we are NOT Middle Eastern! ffs all cultures with brown people are not interchangeable, and this is not justified).
I can’t believe the hypocrisy of people who railed against half-Arab Gigi Hadid getting the inaugural cover of Vogue Arabia because she’s not the right ‘kind’ of Arab, but let this pass because reasons. It’s just rude.
It’s important for the character that Aladdin is young. He makes me poor decisions, and if a 30 year old is behaving this way, he’s a dick. An naive 18 year old with no experience with girls plays better.
If the call is extended, I vote Hasan Minaj. He’s adorable and funny!
