Committee officially filed for The Rock for President: where’s the punchline?

America, I hear you. Tune in TONIGHT for our season finale of @nbcsnl for suprises and big laughs. #SNLFinale #5xHost #2020 🔥💪🏾🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EdEgDwXX4V — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 20, 2017

Remember when we looked at ^^ this Twitter post and laughed? We laughed because of how ridiculous it be would for Dwayne The Rock Johnson, who has no political experience, to run for president. I even proposed slogans, thinking this was all a big joke. Then he discussed it in GQ and we went from laughing to chuckling because now that it was in print, it sounded less ‘jokey’. The chuckle became a titter when he told Jimmy Fallon it was, “a real possibility,” and forgot to add, “ha-ha, I’m just kidding.” Well, somebody got serious about the subject and it’s just not funny anymore. A West-Virginia man named Kenton Tilford who describes himself on Medium as “writer/organizer/person” officially filed a campaign committee called Run the Rock 2020 with the Federal Election Commission yesterday.

Kenton Tilford, a 26-year-old political consultant and freelance writer, on Sunday formally created a campaign committee called “Run The Rock 2020″ to draft actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a presidential candidate in 2020, according to Federal Election Committee records. “I’ve been discussing (this committee) with friends for some time, but I ultimately decided to create the committee because America is incredibly divided,” Tilford told CNN in an email interview. “I know it’s almost a cliche at this point, but I think it’s tragic that our President (Donald Trump) has not made a serious effort to unite the country. With this level of vitriol and anger, I believe we desperately need a leader who can unite us and not just pander to a small base of supporters.” “I’m a fan of The Rock,” he said. “He’s an amazing entertainer and the causes he champions (for example Veterans advocacy) are truly inspiring to me. … Of course, he doesn’t have the experience in government that has been typical. But I think we’ve seen voters reject the notion that inexperience disqualifies you from serving. His broad, uniting appeal is without parallel in our divided country.” The committee’s overall goal is “to build a grassroots community of Americans to show to Mr. Johnson that his incredible popularity as an actor and public figure can translate into politics seamlessly,” Tilford said. “And I hope it influences him to take the plunge and run in 2020.” Tilford has not reached out to the Rock, or his team, yet. But he said his “hope is to provide an outlet for existing supporters out there and make his decision to run as easy as possible.”

[From CNN]

Tilford apparently began broadcasting his thoughts on Twitter about DJ running for president but has since made his personal account private. Last Saturday, however, he formed a Draft the Rock Twitter account so this guy is ramping up. As far as we know, DJ has not weighed in on this latest development. Whereas that should give me a sense of relief, in truth, it fills me with dread. Certainly, he’s heard of this by now – it’s all over the news. A little assurance that this is not happening would be welcome. As for Tilford’s comments about making his decision, “as easy as possible,” nothing about DJ running for office would be easy. You hear that, Dwayne? NOTHING. We’ve all seen how campaigns go, every skeleton in DJ’s closet would be trotted out. I just swung around to adoring him, don’t take him away now. Can I please go back to laughing about the idea of DJ being president? Ha ha h… a?

Good news – anyone can file with the FEC so, ostensibly, this means nothing beyond Tilford’s folly. I know that many of us feel as Tilford does; we’d love a candidate who could unite the ever-widening divide in this country. But unlike Tilford, I do not want somebody that seems like a good idea, I want somebody who knows what they’re doing and knows how to do it properly. If the last six months (is that all?!?) has taught us anything, it’s that anyone can be president but not everyone should be president.

More good news – the Jumanji trailer has been out for a couple of weeks. And I actually mean that, the good news part – the concept is clever and the trailer is really funny! I might even be excited. Of course, I thought the same thing about Baywatch’s trailer so I’ll remain cautiously optimistic but give it a watch: