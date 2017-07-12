Donald Trump Jr. published his own incriminating emails which prove collusion

Who could have predicted that the end would come because Donald Trump JUNIOR published his own emails proving that he was colluding with Kremlin-backed foreign agents? In my Impeachment Bingo Card, no one thought it would actually go down like that. To recap, the NYT had been tracking a story about Don Jr. and his shady-ass meeting with a woman connected to the Kremlin. The meeting happened in June of last year, in the heat of the presidential campaign. The Russian woman met with Don Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort at Trump Tower. At first, Don denied that the meeting was about anything other than Russian adoptions/sanctions. Then he issued a statement to the NYT which was basically an admission of attempted collusion, and an admission that he absolutely broke existing federal law.
On Monday night, the NYT reported that Don Jr.’s own statements weren’t the only evidence of collusion, that there were a series of emails in which the collusion was spelled out in direct fashion. It seemed too good to be true. But those emails really exist, and we know because Don Jr. posted them to his Twitter yesterday. No joke.
Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017
Here is page 4 (which did not post due to space constraints). pic.twitter.com/z1Xi4nr2gq
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017
The emails are back-and-forth between Don Jr. and Rob Goldstone, a publicist and middle-man for the Trumps and shady Russian interests. Goldstone approached Don Jr. to set up a meeting with a “Russian government attorney” who has “some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia…This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.” Don Jr.’s reply? “If it’s what you say I love it.” Seriously. Around this same time, whenever Don Jr. got any question about the campaign colluding with Russia, he would always scoff and say those stories were full of lies.
Don Sr. issued a statement about his son’s emails too: “My son is a high-quality person and I applaud his transparency.” There’s some question about whether Emperor Baby Fists and the Bigly White House are leaving Don Jr. out to dry, like he’s the fall-guy of this terrible mob family. I don’t think so, but I mostly don’t believe that Don Jr. is the fall guy because the Trumps are too inept to think that way.
Don Jr. also appeared on Hannity last night. I’m sorry about the sketchy “drain the swamp” video, but this was the best version. Don Jr. comes across as… profoundly stupid. We’re getting into the part of this treason scandal where Emperor Baby Fists may start pardoning his family members.
I am pretty sure that Trump supporters and the GOP will have no problem with all this.
Agree. It’s exhausting how far this will have to fall before anything will actually resonate, if ever.
The rabid ones don’t. The Washington Post actually has a great story on how fast the messaging within the online Trump community stabilized and got disseminated. Granted it was a message that didn’t stand up to all known laws of reality, but what else is new.
Lol. Reality or perception thereof has taken on a whole new meaning in the Trump era. It’s exhausting.
I’ve read, watched, and heard them saying that this wasn’t a bad thing to do, and any other politician would have the meeting if they were offered damaging information. Their excuses will never stop
If the trumpsters had the Russians shoot down Hillary’s plane it would be okay with the true believers. Senator Joseph McCarthy is spinning in his grave.
This is going to make a great HBO documentary one day.
But for now, this is horrifying, this is mortifying and it’s like everything is moving slow as molasses. Every day I read stuff like this and I look around and I’m like “why aren’t the police kicking in doors!? Where is everyone!? who is stopping this!?” and I hear crickets back. I’m waiting for a big bang and it’s not coming.
More like a miniseries. It’s impossible to condense the last one year into 2 hours of film.
The reason is exactly because we’re living it, we can’t just fast-forward to the main parts.
It’s going to take a while, but we’ll get there.
I feel like Ryan Murphy is watching all of this unfold and just scribbling down notes like a maniac.
NY Post headline: Donald Trump Jr. is an idiot. I kid you not.
Also, Jimmy Kimmel’s sketch about an interview with Kellyanne Conway trying to spin this is so accurate that it’s sad.
“What do you mean by “meeting”, Jimmy?” Yes, classic Conway.
Kellyann is a pro at spinning these lies into stories that blame other people. Trumps team are also pros when it comes to avoiding answering important questions by completely changing the subject
Also the GOP, FOX news and everyone else can wear the cone of shame for the rest of forever. Zero integrity and zero spines between them.
Agreed. I believe there’s a special place in hell for Fox and its incessant lies and hate. They’re a main culprit in the rise of Trump, imo.
They don’t know the meaning of shame.
He won’t be able to pardon anyone without charges or convictions. And they won’t charge them without taking the whole operation out. They really are stupid because they thought it would prove innocence. When it’s illegal to accept this kind of help rom foreign powers as a campaign too. Idiots.
As people said yesterday this has far and beyond surpassed watergate. Bush’s ethics committees have said as much on Twitter.
Now if this is was the NYT has imagine what the investigators have uncovered. Then be scared because this rabbit hole goes further than any of us could’ve imagined
They didn’t release them to prove innocence or they wouldn’t have lied and waited so long..it was only because they knew the NYT had the goods..they only come clean when caught, and their arrogance enables them to believe that will never happen.
And ‘high quality’..? Sounds like describing an expensive food processor
“High quality”, I know. Trump has used it to describe people before. Honestly he spoke more lovingly about his effing Mar A Lago chocolate cake. I said it here yesterday — the man doesn’t have an ounce of humanity.
@Esmom, whenever I remember how he talked about that “beautiful piece of chocolate cake, ” I laugh my ass off. During the Fox News interview he was so obsessed with thinking and talking about the cake, that he forgot that he had bombed Syria, not Iraq. Mmmm. Cake
He further incriminated himself by telling Hannity he was expecting to get opposition research from the meeting. Taking anything of value from a foreign government is a campaign finance violation.
Julian Assange confirmed he has a direct connection to the Trumps when he humble bragged that he encouraged Jr to release the emails on Wikileaks.
The evidence for the conspiracy is building. I expect Trump to start making noise about firing Mueller.
Congress really needs to pass legislation requiring that any Special Counsel’s firing has to be approved by Congress. I bet they would have the votes to get it passed. They’ve managed to do something like that about the sanctions on Russia in response to President Tweeter trying to do it by Executive Order very soon after his inauguration. There are enough Republicans who find all this rather alarming even if they aren’t being that public about it.
Thanks for bringing up wikileaks, I was just about to. That’s a big story right there, how involved Assange is in all this.
I applaud your optimism, but mark my words – nothing is going to happen. Republicans are already describing his actions as something “any dedicated loving son” would do. I am not even joking. “This is exactly the very thing we should not be distracted by,” Tillis said on Tuesday.
http://www.salon.com/2017/07/11/republicans-in-congress-dont-see-collusion-in-donald-trump-jr-s-russian-email-chain/
Someone in government/law enforcement/newspapers should start impressing that Kushner and Manafort were there also, because it’s starting to get lost in the whole “Junior is a Massive Idiot” storyline. Revoking Kushner’s security clearance would be a great reminder.
Also Pence is not slick. His team released a statement saying how this all happened BEFORE he joined the team, so I’m gonna need the same government/law enforcement/newspapers team to find connections/proof that the annoying step-dad of the USA was aware/actively participated at some point. Gracias
The meeting was in early June, and Pence wasn’t tapped for VP until the July convention. He wasn’t the first choice, so he probably didn’t have anything to do with it at that point. Hard to say what he knew later. But he knows the laws about campaigns getting donations in money or other things of value from foreign nationals. I’m sure Manafort does also, so they can’t claim Don Jr is such a naive innocent. Kushner and Manafort not only agreed to the meeting after receiving forwards of the emails, they even readjusted their schedules when the meeting time had to be changed.
The storyline about Russian adoptions being the real purpose for the meeting has some holes in it. It’s true that freezing Russian adoptions by Americans was a response to the Magitzky law, which is a sanction on Russia and Putin did the freeze in hopes that prospective American parents would put pressure on Obama to lift it. And that lawyer has worked on that issue. But there would have been no reason for her not to say upfront that she wanted to discuss that particular problem with someone in the campaign. Trump was very open about wanting to lift sanctions.
It is far more likely that the meeting was about other illegal things that Don Jr has not revealed and that was just the cover story. Jr’s casual suggestion that Hillary was getting Russian donations to her campaign is pretty good evidence that the Trump campaign was getting such donations, since the Trumps tend to accuse others of what they themselves are doing. (As if rich Russians would donate money to get their nemesis Hillary into the White House!!!)
Can one of our lawyer commenters weigh in? Would kushner’s and manafort’s emails also be requested by Mueller now?
anyone is at loss at what it has to take to get this family out of the WH? They play mind games, tricks and clowns yet the deplorable applaud and shield this nepotistic family from any wrong doings! I have even greater respect for Obama and his family after everything that they have to put up with they always stayed diplomatic and classy. Yet 45′s daughter sit at the G20 table and it’s ok. The sons and the son-in law are so shady that it should get them kicked out but NOTHING. At this point it’s “Oh you guys are jealous I won”. This totally United Trump Kingdom: How to get rich and quick: Me and the kremlin days at the Oval office and how the plebe paid willingly for it all the while they lose their healthcare and women’s rights”.. I am just baffled. Nothing make sense. The co-founder of Home Depot is salivating at Trump and dixit “he is a genius surrounded by geniuses, at last!!”.
Oh, I think they are all profoundly stupid…. Good thing they are congenitally rich or else they would all be living under a bridge.
My brother keeps saying that he prays every day for President Trump to do the right thing. I keep telling him that he should pray for people around Trump to do the right thing since it’s really asking for too much of a miracle for Trump to do the right thing except accidentally…. But maybe I’m wrong, and the blabbermouthitus that seems to afflict Trump and his sons is actually the answer to my brother’s prayers. The Lord acts in mysterious ways, allegedly.
(To be clear, Brother thinks Trump is a four-year-old who is digging a tunnel to the US Mint every night.)
I heard that people in the White House compare Trump Jr. to Fredo Corleane from the Godfather movies because of his behavior. It’s a very interesting comparison.
So did Bradley Whitford on Twitter! So true in a way, isn’t it?
Very interesting comparison….
I am so glad you explained the reference. I had heard yesterday that they were calling him Fredo, but read it as Frodo and was trying to figure out how he could resemble Frodo the Hobbit from Lord of the Rings….
Gob Bluth would be a better comparison.
With every story coming out, it is starting to look more and more like that gross dossier was more fact than fiction. I am not sure what to think about him posting those emails. Did he think they were going to exonerate him of wrong doing? Is he trying to get back at his abusive father for being an all around a–hole? If he thought it was the latter, then he deserves to be called Fredo because that has got to be one of the single dumbest thing he has ever done.
And nothing is going to happen because that is the world we live in. The only comfort I am getting out of this is that nothing is being passed into law because of public pressure. The obstructionism is coming from Dump and his band of thieves, the public, and the GOP’s inability to lead. Saying no all the time is not leading and Mitch McConnell is getting his just desserts for being a racist trash box for 8 years. At least Obama, Nancy, and Harry Reid got some stuff done.
He stupidly thought they would exonerate him and, apparently, so does his stupid father and anyone else applauding the “transparency.” The emails contradict multiple statements he has made over the past year and several that he made just this week. He either stupidly believes or thinks the rest of the world is stupid enough to believe that by saying he didn’t get any “Clinton dirt,” he is exonerated. But that’s not the point. The issue that he either doesn’t get or doesn’t want us to get is that he had INTENT to get information from a hostile nation to use in a presidential campaign.
Not to mention it exposes them all as liars. How long have they been insisting this “Russia thing” is “fake news”?
This is so damn embarrassing. And the excuse that he’s green and didn’t know any better is BS.
One bright spot: two Dems won seats in deep red Oklahoma last night. Let’s hope that keeps up for 2018. It’s the only hope we have of getting rid of these fools.
Treason? Why, it’s what any loving, high-quality son would do!
I don’t even know what to say any more. I’m so sad for you guys, even sitting in the fetid swamp that constitutes the UK at the moment.
Last night, our BBC late news show Newsnight showed the all the emails one by one in full-screen captions, accompanied by the Pink Panther theme song. It sounds irreverent and bad taste but it was actually a really weird feeling watching it – can any of this even be real?
http://twitter.com/BBCNewsnight/status/884890019671924736
Yeah there’s nor much to say anymore, is there? I still can’t believe, after sitting up all night watching the election returns in disbelief, I thought someone, anyone, around Trump or in the GOP wouldn’t stand for his nonsense.
It all really does feel unreal…especially when I read comments from the deplorables basically saying that finally someone is making America great again after 44 so thoroughly destroyed it. It simply doesn’t compute.
I WISH they proved collusion, but they don’t. They may lean towards collusion, but all they prove is bad judgement and stupidity. This is not the smoking gun that will rid us of these a-holes. I hope I am wrong, but this would not hold up as evidence of collusion, sadly.
Adam Schiff said yesterday that the House Intelligence Committee has seen a lot more than this. And the NYT got this from someone in the White House. Mueller’s people didn’t have this.
Clare: I agree with you. The emails show bad judgment, stupidity, and a sickening lack of morals, but they don’t prove collusion. BUT … if any of the main players lie under oath (under oath is the important part) to Congress, Mueller, or any other federal investigation, then it’s perjury. Then it’s a crime. The cover-up will likely prove more harmful than the act itself.
President Cheto’s tweet storm this morning calling his son a “victim”!!!!! There are no words 😟
I’d love to be throwing a “He’s Going to Jail” party, but the fact remains that nothing is going to come of this for the conceivable future.
I predict that the the GOP will do nothing except issue a lot of stern sound bytes about this being “disturbing” and “worrying” and McCain and Graham will make the rounds pretending to take a tough stance and then falling in line later. And the Democratic leadership will be silent and do little except assume again that this will pretty much solve their problem so they don’t have to put any effort in to bringing voters to their side. And that will probably fail again.
There’s literally no reason that Jr. shouldn’t be on his way to jail right now except that 45 and the GOP still hold all the cards, so it is a bit premature to say that this is the beginning of the end. Mueller may be sitting quietly in the background taking notes, but sooner or later 45 is going to remember he’s there and can his ass just in case. He’s not going to care how it looks because he doesn’t have to.
The voters are the ones that are going to have to bring the change about. We can’t hope Washington does it for us.
I’m going to have business cards printed and my official title will now be “high-quality person”.
And while I believe nothing will come of this, I did read an interesting point on Twitter yesterday. In six months, look what we have learned. Imagine what else we could find out in another six months.
I would love to know who is leaking this info and what their agenda is.
Maybe Putin doesn’t like what he paid for?
And this info came from a White House leak.
Also, I read on Twitter yesterday that back in the 80s, Trump & Ivana gave a tour of their place in Trump Tower and he used the praise “high-quality” to describe the gold toilets.
Jared Sexton is the NYT reporter who was chasing this story. His tweets about DeeJay’s spill are hilarious.
http://talkingpointsmemo.com/livewire/journalist-worked-on-story-for-year-trump-jr-tweeted-it-out
My mother voted for Trump because she rabidly hated Hilary and Obama.
Today when I was snickering to myself about the dumbass Jr. Trump she said she was so depressed about the Trump administration everything is hopeless and she was never going to bother to vote again. (Yay if she is voting for stupid asses like Trump :p )
So I’m wondering if a lot of the people that voted for Trump are starting to feel that way.
She is a typical, hard right Christian Republican. Total birther, Obama could be the Antichrist, Hilary is evil and emails, Trump was awesome because he is a government outsider type of voter.
I’m hoping in 2018 a whole lot of disillusioned repugs won’t be voting
So sick of that outsider crap. The next time your mother needs a pap smear, take her to Jiffylube to get it. I have a sister like that-says Faux is the only place to hear the truth.😡😡😡😡
If anything most Trump voters I see online are digging in even harder with their support. I guess we can hope that they’re not truly representative of all voters but I’m not holding my breath for any collective realization of their terrible mistake.
I’m hoping Mueller isolates Jr from Jared and Manafort and especially Emperor Zero by having NYAG Schniederman indicting Jr on state charges related to this case.
Why?
State charges aren’t pardonable by a president, so-called or not.
Either way Mueller now has a trump card to use as bait on all the other felons, including Flipper Flynn, Manafort, Jared, and Donnie Two Scoops.
Go Team Murderer’s Row!
Someone calling their son “and high quality person ” sounds a little bizarre. Will daddy give Jr 2 scoops of ice cream with his beautiful chocolate cake for being of such high quality and so transparent?
Maybe he’ll gold plate him. That signifies quality to trump.
Pusillanimous Graham and Cruz weigh in.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/lindsey-graham-emails-from-donald-trump-jr-are-disturbing/article/2628271
God, their reaction is so tragically predictable. It’s “disturbing” but since no one in the red states is questioning it, there’s no point in getting all upset about it.
This is exactly why I’m not getting all excited about it – they’re not going to do anything about it except possibly have a hearing in which they soft ball questions to him that ultimately comes to nothing.
all that money and no one thought to don jr a chin
Rats don’t have chins
Can anyone with knowledge of the US system help with this question: is there any way to stop them from talking publicly about sensitive issues? Authorities start an investigation and put a cap on reporting and declarations? The House of Drumpf only spin things into their advantage. Having a huge amount of information available would make it very difficult to process and eventually bring a case to the congress or on trial.
