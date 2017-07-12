Donald Trump Jr. published his own incriminating emails which prove collusion

Who could have predicted that the end would come because Donald Trump JUNIOR published his own emails proving that he was colluding with Kremlin-backed foreign agents? In my Impeachment Bingo Card, no one thought it would actually go down like that. To recap, the NYT had been tracking a story about Don Jr. and his shady-ass meeting with a woman connected to the Kremlin. The meeting happened in June of last year, in the heat of the presidential campaign. The Russian woman met with Don Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort at Trump Tower. At first, Don denied that the meeting was about anything other than Russian adoptions/sanctions. Then he issued a statement to the NYT which was basically an admission of attempted collusion, and an admission that he absolutely broke existing federal law.

On Monday night, the NYT reported that Don Jr.’s own statements weren’t the only evidence of collusion, that there were a series of emails in which the collusion was spelled out in direct fashion. It seemed too good to be true. But those emails really exist, and we know because Don Jr. posted them to his Twitter yesterday. No joke.

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

Here is page 4 (which did not post due to space constraints). pic.twitter.com/z1Xi4nr2gq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

The emails are back-and-forth between Don Jr. and Rob Goldstone, a publicist and middle-man for the Trumps and shady Russian interests. Goldstone approached Don Jr. to set up a meeting with a “Russian government attorney” who has “some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia…This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.” Don Jr.’s reply? “If it’s what you say I love it.” Seriously. Around this same time, whenever Don Jr. got any question about the campaign colluding with Russia, he would always scoff and say those stories were full of lies.

Don Sr. issued a statement about his son’s emails too: “My son is a high-quality person and I applaud his transparency.” There’s some question about whether Emperor Baby Fists and the Bigly White House are leaving Don Jr. out to dry, like he’s the fall-guy of this terrible mob family. I don’t think so, but I mostly don’t believe that Don Jr. is the fall guy because the Trumps are too inept to think that way.

Don Jr. also appeared on Hannity last night. I’m sorry about the sketchy “drain the swamp” video, but this was the best version. Don Jr. comes across as… profoundly stupid. We’re getting into the part of this treason scandal where Emperor Baby Fists may start pardoning his family members.