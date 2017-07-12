Donald Trump is basically in hiding during the Russian ‘Category 5 hurricane’

There are twenty-million stories about and around the ongoing Donald Trump Jr saga and it’s all pretty amazing and terrifying. The White House refuses to do on-camera briefings, Emperor Baby Fists hasn’t been seen – even in a heavily controlled environment – for days, and Baby Fists seems to just sit on Twitter every morning, retweeting Fox News stories (likely as he watches Fox News). Senior advisors to the president are growing increasingly paranoid and gossipy too, with recriminations back and forth about “who inside the Trump orbit may be leaking damaging information about the president’s son.” There’s a new WaPo story called “‘Category 5 hurricane’: White House under siege by Trump Jr.’s Russia revelations.” Please enjoy some highlights:

In the eye of a hurricane. One outside ally called it a “Category 5 hurricane,” while an outside adviser said a CNN graphic charting connections between the Trump team and Russians resembled the plot of the fictional Netflix series “House of Cards.” Mike Pence doesn’t know her. Even Vice President Pence sought to distance himself from the controversy, with his spokesman noting that Trump Jr.’s meeting occurred before Pence joined the ticket. Reince Priebus might be on the chopping block? But a White House spokesman did tell the WaPo, “Jared and Ivanka are focused on working with Reince and the team to advance the President’s agenda and not on pushing for staff changes.” So, Precious Jared and Ivanka are pro-Reince… for now. The Trump Republicans will work to discredit journalists. A handful of Republican operatives close to the White House are scrambling to Trump Jr.’s defense and have begun what could be an extensive campaign to try to discredit some of the journalists who have been reporting on the matter. Their plan, as one member of the team described it, is to research the reporters’ previous work, in some cases going back years, and to exploit any mistakes or perceived biases. They intend to demand corrections, trumpet errors on social media and feed them to conservative outlets, such as Fox News. But one outside adviser said a campaign against the press when it comes to Trump Jr.’s meeting could be futile: “The meeting happened. It’s tough to go to war with the facts.”

[From WaPo]

The whole idea that Emperor Bigly and his most precious Deplorables would realize that the facts are the facts and that Don Jr. incriminated himself… well, that seems like we’re giving them too much credit. These are the same people who bitch and moan about fake news and alternative facts. This is the same president who created a voter-fraud commission as a way to discredit the fact that Hillary Clinton received millions more votes. This is the same White House who sent out surrogates to claim that the Don Jr. thing was a giant “nothingburger.” These people don’t understand what is factual and what is not.

Bigly has been tweeting again this morning:

My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

Remember, when you hear the words "sources say" from the Fake Media, often times those sources are made up and do not exist. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

Except that in the case of Don Jr. and the emails, the New York Times had it dead-right?