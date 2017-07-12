Carole Middleton scrounged some free Wimbledon tickets off Mirka Federer

There’s always been a question, for me, about the actual wealth of the Middleton family. The official line from all of the Middleton-centric British media is that Michael Middleton had some family money and Carole used that money to build Party Pieces into a massive business which made the family millions. I personally believe Carole’s brother, dodgy Gary Goldsmith, helped finance the Middletons’ social ascension, just as I believe that the Middletons have always played something of a financial shell game when it comes to keeping up appearances and trying to maintain a lifestyle that supported Pippa and Kate’s husband hunts. It’s well-known that Carole, Pippa and Kate take freebies and discounts for all sorts of things too, everything from Audis to Range Rovers to jewelry to clothes. But did you also know that Carole Middleton had to ask Roger Federer’s wife for free tickets to Wimbledon?

Friends in high places are always helpful … particularly when it comes to getting your hands on Wimbledon tickets. And Carole Middleton appeared to be making good use of her friendship with Roger Federer and his wife, Mirka, at the tournament this week – by securing herself two last-minute Centre Court spots. The Duchess of Cambridge’s mother, said to consider world number three Federer a ‘heart-throb’, was overheard asking Mrs Federer if she had ‘any spare tickets’ for Monday afternoon’s play. And, despite asking on the most popular day of the tournament so far, she was in luck. Moments later, the 62-year-old was spotted walking away from the jovial conversation – which took place near Wimbledon’s VIP entrance – with two tickets in hand. It is unclear whether the freebies were for her or her daughter Pippa, as they both saw Federer’s match separately with friends. An onlooker said: ‘It didn’t take long for Mirka to sort her out with two tickets, and she was very happy about it, thanking her and then walking away with them in her hand smiling.’ An All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club spokesman said: ‘Players get an allocation of tickets which they can distribute to friends and family.’

This is fascinating, isn’t it? I’m sure the Middleton Apologists will just say that Carole arrived late and maybe the tickets were sold out. But surely she wouldn’t have gotten all dressed up to see Roger Federer… without having a ticket already? Did she think that she was going to have a place in the Royal Box again, but then she got denied? Or were the tickets for Pippa and a friend, who were also seated behind Federer’s box? I have no idea. But you would think, surely, that the Middletons would be season ticket holders, right? Their brand is “loving tennis,” so why not have season tickets to Wimbledon? Is it because those tickets are really expensive?