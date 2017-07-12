George & Amal Clooney step out for dinner (without the babies) in Como, Italy

George and Amal Clooney welcomed their babies, Ella and Alexander, back in June. They brought the babies home from the hospital and stayed at their English country mansion for about a month. Then the whole family flew out to Como, Italy, where I suspect they will stay for the rest of the summer. George loves to do that, spend his summers in Como, at his villa on Lake Como. He’s very European, our George. And I guess Amal was down for it too, because who will say no to a summer in Como, even if you’re dealing with two newborns?

Amal and George stepped out last night in Italy and these are some photos from their arrival and exit. They went out to eat at Il Gatto Nero in Como. This is their first real “date night” or outing since the babies arrived, and they weren’t alone – reportedly, they had dinner with friends.

The Clooneys, whose twins Ella and Alexander were born in June, looked tanned and rested just as they were spotted leaving il Gatto Nero, one of their favorite haunts in Northern Italy. They dined with the actor’s friend, Ben Weiss. “Everyone was so excited to see him and Amal for dinner,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE. “They got many hugs and a lot of love. Amal looked gorgeous and didn’t look the slightest bit tired. She kept smiling and looked so happy.” “You could tell they were happy about the date night,” the onlooker added. “In the past, they always dined for hours. This time, it was obvious they didn’t want to be out too late.” The famous duo was seen at the same restaurant around the same time last year, just months before they announced Amal’s pregnancy. They dined with a large group at the time, including George‘s parents, Amal‘s sister Tala Alamuddin and actress Ellen Barkin.

[From People]

Considering it hasn’t even been two months since she gave birth, I think Amal looks remarkably well-put-together. She wore a breezy floral dress and high wedge-heels and she seemed relaxed and happy. And People Mag answered my question about Amal’s parents – George totally invited Amal’s sister to Como. My guess is that Amal’s mother is there, and I bet George and Amal already have a lot of baby-helpers too.

Last thing: according to the birth certificates, Alexander Clooney is the “older twin.” He was born 2 minutes before his sister Ella.