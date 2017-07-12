George & Amal Clooney step out for dinner (without the babies) in Como, Italy

George and Amal Clooney welcomed their babies, Ella and Alexander, back in June. They brought the babies home from the hospital and stayed at their English country mansion for about a month. Then the whole family flew out to Como, Italy, where I suspect they will stay for the rest of the summer. George loves to do that, spend his summers in Como, at his villa on Lake Como. He’s very European, our George. And I guess Amal was down for it too, because who will say no to a summer in Como, even if you’re dealing with two newborns?
Amal and George stepped out last night in Italy and these are some photos from their arrival and exit. They went out to eat at Il Gatto Nero in Como. This is their first real “date night” or outing since the babies arrived, and they weren’t alone – reportedly, they had dinner with friends.
The Clooneys, whose twins Ella and Alexander were born in June, looked tanned and rested just as they were spotted leaving il Gatto Nero, one of their favorite haunts in Northern Italy. They dined with the actor’s friend, Ben Weiss.
“Everyone was so excited to see him and Amal for dinner,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE. “They got many hugs and a lot of love. Amal looked gorgeous and didn’t look the slightest bit tired. She kept smiling and looked so happy.”
“You could tell they were happy about the date night,” the onlooker added. “In the past, they always dined for hours. This time, it was obvious they didn’t want to be out too late.”
The famous duo was seen at the same restaurant around the same time last year, just months before they announced Amal’s pregnancy. They dined with a large group at the time, including George‘s parents, Amal‘s sister Tala Alamuddin and actress Ellen Barkin.
Considering it hasn’t even been two months since she gave birth, I think Amal looks remarkably well-put-together. She wore a breezy floral dress and high wedge-heels and she seemed relaxed and happy. And People Mag answered my question about Amal’s parents – George totally invited Amal’s sister to Como. My guess is that Amal’s mother is there, and I bet George and Amal already have a lot of baby-helpers too.
Last thing: according to the birth certificates, Alexander Clooney is the “older twin.” He was born 2 minutes before his sister Ella.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
@Kaiser, you didn’t honestly think she was going to go out for this pap stroll without getting done-up? She loves the cameras and the attention as much as he does. They’re a good match that way.
Yup. Since the DM always seemed to ‘catch’ them strolling in the Norfolk countryside when expecting the babies 😜 It’ll be the same twins rollout, fully made up of-course!
Just because a woman gave birth 2 months ago doesn’t mean she will look like a total mess afterwards. Is she supposed to be walking around in sweats/leggings and look like a mess? Tired, sure, but I feel like most new moms look fine. I don’t know why people expect women to look like complete messes months after giving birth? Amal had twins, yes, but I assume she’s getting a lot of help. And she might like the paps but what woman doesn’t like to dress up and look pretty while out with her husband.
I am guessing you never had an emergency c-section. It can take 4-8 weeks to heal, and given she had twins, I would think longer.
@Amelie Yes I’m quite aware of the intricacies, issues and myriad complications post baby. If you can’t get that my point was on the hypocrisy and famewhore antics of the Clooneys, then there’s nothing to add.
Darn it! When will we see baby pictures!
Amal looks stunning. I know people sort of love to neg on her here on CB, but I am an Amal fan. I believe she and George are smitten with each other. I know some people comment that this is a relationship of convenience, but neither one of them is unimpressive in terms of looks or career, so it’s not like they needed to fake a romance – there is zero motive for faking it. Some will cite George’s alleged political aspirations but I don’t know. George has a great life and not to call him lazy but…. I don’t think he has the hunger to throw himself in the political ring.
Her face is gorgeous now that she has more weight. I hope she doesn’t go back to being scary skinny now that the babies are here.
I like them as well. I hope we’ll see the twins soon (and the Carter ones as well!)
I don’t think it is fake; I think it is a relationship where two people who love attention get together and get more attention. Their careers? Look a lot better when the PR people put their spin on them. She has plenty of questionable clients on her client list; he’s made some movies that made money (esp the ensemble ones) but isn’t exactly a Daniel Day Lewis when it comes to acting.
She looks beautiful and Carla I agree with you. The thin shaming needs to stop. Nota- spot on and there’s nothing wrong with that.
George is the first to tell you he isn’t the best actor. He talked on Charlie Rose how he was like Spencer Tracy in that you always knew you were going to get Spencer when you carted him in a movie and he was very good as long as he stayed within his limits. George said he would never be able to disappear into a character the way the great actors do.
As for Amal, I don’t know a ton about her work, but sometimes when you are fighting for a principle you get stuck defending some not thrilling people. I doubt the ACLU loved helping the KKK, but it was a free speech issue. I assume she works for a firm with specific expertise and would get assigned clients without much say.
Barristers are self-employed, it’s not like US lawyers or UK solicitors. She chooses her own cases.
I don’t even have anything snarky to say! They look beautiful and happy.
I have been to that restaurant! A cozy old house with a beautiful terrace facing the lake. Beautiful!
She “didn’t look the slightest bit tired” because she hAS NANNIES. Maybe I’m just bitter because I got 3 hours sleep last night. Parenting is hard.
Lol, I was thinking the same thing! Hang in there, Tiredmama! It gets better pretty quickly (even though I am exhausted today because my 9-year old had me up all night because he’s sick). I have no grudge against the nannies though, because I would have nannies too if I had their money.
Aw tiredmama, I’m sure you’re rocking the parenting thing and congratulations!!
I hear you. Parenting is definitely hard. Sorry to hear you’re going on such little sleep. At two months I was a complete mess and I only had one baby. I couldn’t sleep even if my baby did bc my leaky boobs wouldn’t let me and I had a bout of PPD and anxiety. Damn hormones.
They look great and happy. I’d get a ton of help of I could afford it. They’re lucky to have the help and none of the hormonal challenges following birth.
I hear you. My kids are 25 and 18 yet I can still remember that bone-tired fatigue.
They look great, and obviously having nannies is working really well for them. This is no shade at all btw, I don’t think it’s obligatory for new parents to suffer if they have the resources to get help that makes their lives easier.
They both look well rested and he looks tan which to me means they interact with the kids when they want to and nannies are the ones getting up at night and doing laundry and cleaning. Amal and George were never going to do that
I think they have to be kidding – there is NO WAY this chick gave birth to anything….
Odd how she disappeared for the last three months or so of “her” pregnancy, after photos showing an impossibly small bump for an extremely thin woman six months’ pregnant with twins. With her love of publicity there’s no way she would have stayed hidden that long if she were really pregnant; she probably didn’t want to wear big-enough pillows.
Amal looks gorgeous.
