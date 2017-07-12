Spain’s Queen Letizia wore an awful yellow ensemble for the British state visit

I don’t think I’ve ever realized that King Felipe VI of Spain is so tall? Like, I knew he was a tall man, but he absolutely TOWERS over Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh. These are photos from King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s big state visit to Great Britain. The Spanish royals arrived in London today, and they were given a “royal salute” by the Horse Guards Parade. It’s all very fancy. This visit was already canceled/delayed twice this year. Letizia and Felipe were supposed to come in March, but their own government was in crisis. Then they were supposed to come last month, but their visit would have conflicted with Theresa May’s snap election. So, they’re in London now, and the state visit will last for three days and they will be staying at (the crumbling) Buckingham Palace during their stay.

Tonight is the big state dinner at BP, and everyone is expecting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to attend, plus Prince Harry too. I wonder if that’s one of the reasons why we haven’t seen much of Kate at Wimbledon – not only is she doing some last-minute shopping for the trip to Poland and Germany next week, but she also had to get all of stuff done for a state dinner. Fresh dye job and blowout, workouts and perhaps some quick, emergency Botox.

For this Horse Guards Parade, QEII wore a magenta coat by Stewart Parvin. Queen Letizia wore yellow, and I don’t have an ID on this. I kind of hate it? I usually like Letizia’s style a lot, and I think she does a great mix of separates, mass-market stuff and higher-end couture. But this yellow suit is messy and twee. People are comparing it – favorably – to something Kate would have worn. I agree that this looks very “Kate,” in that this is unflattering and not cute.