‘Newlyweds’ producer: You could feel the tension between Nick and Jessica

Let’s set the wayback machine to 2003, when we were already complaining about the fact that MTV wasn’t playing videos anymore and revisit a little show called Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. For three seasons, we watched pretty much the entirety of the marriage of singers Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson, who tied the knot on October 26, 2002. The show is probably best known for the infamous “Chicken of the Sea” incident, where Jess couldn’t figure out if she was eating tuna or chicken out of a can.

Complex published an interview with the show’s producer, Sue Kolinsky, on Monday. Sue, who also served as a producer on other reality shows, including The Osbournes, Last Comic Standing and Top Chef, dished on her experiences working on Newlyweds. She revealed that, unlike many a reality show where the term reality is used quite loosely, Newlyweds wasn’t nearly as scripted as you may have thought it was, telling Complex, “It was a whole new genre. When it comes to reality TV, back then it was at its purest form. Plus, [Nick and Jessica] were perfect because they were polar opposites, they were beautiful and without even realizing it, they were very funny.”

As for whether or not Jessica had perfected a “dumb blonde” shtick while on the show, Sue said, “There were times when we were like, ‘Hm, does she really not know what this means?’ I truly believe the whole ‘chicken & fish’ situation was accurate. She really did not know.” Fortunately, Jessica still maintains a good sense of humor about the incident. On Sunday, she posted a screenshot from a Time magazine article with the headline “Whole Foods Discovered Its Chicken Salad Actually Had Tuna” to Instagram on Sunday with the caption, “It happens to the best of us @wholefoods.”

It happens to the best of us @wholefoods

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Nick and Jessica may have made for good television, but they obviously weren’t made for each other, splitting after the show’s last series aired in 2005. Sue saw it coming, remembering at the time that:

You could feel there was tension between the two of them. They were very different people. He was a blue collar guy—he did a lot of things himself, like he and his brother would build things. He was frugal, and she had excessive taste. In the end they weren’t suited for each other. The only thing they really had in common was their music. She was really young; I think he’s seven years older than her. He wanted a family, and her father thought maybe she was too young. Her father was very involved in her life.

[From Complex] 

Don’t cry for Nick and Jessica though, they both came out of this okay. Nick married Vanessa Minnillo in 2011 and had three kids, daughter Brooklyn, 2 and sons Camden, 4 and Phoenix, 7 months. Jessica married Eric Johnson in July of 2014 and has two kids of her own daughter Maxwell, 5 and son Ace, 4. Jessica has a successful fashion line (including some lovely, yet uncomfortable shoes) and Nick Lachey was immortalized on The Soup (RIP). And, if you’ll now excuse me, I’m off to YouTube to find clips of Newlyweds to watch. I didn’t realize how much I enjoyed that show.

wenn276282

YMA Scholarship Dinner and Awards

2016 GRAMMY Awards Arrivals

Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

59 Responses to “‘Newlyweds’ producer: You could feel the tension between Nick and Jessica”

  1. Clare says:
    July 13, 2017 at 7:22 am

    Can you imagine, being the blue collar, builds things with his hands dude, ending up in a cheese ball boy band like 98 degrees? That whole era of man-boys singing and dancing in matching outfits was kind of amazing, wasn’t it?

    Reply
  2. Lucy2 says:
    July 13, 2017 at 7:22 am

    Shockingly, the brand new marriage that was followed constantly by tv cameras, and her father, had tension!

    Reply
  3. Nyawira says:
    July 13, 2017 at 7:25 am

    Yeah it was very clear they didn’t belong together and no I don’t think Jessica was faking stupid. She isn’t that good an actress. That girl is just dumb but she owns it.

    Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    July 13, 2017 at 7:31 am

    I remember watching this back in the day and loving it. They were pretty authentic and hilarious. But it did expose just how different they truly were. Also I think the fact that she began to outearn him by miles during the marriage was an ego blow as well

    Reply
    • BearcatLawyer says:
      July 13, 2017 at 10:14 am

      I think the money was the real deal breaker between them. Jessica was breaking into acting and getting more endorsement deals while his music career was definitely waning. He could not very well criticize or attempt to place limits on her extravagant spending (remember the $50,000 watch she bought him for his birthday?) when she was the main breadwinner.

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      July 13, 2017 at 11:48 am

      I watched it a few times too and I thought it was really cute too. I also remember being surprised that Budge Brittany (what we use to call Simpson) was actually pretty charming and likable.

      Reply
  5. Heidi says:
    July 13, 2017 at 7:34 am

    I gotta say…goddamn Jessica sizzles doesn’t she? She’s one of those people who just have a very natural, primal sexuality without even trying.

    Reply
  6. Danielle says:
    July 13, 2017 at 7:38 am

    I remember after their split most people were team nick, but the articles I read made me think he was controlling. What does anyone who actually watched the show think?

    Reply
    • Monkeeeyz says:
      July 13, 2017 at 7:50 am

      He wasn’t controlling but frustrated, because her family overly babied her and she lacked basic life skills and wasn’t interested in learning them. On top of her dad sexually harassing Nick.

      Reply
      • Sami says:
        July 13, 2017 at 9:45 am

        This. He was serious but I couldnt blame him. He was married to a tween in a grown womans body. I remember how hard he tried to get her to be financially responsible with no luck because her father kept sabotaging him. He even tried to explain to her that money runs out and pop star careers have a shelf life and that life had to continue when the cameras packed up but she would just sulk and go shopping anyway. She is incredibly lucky that her parents licensed out her brand when they did and that they hired good managers. She could easily have ended up a Lohan, hawking her ass to Russian oligarchs for a few new pairs of shoes.

      • Tourmaline says:
        July 13, 2017 at 10:08 am

        She acted like a spoiled tween on the show and her family was enabling it constantly, so it was jarring that she was actually a married adult.

        Joe Simpson was beyond creepy. I remember the episode where they were filming one of her music videos in which she made out with Nick and Joe was there next to the camera bragging about how she could have all the sex she wanted now that she was married. The whole emphasis on how she remained a virgin until marriage at her ex-minister father’s behest is pretty hilarious given she went on to have two kids before marrying her current husband, and also I’m sure Joe Simpson is not extramaritally chaste anymore either!

        Nick was always polite to service people on the show, that always stuck out to me. He was a grown up.

      • Goats on the Roof says:
        July 13, 2017 at 12:45 pm

        TOURMALINE, her father used to make comments about her DD breasts publicly. It made my skin crawl.

        Yes, she was far too immature. Maybe he should have realized before putting a ring on it, but maybe he thought her family would show themselves the door once they were married. They didn’t. It also never helped that she spent at Louis Vuitton and Mercedes like there was no tomorrow.

        Nick also said years ago (once Jessica’s dad divorced her mom and came out), that her dad would hit on/touch him inappropriately. Add in some MTV cameras and a level of fame Jess didn’t previously have and BOOM. Marriage destruction.

    • Honest B says:
      July 13, 2017 at 8:14 am

      I was always team Jess….she was hilarious.

      Reply
    • littlemissnaughty says:
      July 13, 2017 at 9:37 am

      As Monkeeeyz said, he wasn’t controlling. He was/is a pretty chill guy but she was too young at the time and I guess he thought she’d grow up once they were married. But then the money came and I think that just exacerbated her laziness etc. She wanted to throw money at the problem while he couldn’t grasp how anyone was so unable/unwilling to do even the most basic things for themselves. I always found it so interesting to see their respective group of friends on the show. These two people lived in different worlds.

      Reply
  7. Monkeeeyz says:
    July 13, 2017 at 7:42 am

    I loved it when Nick was interviewed by Andy Cohen on WWHL and he said the best thing about being divorced from Jessica was not having to play grab ass with Joe Simpson.

    I always thought her father was sexually harassing Nick.

    Reply
  8. PettyRiperton says:
    July 13, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Stale tea alert!

    Even 10 year old me could see they were very different from each other but they were gorgous and I was a 98 degrees fan so watched. The most entertaining part was watching Jessica adjust to having to do things “on her own” and Nick having to be the adult in the relationship. Jess started to earn move money than Nick that definitely hurt his pride. Add that to a creepy father in law and a failing music career…… doomed. Thank heavens they didn’t have a child.

    Reply
  9. Louise177 says:
    July 13, 2017 at 7:55 am

    This reminds me how much I used love reality shows. It was actually reality in the late 90′s, or 2000′s. Now it’s all fake fights and drama. I don’t think Jessica is smart but the show definitely played it up. And Nick did say there were problems in the marriage but Jessica’s father was too involved. Marriage is hard with two people, much harder with three.

    Reply
  10. Ebon says:
    July 13, 2017 at 8:10 am

    This is so dumb but I once ordered a fish dish that was mistakenly delivered a chicken dish and could not tell and neither could anyone else who tried my dish lol so it could happen.

    Reply
  11. poorlittlerichgirl says:
    July 13, 2017 at 8:14 am

    I have their whole show on dvd and watch it from time to time. I still love it. They were such a gorgeous couple! I think there were too many outside influences in their marriage from the get-go. There were always cameras and in-laws (Jessica’s parents) in their faces constantly. That would put a strain on any marriage. They were adorable though.

    Reply
  12. TomatoGirl says:
    July 13, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Oh, this show was everything! I just moved to the US and lived in a similar climate to that in Los Angleles, in a similar (in my mind) looking McMansion and was the same age as Jessica. Couldn’t figure out why they would ever break up! The early 2000s were so carefree and prosperous – everyone was getting a nice house with no down payment or credit history. And we had a sane Republican president! Miss it!

    Reply
  13. Merritt says:
    July 13, 2017 at 8:46 am

    The show was basically a countdown to their divorce. If it hadn’t been for her family imposing strict religious views on her, they would have just lived together for awhile and and figured out it wasn’t meant to be.

    Reply
    • Squirrelgirl says:
      July 13, 2017 at 10:02 am

      I watched the show from the beginning and it was indeed a countdown. The first couple of seasons they actually spent time together and would be in their house a lot. By the last season they would just Skype each other while Nick was at home and Jessica was working. They were so different but I’m glad they both seem happy now.

      Reply
  14. Gene123 says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:48 am

    There is a podcast called the Smush Room that dives into early 2000s relationships tha many people may have forgotten. They had an episode on nick and kim k dating right after the divorce and its dives a lot into the jessica/nick split. So interesting!!!

    Reply
  15. Sonia says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:51 am

    The best scene was when NIck and his brother were moving a couch or something up a stairway and they busted a hole in the wall, and Jessica asked if they have to go to the “wall store” to get a new wall??? Nick just looked at her like, well, how he usually looked at her when she said things like that, and she said “is it Walmart? Don’t they sell walls?” BAHAHAHAHA

    Reply
  16. Bridget says:
    July 13, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Beyond the issues that were mentioned above (immarity, no life skills, meddling dad) Jessica became more famous from the reality show than she ever was as a singer. Her head was very turned by the opportunities and she listened to her dad that kept telling her she was bigger than her marriage. She may have been genuine the first season, but toward the end you could see how much she was playing to the cameras (she’s one of those people who you says things that she think will play well) and how tense things were. And she never ended up being able to catch that lightning in a bottle again, despite many successive tries.

    It’s funny, because the opportunities that were coming at her that seemed high profile at the time were things like a supporting role in The Dukes Of Hazzard, and hanging out with the Jackass guys.

    Reply
    • WeAreAllMadeofStars says:
      July 13, 2017 at 10:37 am

      Right. She got lucky with the Macy’s name licensing and her father was a closeted, controlling, creepy Bush-era hypocrite. You’d think she could get a job playing the dumb chick on a sitcom, but I guess why work if you don’t have to?

      Reply
  17. Matahari says:
    July 13, 2017 at 11:16 am

    I unapologetically love Jessica Simpson.

    Reply
  18. CityGirl says:
    July 13, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    All I can say is Pretty People made Pretty Babies – all of their children (with their respective spouses) are soooo cute

    Reply
  19. I am bored says:
    July 13, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    The last season all who watched felt the tension. Nick tried really hard but Jessica was over it. She wanted to go have more sex with the jackass crew. Gross.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment