Guess who attended the big LA premiere of Game of Thrones? GENDRY.

I was just thinking yesterday “it’s weird that we haven’t had a big premiere event for Game of Thrones yet,” and here we are. The big premiere for Part 1 of Season 7 was held last night in LA. I was enjoying my morning, concentrating on the latest Bigly shenanigans and waiting until I had a moment to really go through the photos. Which I did – I looked through all of the photos, and waiting at the bottom of the group was this actor, whose name was spelled wrong. They listed him as “Joe Dempsey.” His name is actually spelled “Joe Dempsie” and he is our beloved GENDRY. GENDRY WENT TO THE GOT PREMIERE. GENDRY IS IN THE HOUSE. GENDRY IS BACK, BITCHES.
Anyway, I’m not making this into a fashion post because it’s not really about fashion (although Sophie Turner looked amazing). I’m including photos of Sophie, Maisie Williams, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Nathalie Emmanuel, Iain Glen, Gwendoline Christie, Liam Cunningham, Aiden Gillen and of course Kit Harington and his girlfriend Rose Leslie. We’re just days away from DRAGONS. Dragons and Gendry and Jon Snow’s sadface and Littlefinger losing his mind and Cersei being a basic bitch and Sansa hopefully manipulating everything and direwolves. And dragons. AND GENDRY.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
There is also a picture of Iain with Jerome Flynn that made my day. I love these older guys and their long lasting careers!!
SWOONing over here!!!
Gwendolins’s dress is immaculate, it blows Rose and Sophie’s looks out of the water. I also approve of Iain wearing a kilt.
This. Gwendolin looks AMAZING. My scrolling finger stopped dead in its tracks.
@INVAIN Mine did too! Gwendolyn for the win!!!!
Came here to say this! She looks stunning.
Another “ditto.” She looks really great here.
Gendry!
He’s out of the boat!
DROGON!
And Iain Glen in a kilt.
But where, oh where, is a Man?
*spits coffee on keyboard* Haha!
Yaaasssss. I knew gendry was coming back because I’ve seen the filming photos and from what I can tell, it’s gonna be big, but isn’t this a major spoiler? Shouldn’t this be GOT premiere and then Gendry can be a big reveal at the bottom?
Are we worried that Ygritte is there too but won’t be part of this season? Really hoping that Gendry is back.
Ok just discovered she’s Jon snow’s gf irl. whew.
Gwendoline though. OMG.
Gwendoline is a goddess. That is all.
Absof**kinglutley!
Even though he’s not pictured, Richard Dormer can get it. I am here for more Beric Dondarrion.
I had the theme song cranked up in my car this morning. I’m so ready for this show to return. According to reports from the premiere, the opening scene is amazing.
Ah, so that’s who that was! I saw a picture of him at the premier, said, ‘damn, he’s hot’ but did not know he was the guy who played Beric.
Why is Kit not wearing socks?
I’m so excited!
Gwendoline is freaking amazing. And kilts never go wrong.
Oh my goodness. Aidan Gillen bringing the hotness. Can’t wait for Littlefinger to bring the deranged-ness. <3 <3 <3
Gendry is the very last Baratheon left and the Baratheon’s have Targaryen blood–that means dragons!
I hadn’t thought about that. Maybe he’ll ride a dragon instead of Jon, because if Ghost gets much bigger, Jon will be able to ride him.
I need the whole male cast in kilts please kthnx
Jorah The Andal in kilt, woaaah riot
And here’s what I love about getting my TV the old fashioned way (with an antenna on the roof): I will vicariously enjoy every gleaning – including spoilers – I can get my hands on as this season reveals itself, but I will wait and wait until I watch on Netflix next year and I will be prepared for what happens….. unless something happens to Arya and then I swear I’m done!
I can’t freaking wait for GoT Sunday!
I would love for Gendry to be the whole f-ing point of it all. Maybe he is the third dragon? IDK. I would be down for him to just roll up in the SAME DAMN BOAT he left in and be like, “Yeah boiiiiiiii, ‘member me??”, join up with Jon Snow and lay some waste to the white walkers and then become a steward of Winterfell while Jon, Dany & Sansa are kickin it back in Kings Landing Then when Arya comes back to take over Winterfell and the Wall, after five or six years, be like “Oh, he’ll do.” and Gendry and she got married and grow old together protecting the North and shit, as one does.
Amazing.
I’m not sure how it will play out, buy Gendry is set up to be a major player if they wanted him to be. Targaryen blood, Baratheon maybe bastardized. The Brotherhood would rally behind him and throw their support under him, the North might as well. He very well could be Azor Ahai if they chose to go in that direction.
Gwendoline Christie is STUNNING. That is all.
I would like the Red Witch to bring back ALL the direwolves, and Hodor. Although imagine if they got reanimated into baddies by the White Walkers, arse kicking evil direwolves and bad Hodor..Yikes.
Got to love a bloke in a kilt.
Edit just spotted Jaime Lannister, panic over.
@BB CARROTS and @SHELLEY* My Dream GOT ending!!!
Have a picture of all of the biggies dead, except Tyrion, Arya, Lady Mormont and Gendry. He calmly walks to the throne and claims it. The end! lol
