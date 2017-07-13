“Kellyanne Conway is out here using flashcards on Fox News” links
  • July 13, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Kellyanne Conway literally used flashcards on Fox News. [Pajiba]
Padma Lakshmi was harassed & attacked by Teamsters? [Wonderwall]
Knox & Vivienne Jolie-Pitt are nine years old! Wow, time flies. [LaineyGossip]
Shia LaBeouf apologizes for all of the stupid sh-t he said. [Dlisted]
Abby Lee Miller checks into prison, says she’s not a criminal mastermind. [Starcasm]
The Honest Trailer for The Fate of the Furious. [OMG Blog]
Lily James will play a young Meryl Streep? No. [JustJared]
Steven Tyler took a nap on an airplane wing? [Seriously OMG WTF]
Jason Momoa is good at Instagram. [Socialite Life]

 

6 Responses to ““Kellyanne Conway is out here using flashcards on Fox News” links”

  1. Tiffany says:
    July 13, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Harper Beckham is 6. The Jolie Pitt twins are 9.

    Where the hell is the time going. I was just looking at them as babies on this website.

    Reply
  2. Nanea says:
    July 13, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    #kellycards on Twitter is what I needed today!

    There’s even one pic with blank cards posted somewhere along the way for the DIYers.

    Reply
  3. Neelyo says:
    July 13, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Was there an Emmy nomination post?

    Reply
  4. i just can't says:
    July 13, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    omg just kill me now Kellyanne. I’d say she’s the worst but she has some tough competition

    Reply

