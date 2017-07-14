Tia Mowry to people claiming she photoshopped bikini pics: ‘kiss my a–’

Actress Tia Mowry-Hardict was diagnosed with endometriosis 12 years ago. She’s been pretty open about it, especially about how it has affected her fertility. She and husband Cory Hardict eventually had a son, Cree, and remain hopeful that they will add to their family, although they’ve been unsuccessful as of yet. One of the ways Tia has dealt her endometriosis, which is extremely painful, is by eating clean. She has become such an advocate of clean eating that she’s written a cookbook called Whole New You. After Tia changed her diet, she dropped 20 pounds. She’s chronicled her journey by posting shots to her Instagram of her meals, workouts, and toned figure. She looks great and is clearly feeling herself. Confidence, of course, is a rallying cry for the trolls to go on the attack. When Tia said she lost her weight by using the recipes in her cookbook, those with nothing better to do claimed she was using the Photoshop Diet instead. Think about it, she’s busted her butt and overhauled her entire diet and her reward is a body she loves. Instead of getting credit for the work, all folks can do is accuse her of lying. So, while on vacation in Hawaii, Tia responded by saying that what matters most is that she loves herself and what she’s accomplished… and all the haters can kiss her @ss

If living well is the best revenge, I’d say Tia nailed it. As Penny from Happy Endings would say, she looks ah-mah-zing! Side note – her suit is adorable too. I would spend too much time freaking out about the shoulders slipping off if I tried to swim in it but Tia’s rocking it.

Tia explained her weight issues in her cookbook. She said she developed bad eating habits while on Sister, Sister that mostly involved snacking on junk food. Tia said, “I didn’t feel fat, but the pressure of being on television and wanting to look sexy and beautiful took over.” To counteract the snacking, Tia took diet pills, which caused her heart to race. She’s really made important health-changes and it’s completely paid off. Honestly, I think she was being gracious by just telling the haters to kiss her backside.

I’m happy for Tia. She looks great, she’s found real bliss with both Cory and Cree, she’s healthy and confident and she’s on vacation in Hawaii – she’s #lifegoals as far as I’m concerned.