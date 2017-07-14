Donald Trump to 64-yr-old Brigitte Macron: ‘You’re in such great shape… beautiful’

Donald Trump has met Emmanuel Macron and his hot-for-teacher wife Brigitte Macron before. They all met at the G8 conference however long ago (it feels like ten lifetimes ago). When Macron and Trump met for the first time, Macron crushed the Baby Fist and it was amazing. At the time, too much was happening to actually acknowledge the fact that we didn’t hear any stories about Trump saying anything inappropriate, gross, misogynistic, ageist or appalling to or about Brigitte Macron. Brigitte is, after all, 25 years older than her husband. She’s 64 years old, well past her “trade-in” age for a Trump man. Thankfully, we’ll always have Paris.
On Thursday, the Trumps arrived in Paris (despite what his imaginary friend Jim said) ahead of Bastille Day (which is today) and they were given the standard red carpet treatment at the Élysée Palace. Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron happily greeted Melania and Baby Fists, which is where Bigly did his patented grab-and-jerk-and-shake with Brigitte’s hand. But the worst part was when he made a comment about Brigitte being “in good shape.” Watch:
“You’re in such great shape,” Bigly said to the piece of meat with astonishment. He turns to the meat’s husband and owner. “Beautiful,” he says of his friend’s property. What’s really painful is that Trump was actually trying to be “charming.” He was trying to compliment the First Lady of France by objectifying her with an ageist side-eye.
Here’s the awkward kiss and handshake with Brigitte and Bigly:
See Trump’s awkward handshake with French First Lady Brigitte Macron as he tells her ‘you’re in such good shape’ https://t.co/HUkgbffYLO pic.twitter.com/arAX2kRPsC
— People Magazine (@people) July 13, 2017
Of course I’m not a Bigly Apologist, but I feel like this “handshake” is the lesser controversy. Leaders and diplomats have awkward handshakes/hugs/kisses all the time. I actually don’t think Bigly was trying to, like, authoritatively jerk Brigitte’s hand. I think he just didn’t know where to put his hands or how best to greet her. Probably because he’s not used to A) kissing a woman that old and B) warmly greeting a woman and not following up the greeting with some kind of sexual assault. Donald Trump gives new meaning to the concept of The Ugly American Abroad.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News and Backgrid.
Yea what an embarrassment.
Although I still am skeeved out by Macron relationship with his wife but what do I know
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Had a teacher at the school I taught at who had one of his students babysit his children. A few years after she graduated, he married her. It was not accepted very well. So that doesn’t surprise me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So he groomed her to be the new wife. Gross
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nicole, I agree it was not okay and at the time wondered what he was thinking by doing that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know if people like that do think. I can’t imagine why you would want to be with a child
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least Trump didn’t say that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, Brigitte and trump are both creeps. Trump’s comments are still embarrassing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am sorry France. We hate him too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But why did Macron even invite him? I’m sure it was for some political gain but what? This man actively advanced Marie LePenns campaign. He has spoken disparagingly of France and mocked them after terrorist attacks. He backed off the Paris climate treaty, destroying one of Frances greatest accomplishments on the global stage since probably before WW2. We all know he will continue to kiss up to Russia no matter what. Even if there was no collusion (there was!), Putin could end his presidency and his freedom with one TV interview. Plus theres no domestic gain for Macron since Trump appeals only to those who would never ever vote Center Left anyway. So the F did Macron give him this photo op???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s the old saying: Keep your friends close but keep your enemies closer. Think he is smart in doing this. It was also reported that Trump wasn’t going to go until he found out there was to be a “bigly” military parade. We all know how Trump loves those type of things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it so hard to say “nice to meet you” and leave it like that?
Something Nice: I like Mel’s suit and Brigitte’s Dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Donald Trump has an American macho style of complimenting women. Somehow he thinks he is a Casanova. Deep in his heart, he is like an old-fashioned construction worker who would whistle at women passing by the construction site and even say lascivious compliments to them in the belief that women actually want men to look at them as sexual objects. So Kaiser is right, Donald Trump thought he was actually being charming with his lustful remarks toward the first French Lady. Sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The last photo is kind of weird. Melania looks matronly and Brigitti looks like a child wearing her mother’s heels.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania looks like a Soviet Women’s Prison Matron, and Brigitte is cosplayings as a Naughty Nurse 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That photo also caught my attention. I feel like it represents one aspect of our world, in a way. Two unmoving women placed in the background as helpless spectators, staring mutely at the blur of two men in powerful, active motion–men who control the destiny of these women and millions of others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brigitte looks very very FRENCH to me. She reminds me so much of my mom and a bit of a my mom’s best friend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They knew what they were getting when they invited him..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok yes he’s gross, but she’s also a sexual offender in my eyes, or at least moderately messed up to pursue any type of relationship with a teen. BUT, I did feel sorry for her. You could see she was trying to position herself behind Melania. And Melania obliged and put her hand on her back like she knew this woman was uncomfortable. Ugh these people. Sorry world!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Question; when did the relationship begin and what do FRANCES age of consent laws say? Because there is a big difference between a figure of authority exploiting that position versus sleeping with an underage person. There are levels to grossness afterall and the first act isnt always illegal. Maybe someone can clarify which it was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was under 18 at the beginning of their relation. As she was her teacher she is considered a figure of authority and since he was under 18 years and over 15 years she could have been sentenced to three years in prison so yes it’s was ans it’s still illegal It’s the same level as Woody Allen and his wife for me. So trump can’t be rude for me I will refuse to talk or be in the same room as a sex offender
Report this comment as spam or abuse
France’s age of consent is 15, they meet when he was 15 and in class with her daughter. Brigitte was married at the time. She was divorced much later on and they married in 2007. As for the rights of children and an authority figure, I am still reading through what I have found. Icky, but so far, nothing says illegal. If I find differently, I’ll post again, or maybe we have some lovely French commenters who could enlighten us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never mind, there we go. Thanks FrenchyFrench.
Edited to add, here is the bit from the penal code in France:
“The consensual relationship between a person full of age and a minor over 15 years will prohibit if the person full of age is a person of authority (art. 227-27 Penal Code).”
(Btw, reading a penal code first thing in the morning with little coffee on board is not highly recommended. Just a note.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks Frenchy and Eden! Great research there Eden75, methinks you are doing much better than most of us even without the coffee. So it was illegal and his parents were sufficiently concerned to move him. I wonder why charges werent charges pursued then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Guessing that Trump Corp was not keeping up with the EEOA’s mandatory annual trainings on sexual harassment in the workplace. Grossly inappropriate and disrespectful. He is such a pig.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brigitte looks tiny compared to Melania. Anyone know their heights?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Off the top of my head Melania is 5’10.886 and Brigitte is 5’6.142
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania is around 5’11…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would guess she’s more like 5’2″. French women are generally much smaller than average and from my experience, French PEOPLE are smaller than Americans for sure.
My mom said that was one of the strangest things for her to get used to when she first moved to the US: how effin BIG everyone is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
According to the charts, the US is, on average, an inch to two inches taller. Melania is exceptionally tall for a woman and Brigitte is smaller than the French average of almost 5’4″.
Since I live on this side of the pond, I’m thinking that maybe I should wonder over the European way and see if I fit in over there better. I lie and say I’m 5’2″. Yeah, you know you’re short when 5’2″ is your lying height. Still taller than my one kid though. She is full grown and finished at a whopping 4′ 11.75″. Ha, take that kid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For once I would have loved it if Brigette used the famous French bluntness and replied back saying: you look fat and may not have the stamina to handle these meetings…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When my mom was in a nursing home that was the type of “handshake” you would give to get her attention (she had dementia and alzheimer’s). I may not be explaining this really well. Why not just a normal handshake? Maybe he’s afraid she will show him up like her husband did last time. And of course he said something about the way she looks. And does anyone not worry that he has an imaginary friend at his age?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What was the point of him saying something like that? A simple ” Lovely to meet you ” would have been sufficient I would think.
Also has anyone noticed Melania seems to be looking angrier in photos since she moved to Washington ? She has always had a stern look about her in photos, but lately she just looks like one more handhold with trump and she will tell him to go f**k himself. Lots of tension there
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The point him saying like that was, he’s a pervert. We all remember p$$y gate.
On real news this morning.yahoo.com: Republican donor kills himself after talking about working with Russian hackers to get Hillary clinton’s email. Lots of breaking news this morning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! I heard that story about Peter Smith last night on Rachel. There had been a lot of speculation about how he had died as when he gave the interview admitting he was working with the Russians he was supposedly in good health and spirits. Definitely a story to keep an eye on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, I think Trump is likely confounded and secretly disgusted by the age difference between Macron and his wife. I assume he’s so used to seeing old men with young women that this role reversal just confuses the f*ck out of him.
In short, I think he complimented her figure because he could never say that an older woman is beautiful because well, she’s “old” and in his eyes “old” women are not attractive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Universe bloody save us. I am so sorry that you all have to die a little inside every time this idiot opens his mouth/appears in public/gets his phone back off his minders and opens Twitter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you, Sixer .
Honestly, I can’t believe how every time I think he’s hit a new low, he sinks down further. And it’s only been SIX MONTHS!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am discovering today elsewhere how impossible it is to argue with Trumpsters. There’s a really sad court case involving a terminally ill baby, Charlie Gard, and I’m trying to explain that, controversial as the case is, it has nothing whatsoever to do with “socialised medicine” or “death panels” or cost of treatment, but everything to do with the way UK law balances child and parental rights. I mean, there’s an argument to be had over this case, however tasteless that might be – it’s just not the one they are making from their own ignorance and prejudice.
These people have cloth ears, they really do. Absolutely deaf to anything that contradicts their own fallacious preconceptions.
I should step away from the keyboard really but I’m so infuriated I can’t make myself do it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jaysus. Yet ANOTHER embarrassment on the national stage. He’s the kind of tool that sees a woman minding her own business and says “You should smile. You’d be prettier if you smiled” and then calls you a bitch if you don’t immediately comply.
I guess we (and probably she) should all be grateful that she isn’t about 25 years younger or that remark probably would have been accompanied by an ass grab or a slimy, doughy handed caress.
On a better note, Bonne Fete Nationale, celebitches!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bonne Fete Nationale!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure the french first lady overjoyed at the Trump seal of approval
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shut up, you porky pervert.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Edit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish I could edit everything about him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dirty rotten sleaze bag. He’s obviously making her uncomfortable. Making surprise judgements about other peoples physique is totally inappropriate wether it’s “flattering” or not. It’s like a back handed compliment, saying really you look way better than I thought a woman would at that age… when is Trump going to just piss off??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I said on a thread yesterday he did this to retaliate at Macron for the handshake before when Macron dominated him. He did this on purpose. He is a predator.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree with you. Retaliation is a primary driver for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s because he has the emotional maturity of a four year old, if that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exclusive Report: The latest from 45gate. There was a 5th person in the room for Russian Gate. No one mention this other person who is a Russian in the Room. All the lies are going to come to an head sooner than we believe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let me grab my coffee and catch up on the latest. Not a moments rest with this crime family in office.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Latest up date: there was a 6th person in the room. Remember when Jr was with Shawn Hannity? He put everything on the table.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was just coming here with that update. Unbelievable. These jerks need to go down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d believe it. Where did you read this?? LInk please???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NBC news and MSNBC news, right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This former Russian intelligence officer?
http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1680594
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All those people there just to talk about “adoption?” These lies are coming back to haunt them like his father’s tweets have over the years
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not that bothered to comment but I just want to say that I love the two FL looks and appreciate the colour coordination. I can’t help it though: Drumpf you are a moron and should take some lessons in etiquette. Not sure if you understand this FRENCH WORD!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I think he just didn’t know where to put his hands or how best to greet her.”
Yes, I agree with that, given where he normally puts his hand when near an attractive woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So disgusting. My husband and I have near daily conversations on how to explain all of this to our children. We were both repulsed by his statements to this woman (and, frankly, his statements to and about just about all women on the planet). We were trying to decide how to explain when giving this type of statement would be appropriate. Certainly not at first meeting and likely not even on a first or second date! So skeevy! We kind of both felt that complimenting someone’s physique in that way would almost have to come POST intimacy! It’s a very, very gross thing to say to someone you know less well than that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He needs to stop it. He’s too old for Brigitte anyway. Oops.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, she’s too old for him!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Look at Melania’s clenched fists. It’s like she’s trying to keep herself from hauling off and hitting him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO. Did anyone see images of the de-planing upon arrival to Paris? He did not even try to touch her, she looked MAD ANGRY (sorry for the capital letters) and they were about a foot apart. Something is very, very wrong in their marriage. What could it be?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In his asswipe mind, he probably was thinking “you’re in such good shape “……for someone your age
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This completely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is there anyone in trump’s inner circle that is not a sleazebag? This is his lawyer. Oh, and that was a rhetorical question.
http://www.propublica.org/article/marc-kasowitz-trump-lawyer-threat-emails-maddow
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is with these people that think they can spout anything out of their mouths (via email or otherwise) and then think it’s okay when they apologize later. Again, another old saying: Measure twice, cut once. Think before you say/write something, even at the end of a long day. Maybe wait to respond until the next day or don’t respond at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the way he went totally psycho when the guy had written him a very benign, polite letter in the first place. Jeez.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That picture with Melania and Brigitte is hilarious. Melania looks like she’s thinking “He’d better not pull any embarrassing sh*t this time after the long talking to I gave him before we got here”. Brigitte looks like she’s thinking “WTF is that moron doing?” Lolol
Brigitte should take Melania shopping too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Typical immature frat-boy mentality: they think it is their right to comment on a woman’s body, ie objectify her. Sitting around watching porn just exaserbates it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What we have here is a p*ssygrabber’s “charm offensive”. Trump was thinking out loud … wow, she’s looking good for an old lady, forgetting he’s an old man who looks awfully bloated for his age and seems to be heading for dementia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brigitte’s hair is impeccable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a wig, but a really good wig. It’s very natural looking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
baby fists is a sleazy showman, pervert and creep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s 64. He’s an ageist regarding women. They aren’t sexy, attractive in his mind. Younger men wouldn’t be attracted to women over 40, over 50, over 60. Only out-of-shape senior citizen men, in his mind, are still virile and so powerful young women clamor after them. That’s society’s rules in his world.
So he thought by complimenting her on being in good shape, he was helping the poor little woman out, by giving her The Donald’s seal of approval to make her feel good about herself, since she’s with a much younger man.
He’s so shallow, so transparent, so juvenile, so ………..he’s an effin’ idiot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a sexist and AGIST PoS !
Report this comment as spam or abuse