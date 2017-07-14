Alex Skarsgard & Alexa Chung broke up, now he’s being set up on blind dates

The last time I checked, Alexa Chung and Alex Skarsgard were together. But the last time I checked was March of this year, when they stepped out for what looked like a grumpy pap stroll. They were also photographed together in May, also looking grumpy. Then Alex was in Paris for the French Open, and then he went on holiday in Capri in June. The European vacation did not include Alexa. And as it turns out, they probably broke up around that time. Page Six claims that Alexa and Alex have been over for a bit, and he’s moving on by letting his friends set him up on blind dates with models. Sure.

It looks like “Big Little Lies” actor Alexander Skarsgard and Brit model Alexa Chung have split. Sources tell us Skarsgard, who started dating Chung in 2015, was set up on a blind date with model Toni Garrn in Montauk this past weekend. “This was the first time they met,” says the source. “It was a blind date set up by a mutual friend. Toni was nervous, so she brought two girlfriends. They had lunch at his house and then all hit Gurney’s.” This unusual setup didn’t seem to go over too well. “They didn’t hit it off big-time,” says the insider. “There may not be a second date in the cards.” Skarsgard and Chung were last spotted together in May. Garrn formerly dated Leonardo DiCaprio. Garrn’s rep tells us “not true,” but then admitted she didn’t know whether Garrn had been with Skarsgard.

[From Page Six]

What would you do if your friends set you up on a blind date with Alexander Skarsgard? Doesn’t that just sound like the most bizarre moment? But of course, I would try to make it work, because he’s Alexander Skarsgard, a legit Viking. WTF was Toni Garrn thinking?? She could make it work with Leonardo DiCaprio for more than a year but she’s not going to have a second date with Alex Skarsgard?!?!? Girl, you have a bad picker.

Here’s a photo of Alex in Tribeca a few days ago: