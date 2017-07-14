Alex Skarsgard & Alexa Chung broke up, now he’s being set up on blind dates

alex1

The last time I checked, Alexa Chung and Alex Skarsgard were together. But the last time I checked was March of this year, when they stepped out for what looked like a grumpy pap stroll. They were also photographed together in May, also looking grumpy. Then Alex was in Paris for the French Open, and then he went on holiday in Capri in June. The European vacation did not include Alexa. And as it turns out, they probably broke up around that time. Page Six claims that Alexa and Alex have been over for a bit, and he’s moving on by letting his friends set him up on blind dates with models. Sure.

It looks like “Big Little Lies” actor Alexander Skarsgard and Brit model Alexa Chung have split. Sources tell us Skarsgard, who started dating Chung in 2015, was set up on a blind date with model Toni Garrn in Montauk this past weekend.

“This was the first time they met,” says the source. “It was a blind date set up by a mutual friend. Toni was nervous, so she brought two girlfriends. They had lunch at his house and then all hit Gurney’s.”

This unusual setup didn’t seem to go over too well.

“They didn’t hit it off big-time,” says the insider. “There may not be a second date in the cards.”

Skarsgard and Chung were last spotted together in May.

Garrn formerly dated Leonardo DiCaprio. Garrn’s rep tells us “not true,” but then admitted she didn’t know whether Garrn had been with Skarsgard.

What would you do if your friends set you up on a blind date with Alexander Skarsgard? Doesn’t that just sound like the most bizarre moment? But of course, I would try to make it work, because he’s Alexander Skarsgard, a legit Viking. WTF was Toni Garrn thinking?? She could make it work with Leonardo DiCaprio for more than a year but she’s not going to have a second date with Alex Skarsgard?!?!? Girl, you have a bad picker.

Here’s a photo of Alex in Tribeca a few days ago:

Alexander Skarsgard steps out for the evening in Tribeca

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and Backgrid.

 

26 Responses to “Alex Skarsgard & Alexa Chung broke up, now he’s being set up on blind dates”

  1. Maple Girl says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Eh, I’d rather date Alexa. She seems to be so fun and down to Earth.
    He’s nice enough but not my cup of tea.

    I’d hate it if someone set me up with someone famous.

    Reply
  2. PIa says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:44 am

    I vaguely remember an article from Lainey that said that he and Ben Barnes were both after Alicia Vikander before she blew up?

    Reply
  3. Stumpycorgi says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Where are his eyebrows?

    Reply
  4. blonde555 says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:47 am

    YUMMMMMM 😍

    Reply
  5. SydneyGirl says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Alexa SEEMS like a fun, down to earth but in reality is probably the ultimate cool girl like Amy in Gone Girl – witty, fun, lives what you love then slowly fucks you over.

    His radar is broken.

    Let’s see if Alex can choose better next time round.

    Reply
  6. t.fanty says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Alex is really losing the hot with age.

    Reply
  7. grabbyhands says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:12 am

    I volunteer as tribute!!! :::waves hands wildly::::

    Reply
  8. detritus says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Ahem Ahem. Garnn is probably not intellectual enough. This totally 100% must be it. *Sips fancy loose leaf tea and opens a hefty textbook* why hello Alex, yes, I am University educated and available (do not tell my partner). *switches textbook from upsidedown to right side up*

    Reply
  9. milla says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:22 am

    I liked them together. Dunno why… Oh well…

    Reply
  10. JA says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Not sure if it’s just aging but Alicia looks so different. Also less tan and not as thin as she is now. I figured the tan was from a bottle but she referenced it an interview how she was naturally tan so that clears that up…

    Reply
  11. Fanny says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:31 am

    I like Alex, but there is something suspect about his dating life. The Alexa relationship seemed sporadic, like they both led very separate lives and every so often met up. I don’t know if he’s really relationship material – he seems like a lone wolf and kind of cold when it comes to relationships.

    Reply
  12. Minx says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:39 am

    He is just delicious and such a lovely person. 😍🤤❤️ So glad he got some Emmy love for his Big Little Lies performance! He was phenomenal and terrifying as Perry Wright. About damn time he was recognized for his talent. The man has some mad skills.

    Reply

