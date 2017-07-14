Alex Skarsgard & Alexa Chung broke up, now he’s being set up on blind dates

The last time I checked, Alexa Chung and Alex Skarsgard were together. But the last time I checked was March of this year, when they stepped out for what looked like a grumpy pap stroll. They were also photographed together in May, also looking grumpy. Then Alex was in Paris for the French Open, and then he went on holiday in Capri in June. The European vacation did not include Alexa. And as it turns out, they probably broke up around that time. Page Six claims that Alexa and Alex have been over for a bit, and he’s moving on by letting his friends set him up on blind dates with models. Sure.
It looks like “Big Little Lies” actor Alexander Skarsgard and Brit model Alexa Chung have split. Sources tell us Skarsgard, who started dating Chung in 2015, was set up on a blind date with model Toni Garrn in Montauk this past weekend.
“This was the first time they met,” says the source. “It was a blind date set up by a mutual friend. Toni was nervous, so she brought two girlfriends. They had lunch at his house and then all hit Gurney’s.”
This unusual setup didn’t seem to go over too well.
“They didn’t hit it off big-time,” says the insider. “There may not be a second date in the cards.”
Skarsgard and Chung were last spotted together in May.
Garrn formerly dated Leonardo DiCaprio. Garrn’s rep tells us “not true,” but then admitted she didn’t know whether Garrn had been with Skarsgard.
What would you do if your friends set you up on a blind date with Alexander Skarsgard? Doesn’t that just sound like the most bizarre moment? But of course, I would try to make it work, because he’s Alexander Skarsgard, a legit Viking. WTF was Toni Garrn thinking?? She could make it work with Leonardo DiCaprio for more than a year but she’s not going to have a second date with Alex Skarsgard?!?!? Girl, you have a bad picker.
Here’s a photo of Alex in Tribeca a few days ago:
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and Backgrid.
Eh, I’d rather date Alexa. She seems to be so fun and down to Earth.
He’s nice enough but not my cup of tea.
I’d hate it if someone set me up with someone famous.
>I’d hate it if someone set me up with someone famous.
I wouldn’t mind as long as he wasn’t blonde lol
I vaguely remember an article from Lainey that said that he and Ben Barnes were both after Alicia Vikander before she blew up?
Yep, there are linkes to the articles where Alicia was mentioned in the 2nd paragraph here. That was years ago, before Lainey even knew who she was http://www.laineygossip.com/Kate-Bosworth-first-sighting-since-split-from-Alexander-Skarsgard-and-Alicia-Vikander-29jul11/20837
Alicia has been a long time Skarsgard family friend, I think Lainey got the hots for her at Comic-Con 2011, but I doubt that Alex ever dated her or wanted to to date her.
As for Alex/a, they were last seen right after the Met Gala, and he didn’t even go to London to support her when her fashion line launched, so they probably broke up in May.
As for the Garn story, eh, it’s Page 6. Alex likes the fashionista/model type, but he does date age-appropriately, so I side-eye the reliability of the story.
Where are his eyebrows?
Alexa got custody. He kept the decorative hipster LPs though…
Amazing
OK, I legit laughed at both of these comments, but…
…light colored and/or blond eyebrows don’t show up in pics and are hard to see in general…it’s why I color mine in every morning.
Same place as mine. Above eyes.
YUMMMMMM 😍
My thoughts exactly, blonde555.
Alexa SEEMS like a fun, down to earth but in reality is probably the ultimate cool girl like Amy in Gone Girl – witty, fun, lives what you love then slowly fucks you over.
His radar is broken.
Let’s see if Alex can choose better next time round.
Alex is really losing the hot with age.
His character in Big Little Lies didn’t help… now every time i see him I think of creepy wife-beater Perry lying on the floor screaming about his broken urethra…
He never had it on my opinion… I don’t know why. I can see he’s handsome but that’s it.
I would still run after his father though lol
Call me crazy
I volunteer as tribute!!! :::waves hands wildly::::
👏👏👏
Ahem Ahem. Garnn is probably not intellectual enough. This totally 100% must be it. *Sips fancy loose leaf tea and opens a hefty textbook* why hello Alex, yes, I am University educated and available (do not tell my partner). *switches textbook from upsidedown to right side up*
I liked them together. Dunno why… Oh well…
I kind of did too. I was crazy jealous of her of course, but she seems like a funny and interesting person.
I cannot imagine being set up with him, I’d lose my mind.
Not sure if it’s just aging but Alicia looks so different. Also less tan and not as thin as she is now. I figured the tan was from a bottle but she referenced it an interview how she was naturally tan so that clears that up…
I like Alex, but there is something suspect about his dating life. The Alexa relationship seemed sporadic, like they both led very separate lives and every so often met up. I don’t know if he’s really relationship material – he seems like a lone wolf and kind of cold when it comes to relationships.
Yes, in interviews he seems to be saying everything you like to hear as a woman and he seems feminist, but then his actual life seems to contradict that.
He’s a Virgo , we’re independent by nature . We’re not the one’s who appreciate someone breathing down our necks 24/7. I know I might sound looney but I think there’s some truth to it . Speaking for myself , I’m not clingy and I wouldn’t have someone who was.
He is just delicious and such a lovely person. 😍🤤❤️ So glad he got some Emmy love for his Big Little Lies performance! He was phenomenal and terrifying as Perry Wright. About damn time he was recognized for his talent. The man has some mad skills.
