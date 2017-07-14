Jared Kushner wants to get more ‘aggressive’ with the press on the Russia stories

Donald Trump is so stupid. That’s a given. But how stupid is he? He honestly believes that Jared Kushner is one of the brightest guys he’s ever met. Jared Kushner is so, so precious to Emperor Bigly, almost as precious as Precious Ivanka. Bigly pretty much prefers Precious Jared to his own sons. Bigly believes Precious Jared can solve Middle East peace, reorganize the federal government and run the White House policy shop AND the press room all at once. There’s some question, for me, about Precious Jared’s intelligence. Is he truly a dolt, or is he just some privileged, average-intelligence guy who used his daddy’s connections to carve out a life for himself? I ask because Precious Jared is in the middle of ALL of Bigly’s controversies, and he’s showing the political and legal instincts of a deer caught in the headlights.
Politico has a new story about how Precious Jared has been trying to organize the “push-back” on the Don Jr.-meeting-with-the-Russian-lawyer story. You know, the “oh right, Donald Trump Jr. was actively looking to collude with a foreign government to find damaging information about Hillary Clinton” story. Jared Kushner went to that meeting. Jared Kushner went to ALL of the sketchiest meetings. All roads lead to Jared. So how is Precious Jared trying to push back? He wants to get more aggressive with the press. He wants an overhaul of the White House communications office. He wants White House people going to Fox News 24-7 to lies their asses off, basically. This is the same guy who encouraged Donald Trump to fire James Comey! I’m just saying, Jared has zero political instincts. You can read the Politico piece here. Some highlights:
What happened after Don Jr. incriminated himself on Twitter: Kushner spoke with Spicer and deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. During the conversation, Spicer and Sanders made the case for crafting a longer-term battle strategy, according two White House officials and an outside adviser familiar with the conversation, but Kushner called for full-on combat, according to a White House official. A source close to Kushner… said that while he doesn’t have an exact plan for an overall Russia response, he was angry that there wasn’t a more robust effort from the communications team. Kushner wanted them to complain about chyrons on cable news, call reporters to update stories with White House statements, and unleash surrogates immediately. He was angry that there were no talking points offered to surrogates, the source said. One senior administration official suggested that two aides from the communications shop be dedicated to updating chyrons.
Jared is the guy who rushes onto the battlefield (haha): “Jared didn’t like the idea [of chyron-dedicated people], he wanted people to get aggressive,” said an outside adviser who was briefed on the meeting. “Jared’s the guy who is rushing the front lines, and other people are saying, ‘See, wait, hold, and let’s get a battle strategy.’ Jared wanted to get surrogates, he wanted an op-ed in The [Wall Street] Journal and The [New York] Times, and we said, ‘Wait, we have to talk through how that will play out. Who is going to say it, who is going to put their name on the op-ed and what baggage do they have?’”
Kushner has been blaming the messengers for months: Kushner, who has his own spokesperson, has been frustrated about the level of pushback on the overall Russia controversy since former FBI director James Comey’s firing in May. He’s been calling for a reorganization of the communications shop, according to two White House officials, and has directed some of his ire at Priebus, because many of the people in that office were brought into the White House from the Republican National Committee, where he was chairman. “He’s been legitimately speaking about that for months, that’s why he got his own [PR] person,” said the senior administration official about the need for a more forceful approach to tackling the Russia controversy.
White House communications people don’t want to get caught in Precious Jared’s web of lies: Some White House officials have purposefully taken a step away from the issue, as they don’t want to implicate themselves legally. Knowing less is more in the White House, aides have said. “That’s the other problem is that some of these staffers can’t afford lawyers. You’re talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars, how is [deputy press secretary] Lindsay Walters going to pay for that? How could Spicer pay for that?” the outside adviser source said….[One] adviser said Spicer has privately griped about the demands from Kushner.
When you’re the senior advisor to the president and you’re sitting in a meeting with the press secretary and communications director and you’re bitching about the cable news chyrons, you’ve lost the thread. The problem is not with the communications office, although I’ll say this: Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Sean Spicer are not making things easier on themselves or on the White House. But that’s a symptom of the larger cancer on this presidency, the original sin of the Trumps’ collusion.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
The noose must be tightening.
What a slimy little psychopath. He is the Patrick Bateman of DC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want the whole disgusting family in jail. I know it will be white collar with tennis courts, but I don’t want to see any of their smug, greedy faces again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Which is perfect for Princess Nagini who said that Patrick Bateman was hot. Also looks he looks sort of… waxy? Embalmed, maybe?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has always pinged for me. Or maybe it’s just the overly groomed eyebrows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well Minx, he does have extraordinarily feminine features. He looks like he’s the type of guy who gets facials and moisturizes routinely. He doesn’t even look like he shaves. Very creepy. I wonder what he sounds like. I’ve never heard him speak. All I do know is that under that boyish facade is an psychopath who’s doing everything to cover his own corrupt butt. He sure married into the right family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The thing I always notice with Jared, weirdly, is that I feel like I can picture exactly what he will look like as an old man. And sadly I don’t think it’s attractive. Corruption will do that to you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m thinking this will play out over a couple of years, at both federal and state levels, and will mostly relate to conspiracy and money laundering-related charges.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’m thinking that too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are so right. They are giving themselves more and more rope to hang themselves. Because they are that stupid. Jared is going to end up just like his stupid father in jail. Him lying on his form is enough to jail him for life.
Tick tock. You’re running out of time idiots. It makes me wonder all the crazy ish the actual investigation has
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It kills me that he (and the entire administration) is trying to excuse ‘forgetting’ to put the names of 100+ foreign nationals on his SF-86 form. When I did a few months of temp work for the IRS back in 2005, I had to give the Feds so much info that I’m positive they know more about me than my own mother does. EVERY SINGLE FORM had warnings that withholding/omitting information was a crime.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep I know. I have several family members that work in high level govt positions and I was interviewed for every single one of them for clearance. Was also briefed about lying in the interviews and I was even applying for the job myself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is so feminine looking that he cannot be Bateman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks like an insidious Andy Samberg to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Experience tells. All of these wise guys are completely out of their depth. They think they can treat this like the Post reporting on an affair–they have no clue about the sh!t they have stepped in. Also, Deep Throat’s great line from “All the President’s Men”– “The truth is these guys aren’t very bright and things got out of hand.” I would laugh, but for the way the Russian government has successfully compromised both the election and our government.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A fifth person, who is described as a former soviet FSB counterintelligence member, was at the Jr meeting???
No WONDER Jared wants to get more aggressive per the Russia story. Domino, meet domino.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How is this guy still there?? (Kush)
I want to get off this ride.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bring it on you satan’s son in law..
The media, except Fox, are being the true heroes and patriots in America.
Even Democrats are not fighting back as much as they should but the media definitely is.
Fake vs facts, good vs evil, racists vs humans, white sexist men vs women – time for America to stand up and fight for herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmm. I wonder what the political landscape will be like a year from now once the dust settles on this investigation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How does it feel to want, Tom Malevolo Riddle? I want Congress to get more aggressive with you, revoke your security clearance, and demand you be nowhere near our government.
By the way, Jared, what are you doing at that business thingie out in Idaho? It isn’t part of your “job.” You and Princess Nagini claim you are paying your own way for this trip, although I’m paying for the Secret Service detail the two of you insist on having, and, if it has nothing to do with your “jobs,” than it raises serious ethical questions about why you are attending business thingies because, as White House senior advisers, you shouldn’t be having anything to do with your personal businesses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kushner has no damage control instincts. Attacking the media is the wrong way to go. An unapologetic Don Jr defended by his daddy is the wrong way to go. Everyone in the meeting needs to fall on their swords, apologize profusely, and insist it has been a tremendous learning opportunity. I am not a PR pro and even I know the more you poke sh$t, the worse it stinks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jailbird Jared knows he’s in big trouble courtesy of his frantic search for a loan for his bad real estate investments. He would do (and did) anything illegal to secure his loans. He’s horrible. Scum.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know people who went to college with Jared and to grad school with Ivanka. Ivanka was considered to be reasonably intelligent. Jared was not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s literally in a book about mediocre kids who’s parents give huge donations in order to get their kids into Harvard. His teachers were apparently in shock that he got in.
https://www.propublica.org/article/the-story-behind-jared-kushners-curious-acceptance-into-harvard
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When and where did Ivanka go to graduate school? She only lists a bachelors degree in economics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She went to business school at Wharton.
ETA: Just looked it up and you’re right, she was apparently in an undergrad program at Penn/Wharton which I didn’t realize existed. But she was in at least some classes with my friends who got their MBAs there, because by their accounts she held her own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she didn’t get a master’s. She has a BA from Penn and was in the Wharton undergrad program, which any undergrad can join. it’s just a track at the school, like being an Annenberg undergrad (communication school). She has no great skills or education, just connections and family money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The very first time she was on the Apprentice, Trump introduced her as a recent graduate of the finest business school in the country, the Wharton School of Business. That was at least 10 years ago or more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, let me be clear, nobody said she was outstanding or even particularly impressive in that peer group. Just that she (surprisingly to all) could hang with some competence in the discussion. Whereas Jared by all accounts was dumb as a stump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t think of any country having a senior advisor to the head of state that needs both a personal PR representative and a criminal lawyer.
Usually, either would get you fired because 1) it’s not about you, you’re not the head of state you’re just supporting, and 2) criminal charges pending looks bad for an administration and they distance themselves from squeaky wheels.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s also not appropriate for the white house staffers to be involved in responding to and developing a strategy to deal with the president’s and his family’s personal legal issues-that is, it’s a misuse of government funds to be having them get involved in this, which is why Kushner is under fire for using white house staffers to respond to the Don Jr stuff when they were on their way back from Europe last week on the plane and Trump’s lawyer wasnt there to deal with it. This is not the job of gov. employees to deal with the personal legal problems of Trump and co.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe Jared should be concerned that getting more aggressive with this story and wanting an overhaul of the White House communications department could backfire? Some of the leaks coming out seem to be from someone in the White House or close to the family. Does he really want to make this person(or persons) more angry?
Or is this just a deflection and preparing himself and the rest of the family for more explosive information to hit the fan? Maybe about Jared himself? Or Eric Trump?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want to see him poke the bear, I really do. Aggressive is just what the press needs to get retaliatingly angry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Trumpinovs are inciting violence against our free press every day. Bannon’s filthy hand is in much of this. Jared intends on being the king one day. None of this gang can be reasoned with. They are so far into this evil plan that they will do anything to complete the coup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How desperate for a job could someone be, to have aligned with this administration in the first place? Yet they now worry about speaking out or knowing too much?
It’s like willingly entering a giant web and then worrying about getting to close to the poisonous spider(s).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great analogy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe Jared should hire the guy that helped get Abby Lee Miller prison ready.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really hope she has a miserable time and gets yelled and screamed at constantly. If anyone deserves a little misery in their life, it’s her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s defnitely an obsession with “chyrons”, which I didn’t know until recently was what you call “the ticker tape thing that slides along at the bottom of the screen”. It was referenced again by the horrible trump stooge Gorka – the one who wore the medal given to his dad by the Hungarian Nazis – in an interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN the other night. Gorka must have got the memo, as he was even more obnoxious and spoiling for a fight than he usually seems like to be. It’s appropriate he sounds like a character in a Godzilla film. You really would have to be a deplorable to be impressed with his performance. Kushner is like a Ken doll that has been possessed by a demon. That expression…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for the definition of chyrons. Do you know, is it pronounced kyrons, chyrons, or shyrons?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Online dictionary says KY-ron and thanks for asking because I didn’t know and was reading it as CHY-ron.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had no idea what the word meant until this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And now it comes out on MSNBC that there was a fifth person in that meeting with Don Jr. and Jared; a former Russian counter-intelligence agent who is now a lobbyist. Then while that was being reported, Don Jr’s attorney called in to say that there may have been a sixth person also. It’s the cover-up, stupid!! Mueller is going to love this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
there is no such thing as a former russian agent. it is a russian agent working as a lobbyist. plus: rumor has it that trump sen. was in the room, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree wholeheartedly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course Trump senior was in the room. Who holds an illegal meeting in their own building unless their father is too damn stubborn to meet somewhere else?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. When I see Jared so pivotal in running our government, I want to puke. He is unqualified, period. All the titles Trump gave him is like some sitcom, but it’s real life. This administration is killing me mentally.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder who Ivanka’s second husband will be…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He won’t be poor, I’ll tell you that.
I think she knows where ALL the bodies are buried and actually has some foresight about where this is headed. Ah well, she signed up and she’ll have to scheme her way out. She may actually be the best in the bunch at accomplishing that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s no doubt going to re-brand and re-relationship herself. Any guesses as to how long it will be?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room and because he’s always been at the top of the food chain, has no clue how things work. I don’t even think he and Don Jr knew what they were doing was wrong-winning is everything to them. Just like Trump Senior, everything always goes their way by hook or by crook-and winning means everything. They’ve never had any consequences. Fox is still holding the line that they’re being treated unfairly because “Hillary’s emails” but at some point they’re all going down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know, I get the sense he’s pretty insecure. Remember when he spoke at that tech meeting? He struck me as tentative and uncertain. Maybe he only thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room when he’s with real estate people but in other areas he strikes me as obviously way out of his depth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kushner really reminds me of Littlefinger from Game of Thrones. Passive asexual weasel of a man who sneaks around whispering. He talks tough but could be beaten up by a child. He betrays everyone around him (including the woman he claims to love) with only one goal – to sit on the iron throne.
Report this comment as spam or abuse