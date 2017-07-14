Serena Williams: Every female athlete is ‘totally supportive of Andy Murray’

2014 Arthur Ashe Kids' Day

It’s a little bit funny to me that the two #1 British players were both taken out of Wimbledon by American players. Sam Querrey took out an injured Andy Murray in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, and on Thursday, Venus Williams took out Johanna Konta in the SFs. Konta was the big British hopeful this year, and the Brits were really hyping her. I think Konta still had a great tournament, and there’s zero shame in losing to a Williams sister in the semifinals of Wimbledon, which is arguably Serena and Venus’s favorite tournament of the year. It even felt like Venus had a lot of support with the British crowd too, although I’m sure most of the people there wanted Jo to win. Still, Venus is still making history – she’s on the ladies’ final on Saturday. I’m rooting for her!

So, not to make Venus’s amazing accomplishment all about Serena Williams, but here we go. Serena is obviously too pregnant to be at Wimbledon right now. I’m sure she would love to be cheering on Venus from the stands, but I think Serena is too far along to travel (their mom is at Wimbledon though). Serena has been doing press all week on behalf of her Tempur-Pedic mattress endorsement, and so of course she’s chimed in about some of the Wimbledon stories of the week, and some other stuff. Some assorted quotes:

On Venus making it to the finals: “I feel like I’m there, in a weird way. I feel like I’ve been there for the whole journey. We talk every day and we text every day, not about tennis always – our relationship isn’t based around tennis so it’s just been really great. I miss her a lot and I look forward to her coming back….All my energy is towards making her want to be great and making her want to win. It’s just a totally different feeling.”

On Andy Murray’s feminist clapback: “I don’t think there’s a female athlete who isn’t totally supportive of Andy Murray. He has spoken up for women’s issues and women’s rights, especially in tennis, forever. And now he does it again. That’s one thing we love about him. He has such a wonderful mother who has been such a strong figure in his life and she’s done so much for us and our tour. We love Andy Murray.”

She has no chill when she’s watching Venus: “I’m as calm as a sister can be, which really isn’t that calm. It’s hard to watch her because I know her so well, but she’s been playing really well. I’m so proud of her. It’s more nerve-wracking watching her because when I’m playing, it’s all in my hands. It’s up to me. But with her, I always want her to win and do great and it’s out of my hands.”

She’s had a great, easy pregnancy: “I have been really fortunate and I have had a really good pregnancy, and everything has just been really good. Sometimes I am walking in my house, and I’m like, ‘I really like being pregnant.’ I never thought I would say that. I am definitely [the type] that enjoys it.”

She doesn’t have cravings: “I don’t have the cravings. So I am a little disappointed with that. But I am OK with it because I feel like, maybe if I had the cravings, I would have a tougher pregnancy. I have just been trying to eat healthy and stay fit and definitely eating healthier than I normally do. It’s pretty backwards… lots of greens, lots of vegetables” and getting proteins through “either fish or different types of nuts and seeds.”

She might not go back to the tour right away: “If you know me, you know that I have the most unrealistic goals. I’m having a baby in the fall, and I am talking about playing in January. That is ridiculous! But who knows. If it happens, great, but if it doesn’t happen, it’s not the end of the world. I am OK with that, too. Big deal, I will just keep going until the next goal!”

[From E! News, Express, ESPN and WTA Tennis]

I always think of Serena being closer to players like Roger Federer (they’re the same age and friends IRL) and Novak Djokovic, so it’s nice to hear her praise Andy Murray for being such an amazing feminist ally. She’s right too – Murray has been an ally for years, and he’s always been a big supporter of the women’s game. As for what she says about Venus… of course she’s going to be screaming at the television! We’re all going to be screaming!

Virtual Tennis Tournament

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

26 Responses to “Serena Williams: Every female athlete is ‘totally supportive of Andy Murray’”

  1. Ramona says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:11 am

    I love Serena but Venus has always been my fav. But then I’m old school. I remember tennis before the Williams and it was Venus who shattered that glass ceiling first. I’ll never forget Venus win that first Wimbledon. She had the cutest Queens wave, just a half turn at the wrist. You wouldnt believe she had just made history. I want this Wimbledon for her so bad! At 37 it will probably be her last and it would be the perfect send off for a legend.

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:15 am

    I love them. Honestly I grew up admiring the Williams sisters as a young black girl with a mother that covered tennis for magazines. Venus had overcome a lot and it’s great to see her back in top form.
    Serena has praised Murray before because as she says he’s consistent in being supportive of women in tennis.
    Also if anyone can bounce back to compete in the Aus Open it’s Serena

    Reply
  3. Sullivan says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Reading this after reading about 45′s latest act of idiocy is like a palate cleanser.

    Reply
  4. Skylark says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:17 am

    I love that Serena also credits Judy Murray here, along with Andy.

    Reply
  5. Dani says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:29 am

    I love these two!

    Reply
  6. Maria F. says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:34 am

    nothing to say, but that i love both of them and there are so gracious, especially with all the horrible things being said about them on the internet.

    Wishing her all the best for her baby. I actually do see her in Australia. She is so driven, that she will make it happen. Baby will be in the stands :)

    Reply
  7. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Jeez Louise, don’t eat a lot of fish when you are preggers, holy cow. What’s wrong with organic chicken? I cannot believe that her OB would okay that.

    Reply
  8. Insomniac says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:40 am

    I know I come to Celebitchy for the snark (and because it’s seemed like one of the few bastions of sanity in my 45 world), but it is nice to read a positive article once in a while. I loved what Serena had to say about Andy. And I’ll be cheering for Venus!

    Reply
  9. Kakoo says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:41 am

    I love these two. I remember watching them when they were kids at Wimbledon and, yes, Venus was there first. They have both always been such an inspiration.

    And how lovely does Serena sound in this interview?

    Reply
  10. Adrien says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:28 am

    I doubt if Sharapova is supportive of Andy.

    Reply
    • Bex says:
      July 14, 2017 at 10:43 am

      Considering Andy has a consistent zero-tolerance policy on doping violations, no matter what the excuse is, has called for more frequent testing on several occasions, and also said that Sharapova shouldn’t be given wildcards into tournaments, I can’t imagine that she likes him very much at all :P

      Reply
  11. SoulSPA says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Serena’s words on Andy and Judy are just wonderful. Agree with a comment up the thread on CB publishing a positive, nice story like this one. Thanks wholeheartedly, CB!

    Reply
  12. emilybyrd says:
    July 14, 2017 at 11:48 am

    I wonder if how fit you are affects how easy your pregnancy is. Serena is in such incredible shape–does that help your body cope more easily with all the changes that happen during pregnancy?

    Reply
  13. Hannah says:
    July 14, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Andy ❤

    Reply
  14. A says:
    July 14, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    I’m really happy to see male athletes supporting female athletes in tennis. I don’t see that in very many other sports. It’s unfortunate. I wish I could see more of it, I think men hyping women’s sports could do soooo much for women’s sports and I wish more men cared about that. Good for Andy Murray.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment