Tom Hardy vs. the Harrys at the ‘Dunkirk’ premiere: who would you rather?

'Dunkirk' World Premiere - Arrivals

I’ve been going through a phase where I don’t really care about the dudes in this post, which is why I almost didn’t cover this premiere. Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk premiered in London last night, and the cast celebrated with royal guest Prince Harry. There were nice photos of Harry Styles, Prince Harry and Tom Hardy (with his wife Charlotte Riley). Tom Hardy is, I feel, an a–hole in real life and I’ve been out-of-lust with him for a while. There’s nothing really wrong with Harry Styles, I just was never crazy-in-love with him in the first place. As for Prince Harry? Well… the bloom is off that rose, isn’t it? Still, I guess Prince Harry is trying to make people remember why he was their favorite. Guess it’s always been true: Harry is just a more charismatic version of William. And that’s pretty bad.

I will say this… if you could somehow convince me that Tom Hardy was not a massive jackass, I would be really into how he looks right now. I like the trimmed beard. I like his hair length these days. And the Gucci suit is on fleek.

'Dunkirk' World Premiere - Arrivals

'Dunkirk' World Premiere - Arrivals

'Dunkirk' World Premiere - Arrivals

The Two Harrys met again as well. Neither one of them seemed particularly star-struck. Styles seemed to be more engaged and the prince seemed to be going through the motions. Prince Harry was probably thinking about how tough his life is.

15 Responses to “Tom Hardy vs. the Harrys at the ‘Dunkirk’ premiere: who would you rather?”

  1. White drake says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Basic

    Reply
  2. Alleycat says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:43 am

    No Cillian Murphy?? He’s so beautifully creepy and I love him. I have a love/hate relationship with Harry Styles, but he looked cute here. I would hit it and quit it with Tom.

    Reply
  3. Amanda says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:45 am

    I saw Tom talking to some fans on the street. He seemed very friendly with them and stopped for a long time to take pictures with other fans that came up to him. So I have one nice story about Tom.

    But yea, would choose Cillian!

    Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Harry Styles is probably the least douchetastic of the guys in this post. He got some goodwill from me when speakign about his teen fans.
    Never like Tom Hardy (his wife is pretty though) but I do like that he’s an animal lover. Never got the Prince Harry obsession and I’m glad everyone is cluing into the vibe I’ve gotten from him years ago.
    So Harry Styles. If i had to pick

    Reply
  5. Lora says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Tom hardy all day, every day!

    Reply
  6. Wilma says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:47 am

    If you forced me to choose I would pick Harry Styles, because he seems like a genuinely nice guy, but none of these men do it for me.

    Reply
  7. Maple Girl says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Styles isn’t a huge a-hole like the other two, so I’d go with him.

    But from the dudes in this film, Murphy all the way. He’s the most handsome and the best actor out of he bunch.

    Reply
  8. ORIGINAL T.C. says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Honking for Harry :)

    Reply
  9. Grandmasutra says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Tom Hardy!

    Reply
  10. brooksie says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:53 am

    I was never into Harry Styles but he is definitely looking hot here.

    Reply
  11. PettyRiperton says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:53 am

    *Pushes the two Harrys and Tom’s wife out the way* Tom is hot

    Reply
  12. nemera34 says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:53 am

    I think Harry Styles looks great here. It will be interesting to see how he does in the film. Prince Harry looks handsome so does Hardy.. but neither do much for me. And I never got the crazy over Hardy. Fine actor but that’s all for me.

    Reply
  13. third ginger says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Hardy is a terrific actor, one in a long line of terrific actors who have also been what my mother used to call “a pill.”

    Reply
  14. Daisy says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Oooh I’m really excited to watch this movie. I’m a big Nolan fan.
    About the guys, I really like Harry (his album is pretty great), love how Tom loves dogs and I frankly don’t care about the prince. But I wouldn’t pick any of them since I like Harry as a son and Tom doucheness (?) is a no no from me. Anyway, I would pick Jack Lowden who is unfortunately not included in this post.

    Reply

