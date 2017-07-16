Here are all of the new trailers, posters & information from Disney’s D23 expo

The annual Disney expo/conference was held this weekend, and every year, I’m sitting here like “Crap, I forgot all of these films were Disney properties now.” Not just the films we expect to be Disney-branded movies, like animated princess films and family-friendly entertainment. Now the Marvel films are under the Disney banner, as are the Star Wars films and more. So, here is some new stuff, which Disney has held on to for months, waiting for the D23 conference so they can unload a bunch of new trailers, posters, behind-the-scenes videos and more.
The Last Jedi. We’ve already seen the first trailer for The Last Jedi, at the D23 expo, Disney released a behind-the-scenes video with some short little interview clips with the actors. Sigh… this is going to be both good and sad.
A Wrinkle in Time. I love the fact that Ava DuVernay and Disney are working together now, and that Disney hired Ava to make A Wrinkle in Time, a film adaptation of the popular kids/young adult book by Madeleine L’Engle. I love that Ava cast the film with diversity, hiring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Mindy Kaling and Oprah Winfrey in big roles. Here’s the first trailer:
Mary Poppins Returns. Emily Blunt is the new Poppins (mind the Poppins!) and here’s the “interactive poster.”
Emily Blunt is Mary Poppins in the upcoming sequel, #MaryPoppinsReturns. The brand new film opens in theatres December 2018. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/egxozrpRbr
The Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel showed some footage of Infinity War at the D23 expo, but they’re not putting that footage online, so all we have are descriptions of what the footage shows. Apparently, Thanos the “cosmic death-dealer” is around and he’s played by Josh Brolin. Marvel pres. Kevin Feige confirmed that every single person in the Marvel universe is going to make an appearance in Infinity War.
Dumbo. A live-action remake of Dumbo is going to happen, with Tim Burton directing. I kept waiting to read the sentence “and Johnny Depp will star as Dumbo,” but it never came. The projected cast will include Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito and Eva Green. No Depp?
Aladdin. They apparently found an actor to play Aladdin, hallelujer. And it’s not Ansel Elgort, so sad for him. Naomi Scott has been cast as Princess Jasmine and Mena Massoud will be Aladdin.
Black Panther. No new trailer or anything, but Chadwick Boseman was at the expo to hype Black Panther and sign a lot of stuff.
Director Ryan Coogler and @chadwickboseman at the Marvel Studios booth. #BlackPanther #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/TZC8tLEU9w
Whoaaa, A Wrinkle in Time preview legit made me cry, I’m so pumped. That book really blew my mind when I was a kid. I always think about the identical houses with matching moms and kids any time I drive through a prefab suburb.
I’m so happy they found a Middle Eastern actor to play Aladdin!
I wish they’d done the same for Jasmine (she really should be of MENA heritage too) but the people going off on the actress cast as Jasmine for being mixed and light-skinned and not ‘Indian’ looking enough, are ridiculous. First off, she’s pretty much the exact same skin tone as the actor and I don’t see anyone screaming colorism at him. And where was all this outrage when people were suggesting half-white/South Asians like Zayn Malik for the role? What’s sauce for the gander is sauce for the goose.
I havent seen the reactions but from a quick google it seems she is half white? Maybe their problem is the Hollywood obsession with brown guys falling for white girls or very light skinned brown girls. I would have been surprised if they picked a girl darker than the boy because as far as I can remember that would be a first in Hollywood. People are entitled to be mad about that pattern.
I agree, Teacakes. I would have definitely preferred a MENA Jasmine, but the hypocrisy over Naomi Scott versus the also biracial S. Asian / White suggestions of Avan Jogia and Zayn Malik is just weird. Why is she wrong and those two, for example, right? Is it the name? Is it because she’s a woman and some of those doing the pushing don’t fancy her so won’t forgive the things they forgive in their own (equally non MENA, equally half white, equally light) fancast faves? I understand colorism (I’m a dark Middle Easterner) but the obvious hypocrisy there is glaring.
Also seen some snide remarks because Mena Massoud is a Copt. It’s ridiculous. He’s still a man of MENA descent. His religion does not matter nor make him less of an Middle Easterner. He’s as much of middle Eastern heritage as I, an Iraqi Muslim, am. I’m glad he got the role and I wish him the best for his future career.
So happy that my husband Chris Pine is picking wonderful roles these past few years.
dumbo really? how many poor animals will be trained to do unnatural things to get that off the ground?
They’ll probably do it like Life of Pi. Lots of computerised action.
i hope so
So Chris Pine stars in a Marvel-associated movie and a DC movie?
Just got this yesterday. Michael! Chadwick! Lupita! Not to forget Angela, Forrest, Andy. I am so looking forward to Black Panther.
http://ew.com/movies/2017/07/12/black-panther-ew-cover/
I can’t wait for the Last Jedi!!! I’ve really loved the 2 new films, I’m hoping this continues to be as good.
Not generally a Marvel fan, but the Black Panther looks good, and that is an amazing cast.
A Wrinkle in Time looks phenomenal. I haven’t read that since I was a kid and I remember very little about it, time to re-read! That’s a great cast also, and the trailer is very well done.
That “interactive poster” is creepy as hell.
The Jasmine casting choice….why am I not crazy about it…. She looks too young to me? She looks 14 to me lol am I the only one?
I also saw something about Nutcracker and the 4 Realms, which has an evil Mother Ginger?! Does anyone know more about this project? It has Keira Knightly and Misty Copeland and s few others.
