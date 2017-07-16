Pippa Middleton in a $490 Isabel Marant dress at Wimbledon: cute or basic?

Pippa Middleton and husband James celebrate Roger Federer wins on Men's Semi-final day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London

Note: I’ll be covering the fashion from the Wimbledon men’s final tomorrow! Gotta wait for the photos to come in, plus I want to, you know, actually watch what happens in the men’s final.

These are some photos from Day 11 and Day 12 of Wimbledon, the fashion from some of the attendees. It’s still worth noting that in previous years, the Duchess of Cambridge has come out to watch Wimbledon matches in the second week, like quarterfinals or semifinal matches. She did not do that this year, her first year as patron of Wimbledon, a job she took over from the Queen. It’s funny, isn’t it? As soon as she could actually get “credit” for working (going to see tennis whilst sitting in the Royal Box), she stops doing it. It’s even more notable this year because Kate’s mother and sister have been spectators at Wimbledon multiple times over the past fortnight. Both Pippa Middleton and Carole Middleton came out on Day 11, Friday, for the men’s semifinals.

Pippa Middleton brought her husband, Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews, to see Roger Federer’s SF. This was TMW James’ first appearance at Wimbledon this year, although he went as Pippa’s date to Wimbledon last year, before they got engaged. For Friday, Pippa wore this Isabel Marant Etoile dress, which costs $490. It’s either sold out already, or soon will be. You know what this reminds me of? Kate’s matron-of-honor dress from Pippa’s wedding. Only this dress is a lot cuter. I’m not going to complain about the hat, because a lot of people (men and women) wear similar hats to the big tennis matches. Plus, I kind of like this hat on Pippa. It’s actually kind of flattering. Also: does anyone else feel sorry for TMW James? It already feels like he’s in over his head.

Pippa Middleton And James Matthews head to Wimbledon

Here’s Carole Middleton, wearing a strange kind of pantsuit for Day 11. She has basically only come out to watch Andy Murray and Roger Federer, but mostly Roger.

Carole Middleton attends Wimbledon

Here’s Hilary Swank with her boyfriend Philip Schneider at the Women’s Final on Saturday. I don’t mind hot pink in general, but this dress seems… strange on Hilary.

Wimbledon 2017 Arrivals

Olivia Palermo looked awesome for the Women’s Final.

Wimbledon 2017 Arrivals

And here’s Aidan Turner at the Women’s Final. He looked great, and I love it when “heartthrob” guys show up for female athletes. Women’s tennis is so compelling. Women AND men enjoy watching. Bonus Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova, both of whom looked gutted when Venus lost the final.

Aidan Turner during the Women's final match between Garbine Muguruza and Venus Williams on Centre Court on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships

Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News and Backgrid.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

19 Responses to “Pippa Middleton in a $490 Isabel Marant dress at Wimbledon: cute or basic?”

  1. Brunswickstoval says:
    July 16, 2017 at 7:54 am

    It’s ugly. I own a few pieces of hers but this is very plain and not flattering on her.

    Reply
  2. Alix says:
    July 16, 2017 at 7:56 am

    If Pippa’s wearing a bra, she needs a better one.

    I am forever astounded at the length of James Mathews’ neck. The man’s a giraffe!

    Reply
  3. Diana says:
    July 16, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Is that Aidan Turner in the background of the last photo?

    Reply
  4. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    July 16, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Pippa always looks v happy to be papped.

    Hilary is dressed all wrong. Looks silly.

    Reply
  5. Sixer says:
    July 16, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Terribly Moderately always looks a bit Tim Nice But Dim to me.

    Reply
  6. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    July 16, 2017 at 8:28 am

    As always Ma Mids is better dressed than her daughters. Neither of the Middleton sisters knows how to wear clothes, they always make the nicest of pieces look dowdy and cheap.

    Reply
  7. BeamMeUpScottie says:
    July 16, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Olivia Palermo looks awesome!
    Pippa, take note.

    Reply
  8. Tig says:
    July 16, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Who is the woman between Martina and Billie Jean? I love what she has on!
    Thought it was hot in London? I would have melted in any of these outfits, esp Olivia’s! It is pretty though.

    Reply
  9. DiamondGirl says:
    July 16, 2017 at 8:38 am

    The waist is so high on Pippa’s dress that it looks like her boobs slid down. But she and her husband always look happy so I think that’s nice.

    I like Carole’s outfit but Hilary’s looks like something a teenager would wear.

    Reply
  10. manda says:
    July 16, 2017 at 8:50 am

    I like the hat, but not with the dress. The shoes look orthopedic

    Reply
  11. Beth says:
    July 16, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Pippas dress is plain, basic, and a bit on the ugly side. Why do people spend so much on clothes like this?

    Reply
  12. Jerusha says:
    July 16, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Those are some ugly dresses on all the women. James and jared could be first cousins, based on looks.

    Reply
  13. Prairiegirl says:
    July 16, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Fire your stylist, Hilary!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment