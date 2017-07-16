Pippa Middleton in a $490 Isabel Marant dress at Wimbledon: cute or basic?

Note: I’ll be covering the fashion from the Wimbledon men’s final tomorrow! Gotta wait for the photos to come in, plus I want to, you know, actually watch what happens in the men’s final.
These are some photos from Day 11 and Day 12 of Wimbledon, the fashion from some of the attendees. It’s still worth noting that in previous years, the Duchess of Cambridge has come out to watch Wimbledon matches in the second week, like quarterfinals or semifinal matches. She did not do that this year, her first year as patron of Wimbledon, a job she took over from the Queen. It’s funny, isn’t it? As soon as she could actually get “credit” for working (going to see tennis whilst sitting in the Royal Box), she stops doing it. It’s even more notable this year because Kate’s mother and sister have been spectators at Wimbledon multiple times over the past fortnight. Both Pippa Middleton and Carole Middleton came out on Day 11, Friday, for the men’s semifinals.
Pippa Middleton brought her husband, Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews, to see Roger Federer’s SF. This was TMW James’ first appearance at Wimbledon this year, although he went as Pippa’s date to Wimbledon last year, before they got engaged. For Friday, Pippa wore this Isabel Marant Etoile dress, which costs $490. It’s either sold out already, or soon will be. You know what this reminds me of? Kate’s matron-of-honor dress from Pippa’s wedding. Only this dress is a lot cuter. I’m not going to complain about the hat, because a lot of people (men and women) wear similar hats to the big tennis matches. Plus, I kind of like this hat on Pippa. It’s actually kind of flattering. Also: does anyone else feel sorry for TMW James? It already feels like he’s in over his head.
Here’s Carole Middleton, wearing a strange kind of pantsuit for Day 11. She has basically only come out to watch Andy Murray and Roger Federer, but mostly Roger.
Here’s Hilary Swank with her boyfriend Philip Schneider at the Women’s Final on Saturday. I don’t mind hot pink in general, but this dress seems… strange on Hilary.
Olivia Palermo looked awesome for the Women’s Final.
And here’s Aidan Turner at the Women’s Final. He looked great, and I love it when “heartthrob” guys show up for female athletes. Women’s tennis is so compelling. Women AND men enjoy watching. Bonus Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova, both of whom looked gutted when Venus lost the final.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News and Backgrid.
It’s ugly. I own a few pieces of hers but this is very plain and not flattering on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Pippa’s wearing a bra, she needs a better one.
I am forever astounded at the length of James Mathews’ neck. The man’s a giraffe!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He does look like he has an internal periscope. Maybe he can raise it even further to check for danger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s the size of his head that’s too small. Lack of a jaw maybe?
anyway, their kids stand no chance, neck wise, between the 2 of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is that Aidan Turner in the background of the last photo?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha I must have totally skipped that sentence! Oops.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks – hairy…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pippa always looks v happy to be papped.
Hilary is dressed all wrong. Looks silly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000 Pips wise. Do not like the dress on her. Can’t wait for the final in half hour’s time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Terribly Moderately always looks a bit Tim Nice But Dim to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He always looks like somebody’s given his neck a damn good yank to me…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As always Ma Mids is better dressed than her daughters. Neither of the Middleton sisters knows how to wear clothes, they always make the nicest of pieces look dowdy and cheap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Olivia Palermo looks awesome!
Pippa, take note.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who is the woman between Martina and Billie Jean? I love what she has on!
Thought it was hot in London? I would have melted in any of these outfits, esp Olivia’s! It is pretty though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The waist is so high on Pippa’s dress that it looks like her boobs slid down. But she and her husband always look happy so I think that’s nice.
I like Carole’s outfit but Hilary’s looks like something a teenager would wear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the hat, but not with the dress. The shoes look orthopedic
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pippas dress is plain, basic, and a bit on the ugly side. Why do people spend so much on clothes like this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those are some ugly dresses on all the women. James and jared could be first cousins, based on looks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fire your stylist, Hilary!
Report this comment as spam or abuse