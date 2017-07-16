Prince Harry is willing to ‘abandon’ his royal duties to marry Meghan Markle?

Here are some photos of Prince Harry and Prince William (mostly Harry) at the Jerudong Park Trophy polo event. The princes pretty much play polo for charity exclusively at this point, right? Like, I don’t remember Harry or William playing a polo match just for the hell of it, or to win prize money or just be horsey and princey. They always play for charity, I think. And this weekend’s match benefitted Walking with the Wounded and Centrepoint, two of Harry and Will’s big causes.
Harry seemed to be having more fun at the trophy presentation. He was very smiley and giggly, and it made me wonder if Meghan Markle was there or something. She was not! He was just in a good mood, I suppose. Meghan is in Canada, working and hanging out with her mom. Some people claim that Meghan actually isn’t crazy about the idea of being a princess. Which… if you believe that, I have a bridge to sell you.
Prince Harry is willing to stand up to the Queen and abandon some of his royal duties to sustain his relationship with Meghan Markle, a source has claimed. The young Prince is reportedly “adamant on leading a normal life”, with sources claiming he will not think twice in shunning some of his royal responsibilities should he marry the US actress.
An insider told Life and Style magazine: “If it comes to it, he’ll put his foot down and say no to some royal duties. Harry is strong-minded. He’s adamant about leading a normal life.”
Miss Markle has previously said she is not interested in becoming a Princess because she does not envision her future life to only entail “shaking hands, cutting ribbons and kissing babies in public”. However, if she followed Kate Middleton’s footsteps, friends have said she will not completely avoid the responsibility, the insider added.
I giggled at a few lines of this short report. “If it comes to it, he’ll put his foot down and say no to some royal duties.” It WHAT comes down to it? If Meghan comes to him and says, “I love you but can we please not be royal?” What are the chances she would ever say that? Zero. It’s also funny because Harry is being painted as someone rather desperate for any excuse to not be royal. He brought that on himself. As for “Miss Markle has previously said she is not interested in becoming a Princess…” O RLY?
Speaking of Don’t Call Her A Princess Markle, Entertainment Tonight reports that Meghan is rolling up with security wherever she goes now:
Meghan Markle is happily dating Prince Harry – but it’s not always easy. The 35-year-old actress has had to tighten her security since beginning her relationship with the 32-year-old royal. A production source on the set of Suits tells ET that Markle has security with her “at all times” on set.
“Meghan used to have a driver like everyone in the cast, which is supplied by the studio, but now she uses her own driver. She has a security guard on set with her at all times,” the source says. “She has someone who escorts her to and from home and there is someone with her at all times.”
Markle was last spotted at the Suits 100th episode party on Tuesday, celebrating the series’ milestone. The source tells ET that everyone at the event was in a celebratory mood and shared that the cast doesn’t really chitchat “or mention Harry ever.”
“[Markle] spoke about how she grew up going to TV sets with her dad,” the source says. “He was a lighting director for Married With Children, and because of that, she has always appreciated the crew, especially on Suits.”
The USA drama will wrap for most of August and resume filming in September. In terms of where her character on the show is going, the source says, “Meghan always wanted her character to be more than a sex symbol, someone who pranced around in underwear, or had major sex scenes even before her relationship with Harry started.” The source added that last summer “she did have a chat with the creative team and mentioned this to them as well.”
I’m sure she gets a lot of creepy attention when she’s out and about in Toronto, although I find it hard to believe that she needs security while she’s on the set. I wonder who’s paying for this security? When William was just dating then-Kate Middleton, she got taxpayer-funded security, but only when she was with William. I wonder if Harry is financing Meg’s security?
Seems to me that Harry leads a fairly normal life right now; his duties are hardly onerous. Besides, if he said goodbye to being royal, what would he do with himself? Probably involve himself with a few good works, much the way he does now. So nothing, really, would change much. Either way, he has his mother’s money, so no worries in that regard.
If true, this is ridiculous. I’m skipping over the don’t-want-to-be-a-Princess part. No one knows who MM is. I can’t even keep her name straight. I’ve never heard of her aside from this site. I don’t watch Suits. I find it hard to believe she needs security etc. This sounds exaggerated.
Okay, to put bluntly, is Harry obligated by royal “duties” to have kids like William was? Everyone’s body is different, but I have raging endometriosis & my fertility was shot before 35 basically. Of course, they have loads of money – hopefully she already has her 🍳 on ice.
It’s very disingenuous to go on a gossip site and claim the person responsible for practically every other article on that site is an unknown.
Unthinkable that she would not need security. The extreme obsessive hatred from the racists and Harry stans alone proves it.
I lived in Toronto for twenty years and still live a short commute away now. And I disagree with the line that MM “must get a lot of creepy attention when she’s out and about in Toronto”. They have their share of famous people there and big budget movies have been filming there for decades. And there are certainly a lot of rich people there. Everyone is quite discreet. Nobody really gives it too much attention. She may still be bothered by the paps though but does that require security?
Of course she needs security now. Whenever a woman is thrust into international conversation, the psychos come out. And with her its not just the regular crazies, there are those obsessed with “miscegenation” of white royal blood and theres always the militant IS guys who keep driving vans into human beings. Who cares who pays for a bodyguard to keep a human being safe for gods sake? Are we at that point now? Where we begrudge people who are thrust into the limelight courtesy of this “institution”, what they need to feel and be safe?
You guys know I am no royalist. I want to see it all burn to the ground but I demand that the victims of this horrible institution be kept safe. I’m no Bolshevik.
JFC what is wrong with the Windsor brothers? They’ll be complaining of the peas under their mattresses by this time next week.
What ‘duties’ is he even ‘abandoning’ and will anybody even notice? It’s not like he regularly turns up to anything enough to be missed. TQ will be missed, even the Duke of E will be missed, princess Royal, Charlie can all be noticeable by their absence, neither of these two are.
Actually he does. Turn up (on time) to his set appointments, that is. The information on his programme and number of appointments he has completed in any given period of time can be easily accessed from the relevant royal diaries.
As for not be missed? Don’t tell that to the numerous charities and projects like HIV/AIDs and landmine that benefit from and rely on his association. I can tell you they have a very different view to that of some CBers .
I wasn’t talking about the big splashy PR statements they make that allows them to look really busy, I was talking about the day to day bread and butter small charities supported by the Princess Royal. She does well over 300 engagements a year Harry doesnt get into the hundreds. That kind of small event has made the RF part of the fabric of the country and both William and Harry are making it clear they have no interest in doing this. Fine, great, if they don’t want to do the service in return for the perks they need to stand aside. As far as what the rest of CBers think, hang around this site long enough and you’ll quickly realise they are more than capable of thinking for themselves.
I think this is some ham fisted attempt to get public sympathy, driven by W&K’s desire to repair their terrible rep. I do think that Harry is being chucked under the bus, again, with stories like this. Harry has and always will follow Williams lead, I’ve said on here before that Harry is easily influenced by his brother and I can see Willy’s influence with the recent interviews. William has been trying to latch on to the relative goodwill Harry has with the press and people but as usual its been badly executed and makes them look worse then before.
When will Harry ever be responsible for his own actions?
I’m a Brit who prefers not to comment on them, but I gotta ask, why is this narrative a constant here?
Ok dear Harry. Abandon some of your royal duties and move out your royal accommodation. Get rid of security paid from the taxpayers’ purse. Enjoy your lifestyle as you please but first give up the perks. And your title.
Harry inherited millions from his mother and maternal grandfather. So he can afford to leave the royal life and still live rich. But I don’t think he would like it though. He seems to really identify with his royal charity work. Who knows. But he’s got lots of money.
Just said the same thing upthread, the next time either of these gormless pair talk about an effing normal life I’m going to scream. They wouldn’t know what normal life is like for most of their peers if it hit them in the face.
Well there is the free luxury housing, paid security, tiaras, tax-payer funded clothing allowance, free organic food from the Duchy farms and suppliers. But seriously, what really is the upside of being a princess a la Kate Middleton if you are a professional woman accustomed to your freedom and have proven you know how to make a decent living?????
As for security, Meghan needs to look after her safety. The jealousy and craziness ssociated with Harry is real.There are so many Harry stans who are borderline lunatics and the stuff they are putting out on her on social media is frankly scary. Today, for example, her address (supposedly) complete with views of every entrance and angle has been put up on twitter. I hope for her sake that his game at least is worth the upheaval.
Her address and pictures of google street view of every angle also has been put on Tumblr. I also so memes that someone posted of a cartoon pointing a gun at a another character, who’s happens to me Called Meghan, and after shooting, saying “shut up Meg.” They have also sent letters to her house, Kensington and Clarence House. I so would get security, if I was her as well.
We can thank Kate for that definition of what princess does.
Shame, it can be so much more.
I don’t believe for a moment Meghan disparaged Harry’s life by saying it was all “kissing babies”.
Jfc this is definitely not the light-hearted escapism I was looking for this morning…
Perhaps Harry is thinking of the time when William has his fingers on the purse strings. It’s coming, sooner than any of us would like.
L&S were the ones that said MM was pregnant, they were engaged etc has insiders…lmfao!
