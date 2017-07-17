Ariel Winter to people saying her shorts are too tight: ‘It’s summer. It’s hot.’

Stop me if you’ve heard this story before: Ariel Winter wore a very skimpy outfit the other day, took pictures that she posted to her social media, a bunch of trolls jumped on her thread to shame her for showing so much skin and Ariel called them out for it. Yes, obviously, you’ve heard it before because this happens to Ariel all.the.time. I’m not sure what spawned the latest round of “You Can’t Wear That” but I do know that after Ariel posted this to her Instagram:
she posted this tweet:
Yes people I live in shorts. Who cares.
— Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) July 11, 2017
So I assume it was the #stampede pic that was the final straw. However, as Ariel asserts, she is constantly photographed wearing shorts so it was more likely several comments spread over several photos. This time, the criticism took two forms: the first was the refrain that Ariel was skimpily dressed and the second was that the shorts were too small, I guess? She was accused of “squeezing into them.” I know that because those are the two things Aril addressed when she released her statement firing back at those who littered her wall with hate:
Rant pic.twitter.com/ZjrK4x7qrU
— Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) July 14, 2017
I don’t need to tell you that I support Ariel’s right to wear whatever she wants, I’ve done that many times before. But I am a little frustrated with her. It feels a little like she’s feeding the trolls, Lena Dunham style. She knows that a group of people, for whatever perverse reason, is going to jump on her threads and holler about her clothing. Addressing it in the way she does only invites more attacks. Why not just say, “I loved this outfit,” or even, “I love the way my legs look in shorts.” That’s empowering. I also feel like Ariel has made this her cause, which I commend, but she needs to broaden her platform if she wants to be a true crusader. I wish she would defend more than just herself and Kim Kardashian when backlash occurs. Plus, I have an issue with her “It’s hot,” comment, although it’s a superficial issue. She can’t really claim she’s wearing minimal clothing because it’s hot when she has boots on. She has every right to wear what she wants but by misrepresenting why she is wearing a certain outfit, she’s detracting from her point.
To end on a more positive note, Ariel had a really sweet message for the men in her life last month. Remember that Ariel had to be removed from her home as a juvenile and was basically raised by her sister and brother-in-law. So she posted this to honor both her father and her brother-in-law whom she considers her step dad:
Happy Father's Day to the two most amazing dads in the entire world. I'm so lucky to have you both in my life ❤️ I love you two more than life! Thank you for the incredible people you are, and for the important roles you both have in my life. Hug your fathers today (fathers not only meaning blood, but all the step-fathers and people you consider your fathers out there) 💖
I know Ariel is still finding her voice and even though she drives me crazy, I don’t totally worry about her because I do think she is surrounded by people who have her best interests at heart. And I love that off-white outfit she’s wearing in her FD post.
Photo credit: Instagram and WENN Photos
If you’re going to dress like a reject video vixen, be prepared to have the confidence of a video vixen. Otherwise, you ain’t pulling off the look girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually showing more skin while it’s hot will only make you hotter as there is more areas for the sun to hit your skin. You will see in really hot countries a lot of people wear long sleeve tops and pants made of cool white cotton and they will stay cooler than someone dressed like Ariel. She can wear what she wants, put she needs to stop with the “but it’s hot outside”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just think shorts that short look uncomfortable, but hey, maybe that’s just me. We should all be able to dress how we please without comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They look so uncomfortable! I’d constantly be digging them out of unpleasant crevices.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really has her own sense of style. I wouldn’t wear it; but I see lots of women walking around wearing similar or worse. I was going to say we live in strange times; but people have always dressed like this. It is now on social media and people have computers to comment about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The off white outfit is beautiful
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not going to body shame, but I have no problem with fashion shaming. Chica is in desperate need of some serious styling tips, because her fashion choices are just awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s my feeling, too, her styling. The white outfit is cute and fits her well. That top getup makes me sorry for her buttcrack, it must have been screaming in pain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed about fashion shaming. Her outfits do look very uncomfortable. What really bothers me is her insistence on “not wearing a turtleneck” because it’s hot. Does she not realize there are ways to dress for the heat that DON’T involve showing your butt crack or wearing a turtleneck? It’s just a strange statement
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m torn. While I think she is a terrible dresser, I also think no one should dictate what another person wears. Basically, she’s a fame hungry troll but then that’s her right. 😑
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Idk. I’m all for #bodyconfidence but I also think there are parameters for appropriate dressing regardless of size or age or whatever and it doesn’t seem Ariel gets it right that way. Or maybe I’m just an old fart who doesn’t see the benefits of showing all boobs and all ass all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m there with you about showing boobs and ass all the time (I’m definitely an old fart!) and that includes anyone, not just Ariel. Also, I cannot wear anything tight when it’s hot out. It’s just so uncomfortable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Attention seeker gets what she craves…. whats new
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not hurting anybody, people just need to leave her alone. I did the same thing when i was her age. Most young girls do it. If she had a flat stomach and was thin instead of curvy, people wouldn’t be on her case. So what if it doesn’t look good? Just let her be
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My issue with her argument is saying that she’s dressing like that because it’s hot.
Denim crammed up your butt isn’t going to keep you cool, neither are leather boots. She’d be cooler wearing the cropped white tank and a pair of cotton shorts, or even the yoga pants material shorts. But she wanted to dress in an over the top theme – why not just own that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+ 100000.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol, this girl is epitome of EXTRA ever since her parental emancipation. She must be exhausting in real life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One day she is gonna look back at her wacky outfits and cringe so hard. I know I do when I think about my own teenage years, lol…And just like Ariel I refused to listen to reason too
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s her body and she can dress it however she likes. She owes no explanations. They say youth is wasted on the young, but not on Ariel- she is enjoying every second of her youth, and good for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She can dress however she wants but that won’t stop people from judging her unfortunately. I’ll admit I judge her for dressing like that. I mean I judge men who run around shirtless in the streets of NYC during the summer and subject all of us to their shirtless bodies on the subway. Just because you’re a guy doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be wearing a shirt! #rantover
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She posts pics of her toned and very curvy body with skimpy clothes, trolls comment, she comments back, she gets an akward post on Celebitchy.
My point of view: stop posting this circular phenomenon that many girls her age go through but on a private level. She is behaving like many girls her age do and it’s not interesting. It’s actually annoying to read.
If it’s really her style, she’ll stick to it and it will have an impact on her career but I am pretty sure she knows the dangers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes yes yes. It’s so annoying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, she looks fine. The only issue I have with the shorts is they look ungodly uncomfortable like they’d be riding up into nooks and crevices that they have no business being in… But whatever. If she wasn’t doing a lot of walking around or sweating, probably a non-issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kind of feel bad for her. She just seems so young to me, despite her attempts to look and act like an adult. Plus her boyfriend is a grown man. It’s gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like she really wants to be Kylie Jenner
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care what she wears but I do think she has terrible fashion sense.
I don’t think it’s the shortness of the clothes that is necessarily the problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know it’s completely beside the point … but last night I went to the Calgary Stampede for the first time. No 1, it was amazing; No 2, half the young women I saw there were dressed the same way, in short shorts, cowboy boots and cowboy hats. I think she looks cute, and I also think it’s not my business to have an opinion on it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she can do whatever she wants, she’s an adult
BUT
i am really sick of this routine she’s established. wear something super-unflattering that shows off as much skin as possible, wait for the blogs to comment on how unflattering/naked she is, “go awf” on “THE MEDIA” and how it’s totes mcgoats unfair that someone wrote about her in anything other than glowing terms, get cookies from twitter for being “fierce” and “brave”, repeat.
like it’s fine – do you girl – but even her biggest stans have to admit you can set your watch by it at this point. mix it up girl. get caught doing anal on a bus or something. just stop being so god damn boring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least come from a place of truthfulness. She describes her outfit as “wearing shorts.” While technically correct it’s not the issue. It’s the 1 inch inseam, the stripper boots, the cleavage, the midriff etc etc. that bring on the comments. Wear what you will—but own it. Being indignant over attacks about “wearing shorts” is being deliberately obtuse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse