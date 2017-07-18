Miranda Kerr showed off her princessy Dior wedding gown in Vogue editorial

Miranda Kerr got married in May. She married Snapchat billionaire Evan Spiegel in what was called a small, intimate backyard wedding at the home he bought for them. I actually wondered why Miranda didn’t post any photos from her wedding online – she has a big social media presence, and I was expecting to see at least one photo from her wedding within a week. But now I know why we didn’t see any photos: because Miranda gave the exclusive to Vogue Mag and photographer Patrick Demarchelier. This photo spread appears in the August issue, the one with Gigi and Zayn on the cover.

So, what did I learn from reading Vogue’s piece about the wedding? There were fewer than 50 guests at the wedding. It really did take place in the backyard. The bride wore a custom long-sleeved gown designed by Dior’s artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri. She paired her dress with a headpiece by Stephen Jones. The dress was based on Princess Grace’s iconic wedding gown in 1956, the gown then-Grace Kelly wore to marry Prince Rainier. You can read more about it here.

Meanwhile, Star Magazine claims that Miranda is probably already knocked up, not even two months into the marriage:

Less than two months after tying the knot, Miranda Kerr and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel may be adding to their story! “Miranda used to flaunt her figure on Instagram or post videos of her workouts where she showed off her abs, but she hasn’t done that in months,” says a source close to the supermodel. “Everyone suspects she’s pregnant and will make an announcement soon.” Although miranda said she and Evan were abstaining from sex until they wed, “it was an open secret in their inner circle that they were sleeping together,” says the pal. “No one would be shocked if she’s pregnant.”

It honestly wouldn’t surprise me if she was already pregnant. Just like it wouldn’t surprise me if she had been lying about not sleeping with Evan, because come on. Like always, I end up feeling a little bit sorry for frat-boy Evan. He might not even realize what’s coming at him in a few years’ time.