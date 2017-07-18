Miranda Kerr showed off her princessy Dior wedding gown in Vogue editorial

Miranda Kerr got married in May. She married Snapchat billionaire Evan Spiegel in what was called a small, intimate backyard wedding at the home he bought for them. I actually wondered why Miranda didn’t post any photos from her wedding online – she has a big social media presence, and I was expecting to see at least one photo from her wedding within a week. But now I know why we didn’t see any photos: because Miranda gave the exclusive to Vogue Mag and photographer Patrick Demarchelier. This photo spread appears in the August issue, the one with Gigi and Zayn on the cover.
So, what did I learn from reading Vogue’s piece about the wedding? There were fewer than 50 guests at the wedding. It really did take place in the backyard. The bride wore a custom long-sleeved gown designed by Dior’s artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri. She paired her dress with a headpiece by Stephen Jones. The dress was based on Princess Grace’s iconic wedding gown in 1956, the gown then-Grace Kelly wore to marry Prince Rainier. You can read more about it here.
Meanwhile, Star Magazine claims that Miranda is probably already knocked up, not even two months into the marriage:
Less than two months after tying the knot, Miranda Kerr and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel may be adding to their story!
“Miranda used to flaunt her figure on Instagram or post videos of her workouts where she showed off her abs, but she hasn’t done that in months,” says a source close to the supermodel. “Everyone suspects she’s pregnant and will make an announcement soon.”
Although miranda said she and Evan were abstaining from sex until they wed, “it was an open secret in their inner circle that they were sleeping together,” says the pal. “No one would be shocked if she’s pregnant.”
[From Star Magazine, print edition]
It honestly wouldn’t surprise me if she was already pregnant. Just like it wouldn’t surprise me if she had been lying about not sleeping with Evan, because come on. Like always, I end up feeling a little bit sorry for frat-boy Evan. He might not even realize what’s coming at him in a few years’ time.
Photos courtesy of Patrick DeMarchelier for Vogue, and cover courtesy of Inez and Vinoodh for Vogue.
She gonna hang him out to dry, like a pair of old Victoria’s Secret underwear that you’ve washed 2000x times
Hahaha I love your metaphor!
Yeah, like VS underwear makes it past five washes…
But it doesn’t tell us if he would have been happier as an supermodel’s runway underwear or being under the menace of a potential mega costly Hollywood divorce by one?
Wow, that’s a lot of dress! It photographs beautifully and Miranda looks great (of course. She’s a supermodel). But I can’t help thinking how hard it would be to dance in that!
Judging by her dating history it really is shocking she ever dealt with Orly…she seems to have been billionaire focused for years now.
I get the sense the pregnancy was legitimately a mistake so she made the best of the situation. Orly’s a millionaire, so not a total loss so to speak.
At the time wasn’t he still a big star thanks to the Pirates and Lord of the Rings? Maybe she thought he was going to continue that. But clearly in the last few years she’s been all Target: Billionaire.
Ah yes, Miranda. I see you’re still sticking with the “aren’t I so innocent and pure?” narrative. “What Malaysian fraudster? What friendly gifts of million dollar necklaces?” All sweetness and light, sure.
And if she got knocked up just to get some Pirates of the Caribbean cash, then you can be damn sure she’s doing her best to get a lifetime link to a Snapchat fortune.
Yeah. I get the impression this wedding dress was for him.
Took style tips from Emine Erdoğan. Cute dress.
Omg, I laughed when I saw that dress…could she SEEM any more virginal?!
Evan, Evan, Evan…you’re being plaaaaaayed.
Like we haven’t seen her in underwear before. Pls.
I would have bet the farm that Kerr’s wedding dress would be more along the aesthetic of a Claire Pettibone, or a Temperley, so this is a surprise.
I’m surprised famous women are still name-checking Princess Grace’s wedding dress.
It does seem like EVERYONE pays homage to it, and it would be passe to admit it by now.
Plus not one has been able to top Grace.
I’ll give Kerr credit that she appeared to put a spin on Grace’s Helen Rose dress, rather than a just do a complete copy of it, a la Nicole Richie.
I’m confused – what’s coming at him? She seems to have a perfectly friendly relationship with her ex-husband and father of her first child…what would suggest any different in this case? Im genuinely curious to know?
Yep look at the pretty wedding dress everyone. Look at the dress. Don’t think about all the diamonds she got from her shady Malaysian ….”admirer” *cough*. Don’t think about that she had to turn all those diamonds from her “friend” over to the government. Nope just look at the dress. Oh a baby? Even better! Those always make everything fine. Just fine. That’s right…look over there. 😒
I think she looks stunning. Makeup flawless, everything is over the top WOW. That dress is gorgeous.
That seems like a lot of dress for a second wedding. But you know, whatever floats your boat.
A very formal dress for a back yard – 50 guest wedding, right?
I suppose if I squint real hard and tilt my head I almost see a hint of Grace Kelly’s wedding dress. Maybe.
It’s a beautiful dress.
I love sleeves on wedding dresses, so I really like this dress. But it’s funny that she said that it “creates a sense of purity and mystery”…the purity and mystery of a (alleged) high class escort. lol
I know, pretty ridiculous. Is a stunning dress though.
The dress is classic and elegant, although it would had look more appropriated for a wedding in a dramatic venue and not a backyard, even if it’s a billionaire’s backyard.
I also suspect she is already knocked up too. The groom doesn’t know what is coming ahead in the future years hahaha.
I think it’s a gorgeous dress, but there’s something very costume-y about her wearing it and posing like she is, along with all the other BS she’s put out there about her relationship.
I will not be shocked if she’s pregnant, but I will be shocked if this marriage makes it more than a few years. I hate to be that cynical, but…
Their idea of “backyard” seems very different than mine.
Yea I doubt she didn’t sleep with him before the wedding. That’s laughable.
Not surprised she’s pregnant we all know she’s trying to lock down her fortune for life. She didn’t “yacht” for the boating and scenery.
