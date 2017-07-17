“Benedict Cumberbatch went to the D23 expo this weekend” links
  • July 17, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Benedict Cumberbatch & the Marvel guys went to the D23 expo. [LaineyGossip]
Canadians have sketchy pizza parlor fights too. [Dlisted]
Ansel Elgort needs a better stylist, I think. [Go Fug Yourself]
Everybody hated Ed Sheeran on Game of Thrones. [Pajiba]
R. Kelly is holding women in a cult. [Jezebel]
This is why you don’t keep sloths as pets, people. [Starcasm]
Here are some more celebrity photos from Wimbledon. [Wonderwall]
A mother of ten children burned a copy of Teen Vogue. [OMG Blog]
Kim Kardashian met the Cash Me Ousside girl. [Celebslam]
Leonardo DiCaprio & Martin Scorsese are doing another movie together. [The Blemish]
I can’t believe 90 Day Fiance is still airing. [Reality Tea]

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to ““Benedict Cumberbatch went to the D23 expo this weekend” links”

  1. Lucy says:
    July 17, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Everybody hated Ed at GoT? Really? I mean it’s cool if you don’t like the guy, but he was barely part of a single scene. Big freakin’ deal.

    Reply
  2. Jerusha says:
    July 17, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    More Ruffalo and Cheadle, please!

    Reply
  3. MeleeOfSloths says:
    July 17, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    No mention of Martin Landau’s passing?

    RIP sir.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment