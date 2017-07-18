Kate Hudson says she doesn’t get work because mid-budget movies are dying

Kate Hudson appeared at AT&Ts Shape conference over the weekend. It is listed as a Tech & Entertainment Expo but Kate still seems like kind of an odd choice to speak at a tech event, doesn’t she? During Kate’s panel called “How Direct-to-Consumer Technology Is Transforming Celebrity,” Kate admitted that the reason we haven’t been seeing her on the big screen of late is because mid-range films, which are her preference, are going the way of the Dodo. Mid-range are films that are made on a $20-$60 million budget. Rom-coms tend to fall into this slot. Now that everyone is investing in major franchises, Kate’s struggling to add to her resume.
New technology not only reshapes entertainment content and distribution, but the role of performers as well, and sometimes in ways as distressing as they are promising, said actress Kate Hudson and others at today’s AT&T Shape conference.
“There’s a lot of talent out there,” said Hudson, part of a panel titled “How Direct-to-Consumer Technology Is Transforming Celebrity” at the conference on the Warner Bros. lot, “but it’s more about what is the next big thing instead of making the best version of that content.”
She said the studios focus on big branded franchises while the tech companies create platforms that make actors a commodity.
“I don’t work that much anymore,” admits Hudson, “because the movies I want to be doing are much harder for me to get. The movies I could be in, I don’t want to be doing. I might do a big comedy but artistically I want to be doing different things.”
Today multiple content platforms and social media deliver the content and drive the narrative about what, and who, is hot.
Hudson does social media as a way to relate to her audience, promote her movies, TV appearances, books, clothing line and more.
“I never wanted anyone in charge of what goes out for me on my social media channels,” says Hudson. “I wanted to be in control of that. To me, as my brand grows, it’s really important to be authentic, even if it’s a lot more work for me.”
“Technology makes it so hard to catch up,” adds Hudson. “The movie industry still lives in an antiquated system and I still struggle, as an artist, to catch up to technology.”
I can’t remember the last big screen rom-com I went to see. It didn’t really occur to me that they aren’t in the theaters anymore (and also explains why I have so much trouble finding a movie in a theater when I just want to turn my brain off). I have only remedial knowledge on movie making but I think the caveat here is ‘the big screen’. Haven’t mid-range films and programming found new life on paid channels like Netflix, Hulu and HBO? Why can’t Kate get in on that? I’m also confused by how much more work Kate wants. She has her Fabletics activewear line going and has averaged two projects per year for the last several years. Regardless, I do agree that those films are leaving the theaters but I don’t think they’re disappearing. As for technology transforming celebrity, this has always been the case. The most obvious example is when sound came to film and the silent film stars who couldn’t deliver lines faded from the spotlight. Technology is always going to change, changing the game which changes the players. It’s the player’s job to keep up. I like Kate and I’ve enjoyed several of her films, light as they may be. I’d welcome her getting more work but I think she probably needs to open her mind to new ways of finding it.
Her comments about social media ring true, though. I can see Kate wanting full control of how she appears on social media. And yes, it is a lot of work. So maybe that’s her silver lining – she may not be getting any work but now she has all this free time to better manage her brand on social media.
Kurt Russell was my first crush. He’s still so damn hot…
OMG he looks wonderful. That salt and pepper hair!
that’s funny because i also associate her with words like middle and budget
LOL!! I nearly choked on my coffee when I read that
I’m all for a good romantic comedy (see almost anything from the 1930s) , but those horrible movies of the aughts starring Hudson, Hegel, Lopez, etc. were not romantic, and they were never comedies.
Flimsy story lines, second rate leading men, lazy scripts and worst of all, stars with no comedic ability. Kate Hudson may be cute and perky, but she’s not funny. Maybe it skips a generation and her sons will be hilarious.
+1
Heigl and Lopez have a lot of charisma though. Their movies are my guilty pleasure and they were box office hits so clearly others thought so too.
I will admit to indulging in a few JLo romcoms or even Heigl.
Sometimes after a long hard week I just want something flimsy and light. But Hudson (and the others) have aged out of that to a degree. I mean sure they can still do romantic comedies but it doesn’t work if Hudson is trying to still be the ingengue or less innocent hot young thing or whatever. Too much competition from younger or more talented actresses.
She could try TV but everyone’s trying television.
Kate should expand her horizons (Hulu , Netflix) and try something like an ensemble outside her comfort zone so the heavy lifting will not depend on her alone. She’s not a strong actress but lots of mediocre actresses and actors do well in ensembles.
She did Almost Famous eons ago but I think she can manage a small to moderate recurring role in a dramedy or a dark comedy ensemble.
But I think she’s gotten stuck in her comfort zone.
She should follow everyone else and do TV.
I think I’ll watch Swing Shift again.
That….is actually quite true and honest? I’m no fan but she’s right.
The mid-budget rom com is dead and she’s not really able to compete with the top women in her age bracket for the prestige films. And then the women in the prestige films (many with Oscar noms) do franchise films for the money so they can keep doing prestige fillms (See: Jessica Chastain, Felicity Jones, Katherine Waterston, Bryce Dallas Howard). So she’s kind of on the sidelines with Sienna Miller playing the supportive wife and/or mother) which is commonly a nothing role. She’d do well in a sitcom though. Worth a shot?
Your comment is spot on. I would also add that she’s not as talented as someone like Sienna Miller so I don’t see her heading for a good theater role for exemple.
Doesn’t Kate have an Oscar nom for Almost Famous? I’d like to see THAT Kate Hudson’s career…the one where she made good movies…..
I also loved her in Le Divorce.
+1 I don’t think she realizes she’s aged. RomCom’s are for the younger ‘up and comer’s’.
I think Rom Com can have a revival. When I see a movie like The Big Sick, I can see the ressemblance. I think it’s just need a new formula, something that does not involves two bland white people falling for each other and maybe those Rom Con don’t need to be so light anymore. Considering the context in the US right now.
Does she REALLY want to be doing those kind of films? or is just that shes typecast herself into those roles and producers cant envision her in anything else? And this her way of “saving face”?
This is a conversation the industry has been having for over a decade. Mid- range budgets are a tough spot. Just about the only person financing those is Megan Ellison and she doesn’t do comedy or romance. She’s interested in drama and has assembled a narrow field of players whose projects she finances.
Her brother goes the other way and is financing every big budget studio film out there that isn’t being financed by the Chinese or Indians.
Isn’t it also a case of people like Hudson not being considered relatable anymore, that is, the bland blonde mediocre actress is not longer of interest in a world where Rihanna and Beyoncé are the new image of sexy? Where we lost, in a way, a bit of our innocence and started realizing that there are mixed couples, brunettes, gay couples? When the drama and thus the comic are no longer in the romantic comedy but elsewhere? The Big Sick is a hit now but wouldn’t have been a few years ago.
Interesting thought. I try to add my two cents… Maybe Kate Hudson is caught in two dealbreakers: the blonde bubbly woman, who seems to be out of touch with big part of the audience. The other dealbreaker: single mother of two, who is not looking for a man to ‘complete’ her life. She is a single mom of two kids from two fathers and she is not married to either of them (anymore). She even seems to enjoy her single life! The Jennifer Garner fanbase, for example, is probably not to thrilled about her ‘lifestyle’. You know what I mean?
The hot blonde has always had currency in hollywood and i suspect always will. The problem is that the genre that supports the idea of hot blonde is dead. Therefore the hot blonde needs to figure out how to endure – see Jennifer Lawrence.
She’s not wrong about the industry, and I do find her comments thought provoking, but the real reason she specifically doesn’t get “other” work is because she’s simply not that talented.
+1
I have to agree. If she were more talented, or had better proved her talent over the years, she’d have more opportunities. It’s true there are less mid-range movies being made (which is a shame), but that’s why you see a lot of “movie stars” working on cable, streaming channels, limited series, etc.
I think she was smart to start a separate business.
She’s not a talented actress and she’s aged out of the ‘hot young thing’ category. Therefore, no work.
Putting aside the ‘hot young thing’ aspect of her career, the fact remains that no decent romcom (her specialty) has been written for decades. Most of them, from the past 10-15yrs were written to showcase ‘hot young thing’ as opposed to romance AND comedy which shouldn’t predicate on ‘hot young thing’.
Meg Ryan didn’t have to be hot or young to make WHEN HARRY MET SALLY work or any of her other romcoms.
Only Marilynn monroe’s romcoms predicated on her being ‘hot’ if not necessarily ‘young’ because they depended on the other characters reacting to the good looks and figure of her characters.
The over-emphasise on ‘hot, young thing’ killed off an entire genre.
That is a really interesting point! I wonder if it’s possible for those types of female leads to make a comeback, or it the HYT killed it forever. (God, I miss movies like ‘You’ve Got Mail’ and ‘Some Like It Hot’ *lets out a nostalgic sigh*)
Hudson may want to be doing other things, but she’s in the same boat as a lot of other actresses – many of whom proved that they could do drama or darker indie comedy during those years Kate cashed in on those rom coms.
She definitely needs to try TV…and probably in a supporting role. My guess is that’s the problem. She waited too long, and now she has to compete with the Nicole Kidmans of the world for the good lead TV parts.
She’s the best at ASMR, she might enjoy doing that, her channel would earn a lot
In a way, I am glad that the political and economical situation is pushing us into more diverse casts and less mediocre bland blondes. I know that sounds harsh but those comedies were just a waste of time and money whereas in other kinds of film you can have fun and still play with a few thought provoking ideas. I still don’t know what to think of Master of None, but at least it’s a change from those basic comedies.
Is she pregnant? That first picture sure looks like it.
While she isn’t wrong about most of what she said, the reality is that in creating her brand, she isn’t seen as an actress, but a socialite where we ask “what is she doing there” in events focused on acting. If it is a tight spot to get those roles, the way she carries herself (even from her social media presence) doesn’t scream “I’m a real actress” but more “I’m a celebrity who is capitalizing whatever notoriety I have to sell lifestyle/fitness stuff”.
Eeek, why is she dressed like a Kardashian in the white dress?
I know she gets a lot of hate on this site but I find her enjoyable and pretty harmless. I think she’d be fun to split a bottle of wine and gossip with one night.
I don’t mind her, she seems harmless and fun, if thirsty.
What if she tried making indie films? They usually have a pretty devoted fan base and there are some really interesting roles.
The Big Sick. Great movie, romconm
I’d like to see her do more horror movies. I thought she was great in Skeleton Key.
Why do people keep mentioning The Big Sick? 😞😩 It has bombed on wider release.
Part of why the romantic comedy is dying is because Kate is one of the people who helped to kill it (looking at you too, Heigl). So many terrible, charmless movies were cranked out, when they inevitably tanked because they were terrible it contributed to this myth that women don’t buy movie tickets. I miss the days of a great romantic comedy, or even of an actual funny comedy.
I also find it interesting that Kate doesn’t even seem to be considering TV. If it’s good enough for Nicole Kidman, it’s good enough for you.
