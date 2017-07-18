Charlize Theron wore a Dior bra & miniskirt for the ‘Atomic Blonde’ premiere

'Atomic Blonde' world premiere - Arrivals

Charlize Theron was in Berlin all day on Monday to promote Atomic Blonde. At first I had a total derp moment of “why are they doing the world premiere in Berlin?” Oh, right. Because the film is set in Berlin and they filmed in and around Berlin exclusively. They are trying to give thanks to Berliners by conducting the world premiere in Berlin. So here are the photos! Sadly, James McAvoy didn’t come to Berlin. I bet he’ll come to the London premiere, and maybe the American premiere too.

But for now, please enjoy Charlize Theron’s 41-year-old ass in Dior. Charlize is a Dior girl, obviously, but this bra-top and miniskirt was probably intended for some teenage celebutante. Charlize obviously saw this and thought “Sure, I can pull that off.” And she does. On another woman, I would think this is completely tacky. And it is, sort of, just in general. So why does it feel like Charlize is really working the sh-t out of it?

I’m also including photos of Charlize’s costar Sofia Boutella, who wore a black Chanel Fall 2017 dress with some kind of horrid satin cowl neck. Yikes. They look like they’re going to two very different events. Sofia plays Charlize’s lover in Atomic Blonde, and they seem very friendly in these photos. It’s sweet.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

24 Responses to “Charlize Theron wore a Dior bra & miniskirt for the ‘Atomic Blonde’ premiere”

  1. Shambles says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:47 am

    This is ridiculous and I hate it, but girlfriend has LEGZ.

    Reply
  2. Lora says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Nope, its horrible!

    Reply
  3. Alix says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Charlize is buff as hell, but the outfit’s ridiculous.

    Reply
  4. rachel says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:50 am

    I hate this look. The unfortunate teenage look that Dior has produced recently are horrendous. This is obviously the new designer’s fault, probably another reason why Marion Cotillard ans Dior are no longer associated. They are really heading for those juvenile looks, it might work on Jennifer Lawrence but it’s not nearly elegant or striking enough for someone like Charlize.

    Reply
  5. Lucy2 says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:51 am

    She herself looks amazing but the outfit is a nope for me.

    Reply
  6. lolo86lf says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:53 am

    OMG Sofia looks like Leah Michelle. Yes, Charlize has a perfect shape but the outfit is too young for her. Not age appropriate.

    Reply
  7. Melodie says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Little too Joe Boxer for me. They could have kept the straps and made it a white mini-dress.

    Reply
  8. Beth says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:55 am

    She’s gorgeous, but this doesn’t look good. No matter what the brand of the bra, I wouldn’t go into public without something covering it

    Reply
  9. Mia4s says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Well I hate the outfit but admire the media savvy. Those pictures will be everywhere and she’s got a movie to open. Well played.

    Reply
  10. nemera34 says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Why is Sofia dressed like someone so much older. Not good. And Charlize has great legs..but that outfit is terrible.

    Reply
  11. Saskia says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Normally don’t like this type of look but she pulls it off. Go Charlie!

    Reply
  12. Mike says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:04 am

    I wonder if somebody told Sofia to keep her rocking body covered up. Do not want to upstage the star after all

    Reply
  13. David says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Legs for days.

    Reply
  14. Toniko says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:09 am

    This is “I finally lost all that weight i gained for the role look”. She looks great though.

    Reply
  15. OriginallyBlue says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:11 am

    That’s a no for me on the outfit, but I am going to see the movie.
    They started filming for X-Men in Montreal, so I can see James coming to a New York premiere.

    Reply
  16. minx says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Ugh. No.

    Reply
  17. Brit says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Ever since Sofia lightened her hair, she’s looked different.

    Reply
  18. Barrett says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Um somehow she made Calvin Klein ish underwear look sophisticated.

    Reply
  19. magnoliarose says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Charlize looks amazing. The outfit is meh but she overcomes it.

    Reply
  20. seesittellsit says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Not bowled over by either outfit, but of the two, I’ll take Boutella’s any day. Theron’s outfit screams “Trying too hard!” but why on earth should she have to with that face and body?! It looks like a 1950s “playsuit” for a teenage girl. I get haute elegance is not the right note for this particular film, but come on. I can’t remember seeing Boutella before – she’s really beautiful – and as someone who’s been stuck with bangs since the age of two due to a narrow forehead, I’m always thrilled to see someone like that sporting them.

    Reply

