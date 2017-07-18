Charlize Theron wore a Dior bra & miniskirt for the ‘Atomic Blonde’ premiere

Charlize Theron was in Berlin all day on Monday to promote Atomic Blonde. At first I had a total derp moment of “why are they doing the world premiere in Berlin?” Oh, right. Because the film is set in Berlin and they filmed in and around Berlin exclusively. They are trying to give thanks to Berliners by conducting the world premiere in Berlin. So here are the photos! Sadly, James McAvoy didn’t come to Berlin. I bet he’ll come to the London premiere, and maybe the American premiere too.
But for now, please enjoy Charlize Theron’s 41-year-old ass in Dior. Charlize is a Dior girl, obviously, but this bra-top and miniskirt was probably intended for some teenage celebutante. Charlize obviously saw this and thought “Sure, I can pull that off.” And she does. On another woman, I would think this is completely tacky. And it is, sort of, just in general. So why does it feel like Charlize is really working the sh-t out of it?
I’m also including photos of Charlize’s costar Sofia Boutella, who wore a black Chanel Fall 2017 dress with some kind of horrid satin cowl neck. Yikes. They look like they’re going to two very different events. Sofia plays Charlize’s lover in Atomic Blonde, and they seem very friendly in these photos. It’s sweet.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
This is ridiculous and I hate it, but girlfriend has LEGZ.
I don’t like the outfit, but could be she’s showing off her weight loss after gaining for that other film and being depressed about it. “See, I’m BACK!”
She has long legs but not great legs. That outfit makes her look like a trashy model. I did a bit of comparison and I think Kendal legs actually look better than Charlize.
Nope, its horrible!
Charlize is buff as hell, but the outfit’s ridiculous.
I hate this look. The unfortunate teenage look that Dior has produced recently are horrendous. This is obviously the new designer’s fault, probably another reason why Marion Cotillard ans Dior are no longer associated. They are really heading for those juvenile looks, it might work on Jennifer Lawrence but it’s not nearly elegant or striking enough for someone like Charlize.
She herself looks amazing but the outfit is a nope for me.
OMG Sofia looks like Leah Michelle. Yes, Charlize has a perfect shape but the outfit is too young for her. Not age appropriate.
Looks like something Kristin Stewart would wear (and rock, actually).
Little too Joe Boxer for me. They could have kept the straps and made it a white mini-dress.
Yes! Joe Boxer! I don’t care for this look on her.
She’s gorgeous, but this doesn’t look good. No matter what the brand of the bra, I wouldn’t go into public without something covering it
Well I hate the outfit but admire the media savvy. Those pictures will be everywhere and she’s got a movie to open. Well played.
Why is Sofia dressed like someone so much older. Not good. And Charlize has great legs..but that outfit is terrible.
Normally don’t like this type of look but she pulls it off. Go Charlie!
I wonder if somebody told Sofia to keep her rocking body covered up. Do not want to upstage the star after all
Legs for days.
This is “I finally lost all that weight i gained for the role look”. She looks great though.
That’s a no for me on the outfit, but I am going to see the movie.
They started filming for X-Men in Montreal, so I can see James coming to a New York premiere.
Ugh. No.
Ever since Sofia lightened her hair, she’s looked different.
Um somehow she made Calvin Klein ish underwear look sophisticated.
Charlize looks amazing. The outfit is meh but she overcomes it.
Not bowled over by either outfit, but of the two, I’ll take Boutella’s any day. Theron’s outfit screams “Trying too hard!” but why on earth should she have to with that face and body?! It looks like a 1950s “playsuit” for a teenage girl. I get haute elegance is not the right note for this particular film, but come on. I can’t remember seeing Boutella before – she’s really beautiful – and as someone who’s been stuck with bangs since the age of two due to a narrow forehead, I’m always thrilled to see someone like that sporting them.
