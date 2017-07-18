Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich share photos from their beach honeymoon

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

Well, while I was lounging at our community pool this weekend watching middle aged women spiking their cans of La Croix with vodka (kind of a good idea, actually), Julianne Hough and her new husband Brooks Laich were celebrating their wedded bliss on a tropical beach.

The Dancing with the Stars judge and her hockey playing hubby were married last weekend during a Pinterest-worthy lakeside ceremony in Idaho. On Saturday, the pair clutched their passports and headed off to a romantic (and still unknown) beachside resort. Brooks (and later Julianne) posted a photo from the airport, which also showed off Julianne’s humongous engagement ring, with the caption “We gone.”

We gone ✌🏼✈️ #honeymoon 🍯🌙

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

Once the couple arrived at their destination, the beachy photos started cropping up on social media. Julianne posted a pic of Brooks walking along the with the caption, “And so it begins…”

And so it begins… 🏝 #honeymoon

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

Brooks got all artsy, framing his bikini-clad wife with his wedding band, adding the (vaguely nauseating) caption, “I see you Mrs. Laich! #honeymoon.”

I see you Mrs Laich! #honeymoon

A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on

Brooks played model in a photo taken by his wife, showing off his athletic physique while longing on some rocks. Lucky rocks, I say. He captioned the snap, “Yeah, this is going to be fun…”

Yeah, this is going to be fun…..#honeymoon 📸: @juleshough

A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on

Not only did Julianne get herself a hunky husband, her eyebrow game is also strong. She posted a fresh faced selfie with Brooks as she was “Brunchin’ with my huzzzbin’.” I am jealous that she can rock a makeup-free face. And that she’s having brunch. On the beach. With that guy. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have a La Croix to doctor up.

Brunchin' with my huzzzbin' 😍 #honeymoon

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

That view though……we might never leave 🏝 #honeymoon

A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on

Julianne Hough heads to the gym

Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

31 Responses to “Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich share photos from their beach honeymoon”

  1. Emma33 says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:08 am

    I’m guessing they are somewhere in Thailand…

    Reply
  2. Christine says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:10 am

    I got nothing. Gorgeous. Jealous. Where is the honeymoon?

    Reply
  3. Shambles says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:15 am

    Everything about this feels so curated and its kind of a turnoff.

    But her abs, tho… I’m at the beach too, but my tummy looks nothing like that. *rubs tummy* it’s okay, I love you!

    Reply
  4. Goats on the Roof says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:26 am

    I’ve never been a fan of her brows. When she has her all of her makeup on, they look too dark and done to me.

    Anyway, are they selling the honeymoon too? Why so many pics? Keep something for yourselves!

    Reply
  5. Tanguerita says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:32 am

    She looks so much better without make-up. Her abs game is strong. She is still very vanilla.

    Reply
  6. iris west-allen says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Me: why post private honeymoon pictures

    Also me: damn he’s hot let me check out his pictures

    Reply
  7. Giulia says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Tacky.

    Reply
  8. Chingona says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:51 am

    They look happy but everything in the photos seems artificial, like it wasn’t randomly taken photos. They thought about exactly how each one was going to be, posed and probably took more than one to get the one they wanted. Having the prefect wedding and honeymoon does not make a good long lasting marriage.

    Reply
  9. Franny Days says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:53 am

    I just went on my honeymoon in June and I get posting a few pics, but this just seems excessive? But so does instagramming your wedding pics with a big People’s Magazing logo so whatever.

    Reply
  10. Luca76 says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Not going to hate id love to be on that beach and if they got a free honeymoon by posting some cheesy pictures god bless them.

    Reply
  11. Candybambi says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Ughh. Insufferable..
    First. The endless “perfect” wedfing photos sold to people
    Now. The photophopped honeymoon pics
    Waiting for the “over the moon” pregnancy pics….
    Why cant people jyst enjoy their life and not pose for pictures every second

    Reply
  12. Carol says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:39 am

    the photos are def professionally done for promotion. Weird but watevs!

    I want to know her workouts tho – how does she get a body like that!!!

    Reply
  13. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    July 18, 2017 at 11:39 am

    They are cute together.

    Reply
  14. perplexed says:
    July 18, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Instagram somehow manages to make honeymoons look kind of boring and too much work.

    I want to know how much exercise she does per day to get her stomach to look like that though.

    Reply
  15. Kezia says:
    July 18, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    The last line of this article made me laugh Out loud!

    Reply
  16. me says:
    July 18, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Nothing is private with her huh? Wait until she gets pregnant lol…

    Reply
  17. Patty says:
    July 18, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    She’s not make up free in any of those pics.

    Reply
  18. Alix says:
    July 18, 2017 at 7:47 am

    ^THIS^

    These two are nauseating… I’d expect this much play-by-play from LeAnn & Eddie, but then, they’re nuts.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment