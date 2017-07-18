Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich share photos from their beach honeymoon

Well, while I was lounging at our community pool this weekend watching middle aged women spiking their cans of La Croix with vodka (kind of a good idea, actually), Julianne Hough and her new husband Brooks Laich were celebrating their wedded bliss on a tropical beach.
The Dancing with the Stars judge and her hockey playing hubby were married last weekend during a Pinterest-worthy lakeside ceremony in Idaho. On Saturday, the pair clutched their passports and headed off to a romantic (and still unknown) beachside resort. Brooks (and later Julianne) posted a photo from the airport, which also showed off Julianne’s humongous engagement ring, with the caption “We gone.”
Once the couple arrived at their destination, the beachy photos started cropping up on social media. Julianne posted a pic of Brooks walking along the with the caption, “And so it begins…”
Brooks got all artsy, framing his bikini-clad wife with his wedding band, adding the (vaguely nauseating) caption, “I see you Mrs. Laich! #honeymoon.”
Brooks played model in a photo taken by his wife, showing off his athletic physique while longing on some rocks. Lucky rocks, I say. He captioned the snap, “Yeah, this is going to be fun…”
Not only did Julianne get herself a hunky husband, her eyebrow game is also strong. She posted a fresh faced selfie with Brooks as she was “Brunchin’ with my huzzzbin’.” I am jealous that she can rock a makeup-free face. And that she’s having brunch. On the beach. With that guy. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have a La Croix to doctor up.
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com
I’m guessing they are somewhere in Thailand…
Seychelles, definitely looks like Seychelles to me.
Thailand would probably be a bit more crowded and the rocks across are very Seychelles.
I got nothing. Gorgeous. Jealous. Where is the honeymoon?
bless it! she’s fixing to get pregnant.
Everything about this feels so curated and its kind of a turnoff.
But her abs, tho… I’m at the beach too, but my tummy looks nothing like that. *rubs tummy* it’s okay, I love you!
Yeah, quite the performance. Why can’t you just enjoy your honeymoon in private? Sheesh. (but pats tummy, too).
I often think I want abs like that… then I decide I’d rather have nachos and chocolate chip cookies and brownies…
I’ve never been a fan of her brows. When she has her all of her makeup on, they look too dark and done to me.
Anyway, are they selling the honeymoon too? Why so many pics? Keep something for yourselves!
Have her brows always looked like this? I was thinking it looks like she has those eyebrow tattoos.
Did a google search and found a couple interviews where she said she prefers dark brow products but maybe she does have them microbladed or tinted? I’ve never seen her without them done.
I like it when newlyweds just kind of go and get lost on their honeymoon, too. Unless, of course, it’s something really unique, not another beach honeymoon. Yawn.
I actually like the dark brows. She’d be so forgettable otherwise.
She looks so much better without make-up. Her abs game is strong. She is still very vanilla.
In all fairness they are both vanilla, but they look really happy together, so good for them.
I literally don’t know anything about him (well, his name, but that’s the extent of it). But yes, you are right, good for them.
Me: why post private honeymoon pictures
Also me: damn he’s hot let me check out his pictures
Tacky.
They look happy but everything in the photos seems artificial, like it wasn’t randomly taken photos. They thought about exactly how each one was going to be, posed and probably took more than one to get the one they wanted. Having the prefect wedding and honeymoon does not make a good long lasting marriage.
Is Brooks angling to become a celebrity photog? He’s gonna need to transition to something…
Yes, that is exactly what it looks like! I think it would have looked a bit better if was just them capturing random moments instead of these carefully crafted photos and captions.
I just went on my honeymoon in June and I get posting a few pics, but this just seems excessive? But so does instagramming your wedding pics with a big People’s Magazing logo so whatever.
She sold her wedding exclusive to People. I find it so tacky personally, but I guess she had to plug the article.
Not going to hate id love to be on that beach and if they got a free honeymoon by posting some cheesy pictures god bless them.
Ughh. Insufferable..
First. The endless “perfect” wedfing photos sold to people
Now. The photophopped honeymoon pics
Waiting for the “over the moon” pregnancy pics….
Why cant people jyst enjoy their life and not pose for pictures every second
the photos are def professionally done for promotion. Weird but watevs!
I want to know her workouts tho – how does she get a body like that!!!
They are cute together.
Instagram somehow manages to make honeymoons look kind of boring and too much work.
I want to know how much exercise she does per day to get her stomach to look like that though.
The last line of this article made me laugh Out loud!
Nothing is private with her huh? Wait until she gets pregnant lol…
She’s not make up free in any of those pics.
^THIS^
These two are nauseating… I’d expect this much play-by-play from LeAnn & Eddie, but then, they’re nuts.
