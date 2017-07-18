Chrissy Teigen and John Legend wear ceremonial costumes in Bali

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT

It’s summertime, and that means vacation time – unless you are a broke entertainment writer. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend once again defined #vacationgoals by taking their adorable one-year-old daughter Luna off to Bali. It seems like just yesterday that the jet-setting family spent some time in Morocco (it was actually March, boy how time does fly).

The social media-obsessed couple shared lots of photos from their trip, including showing Luna the beautiful scenery, snacking on bananas and just lounging around.

On Saturday, Chrissy posted a photo with John where both of them are in full Balinese attire, commenting, “We had the most beautiful, wonderful time in Bali. Como Shambhala, my body and mind have never felt so clear. Thank you for getting me to move again (first time since I was 8 months pregnant and Luna is ummmm 15 months old) and giving me some much-needed body and nutrition schooling! And thank you for dressing us in your beautiful, traditional ceremonial costumes!” And, continuing to be a woman after my own stomach, she added, “And don’t worry, everyone. I still love me some .99 two tacos.”

In addition to sightseeing and (most likely the consumption of delicious Indonesian cuisine) Chrissy gave gave aerial yoga a go. She posted a quick video to Instagram, giving props to her instructor, whom she deemed “the most patient human in the world.” As she attempted to go through the motions, she joked, “I thought that would be way more relaxing!”

The class was Chrissy’s first real workout since she was eight months pregnant with Luna. Chrissy recently told PEOPLE that, as far as getting back to her pre-baby body goes, “I think some people actually get really weirded out if you do bounce back too quickly because you really should be at home with this little thing and taking care of her and not so concerned. But you’ll never have the right answer and you’ll never be right to everybody, so you just live and do what you can do best.” I have to give her props for working out while on vacation, you sure wouldn’t see me doing that. Looks like the family Legend had an awesome adventure.

