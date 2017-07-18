Chrissy Teigen and John Legend wear ceremonial costumes in Bali

It’s summertime, and that means vacation time – unless you are a broke entertainment writer. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend once again defined #vacationgoals by taking their adorable one-year-old daughter Luna off to Bali. It seems like just yesterday that the jet-setting family spent some time in Morocco (it was actually March, boy how time does fly).
The social media-obsessed couple shared lots of photos from their trip, including showing Luna the beautiful scenery, snacking on bananas and just lounging around.
On Saturday, Chrissy posted a photo with John where both of them are in full Balinese attire, commenting, “We had the most beautiful, wonderful time in Bali. Como Shambhala, my body and mind have never felt so clear. Thank you for getting me to move again (first time since I was 8 months pregnant and Luna is ummmm 15 months old) and giving me some much-needed body and nutrition schooling! And thank you for dressing us in your beautiful, traditional ceremonial costumes!” And, continuing to be a woman after my own stomach, she added, “And don’t worry, everyone. I still love me some .99 two tacos.”
In addition to sightseeing and (most likely the consumption of delicious Indonesian cuisine) Chrissy gave gave aerial yoga a go. She posted a quick video to Instagram, giving props to her instructor, whom she deemed “the most patient human in the world.” As she attempted to go through the motions, she joked, “I thought that would be way more relaxing!”
The class was Chrissy’s first real workout since she was eight months pregnant with Luna. Chrissy recently told PEOPLE that, as far as getting back to her pre-baby body goes, “I think some people actually get really weirded out if you do bounce back too quickly because you really should be at home with this little thing and taking care of her and not so concerned. But you’ll never have the right answer and you’ll never be right to everybody, so you just live and do what you can do best.” I have to give her props for working out while on vacation, you sure wouldn’t see me doing that. Looks like the family Legend had an awesome adventure.
Photo: WENN.com and Instagram/Chrissy Teigen
I don’t think there is anything wrong with dressing in the ceremonial dress. Especially since they are actually in Bali and it was done with the Bali people helping. The costumes are gorgeous.
I am not being snarky but I am confused. If someone white was vacationing in Africa and dressed in traditional clothing, people would accuse them of appropriation. How is this different? I happened to think these pictures are gorgeous and see no problem with wearing the traditional clothing. Please do not cut off my heard. I am asking because I don’t understand when it is OK and when it is not. The rules seems to be arbitrary. Beckman’s son got a Native American tattoo and was accused of appropriation and other people get Sanskrit or Chinese tattoos and it is fine.
As far as I know, there is no deep and painful history of abuse and opression between black Americans and the Balinese
It all depends on what you’re doing. This is a traditional ceremony which means they were probably learning and being guided through the ceremony. Going to a foreign country and dressing up in garb is not appreciation which is something a lot of idiots do abroad (usually American but Europeans are not immune).
People had an issue with the tattoo because the Beckham’s are not native at all and headdresses are a sign of your accomplishments in native culture. You EARN the headdress and the feathers. They aren’t fashion accessories and not everyone wears a headdress either. And getting a Chinese tattoo isn’t quite the same but I side eye idiots that get those too. Mostly because most times it doesn’t mean what they think it does.
That and no one wants their oppressors trying on their culture as a costume. As we say “you want our culture not our struggle”
Hope that helps.
As a part-Nigerian, I can tell you that white people do go to Africa all the time and don traditional dress. If native people anywhere give you a costume and tell you to wear it, it’s a bit different from people not from that culture trying on the clothing on their own. The natives will know what the clothing represents and what is off limits.
Good question and not snarky
Using the alphabet or writing style is not cultural appropriation. It’s like language, non-English speaking countries speak and write English and English speaking countries learn other languages. So it doesn’t matter if you tattoo your body in a different language. Writing is art. Chinese characters have been considered art for centuries.
But cultural identity such as clothing and hair styles people are more sensitive about. Most non-White cultures throughout history were mocked and considered “backwards” or “stupid” for the way they dress. You can find videos of Whites wearing the outfits to make fun and demean these cultures. Native American clothing was definitely part of centuries of mockery. There are specific items such as headdresses that are considered sacred. It’s like Madonna using the cross and Jesus figure in one music video causing Christians to protest against her or Muslims with drawing the image of Mohammed.
However if you go to a Native American territory and the people CHOOSE to reward your respect of their culture by giving you non-sacred but traditional clothing it’s different. You are being invited to join them during your visit. Different from wearing their clothes as a Halloween costume or “to be Native American”. Many African countries also do this with visitors to their country, they view you as celebrating their beautiful patterns and helping their economy. Different that wearing “African costume” in America to “play African” from a safe place without being involved in their culture. I hope that helps a bit
Lovely. Bali is on my vacation list. Looks wonderful
Do it! It’s a wonderful place. I sometimes feel very isolated from the rest of the world here in Australia, but I am lucky to be only a hop, skip & a jump from Bali and the rest of Asia.
Have been to Bali a few times, and it gets better each time I go!
The people are next level amazing… and the food! Man I love the food.
Will do! Australia is also on my list. I’m starting to save up for a trip there and Fiji. Maybe I’ll tack on Bali to the same vacation. I’m graduating next year and I want to go on a big vacation before starting work
Don’t forget to check out Lombok, too! You won’t regret it.
So cool. My boss leads international mindfulness retreats, and her next is to Bali. I SO wish I could go. It’s supposed to be really rich, spiritually. 85% of Indonesia’s Hindu population is on Bali, and I’m very interested the spirituality of Hinduism. And all the yoga to be done… sigh. Lucky family. Good for them.
With regards to the dress and ‘cultural appropriation’ – I DO think it is problematic when people on vacation randomly throw on some ‘native’ outfits because its ‘cool’. However, in this instance it appears they were invited by locals to try on the outfits as an ‘experience’. Still slightly dubious about ‘trying on’ cultures like this…but I feel like their hearts are in the right place?
Having said that….referring to native dress as ‘costume’ really irritates me. I don’t know enough about Balinese culture or dress to know whether this is a costume on not, though.
Hi, I am South East Asian and going to share my perspective (not speaking on behalf of all Asians yeah). I welcome questions. Personally I don’t find this offensive. Also, in my country there is a Racial Harmony Day where the youths wear different ethnic wear. Sometimes, we use the word costume as reference but there is no demeaning aspect to it. It is demeaning if you don a blackface while wearing an Indian costume / native dress for example. If these two were guided and invited to don the costumes, I’d say who are we to be offended, we are not the Balinese. For example, for the N ative Indian headgear specifically in the US, it is already established that it is sacred, so that’s understandable. We just can’t assume that for everywhere in the world, native costumes are only reserved for that specific culture and to shout appropriation all the time.
Are we saying that Chrissy doesn’t have her “pre-baby body” back? Cause home girl’s had her pre-baby body back since she posted an ab bearing pic like two weeks postpartum. And every body is different, not judging her for that except now she’s back peddling. And she’s a model so get real.
The clothing they are wearing is typically used for Balinese wedding receptions or the photo op that most couples use pre wedding. Ceremonial clothing that requires going to a temple is not this grand. The head piece she is wearing is only brought out for weddings and tooth filing ceremonies. Any body can rent out these type of outfits and have their photo taken. There are at least 20 photo studios throughout the island that cater to tourist looking to be made up for the day. It’s quite popular to do so and it’s also a very profitable business. I lived in Bali for over 7 years. Husband is Indonesian and so are my children. Miss living there but only when I see glossed over photos like the ones in the post.
The clothing is absolutely stunning. Chrissy’s dress in the second photo set is just beautiful. She looks phenomenal in the gold too. John looks like he’s playing dress up unfortunately.
I’m not informed enough to join in on the discussion of their outfits so I’m just going to say that Luna is just absolutely adorable!! Like that is one cute cute baby.
